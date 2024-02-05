US Office CRE Mess Is Spread Far and Wide across Investors & Banks Globally. US Banks Eat only a Portion of the Losses

Japanese, Canadian, and European banks started to confess. And for over a year, huge losses have hit investors, not banks.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
What’s amazing about the mess of the office sector of commercial real estate (CRE) is just how far and wide these mega-losses – by some estimates, they may ultimately amount to $1 trillion, or whatever – are spread in diced and sliced form globally. Which is a good thing for US banks.
Some US banks have started to reveal the damage in bits and pieces and warn about office CRE loans. But foreign banks are also up to their ears in this stuff – Canadian banks, Japanese banks, European banks…. And some warnings have emerged. But a big portion of the office CRE loans are held by investors, not banks, and they have gotten the short end of the stick.
We have discussed this phenomenon here for a year – how the biggest office CRE losses haven’t hit the US banks as much, but have hit investors in Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) and Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) which are held in big baskets of relatively small slices by institutional investors, such as bond funds, pension funds, insurance companies not just in the US but around the world.
And losses have hit publicly traded and private property REITs and mortgage REITs whose investors span the globe; they’ve hit PE firms and hedge funds and other nonbank entities whose investors span the globe – to the point that we espoused the theory that US banks had been able to sell their riskiest worst office property debt, back during the “office shortage” when times were good and money was free, by securitizing it or selling it outright to institutional investors around the globe.
The delinquency rate of office mortgages that had been securitized into CMBS spiked to 6.3% by loan balance in January, having more than tripled year-over-year (up from a delinquency rate of 1.9% in January 2023), according to Trepp, which tracks and analyzes CMBS. This is a ferocious deterioration:
The office CRE losses are split among lenders and landlords. Landlords lose their equity in the property – even giant landlords such as private equity firm Blackstone and private equity firm Brookfield have walked away from office properties.
It’s the older office towers that are emptying out, or that have emptied out, that take the biggest beating. The latest and greatest office towers benefit from a flight to quality, as companies are abandoning older towers.
Lenders have lost between a substantial portion to nearly all or all of their loan value when they sell the office tower they’d seized via foreclosure or deed-in-lieu-of-foreclosure.
At the high end of losses was a 12-story, 50% vacant, old (read “landmark”) office tower at 300 W. Adams St., in Chicago, which recently sold for $4 million. This was the value of the building only – the “leasehold interest.” Land and building had been separated.
Alliance HP had bought the property for $51 million in 2012 and then divided it into a leasehold interest in the building and a 99-year ground lease. Alliance defaulted on the loan on the leasehold interest (the building). That loan had been securitized into CMBS, and the special servicer representing the bondholders then seized the building via a deed-in-lieu-of-foreclosure, and now sold it for $4 million. But Alliance HP still controls the ground lease, and still collects rent on it. No hard feelings, this is just CRE.
At the high end of losses was also the vacant 46-story office tower, built in 1985, in downtown St. Louis, which sold for $4.1 million in an April 2022 foreclosure sale, which after fees and expenses, left nothing for CMBS holders, and they took a 100% loss.
Now it’s the banks turn to confess.
So now the credit losses at banks are coming out of the woodwork.
When the three regional banks collapsed last year – Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic – it wasn’t because of bad credit; it was because of their unrealized losses on their Treasury securities and MBS, whose market prices had tanked because yields had shot up, and uninsured depositors got spooked and yanked their money out all at once. These unrealized losses among all banks have exploded.
New York Community Bancorp [NYCB], which had bought from the FDIC some of the Signature Bank assets, caused a stir a few days ago when it disclosed a slew of issues: a Q4 loss, falling interest income, the new regulatory headache of having become a bank with over $100 billion in assets, and net charge off that rose to $185 million in Q4, mostly due to two loans, including, well, an office loan that had defaulted in Q3. And it has set aside $552 million in loan loss reserves to digest future loan losses, largely from its CRE portfolio. It holds $3.4 billion in office loans.
There have been and there will be other US banks to disclose in bit and pieces the issues in the office loan portfolios.
Oh, the foreign banks gorged on US office loans?
Aozora Bank, a mid-sized Japanese bank, disclosed that it had $1.9 billion in US office loans, mostly in large cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles, accounting for 6.6% of its total loans. And losses at these US office loans will likely lead to a loss for its fiscal year ending in March.
US CRE was a big thing with Japanese banks and other financial firms. With yields in Japan ultra-low due to the Bank of Japan’s decade-plus of interest-rate repression, Japanese firms were chasing yield in US CRE, and now they’re having to deal with the fallout.
The big Canadian banks have been dragged down by exposure to the US office sector and have set aside piles of capital to deal with the expected losses. Canadian regulators have been warning about it – in a soothing manner; yes, earnings will be hit, but banks have enough capital to withstand the losses. Canada’s Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) may be the most exposed to US office sector, with about 1% of its assets tied up in loans backed by US office properties; and according to Bloomberg News, it’s trying to offload some of its US office loans.
And European banks. Deutsche Bank AG more than quadrupled its loan loss provisions for US CRE to €123 million, up from €26 million a year ago. About 1.5% of its total loans are loans backed by office towers in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, etc.
A lot of these CRE loans are coming due this year and next year, and need to be refinanced, or extended, but interest rates have jumped, and many of these office properties are dealing with the structural collapse of demand for office space, so refinancing is going to be tough, and extending-and-pretending is going to be tough, and banks are going to have to deal with losses.
The point: Losses are spread around the globe, not just among US banks.
The losses related to office CRE are more or less thinly spread among institutional investors and banks around the globe. US banks have to eat only a portion of those losses. So the losses will hit earnings and dividends, and share prices, and some investors are going to lose their shirts. And it’s going to get worse over the next couple of years, and there will be more confessions from all directions. But thankfully, the US banking system shoulders only a portion of those losses.
The problem is structural and won’t just vanish when the mood changes or rates drop.
There were years when the real estate industry spread the notion that there was an “office shortage,” and companies bought into it and grabbed every office space that came on the market, to be used in the future, and due to this office shortage, developers kept building new office towers, while companies were hogging office space for the future that then didn’t come.
But during Covid, the realization came to corporate headquarters that no one needed this much unused office space, and at that moment the office shortage turned to an office glut, as companies put their existing leased office space on the sublease market and tried to get out of other leases. In many cities, the collapse of WeWork added to the office problems.
And availability rates – office space that is on the market for lease either by the landlord directly or by a tenant as a sublease – exploded. In San Francisco, the availability rate exploded from the single digits in 2019, when it was the hottest office market in the US, to 36.7% in Q4 2023. Dallas is also over 30%. Atlanta, Houston, et al. are not that far behind (data by Savills):
“US Banks Eat only a Portion of the Losses”
How much? And when are they going to reveal the extent of losses?
That’s the trillion dollar question.
They’ve started to reveal it, and it’s not huge. Office CRE will hit earnings and dividends, and share prices, and share buybacks. Banks are more exposed to multifamily loans. By contrast, we have seen big investors take HUGE losses on office CRE debt for over a year. This has been a massive bloodletting, but no one really cares (outside of investors) because they’re not banks.
Here are some tidbits, from my article last year:
Office CRE loans are only 16.7% of total CRE loans.
Office mortgages account for only 3% of their total bank assets.
In terms of all of CRE loans, not just office:
The Fed can backstop $1T in 24 hours if necessary. I just don’t see this turning into a big deal. Sure, a handful of smaller regional banks will fail, but this is not going to have a major impact on the economy in 2024. JPowell has got this. He said so last night on 60 Minutes.
Swedish pension giant Alecta lost $2 billion. In 2022 they sold all of their shares in national banks Swedbank and Handelsbanken, the latter they had owned since 1951. What did they buy instead? Shares in Silicon Valley Bank. Value today? 0, while Handelsbanken is still going strong and looks set to pay a nice dividend this year.
And this is why I encouraged my son (who works for the state) to open a Roth IRA…
Looks like another nothing burger for US banks that will not bring doom to our never ending good times or some kind of bank failure recession/collapse…
Unfortunately, this is not how MSM is spinning it and they are all sounding the alarm bell already as if Great Depression is right around the corner…
Exposure to all of CRE (not office alone) is going to dog banks for years – losses and lower earnings, dividend cuts, etc. Banks have already largely worked through the enormous mess of retail CRE loans that started in 2017; retail CRE, which is even worse than office CRE, though not as big, didn’t take down any banks. Lots of investors lost their shirts though.
Multifamily is huge, it’s 44% of total CRE loans, and banks are more exposed to multifamily. So if multifamily goes across the board, it might take some smaller banks with it that are heavily concentrated in it. But multifamily doesn’t have a structural problem, unlike retail and office. There is plenty of demand for apartments; it has an interest-rate problem, and a pricing problem, and that can be overcome with time even if rates don’t go down because rents tend to continue rising.
Have you followed anything from Melody Wright? Do you believe multi family is overbuilt which will lead to vacancy?
How come there are people who scream “housing shortage” and “underbuilt” when it fits their narrative, and then scream “housing glut” and “overbuilt” when it fits their narrative? Pick and choose.
Actual rents paid by tenants are still rising rapidly.
If renting is substantially cheaper than buying, people switch to renting from buying overpriced homes. The housing market is not very liquid. So this takes time, but that arbitrage is already happening. People can rent houses, and they can rent apartments. There are lots of nice apartments that are the same square footage as a small house (1,200 to 1,500 sf). In expensive cities, people can save thousands of dollars a month that way (mortgage interest, property taxes, insurance, trash, water). People do the math eventually. There is no Chinese wall between renting and buying.
Melody Wright has been gloom and doom on housing for quite some time and she has been very wrong.
There is no crash coming whatsoever, at least in my hood.
BTW, this CRE mess would be a nothing burger, mark my world.
Sounds familiar. I remember many years ago, the Japanese went on a spending spree and bought up a bunch of office buildings in the US, and sure enough, they later incurred huge losses. Timing is everything.
Good perspective on the relative magnitude of the US CRE (office) problems.
How does non-US real estate (e.g. European and Chinese holdings or projects) fit in. You point out that US banks have relatively light exposure to the US markets… is the same true regarding US exposure to foreign real estate (especially the SIFI institutions are regards Europe and China.)?
Also, do the banks finance (in any major way) private equity or private credit managers who are themselves tied to US or foreign CRE, but not categorized as such?
Thanks, as always!
…”SIFI institutions as regards Europe and China.”
If the CIBC’s exposure to US CRE amounts to only 1% of its total loans outstanding and it has the lightest exposure of any of the Canadian banks, that does not seem like much Wolf.
It’s not much. It’s not much for US banks either. Like I said, it’s spread far and wide, and banks are going to take losses, and they’re going to raise their loan loss reserves, and some banks will cut their dividends, etc. That was the whole point. if you spread a $1 trillion loss across the world, it really isn’t that much for each player.
Wolf, are the credit default swaps, you know the insurance policies taken out by the cmbs bond holders, are those spreads starting to blow out, like they did in 2008 when the mbs all went to heck? I cannot access that info anymore and so I simply don’t know, but I’d wager insurance on any cre, as in cmbs orcdo’s gotta be going way up with this distress.
Aig part 2 anyone?
Where did this Credit Default Swap data previously exist? There is an archive website on the internet, perhaps it has clue.
I notice you track San Diego on the residential side, but not on the CRE side. Is that because it is not as large as the other cities or is there another reason?
I track SD, Orange County, and LA. But they’re essentially in the same market and have the same trends though the numbers differ some. So I use LA, which has the biggest office market, as representative example to keep the table short enough. SD’s availability rate has risen to 21.4%. Orange County’s has risen to 23.9%.
“Canada’s Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) may be the most exposed to US office sector, with about 1% of its assets tied up in loans backed by US office properties”
If I lost 1% on my investments that would a very small price to risk making a buck. Learn the lessons and do not repeat. But not much pain really.
Agreed?
Thanks for this perspective Wolf, helps me to see more deeply beyond the blazing headlines, as usual. I have a family member who works for a large NYC contractor. They are buying mostly vacant CRE on the cheap, and doing those upscale retail/residential conversions. They seem to be in demand as high net-worth individuals who miss the city life are coming back.
I wonder how big of a hit the blue chips will take that are based out of the Bay Area. I’m keenly aware that companies like Google and Facebook bought large tranches of CRE for the express purpose of holding them as an asset. They are normally subleased to smaller companies. Wolf, I believe you’ve written on this topic before and will likely need to take another look in a year or so when it starts becoming hard to ignore. Do you think something like this would affect their bottom line?
William L.
“The Japanese went on a spending spree & bought up a bunch ofd office blogs in the US and layer incurred huge losses. Timing is everything.”
You’re right..remember the song, “I’m gonna move to Japan?” Well I moved to Japan (with my J. wife in Aug 1989) and it was the top or very near the top of their RE * stock mkt bubble. Vegetable sellers were selling their small retail spots for MILLIONs of $. Everybody felt rich.
What you might not remember is that the Imperial Palace “compound”
(lands& blds) were appraised to have more value than all the RE in Manhattan!
In addition to the “bunch of office buildings” they bought included Pebble Beach Golf Course & Clubhouse and The Waldorf-AStoria Hotel
in NYC.
Less than 3 years later the bloom was off and they did indeed take a HUGE (like 20 cents on the dollar) loss on those two trophy “assets.”
SO yeah…Timing is everything!
On a related note, I see in my local newspaper (Mpls), that collection rates for the county are decreasing as we have not seen since the 2008-2009 recession. This is because of commercial property dropping values and unpaid taxes.
Is it fair to make an analogy that office loans are like a batch of dog poop highly diluted but spread evenly through the food supply, just low enough that nobody gets sick?
Probably some issues with that analogy.
At any rate, thanks for covering this slow-mo train wreck. I see some fallout in the architect’s job market from this. There may not be another office building built for a generation. Hopefully, those folks can switch to working on apartments or other projects.
I just had one of those moments during which I felt like I caught a glimpse of the calamity that is being ignored. Typical human behavior to be corrected by robots trained to think like us. Good grief I better tell the one’s I love, that I love them.
I’m talking about the collapse of the CRE bubble, which seems to be one of first expected event in a general collapse of an asset price bubble.
A buddy of mine is a senior executive at a private investment fund that owns and operates around 4,000 units. Their model is built on leveraged purchases, upgrades, and then they cash out after holding for 36 to 60 months. All of their leveraged properties are underwater when marked to market. Additionally, they are negotiating with lenders to prevent defaults.
And so it begins. Detox, while educational, is not attractive.
The bloom is off the rose for CRE, for now.
Society may decide that they prefer to know other people. I know I sure did and I think I remember them all 50 years later.
Which would reconfigure the CRE market. Anyway, it’s not real money on the hook.