Auto Loan Balances, Subprime, Delinquencies, and Income: Who Are those Drunken Sailors?

Subprime doesn’t mean “low income.” It means “bad credit” – and some is high income. And subprime loans are coming home to roost.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The balance of auto loans and leases rose by 0.8% in Q4 from Q3, and by 3.5% year-over-year, to $1.61 trillion, according to data from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report.
This was a small year-over-year increase in loans and leases, given that new-vehicle unit sales jumped by 12% in 2023 year-over-year, while used-vehicle unit sales were roughly flat, and while disposable income jumped by 7%.
Spiking prices caused loan balances to jump in 2020-2022. Used-vehicle retail prices spiked by 55% and new-vehicle retail prices by 20% during the pandemic, and so the amount financed surged, even as unit sales plunged in 2020 and 2021 due to the shortages.
Starting in mid-2022 and through 2023, new-vehicle prices began to level out, rising just a little, while used-vehicle prices entered into a historic tailspin that has now knocked out one-third of the pandemic spike.
Combined, the new-and-used-vehicle CPI spiked by 31% from January 2020 through September 2022, and has since then dipped about 2%.
The amount financed is dominated by new vehicles because 80% of new vehicle buyers finance or lease a new vehicle, but only 39% of used vehicle buyers finance or lease; the rest pay cash (data by Experian, based on registrations).
The combined new-and-used-vehicle CPI is also dominated by new vehicles because new vehicles cost more than used vehicles and weigh more in the CPI basket (new vehicles weight 4.2%, used vehicles weight 2.5%):
The auto-debt burden dipped. Rising disposable incomes have more than kept up with rising auto-loan balances. Total auto loans and leases outstanding dipped to 7.8% of total disposable income, lower even than during the years before the pandemic.
Disposable income is income from all sources except capital gains, minus taxes and social insurance payments. This is the income that consumers have left to spend.
There are two reasons for this dip in the burden: slightly more buyers are paying cash for their new and used vehicles as interest rates have surged; and disposable income has jumped by 7% year-over-year.
Subprime is called “subprime” for a reason — and it’s not income.
Selling and lending to customers with subprime credit rating is a high-risk high-profit specialized activity, largely limited to older used vehicles. It has attracted specialized lenders and dealers, often backed by PE firms. The system hinges on being able to securitize the subprime auto loans into Asset Backed Securities (ABS) and sell the investment-grade tranches of those ABS to pension funds and other yield-seeking institutional investors, and that works until it doesn’t.
Bad loans are made in good times. During the free-money covid era, specialized subprime dealer/lenders loosened their credit standards and got very aggressive and very greedy. At the same time, used-vehicle prices surged. And the risks piled up. In 2023, several PE-firm-owned subprime-specialized dealer-chains filed for bankruptcy. Investors have gotten leery of buying the bonds that subprime auto loans are securitized into – and those ABS make the whole system work. And even the large publicly traded subprime dealer/lender Car-Mart disclosed massive problems in December, and its stock tanked.
And lenders are belatedly tightening their lending standards. About 61% of used vehicle buyers pay cash, according to Experian, and it doesn’t matter what credit rating they have. For those who borrow to buy a vehicle, the share of subprime has dropped to 14% of total loan and lease originations, down from 20% in 2018, according to Experian’s Q3 report. For borrowers with subprime credit ratings, financial conditions have tightened.
But subprime doesn’t mean “low income,” it means “bad credit” (a history of not paying debts, which caused their FICO score to drop into the subprime category). And subprime is only a small part of the used-car business and of the auto-lending business.
Subprime loans that are at least 60 days delinquent had hit a record in September but have since then backed off a little and in December were at 5.9% of total loan balances (red line in the chart below), according to the auto loans backing the ABS that are tracked by Fitch Ratings.
Prime loans are rock-solid with minuscule and relatively stable delinquency rates near 0.3% (blue).
Overall delinquency rates, according to the New York Fed’s metrics: The 30-plus-day delinquency rate – auto loans and leases that transitioned into delinquency by the end of Q4 – rose to 7.7% in Q4, a little higher than in the years before the pandemic, when it ranged mostly from 7.0% to 7.4%.
The 90-plus-day delinquency rate – auto loans and leases that are 90 days or more past due by the end of Q4 – rose to 4.2%:
Delinquencies rise the most in the lowest-income zip codes.
In a blog post, the New York Fed grouped the delinquencies by zip codes into four income categories from lowest-income zip codes to highest-income zip codes, and found that delinquency rates drop as income levels rise. In addition, it found:
In the lowest-income zip code category, delinquency rates rose more sharply and exceeded 2018 by a big margin, 12.8% v. 11.7% (light blue in the chart below). It is these low-income borrowers that are behind the increase in auto loan delinquencies above their pre-pandemic levels. These low-income borrowers are also the ones who are struggling the most with inflation — including the price spike in vehicles that they’re now having to make payments on.
In the three higher income zip code categories, delinquency rates were either just below or just above their 2018 levels – they essentially just normalized from the free-money drop during the pandemic.
That even the highest income zip code category (dark blue in the chart below) had an auto-loan delinquency rate of 4.6%, or any delinquencies at all, demonstrates that “subprime” doesn’t indicate “income” but “bad credit,” and that bad credit happens even to people with high incomes if they get into debt too deeply, if there is a major uninsured medical issue, etc. (chart via New York Fed):
Thanks for this data rich summary Wolf and interesting to see the rising auto loan delinquencies are happening even in the higher income areas. Anecdotal we’ve been suspecting something like this just from looking around in our extended neighborhood, way too many new luxury cars, huge shiny new SUV’s and monster huge pickups. Even for people who’ve told us before they’re struggling to manage costs from a recent home purchase or repair, or the even more insane costs of college tuition and their student loans now are coming due. And knowing how expensive new and even used vehicles have gotten, the question “how did they have the money for this?” Indeed a lot of them even with high incomes don’t have it. (And at least one got repo’ed in November).
I know you’ve talked about it but this is been for us one of the more undesirable changes in the US culture since at least 1990’s, this huge tolerance for going into debt to become one of those drunken sailors. And it’s one of the many causes of this recent inflation surge, housing bubble and the everything bubble across many asset bubbles. When so many Americans are willing to drown in debt and over-pay for homes, cars, college tuition costs (and then all the crazy prices for healthcare and childcare), get into buy now pay later trouble in addition to credit card bills, they aren’t just hurting their own finances. They make it harder even for Americans who try to be thrifty and save, because it’s now culturally “acceptable” to go deep in debt and the prices reflect that. Even for necessities the rest of us need. Hopefully the rising delinquencies are finally starting to impose some discipline on the drunken spending habits, may be one of the few things to force these bubbles back down to earth a little.
“auto loan delinquencies are happening even in the higher income areas” = higher income subprime
You cannot tell from the outside, it’s the young dentist that got in over his head. As you can see from the chart, high-income delinquencies are low, but they always happen, because there is always part of higher-income that got in over their heads and has become subprime.
For most people, subprime is a temporary status. After a while, they get their credit straightened out and their FICO score improves.
That describes it well from the cases at least we know something about, young (mostly young) professionals getting in way over their head. Sometimes being fair it is factors outside their control–out of the blue someone’s daughter gets really sick from a bad flu and has to spend a week in hospital or ICU, or they get in a car accident or injured somehow (won’t even get into how divorce wrecks finances..) And then they get a painful demo at how medical bills in the US can pile up even if have that supposed “good health insurance” with the Cadillac plan. Or cases when a relative gets sick and seniorcare costs hit, or childcare shoots up if they have to move to a new city for a job. Sympathy in those cases, that can happen to anyone. So higher income subprime (or any income subprime) can sometimes be a case of just that wrong place wrong time financial hit, even with a lot of savings for some of these hospital bills.
But it’s bothersome when even middle or high-income Americans get up to eyeballs in debt with unnecessary purchases just to keep up appearances, or pay extra “for the brand”. (uggh, one of our least favorite phrases) Cars are long term purchases true, but it’s aggravating to hear those cases of the office manager already complaining about costs for keeping up his expensive new home in the burbs near the big city–and then goes out and buys a brand new full decked out $80K Dodge Ram on an 8 year financing plan “just because”, even though he’ll never need half that payload or horsepower. We even had to give our daughter a stern talk about paying an outrageous price for the latest and greatest iPhone even when she had a perfectly good working one for less than a year, and even with much cheaper but better android options for her needs. (that she did eventually switch to, to her proud parents relief)
My wife and I grew up with the old “20/4/10” curmudgeon advice for car buying. Even it’s now more common to extend the financing beyond 4 years, it’s just boggling for the mind that so many Americans would even consider getting ripped off with the interest piled onto car loan financing over 84 months, leave alone 96 months. Almost like a huge culture change, “it’s OK to drown in debt for things we don’t need, we’re Americans”. So different than what we grew up with, and unfortunate that attitude of high debt tolerance just makes things more expensive and prices inflated for the rest of us too.
Miller, I too have never understood this mindset.
I’ve only paid cash for my car purchases, and only bought what I could afford at the time (despite an 800+ credit score).
To each their own I guess.
Excellent comment and advice that I offer to my own millenial offspring –I understand 20/4/10 in my dna–20%down, no more than four years, but what is 10? I suspect there is a culture shift among younger folks who have never experienced having “laissez le bon temps roulez” roll the very wrong way fast. Having an $80k “accessory ” (an unnecessary accoutrement that is not jewelry, but an ugly pick up truck!) repo’d is bad, but so is buying one unless you are hauling concrete and landscape plantings for a living.
People can do what they want, and government should support that, provided they don’t send me the bill. Unfortunately, conservative folks have been paying the tab for the prolifigate via inflation, subsidies, bailouts, etc.
“Americans would even consider getting ripped off with the interest piled onto car loan financing over 84 months, leave alone 96 months”
It’s not a ripoff if people voluntarily sign up for it. There are always other options.
Besides, cars last a LOT longer than when likely you (and I) bought our first cars.
Amen Miller! So good to see your well written posts, stranger. You are correct on so many points. There is now an entire generation who didn’t live through the gfc. I did. Debt was a normal way of life. You just got into it. For whatever… a house… a car. When the rug got pulled out in 08, it was like the curtain was pulled on the wizard of oz real economy. “over their head” wolf pertains to those who think tomorrow will be the same as today. Near everyone gets in over their head…. think about it. 30 year mortgage when who knows if you’ll even live that long. Too many folks caught up with ‘liven’ not really concerned about cost. They’ll figure that out later. Glad to read your posts miller.
I have never heard of “20/4/10” but Google found “To apply this rule of thumb, budget for the following: A 20% down payment. Repayment terms of four years or less. Spending less than 10% of your monthly income on transportation costs.” This may be better than what “most” people do but my advice would be “Try to Pay All Cash/If you need a car loan pay it off as fast as possible/Try to spend as little of your income on transportation until you have a high net worth”. I was just talking to a friend and I never really thought about it before but like “delayed gratification” is a trait that many wealthy people have he mentioned “don’t buy new things when the thing they have still works” is another trait that rich people have.
I was rather surprised few months back when my daughter(22) said she wanted to buy newer vehicle – she owned 2016 ford expedition
so right before she graduated college in december(with no student loan debt)
she bought 2020 with 20k miles – and PAID CASH
now we didn’t pay for her university tuition and books – she worked for it
I thought everyone in America was rich, drunken sailors, wage increases outpacing inflation by lots? Looks like inflation is making fools of many
The lowest-income category is about 25% of the households. That’s where it hurts. It always hurts there.
The higher-income subprime are small and their delinquency rate is roughly back where it was in 2018. It normalized.
RTGDFA.
Howdy Miller. They quit teaching simple math. Just about everyone says buy stocks instead of saving $. ZIRP taught a generation its pointless to save $. Not many squirrels out there anymore. Its a lonely place for some of US. Very Happy being a retired sober sailor squirrel.
D-F-B – would suggest destruction of a savings mindset goes back generationally further, to those who grew up in families of the stagflationary ’70’s-’80’s with any thoughts of belt-tightening offset by super-easy retail credit availability…
may we all find a better day.
91B20 1stCav (AUS)-
“destruction of a savings mindset goes back generationally further, to those who grew up in families of the stagflationary ’70’s-’80’s with any thoughts of belt-tightening offset by super-easy retail credit availability…”
You can go back a bit further to the installment credit companies of the 1940’s.
My dad had a friend who started one after WWII that lent money on high collateral at high end of rates, all administered from a rural midwestern community of about 2000 people.
Upon failure to make timely payments, the lender quickly took possession of the collateral, and auctioned off the collateralized property to liquidate the loan. Borrowers knew the rules and did their best to avoid re-possession, and a resultant blotch on their credit record.
This entrepreneur in the ancient sub-prime lending industry offered a valuable “shadow-banking” service to a rural population that previously had no access to credit. His business grew dramatically.
I’m still not sure if I think of such lending as a service to the community (raising standard of living), or if I condemn his business for teaching his clients how to live beyond their means today at the cost of a comfortable and secure future. At least the community learned that the reneging on contractual obligations was met with swift consequences.
He eventually sold out (1970’s I think), for a princely sum, to a well known mutual insurance company. That firm later de-mutualized, and is now facing challenges as a for-profit life insurance company.
For me the ethics of such lending are still murky. An interesting case study for a 5000-level business administration or an advanced ethics course!
John H. – illuminating take on the rocky road to here. Am trying to pinpoint in my tired, old memory when I noticed the term “…what’s my monthly payment?…” (spread over multiple credit cards) becoming common in the lexicon…best.
may we all find a better day.
Sub-prime lending seems sleezy. Is it even ethical?
Then others would say it is unethical to not lend to these people… especially if they are from the right demographics. Subprime lending has the appropriate risk priced in. Predatory lending is unethical.
I just did personal loan to friend(in 50’s) – he set interest at 15%
for him it is bridge loan and I’m glad to earn income
we work together so I’m not worried about repayment
While the level of new auto delinquencies is not concerning (yet), the slope of the line from the pandemic bottom definitely is.
Look at the “Subprime & Prime” chart (red and blue). The slope of subprime might be “concerning.” Prime is pristine. OK, here it is again so you don’t have to go upstairs and dig for it:
But subprime is self-correcting. Dealers/Lenders got too aggressive and greedy, and now a bunch filed for bankruptcy, and others are struggling, and the survivors are ALL tightening their lending standards, and subprime lending has become more careful. So the future delinquency rates will come down. This is not an economic issue, but the result of the subprime free-money bubble.
Bad loans are made in good times! Once those loans have washed out, subprime delinquencies will drop…
… unless there is a recession with lots of unemployment, and then we’ll see delinquencies shoot up even among prime loans.
“But subprime is self-correcting. .. So the future delinquency rates will come down. This is not an economic issue, but the result of the subprime free-money bubble.”
That’s good to hear, and good lesson for the Fed. Hopefully JPow and company are listening. The distortions from ZIRP and especially QE were needless and not helpful to the real economy and real sustained spending, encourage bad decisions, excessive debt and foolish lending. I
t’s why higher for longer really has to be defining Fed policy from now on, not just in the interest rates but with the QT too. The real US economy and responsible Americans are hurt by all the bubbles that fuel needless price rises esp from ultra loose monetary policy. Fed needs to ignore all the dumb pivot-mongers trying to find the latest lame du jour excuse for rate cuts or QE, they’re a plague on the parts of the economy that actually function
It was not all the dealers and lenders. They had more customers to lend to.
During Covid there was a shift in the distribution of credit scores, enough so that borrowers were able to move out of subprime to near-prime and near-prime to prime.
The politically correct term is “consumer credit score migration” which is just a fancy way of say “lets boast up a bunch of people to a credit score that we can lend too”.
But then again .. maybe it is the dealers and lenders ….
Credit scores inflated when student loans were deferred and the delinquency/late pays stopped being reported. Ditto rent, where the funds that should have been made to rent were redirected. People that once were “sub prime” were now upgraded…. and, once the deferments expired, have now returned to their normal level.
As far as dealers/lenders, I have never met anyone who had a gun held to their head and were forced to buy a car or take out an unaffordable loan. These were decisions made by people of legal majority. Ill advised? Probably. The dealer/lender’s fault?
Nope.
EK – by that rationale, drug dealers are less culpable than drug abusers.
(No.)
It’s an oversimple framing. Predation is real, and it’s not blameless.
Wolf, why is the subprime 60+ day delinquency chart saw-toothed? Are the defaults seasonal??
Yes, seasonality is everywhere, even on this site. This is really raw data, which is kind of what raw data looks like.
Drunken sailors can never consume enough clothes, junk, cars, toys, and everything else.
We are a consumer society and we consume. Lenders feed the consumers with ever longer term loans and pass the risk and losses on to yield consumers and it eventually ends badly for a lot of folks, including those who consume the junk bonds
Speaking of that, BNPL is now yet another loan burden encourages Americans to spend yet more and go yet deeper into debt for things they don’t need. Even worse Afaik we don’t have much data on how bad the buy now pay later debt is. Klarna and some of the other companies said it was getting higher and higher, and most of their BNPL customers don’t make their full payments on time which means nasty interest penalties. So, concerning as the credit card and auto loan delinquencies may be getting, looks like now we’re getting a new type of delinquency too. Is there any kind of systemic data collection for BNPL numbers?
An unlikely source for subprime auto talk: Brit talk show guy John Oliver. Someone traced a very used car: sold and repo 3 or maybe 4 times in 2 years.
Moving on, is subprime lending ethical or should it be legal?
I was watching Squawk Box Europe on TV years ago and two of the panel: one upper- crust with plummy accent and other with cockney accent, got into such a heated argument about this, the show briefly went off the air. I know the show was live cuz I once emailed a comment they read on air right away. The upper class guy thought it should be illegal. The cockney, who one suspects might know more about poor people, insisted this would leave those who need a loan open to ‘leg breakers’ who charge by the week.
PS: the argument on Squawk Box was about ‘payday loans’ which have no security and are costlier than the worst auto loans.
This is correct. If 10% of subprime poor people go delinquent, then actually the system helped the other 90%. And if you’re buying a 10yr old Sudan 100kmiles for 8k, you probably buying it cuz you need to get to work and your last car just died needing a 4k repair. If you can get a low monthly payment you’re probably gonna be happy about it. And if you don’t default and if it doesn’t need that expensive of a repair before you pay it off, you’re gonna end up loving that car and your decision.
Aaron – I’m sure it’s the auto-whatever, but given it’s history going back to Gordon and the Mahdi to its brutally tragic situation today, I’d steer well-clear of a ‘sudan’…best!
may we all find a better day.
re: Rising disposable incomes
Did they dip during the pandemic cpi bump, and are now recovering or recovered and growing?
Howdy Folks. Drunk or sober, some sailors waited most of their lives to spend more than normal. Keep up the good work sailors….