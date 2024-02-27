These double-tops are weird. Prices coming off the second top. Only Miami home prices hit new high.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The overall home price index for the 20 metros that today’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index covers declined by 0.6% from the prior month, the second month in a row of declines.
The index formed a double-top with the first peak in June 2022 and the second peak in October 2023. The close-up of the 20-Cities index shows the double-top, and now the beginnings of the downward slope off the second top:
Today’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “December” is a three-month moving average of home prices whose sales were entered into public records in October, November, and December. It lags, but it uses the “sales-pairs method,” comparing the sales price of the same house over time, thereby eliminating the issues associated with median prices and average prices (see “Methodology” toward the end of the article).
The long view of the 20-Cities Index shows the mind-blowing surge over the past few years: This kind of head-scratcher double-top has never occurred in the history of the index
Prices were below their 2022 peaks in 9 metros of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller index (% from their respective peak in 2022, month of peak):
- San Francisco Bay Area: -13.4% (May 2022)
- Seattle: -12.5% (May 2022)
- Portland: -7.7% (May 2022)
- Denver: -6.6% (May 2022)
- Phoenix: -6.0% (June 2022)
- Las Vegas: -5.0% (July 2022)
- Dallas: -5.6% (June 2022)
- San Diego: -3.4% (May 2022)
- Los Angeles: -0.4% (May 2022)
Month-to-month declines occurred in 17 of the 20 metros. Only Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas had month-to-month increases. The index for Las Vegas and Los Angeles remained below the 2022 peaks.
Miami was the only metro of the 20 metros to set a new high in December.
The most splendid housing bubbles by metro.
San Francisco Bay Area single family houses:
- Month to month: -0.9%
- Year over year: +3.2%
- From the peak in May 2022: -13.4%.
San Francisco Bay Area condos:
- Dropped to level first seen in April 2018
- Month to month: -2.6%
- Year over year: +0.04%
- From the peak in May 2022: -10.6%.
Seattle metro:
- Month to month: -0.5%.
- Year over year: +3.0%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -12.5%.
Portland metro:
- Month to month: -1.0%.
- Year over year: +0.3%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -6.8%.
Las Vegas metro:
- Month to month: +0.2%.
- Year over year: +4.2%.
- From the peak in July 2022: -5.0%.
Denver metro:
- Month to month: -0.5%.
- Year over year: +2.3%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -6.6%.
Phoenix metro:
- Month to month: -0.6%.
- Year over year: +3.8%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -6.0%.
Dallas metro:
- Month to month: -0.7%.
- Year over year: +2.1%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -5.6%.
San Diego metro:
- Month to month: -0.8%.
- Year over year: +8.8%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -3.4%.
Los Angeles metro
- Month to month: +0.1%.
- Year over year: +8.3%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -0.4%.
Tampa metro:
- Month to month: -0.3%, essentially unchanged for four months
- Year over year: +4.1%.
- From high in November 2023: -0.3%.
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month to month: -0.04%.
- Year over year: +5.1%.
- From high in September: -0.6%.
Boston metro:
- Month to month: -0.8%.
- Year over year: +7.2%.
- From high in October: -1.0%.
Miami metro:
- Month to month: +0.2%
- Year over year: +7.8%.
- Set new high.
New York metro:
- Month to month: +0.04%.
- Year over year: +7.6%.
- The high was the prior month.
To qualify for the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, the metro must have experienced home price inflation since 2000 of at least 180%. The indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. Today’s index value for Miami of 429 is up 329% since 2000, making Miami the most splendid housing bubble on this list.
The remaining 6 of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller index (Chicago, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland) had less home price inflation than 180% since 2000, despite the price spikes in recent years.
Chicago, with an index value of 197 is up by 97% from 2000, and therefore does not qualify for this list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, but prices experienced a red-hot spike since May 2020, and so here is Chicago anyway:
- Month to month: -0.2%
- The high was in October 2023
- Year over year: +8.1%.
Methodology. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses were sold previously. The price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors. This “sales pairs” method makes the Case-Shiller index a more reliable indicator than median price indices (37-page methodology).
Home-Price Inflation. By measuring how many dollars it takes to buy the same house over time via the “sales pairs” method, the Case-Shiller index is a measure of home price inflation. So Miami had 329% home price inflation since 2000. By comparison, consumer price inflation, as measured by CPI, was 82% over the same period.
Thanks a lot for this WR.
In my hood SD.. this is just a noise..
The market is in absolute gridlock right now. With a lack of movement volume, it’s basically down to who will blink first. The buyers or the sellers? Although I have to wonder, I wonder when the house carrying costs for institutional investors will come home to roost?
Not even close to “absolute gridlock”. Sales sure ain’t robust, but they also aren’t anywhere near zero. C’mon, man. Stuff is selling all over the place.
Gridlock? 291,000 buyers blinked just last month (new and existing homes sold). That’s a lot lower than it was during the most recent buying frenzy, but certainly not gridlock. And carrying costs are not a problem for institutional investors who pay cash and rent the house out. Invitation Homes, a big institutional landlord, posted a net income of $261M in 2021, $383M in 2022, and they crossed half a billion in 2023. They’re doing just fine.
The American consumer’s credit is nominally excellent, so there’s no debt crisis coming. That is what money printing does. It vaporizes debt and jacks up nominal pricing. You need to come to terms with the overwhelming likelihood that no housing crash is coming. Home values didn’t go up, the value of the dollar went down. 2008 is what a debt crisis looks like. The last few years is what money printing looks like. Simple.
If their loan is under 3%, sellers may never blink.
Gotta say…disappointing to say the least….yeah yeah I know Titanic takes forever…let’s hope that’s still the case and it doesn’t turn into any re-accelaration..
The big story today in the San Diego Union Tribune is the YOY of 8.8. The actual headline reads: “San Diego home prices rising fastest in nation” but there’s no point in linking to it as it’s paywalled. These numbers are all around two months old at best; anyone in this city will tell you that it has re-accelerated. I know many a millennial and gen Z who are very worried that they’re getting priced out of the market. My guess is that next month’s Case Shiller will show double digit increases here as will numbers posted in April.
That’s why I gave you the charts so I don’t have to listen to this BS.
Here is a free lesson:
YoY is made up of 3 components: #1. what happened at the “base” (the “base effect”); #2 what it did after the base; and #3, what it did recently. That #1 was low, after a steep plunge 18 months ago — so it starts off a low base (= base effect); that #2 was a huge surge in the first four months of last year off the low base; and the #3 was the recent decline.
YoY is used by RE hype trolls as a propaganda tool when it suits them.
YoY is also going to rip your hype to shreds over the first half this year as the base effect reverses, LOL. You’ll be silent then, right?
Meanwhile, I’ll keep showing the chart so people can see what is actually going on, without having to worry about base effect, etc.
So here it again, in case you missed it:
I love love love it when Wolf shred these narratives to pieces..I stay for this..
But but but this time is different I am sure…
p.s. the data for a weird looking double-top chart like this is going to give you weird yoy comparisons. Just look at it on a spreadsheet what that does.
San Diego needs to explore improving the border crossing or a light rail into Tijuana, Mexico. Mexico is where San Diego’s affordable housing is located.
“A tendency to go to extremes is often observed at the highs and lows of a protracted market trend. At such times, precedent and overwhelming psychological expectations reinforce prevailing economic factors.”
—Sydney Homer & Richard Sylla, A History of Interest Rates
Very sticky…
Especially with mortgage rates near 8%.
In absence of big job loss I don’t see home prices going down in a big way.
Govt would rather sacrifice dollar than face the recession..
What we are seeing in real life is dollar losing purchasing power over time .
Never has Houston on these charts.
Houston is not included. Back in the 1990s, when the CS was designed, they ran into big problems getting public records data in Texas, which doesn’t allow public access to deeds. But that’s where the CS data comes from.
To get the data for the Dallas metro, the CS people at the time worked out a deal with a Realtor association to get data from their multiple listing service.
And in terms of Houston, one of the founders of the CS said this:
“And when it was all put together, the decision was that was a bit of a hassle, so we’d stick with one city,” he said. Also, “we had Boston, New York and Washington so we decided that was enough for the Northeast, with apologies to Philadelphia.”
Crazy times- I have a friend looking to buy a duplex in the Boston area- all the bids are $50k over asking (list was $480k). It’s madness. They want best and final be tomorrow at 5:00. Also seeing other 2-3 families places near Manchester NH selling for 60% more then they sold for in 2019. Is this just the increase in demand from millennials or just FOMO?
My take is that it’s people doing what they want to do, living how they want live, and paying what they need to pay.
I guess as long as they stay solvent no problem!
These buyers are all Wendy’s franchise owners, and the ai dynamic pricing gains will cover it.
Just a shot in the dark but I feel the core PCE will come in pretty hot on 2/29 perhaps sending equity markets in a tailspin…… which might become the trigger to a recession. Let’s face it ….. until people in masses begin to lose their jobs, the housing market is going to remain stagnant.
One month Core PCE wont do much. Only Series of hot inflation data will wake up FED members completely. Stock Market has been laughing at any bad news coming. In DEC 2023 Powell dovish Press Conference and SEP projections started the rally. Later Powell said only 3 rate hikes and that too they can wait and be patient. Many FED Governors have come out and given speeches about 2-3 rate hikes and can wait with Whats Rush mind. S&P went ATH this month even after all of this and hot CPI. 10 year is still around 4.25%. Yes its higher than 3.75% which it reached during Dec 2023 time-frame. But still very low compared to what it should be.
In my mind reason is clear. FED is underestimating the amount of liquidity they created during last 15 years and mega-QE during COVID. Funds rate 5.25-5.5 rates didn’t make lot of difference. One can argue this is Strong economy. Yes it is. But that also tells us rates are not restrictive enough then. Federal Govt is spending money like drunken sailor and negating much of the FED’s inflation control work.
No one can deny Wolf’s analysis and numbers here. But I also see lot of buyers still out there who have made lot of money in last 2 years with Stock market gains. Homes are moving in good neighborhoods. 10% correction from ATH is not a lot of correction. Wolf’s graph paint very clear picture.
If Bubble 1 was a bubble, Bubble 2 feels like Hot Air Balloon.
Only good old old recession with higher unemployment rate can fix the Home prices.
The first baby boomers are now 78. Therefore, boomers have 8-10 years of remaining life (male and female respectively) according to the actuarial tables. Assuming by 85 they need to sell their homes to move to assisted living, that means by around 2030 Housing Bubble 3.0 will have popped…?
Most boomers will age in place rather than hand all their remaining assets and their soul to the PE-firm-driven medical-industrial-financial complex. But they might downsize when they get into their 80s.
Assisted living has already priced out most boomers.
Not if they sell their house(s) for an still-impressive -6% below 2022 peak. Plenty of home equity among boomers. They don’t want to leave.
I hear this one a couple times a day: “They’ll have to take me out of this house in a pine box.”
Current demographic projections show the U.S. population declining by 2050, even with high net migration, due to far more deaths than births. So yes, housing prices should go down (relative to inflation) in future decades
For me, those stats are irrelevant. I was born in the early 1960s (so a “younger boomer?”), and want to sell my paid-up house (bought 22 years ago) and move to a property with the potential to improve into everything I want. I am not downsizing, and fully expect the new property plus improvements to end up costing 50-75% more than what I sell my current house for. (So I’m fine with a market crash.)
Unfortunately, due to the current lack of inventory and relatively high prices, my real estate searches over four states yield very few potential properties. When I add the cost of improvements to the list price, most properties would end up much higher than the current comps. So I wait. Eventually, I might give up and have a house built to-suit. But I think that would be just as expensive, if not more so.