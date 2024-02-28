ECB Balance Sheet QT: Down €2.0 Trillion from Peak, to €6.83 Trillion. The ECB Shed 48% of its Pandemic QE Assets

A big milestone for Quantitative Tightening in the euro area.
The ECB has shed €2.0 trillion of its assets since QT began, as of the latest weekly balance sheet. Its total assets are now down to €6.83 trillion, the lowest since November 2020.
In USD, the ECB has shed $2.17 trillion in assets at the current exchange rate, while the Fed has shed $1.34 trillion in assets.
During the pandemic QE, the ECB added €4.15 trillion in assets, a crazy huge amount; it has now shed 48% of that pile.
During QE, the ECB had piled up two very different types of assets, and both are getting unwound, but at a very different pace:
- It offered loans under very favorable conditions (free money) to banks, and it was up to the banks to deploy this cash.
- It purchased government bonds, corporate bonds, covered bonds, and asset-backed securities, thereby handing the financial markets this cash, under two programs: APP (asset purchase programme) and PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase programme).
Loan QT: -€1.80 trillion
QT was announced in October 2022. As the first step, the ECB made loan terms unattractive, and it opened more windows for banks to pay back those loans, which banks did in big waves, which removed liquidity from the financial system via the banks.
By now, banks have paid back €1.80 trillion in loans since the peak, and only €401 billion in loans remain on the balance sheet, the lowest since 2015.
The ECB has always handled QE via waves of loans, at first during the Financial Crisis, then the Euro Debt Crisis, then the period of no-crisis, and finally the pandemic. The waves had names: Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (LTRO), and then Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO); and the waves were numbered. During the pandemic, the ECB’s lending operations were called TLTRO III.
TLTRO III loans amounted to €1.6 trillion at the peak, on top of the still outstanding prior loans, for a total of €2.2 trillion at the peak between June 2021 and June 2022, now down to €401 billion.
Bond QT: -€319 billion
The ECB had bought bonds under two programs: APP (since 2014) and PEPP (since March 2020). Bond QT started slowly in March 2023 and has since accelerated, and further accelerations have been announced.
The initial roll-off of APP bonds in 2023 was capped, but the cap was removed in July, and APP bonds have been rolling off without cap. Whatever matures, rolls off. In January, €33 billion in APP bonds matured and rolled off, in February €25 billion will mature and roll off; in March, €31 billion will mature and roll off.
Since the peak, €319 billion in bonds rolled off – all of them APP bonds. PEPP bonds won’t start rolling off until July 2024.
The entire bond portfolio is now down to €4.64 trillion, the lowest since November 2021:
Years of QT to control inflation with moderate interest rates.
QT is designed to run for years without fanfare on automatic pilot in the back ground, just calmly removing liquidity in a predictable manner, so liquidity can still flow to where it’s needed, attracted by the higher yields that those who need liquidity are willing to pay.
The interest rate decisions get all the media attention. But QT is complicated, and people don’t really understand it, and their eyes glaze over and they don’t click on the articles, and so it gets little media attention, and that’s how central banks want it.
The expectation is that removing this liquidity methodically from the markets in bits and pieces over the years, it will remove fuel from the inflationary fire, allowing central banks to not lift rates as high as in the past, but keep them at moderate levels.
The TLTRO and other Loans balance has effectively been zeroed. Commendable.
But the Bond Assets have only been marginally reduced. It is imperative that balance get reduced at the suggested accelerated rate or the cumulative effect would be more accommodating.
That really doesn’t make any difference at all.
Would the ECB have a baseline balance sheet floor like the Fed that they won’t go below?
Yes, but I have not done my homework on it and cannot give you any thoughts on it.
I’m really looking forward to the next Fed QT update. Not sure why – maybe just to see if they “will”. Based on previous articles here it seems like they will bottom out at 5 or 6 trillion.
My next Fed QT update will come on Thursday, March 7, when the Feb 29 Treasury roll-off is included in the weekly balance sheet. I don’t expect any surprises, roughly -$80 billion for February.
I may eventually discuss the Treasury maturity schedule separately. It’s pretty interesting. Under the current program settings, they can go at the current pace of roll-off until mid-2025, and then the Treasury roll-off will decline naturally as fewer Treasuries mature each month as the remaining pile of Treasuries is getting smaller, and they’ll run out of T-bills in June 2025 to fill the gap.
But they could tweak the program before then.
That last chart is the tell. I would love to see the government debt for all EU governments overlaid on that chart. Same thing for the Federal reserve and U.S. government debt.
Great reporting as always, Wolf. Thank you for all that you do.
From my perspective the third chart, “ECB Assets: QE Securities, Trillion Euros”, speaks volumes about the shenanigans within the ECB that commenced with Mario Draghi, and will probably never end. When the GFC kicked off in 2008, central banks around the world engaged in a massive fraudulent money printing to “Save the World”. China, U.S.A., Japan, EU, all of them. This will never be unwound as it’s an impossibility that would collapse everything if attempted. Pure, unadulterated fraud. Central Banks are a pox on the people.
At the moment the ECB is doing much better than the Fed!
Let’s see how long.
You are a fool too puke out your angst that the ECB is doing better than the Fed which is patently not correct, mathematically. Which is the basis of human existence.
The ECB is pretending that it was not their irresponsible monetary experiment is still an inflationary problem. The ancient European aristocracy has found it’s way to naive America.
Where else but WolfStreet can you get such great reporting on this wide of a variety of topics. I mean it would seriously never have even occurred to me to go LOOK at how the ECB is handling QT if this article didn’t get posted!
Wolf how did the ECB decide which sovereign Euro denominated bonds to buy (and now to sell)?
Does this have any affect on debt financing of countries within the Euro zone? Naturally not all EU countries are equally creditworthy.
Thanks in advance
Generally they bought everything that was at least investment-grade rated and above*. The purchasing strategy was not official as to not to influence the market**, but very likely it was more or less weighted by the bond’s share of the total market. I tried to look for fraudulent activity back in the day regarding CSPP (whether the ECB is picking favorite bonds), but it appears that was not the case. However, it might have worked the other way around: those countries and corporations that wanted to benefit more from QE focused on bonds as their primary mean of financing. LVMH, Kering and German auto manufacturers are prime examples, they launched dozens of new bonds around 2015-2018.
*This means that Greek bonds were completely off the table, the ECB’s reasoning was that risky bonds will benefit through the yield spread.
**The ISIN code of bonds bought by ECB was public, but the volumes were not.
I am going to have to disagree with Wolf’s last paragraph. The U.S. Federal Reserve may be using QT as a slow and steady means of draining liquidity from the market… but there was nothing predictable (or moderate) about how the ECB did it. To see those loans to banks repaid as fast as they were looks like a precipitous plunge to me. I would be curious to see how the European inflation rates (and ECB interest rates) differ from America’s considering the two approaches.
Spencer:
IMO the Eurozone has a handful of problems that the US doesn’t have. They’re basically in/ teetering on recession.
They have a greater demographic problem (the US fills the need from the southern border: and CHEAP too!).
There’s a lot of social programs, including healthcare.
They are generally all energy dependent and food dependent/ as seen by the “war premium” effects.
The size of the economy is less, as is the number of “globally dominant” companies.
No idea how it all plays out? Stagflation is what I see in the US. Global depression/ deflation is the top clickbait headline (since the first rate hike), and we all could actually use a mild recession.
It’s quite possible those bank loans were very unproductive and didn’t make much difference. Repaying them may have been painless with minimal knock-on effects.
The way the ECB did that is it changed the terms of the loans, and they were no longer free money, and banks voluntarily returned that cash in big waves. So this is a little different than the ECB forcefully sucking out cash. The effect may be similar, but banks had time to prepare, and when they were ready to return portions of that cash, they did. So far, nothing in the Eurozone blew up, knock on wood. But I agree, €2 trillion in 14 months is pretty fast.
The last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes mentioned the Committee beginning discussions on tapering QT and deciding on the level of assets to hold.
It is fitting that you have shined the spotlight on the toothless tiger, the ECB.
I came to that impression today when I realized that cute Italy was paying over 1% less for their risky 10 years than Uncle Sam’s paper. Obviously, that is absurd according to rational economic thought.
The worldwide monetary environment is inflationary which is bad news for the everyday person, who will work all of their lives to attain grace and never was or became graceful.
The annual rate of inflation in Italy has dropped below 1%. That is part of the reason for the lower yields. The economy in euroland is slowing down, with mild recessions in some corners. The US economy is running hot, and core inflation started to accelerated again in recent months.
The ECB has an impossible task, imposing a common currency on a culturally diverse mega population who have yet, physically opposed the rise of the potentially, fascist governments.
Thank God for the little people who are paying for the military protection for the business interests of American billionaires.
Wolf, is there a relationship between leading economic indicators, coincident economic indicators and balance sheets (and is there an equivalent of those measures with Euro Zone)?
Do you also ever write specifically about leading or coincident economic indicators and how they’re composed, evolution of them,, and meanings etc?
Thanks as always!