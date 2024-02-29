Worst Monthly Spike of “Core Services” PCE Inflation in 22 Years, and Not Just Housing: Powell’s Gonna Have Another Cow

Core services inflation dished up bad head fakes last time we had this mess in 1966-1982. Mention of a rate hike crops up in a Fed speech.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Over the past year or so, the Fed has been intensely discussing inflation in “core services,” which is where inflation had shifted to in 2022, from goods inflation which had spiked into mid-2022 but then cooled dramatically. So “core services” is where it’s at. Core services is where consumers spend the majority of their money. Core services are all services except energy services. Core services inflation has been behaving badly for months, and in January, it spiked out the wazoo.
The “core services” PCE price index spiked to 7.15% annualized in January from December, the worst month-to-month jump in 22 years (blue line), according to index data released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Drivers of the spike were non-housing measures as well as housing inflation. More on each category in a moment.
The six-month moving average, which irons out the month-to-month volatility, accelerated to 3.95% annualized, the worst since July, after having gotten stuck at the 3.5% level for three months in a row (red).
The bad behavior of core services inflation that we have been lamenting since June – and which was confirmed earlier this month by the nasty surprise in the CPI – is why Fed governors have said this year in near unison that they’re in no hurry to cut rates, but have taken a wait-and-see approach. And now the concept of rate hikes is cropping up in their speeches again.
For example, Fed governor Michelle Bowman said in the speech yesterday, that she was “willing to raise the federal funds rate at a future meeting should the incoming data indicate that progress on inflation has stalled or reversed.”
Even year-over-year, core services inflation has now reversed and accelerated to 4.1%.
The 7 Core Services Categories.
Core services – services without energy services, such as water and electricity – are grouped into seven PCE price indices, and we’ll look at them individually.
This is where consumers do the majority of their spending. The month-to-month data in these categories of core services can be crazy volatile (blue in the charts below), so we’ll focus on the six-month moving average, which irons out this volatility and shows the recent trends (red in the charts below).
Housing inflation is hot. The PCE price index for housing accelerated to 6.4% annualized in January from December, the worst since September (blue).
The six-month moving average, which irons out the month-to-month volatility but still shows the more recent trends, accelerated to 5.7% annualized, having now been in the same range since August (red).
Housing inflation has backed off from the crazy spike in 2022 and through February 2023. But then it just got stuck at this hot level of 5.5%-plus, and has refused to cool further and seems to be re-accelerating now.
The housing index is broad-based and includes factors for rent in tenant-occupied dwellings; imputed rent for owner-occupied housing, group housing, and rental value of farm dwellings.
Financial Services and Insurance: +17.2% month-to-month annualized (blue); +5.5% six-month moving average annualized; third month in a row of acceleration (red):
Food services and accommodation: +8.25 month-to-month annualized (blue); +4.0% six-month moving average annualized; second month of acceleration (red):
Health Care: +3.5% month-to-month annualized (blue), +2.4% six-month moving average annualized, roughly stable at this rate for the past five months (red).
Transportation services: +0.4% month-to-month annualized (blue), +3.2% six-month moving average annualized (red).
Includes motor vehicle services, such as maintenance and repair, car and truck rental and leasing, parking fees, tolls, and public transportation from airline fares to bus fares.
Recreation services: +4.6% month-to-month annualized (blue), +4.9% six-month moving average annualized (red).
Includes cable, satellite TV and radio, streaming, concerts, sports, movies, gambling, vet services, package tours, repair and rental of audiovisual and other equipment, maintenance and repair of recreational vehicles, etc.
Other services: +9.4% month-to-month annualized (blue), +2.1% six-month moving average annualized (red).
A vast collection of other services where people spend lots of money on, including broadband, cellphone, and other communications; delivery; household maintenance and repair; moving and storage; education and training across the board; professional services, such as legal, accounting, and tax services; union dues, professional associations dues; funeral and burial services; personal care and clothing services; social services such as homes for the elderly and rehab services, etc.
And so the Core PCE price index…
So the Core PCE price index, which includes core services plus non-energy goods, accelerated month-to-month to 5.1% annualized, the worst in 12 months (blue). The six-month moving average accelerated to 2.5% annualized (red).
The head-fakes last time.
Inflation in core services is tough to beat, and it can dish up big head-fakes – a fact that Powell has mentioned a few times, hence the Fed’s wait-and-see approach.
Last time this type of core-services inflation occurred – in the 1970s and 1980s – there were clear signs that inflation was cooling sharply, and we thought repeatedly that the high interest rates at the time had beaten inflation back down, which caused the Fed to ease, only to find out that we’d fallen for an inflation head-fake, and then the Fed jacked up rates even further.
The head fakes occurred over the 15 years between 1966 and when core services inflation finally peaked at 11% in 1981. So this is the “core services” PCE price index which excludes energy and the oil-price shocks at the time.
And here is Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s reaction when he saw the inflation resurging in core services, as captured by cartoonist Marco Ricolli for WOLF STREET:
There is another word in economics that means the opposite of inflation: deflation.
It would be strange and wondrous indeed to live in a deflationary world. Your paycheck would shrink. Products would shave quarters off their prices on a regular basis. Politicians would be desperate for a way to kickstart “inflation” again.
There was deflation during the Great Depression, and supposedly deflation is worse than inflation — although it is questionable whether it is worse than RAMPANT inflation.
The best situation would be to go into a deflationary environment with sacks of money (or liquid assets) and then buy up prime properties around you with your now-inflated cash assets. Just a tip, should you ever find yourself in a Second Great Depression.
My expectation is inflation in cost for the things we buy, deflation in value for the things we own.
how about a “transient” bout of deflation?
I’m not sure there is much more to say except.
Until FRB can stop bailing out because they fear systemic issues, the moment investors won’t be front-running bailout, thus easing financial conditions and fuelling inflation.
Couldn’t agree more. There is an ultra-bull market. FED showed that its hand is weak last year. I think Pow will have a lot of cows in this market. Bulls are in full charge now and buying in full speed. They are not afraid of high rates, QT, geo risks, anything at all. Bulls have the upper hand for more than a decade and now more than ever.
They have the upper hand only because they have created this cognitive dissonance that inflation will go away on its own.
Folks! A secondary inflation bounce is normal. You all know that. Buy on all market dips.
They have the upper hand because the Fed doesn’t have the stomach to take it away from them. And they know it.
Pea Sea, I guess that’s the $64k (which will only buy a loaf of bread soon) question.
Long term, the Fed can protect markets or they can protect the dollar, but they can’t do both. And if we lose the reserve currency status (and no, I don’t buy the cleanest dirty shirt argument), their power is all over.
Sam
You are the problem. Can’t wait for it to implode. Wall Street needs to disappear. Go visit CNBC where you belong.
Since 2020, the Personal consumption expenditures: Services: Housing and utilities, has soared and it’s still soaring! In my opinion this particular index is of prime importance, given the sharp increases in house prices and gas and electric utility bills.
Excellent work Wolf. You have been ahead of the curve on the very important Inflation analysis
Why did the 10 Year Treasury still drop after this latest release ?
Wondering the same. It pumped then popped.
The headline CPI numbers were inline with expectations, so markets had adjusted rates earlier based on expectations. It probably dropped because the markets were relieved the CPI numbers were not worse. The markets do this kind of stuff all the time. The markets are basically nuts.
Don’t read too much into intraday movements. Zoom out and look at the longer-term trend.
I wonder how much of this is driven by churn in the labor market? I’m booked solid for months and turning down work. Many of my clients can’t fill positions and have lost experience in key positions since covid.
This is why I love Wolf Street. Everybody else “Inflation is under control and we are on schedule for a June rate cut” Then we get the real data from Mr Richter. Its unreal how much BS the spin doctors come out with on CPI and PCE days.
No one that lives in the real economy believes inflation is declining.
The government has so contorted the measurements of inflation even they probably do not know the real situation.
I doubt Jerome Powell has any concern. He is rich and insulated from his own mismanagement.
Agree 100%, enough so that I am going to continue to keep a lot of cash parked in T Bills of 4-week to 13-week maturity and thereby enjoy risk-free interest rates of 5.4% or more, free of state tax. The Wall Street Journal ran articles this week about the need to lock in rates for the long-term and about the growth of long-term bond ETF funds because the Fed is going to bring rates down soon. How many months in a row are the people at the WSJ going to run stories about the imminent drop in interest rates before they hold themselves accountable for bad reporting and analysis?
Agree with Steelers Fan, that is. With due respect to michael, my feeling about Powell is somewhat less negative than michael’s.
Core CPI month-to-month is 5.1% annualized. Average annual 1971-2022 was 3.90%. Average Fed funds rate for the same time period was 4.86%, a little below current level. My point is core cpi, based on this month’s data, is through the roof historically. If Fed funds rate has any impact on core cpi, it has to go much higher. Doing a little math: (4.86/3.90)*5.1= 6.4%. So core CPI at 5.1% should have an associated Fed funds rate of 6.4% historically. Higher is needed to slow core inflation, if it has an impact at all. Of course this is just one month of core CPI data, but it is . . . interesting.
I see services inflation at double digits right now. Look at homeowners and auto insurance rates for starters. Up 20% and 44% respectively. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Core Services PCE spike further. There will be no rate cuts this year. More likely is a rate increase. The only thing that will change this is severe recession.
Pure price gouging in the insurance sector. There was built-up pressure in the markets (both services and goods) after years of 2% inflation but 44% is simply out of this world.
These are broadly in-line with replacement costs so it shouldn’t really be a surprise.
Inflation was good and the “risk on” mood set in because PCE was “as expected”. Just the same trick, lower earnings estimates and let every company beat them. Increase the inflation estimates so results as bad as expected turn become great.
This column is worth another Wolfstreet donation.
Powell Burns destroyed the price stability and the welfare of the people.
Fed is a total failure.
What a mess for the workers, savers and retirees.
Don’t forget about us wannabe homebuyers. We’ve been screwed for years, just looking for a window of time to buy without destroying our financial future.
In the UK it isn’t a cow but kittens. Interesting visual and equally confusing to cows.
Not much reaction other than “just as we expected” it seems with most sources.
I remember those times in the 70’s and 80’s well: Nixon’s attempts at wage and price freezes, Ford’s “whip inflation now” [WIN] buttons, and Carter wearing a sweater around the White House. Carter possibly sacrificed his chances at a second term by dumping the then Fed Chair into the Treasury Dept and appointing Volker as the new Fed Chair to finally get a handle on inflation. If they takes 15 years to get a handle on it this time, I won’t be around to see the end of it.
Wolf, if you were the Fed Chair, what would you do right now? In terms of FF rate, balance sheet, BTFP, whatever.
Howdy Peter G. If that were the case, he would have been assassinated before one word left his lips.
I’m not Wolf but I really don’t think the constant chatter about rate cuts coming from FOMC members is helping matters. This morning, as the stock market turned negative, Raphael Bostic said he still expected rate cuts could begin this summer, and markets rebounded.
At this point, Wall Street doesn’t even care about “higher for longer,” as the delay in rate cut expectations from March to June wasn’t accompanied by any significant selloff. Earnings growth, AI mania, the resilient economy, and pent-up investor demand have been driving up animal spirits on Wall Street, with or without rate cuts. All rate cut chatter does is pour more fuel on the fire, and in a worst-case inflation rebound scenario further erodes the Federal Reserve’s credibility.
They need to stop talking period, whether about cuts or hikes.
The Fed just needs to do its job as a truly independent body and STFU.
My personal belief though is that they’ve become so addicted to the power and attention that they can’t stop parading themselves in front of TV cameras.
The Fed is not a “truly independent” body. When you realize this, you can somewhat understand the strange and apparently stupid things they do. There is no such thing as an independent body. Everyone is a reflection of their environment and how that environment changes. Powell is a political appointee. I am sure his lawyers own plenty of stock for him.
The most common occupation for FOMC governors after leaving public service is going on the Wall Street speaking circuit. Janet Yellen did this in the years between leading the Federal Reserve & U.S. Treasury, making tens of millions giving speeches to Goldman, UBS, etc. It’s an easy way for them to make quick money without being technically going through the revolving door & actually working for the same firms they previously regulated. It’s for this reason they’re constantly yapping to the media.
The second most common occupation, of course, is actually working for a financial services or fintech company, eg Ben Bernanke & Richard Clarida are now PIMCO managing directors despite their academic backgrounds. The optics look worse, which is why they usually wait for their names to fall out of the news cycle before signing on.
The problem the “markets” have is that rate cuts to 4% over the next few years aren’t enough to justify current valuations.
They need rates to drop back to 0, and I see no evidence this will happen anytime soon.
The first thing to do is take the rate cuts off the table for 2024 to get some breathing room. But the Fed chair isn’t a dictator. The members of the rate-setting committee vote. So Fed chairs alone cannot do much of anything. They have to schmooze and persuade the other FOMC members of their point of view.
Also, there is this political reality where certain members of Congress scream at Fed chairs, and even Presidents do, for being too tight in their policies. Politicians love free money for their vote-buying schemes. And so Fed chairs have to walk that tightrope.
So it’s a good idea to let the inflation data pile up, and when everyone can see that inflation is re-heating, and people hate it and get pissed off at the President over it, then there’s political backing to crack down further. Maybe I would just sit here, twiddle my thumbs, grin dumbly, and say wait-and-see over and over again until inflation is bad enough that politicians, now fearing for their jobs, would want me to crack down.
Thank god I don’t have that job!
Howdy Folks. So glad ZIRP is dead and more glader I found truth from
THE LONE WOLF
Core PCE peaked in February 2022 and its trailing-12-month annualized rate has declined for 16 consecutive months. This is making market bulls euphoric as any elevated month-over-month reading like January’s is seen as a speed bump rather than a break in the trend.
1) At what point do we start getting difficult comps that would make the annualized rate move higher if inflation stays around where it’s been in recent months?
2) At what point does durable goods disinflation & deflation that’s worked so well to mask hot services prices begin to fall out of the 12-month window?
@Jackson Y,
Difficult comps likely coming soon…within months. Look at energy prices for starters. Bottomed in December, trending higher since. Should see $90 crude by the summer.
Rate hikes also coming by summer. Prior to this latest piece from Wolf, felt like I was the only one saying this…but I’m a nobody. Still wonder what in the world long duration Treasury buyers have been inhaling.
Why is none of those experts on CNBC are talking about services inflation? They are all bulls, all are saying inflation is heading in the right direction and the Fed will cut and doesn’t really matter when exactly.
They all own stock and they all want stock prices to go up. I quit watching MSM financial commentary.
The problem is that stock isn’t really going up. It’s just that the dollar is going down.
People have so little faith in the dollar they’re willing to pay for stocks that return 1.5% in dividends.
Yep. Ulterior Motives, much like the rest of what passes for “news” these days.
Another great column.
It really is amazing to read MSM, fintwit, etc. with their spin, then read the exact opposite from Wolfstreet.
Howdy Grimp. Same here for a year. MSM is my comic section, news is the Lone Wolf.