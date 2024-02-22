Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Index Hits New All-Time High after 34 Years, Thank You Hallelujah Bank of Japan Money Printing

But if you invested USD three years ago following Buffett’s hype, you lost 5% because the yen crashed, thank you hallelujah BOJ.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Nikkei 225 jumped 2.2% on Thursday to close at 39,099, the first all-time high in 34 years, finally surpassing its December 1989 high of 38,916. And the happy moment occurred only after:
- 11 years of massive QE by the Bank of Japan under the doctrine of Abenomics, which included large-scale purchases of equity ETFs.
- Record share-buybacks by Japanese companies in 2022 and 2023.
- Warren Buffett’s hype about Japanese stocks in 2020 (the man who moves the needle with a few words).
- Massive foreign buying, following Buffett’s signal.
So, finally after the 17% gain so far this year and 24% last year, the Nikkei 225 is back where it had been 34 years ago:
The Nikkei 225 is a price-weighted index of 225 large Japanese companies. The composition has changed over the decades. Back in 1989, banks and utilities were the most heavily weighted in the index. Now about half of the index is comprised of technology and related stocks and about a quarter is consumer goods.
By market cap, these are the largest 10 companies in the Nikkei 225:
|Largest 10 Companies in the Nikkei 225 by Market Cap
|¥ trillion
|$ billion
|1
|Toyota Motor
|55.5
|370
|2
|Mitsubishi Corp
|25.5
|170
|3
|Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
|18.3
|122
|4
|Keyence
|16.7
|111
|5
|Sony Group
|16.4
|109
|6
|NTT
|16.4
|109
|7
|Tokyo Electron
|16.1
|108
|8
|Fast Retailing
|13.3
|89
|9
|Softbank Group
|12.3
|82
|10
|Shin-Etsu Chemical
|12.1
|81
By comparison…
It took the Nasdaq 15 years, until July 2015, and trillions of dollars of money-printing by the Fed to recapture its Dotcom bubble high of March 2000.
It took the Dow Jones Industrial Average 25 years, until November 1954, to return to the high of September 1929.
There are number of major global stock markets that are still below – and in some cases far below – their all-time highs a decade ago or two decades ago, including the major stock indices in China, Hong Kong, Italy, and Spain.
But you lost 5% in three years on Japanese stocks because the yen crashed.
The yen is trading at ¥150.6 to $1. If you took $100 three years ago in February 2021 and bought yen with them at the exchange rate of ¥106 to $1, you would have received ¥10,600. If you invested that ¥10,600 in the Nikkei at the time, and sold today, you would now have ¥14,310, for a nice 35% gain.
But now the yen has crashed, thank you hallelujah Bank of Japan, which is still practicing negative interest rate policy and QE, even as inflation is circulating in Japan, and as global central banks have hiked their rates and are pursuing QT.
So, when you reconvert those ¥14,310 into your beloved dollars to spend in the US, at today’s exchange rate of 150.6, you would get $95.02.
Yup, you made two bets: the first bet on the yen, and you lost; and the second bet on Japanese stocks, and you gained; and the net is that you lost 5% in three years.
Buffett, who’s in the same boat, is praying that the yen will un-crash promptly.
Thank you hallelujah Bank of Japan.
From the beginning of Abenomics in 2012 through today, the Bank of Japan engaged in a huge money printing spree, during which it took its total assets from ¥150 trillion to ¥756 trillion. It now holds ¥597 trillion of Japanese Government Bonds, over half of all JGBs outstanding; and along with a bunch of other assets, it now holds ¥38 trillion ($253 billion) in Japanese equity ETFs and REITs.
So that 400% increase in BOJ assets since 2012 puts the 286% surge of the Nikkei over the same period into perspective. Money printing did it:
All gains should be inflation adjusted at a minimum
If the Nikkei 225 were priced on gold, around $420 in 1989, today’s Nikkei is worth about 1/5th of the value back then.
It makes more sense to quote all these foreign stock exchange indexes in US dollars. If the German DAX rises 1% in one day, and the Euro drops 1.5% vs. the US dollar the same day, I have a loss of .5%. I live in a country that uses US dollars.
Interestingly in December 1989 UJ was about 146. So if you had invested in the Nikkei you’d be about even in dollars but down apparently by 2.24 as a result of inflation.
I really wonder if the “fiat-print inflation is a a magical fix for debt” scam is really going to work for long in the era of the internet and the much, much better informed masses that it has created.
Even DC seems pretty half-hearted this go-round…sure, Biden occasionally bloviates about malefactors of shrink-flation – but that ain’t a lick on historical episodes of DC blame-shifting, patsy-framing, and villain-inventing when it comes to inflation.
And I’m pretty sure that few in Japan are terribly excited about equity “highs” (outside of the usual meat puppets of the MSM)…not after 30+ years of stagnation (at best).
It would be interesting to get a read on long term Japanese price trends (in housing, retail,…everything) in the wake of all the endless Japanese fiat-priming.
TANSTAAFL.
People always say that we’re immune, because the USD is the “cleanest dirty shirt.”
My position is that it’s not that another fiat currency will replace the USD as the reserve currency. Rather, the risk is that the people, worldwide (and largely because of the internet and its ability to inform), will start demanding real assets. In other words, a global crack up boom. No one will want to hold any fiat as long as there’s a coordinated effort by central bankers to debase it.
Looks like the nutty time or maybe the new normal is just not limited to US…Nikkei back to all time high…Nvidia only knows one way up and now closing in on $2T value? Tightening financial condition? LOL what a joke…
Money made and not spent has to accumulate somewhere. Given mass wealthy inequality is not spent. Bezos but a few hundred million of houses in Florida and that is perhaps a cup of coffee to most people. Ideally earning would be significantly taxed and that money would flow into the society for the good of everyone, especially in cases where societies money significantly contributed to the success(development of GPS for example). Admittedly that will never happen. Every person or class of persons for themselves. A populace divided keep those in power right where they want to be. None of it is accidental.
And that’s exactly the problem with printing money. The foolish central bankers always thought that it would only inflate stonks and that they didn’t have to worry about the price of housing, groceries, energy or anything else.
The problem is that once you print money, you lose control over where it goes. You can’t guarantee it’ll all “flow into the stock market” and stay there.
Investors going on a rampage through the housing market is a good exmaple of what happen.s
Howdy Lone Wolf. If a stupid question, sorry, it comes from an old fool.
During ZIRP, did you think the US was considering or could have gone to negative rates??
Great report.
If Buffett had bought a hedged Nikkei 225 or Japan ETF, such as CNKY or IJPD, he’d be up 50-100% since 2020.
He is short the yen, so he’s crushing it. He issued billions in yen-denominated debt against this trade.
I’m still trying to figure out how Japan with its 3 times debt to gdp and growing is able to run close to zero interest rates. If Argentina tried that, they would get nobody buying their paper.
And nobody seems to care. Wtf.