Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Index Hits New All-Time High after 34 Years, Thank You Hallelujah Bank of Japan Money Printing

But if you invested USD three years ago following Buffett’s hype, you lost 5% because the yen crashed, thank you hallelujah BOJ.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 2.2% on Thursday to close at 39,099, the first all-time high in 34 years, finally surpassing its December 1989 high of 38,916. And the happy moment occurred only after:

11 years of massive QE by the Bank of Japan under the doctrine of Abenomics, which included large-scale purchases of equity ETFs.

Record share-buybacks by Japanese companies in 2022 and 2023.

Warren Buffett’s hype about Japanese stocks in 2020 (the man who moves the needle with a few words).

Massive foreign buying, following Buffett’s signal.

So, finally after the 17% gain so far this year and 24% last year, the Nikkei 225 is back where it had been 34 years ago:

The Nikkei 225 is a price-weighted index of 225 large Japanese companies. The composition has changed over the decades. Back in 1989, banks and utilities were the most heavily weighted in the index. Now about half of the index is comprised of technology and related stocks and about a quarter is consumer goods.

By market cap, these are the largest 10 companies in the Nikkei 225:

Largest 10 Companies in the Nikkei 225 by Market Cap ¥ trillion $ billion 1 Toyota Motor 55.5 370 2 Mitsubishi Corp 25.5 170 3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 18.3 122 4 Keyence 16.7 111 5 Sony Group 16.4 109 6 NTT 16.4 109 7 Tokyo Electron 16.1 108 8 Fast Retailing 13.3 89 9 Softbank Group 12.3 82 10 Shin-Etsu Chemical 12.1 81

By comparison…

It took the Nasdaq 15 years, until July 2015, and trillions of dollars of money-printing by the Fed to recapture its Dotcom bubble high of March 2000.

It took the Dow Jones Industrial Average 25 years, until November 1954, to return to the high of September 1929.

There are number of major global stock markets that are still below – and in some cases far below – their all-time highs a decade ago or two decades ago, including the major stock indices in China, Hong Kong, Italy, and Spain.

But you lost 5% in three years on Japanese stocks because the yen crashed.

The yen is trading at ¥150.6 to $1. If you took $100 three years ago in February 2021 and bought yen with them at the exchange rate of ¥106 to $1, you would have received ¥10,600. If you invested that ¥10,600 in the Nikkei at the time, and sold today, you would now have ¥14,310, for a nice 35% gain.

But now the yen has crashed, thank you hallelujah Bank of Japan, which is still practicing negative interest rate policy and QE, even as inflation is circulating in Japan, and as global central banks have hiked their rates and are pursuing QT.

So, when you reconvert those ¥14,310 into your beloved dollars to spend in the US, at today’s exchange rate of 150.6, you would get $95.02.

Yup, you made two bets: the first bet on the yen, and you lost; and the second bet on Japanese stocks, and you gained; and the net is that you lost 5% in three years.

Buffett, who’s in the same boat, is praying that the yen will un-crash promptly.

Thank you hallelujah Bank of Japan.

From the beginning of Abenomics in 2012 through today, the Bank of Japan engaged in a huge money printing spree, during which it took its total assets from ¥150 trillion to ¥756 trillion. It now holds ¥597 trillion of Japanese Government Bonds, over half of all JGBs outstanding; and along with a bunch of other assets, it now holds ¥38 trillion ($253 billion) in Japanese equity ETFs and REITs.

So that 400% increase in BOJ assets since 2012 puts the 286% surge of the Nikkei over the same period into perspective. Money printing did it:

