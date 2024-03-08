Employment Trends in Manufacturing; Construction; Oil & Gas; Professional & Business Services; Information; Healthcare; Retail; Leisure & Hospitality; Finance; Transportation…

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Employers added 275,000 employees to their payrolls in January. Over the past three months, they added 794,000 employees or on average 265,000 per month, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. These increases are at the upper edge of the increases before the pandemic. But they’re not spread equally across the economy.
Some sectors have surged to new highs, such as construction. Others are plateauing at very high levels, such as Manufacturing and Professional & Business Services. But others are heading lower. Retail has a structural problem. Information, where many tech and social media companies are, dropped sharply, but in recent months re-added jobs hand over fist. And then there’s oil and gas extraction: US production has soared, making the US the largest producer of crude oil and natural gas in the world. But employment around drilling rigs is a fascinating phenomenon. And we’ll look at all of them.
In total, business and government entities added an average of 265,000 employees per month over the past three months:
This brought total payrolls to 157.8 million, up by 2.75 million from a year ago.
Construction, from single-family housing to highways. We have watched how homebuilders are maintaining sales by cutting prices and buying down mortgage rates, and they’re building at a solid pace. And we’ve been amazed by the eyepopping boom in spending on factory construction. And overall construction payrolls surged to another all-time high:
- Total employment: 8.16 million, new record.
- 1-month growth: +23,000
- 3-month growth: +60,000
Manufacturing: Employment has formed an upward slanted high plateau for a year after the post-pandemic employment boom. Strikes are occasionally putting a dent into it, but when the strike is over, employment recovers. February employment was the second-highest, after the recent high set in January.
- Total employment: 12.96 million
- 1-month growth: -4,000
- 3-month growth: +16,000
The categories are by work location. The surveys are sent to business facilities by address. The primary activity at that facility is what determines the category. Just to illustrate: A worker at an Amazon fulfillment center counts under “transportation and warehousing”; a driver operating out of an Amazon delivery center also counts as “transportation and warehousing”; a worker at an office of Amazon’s AWS division would count under “Professional and business services”; a worker at a location that deals with the retail aspects of Amazon’s business would count under “Retail”; a worker at an office that primarily works on the software aspects of Amazon’s ecommerce business might count under “Information.”
Oil and gas extraction, tracking employment on drilling sites. This tiny sector in terms of employment is huge in global significance.
US production of crude oil and natural gas has exploded since fracking became a big factor in 2008. By now, the US has become the largest producer of crude oil and natural gas globally, with crude oil production in 2023 soaring to a record of 12.9 million barrels per day, as the US became a net-exporter of crude oil and petroleum products; and with natural gas production soaring to a record 41.3 trillion cubic feet in 2023, as the US became the largest LNG exporter in the world.
The oil and gas sector has armies of workers engaged in technical, scientific, management, and support work in office towers and labs, and those employees are accounted for in the vast sector of Professional and business services and other sectors. And it has workers engaged in the Transportation sectors, etc., that are accounted for in their respective sectors.
But only a small number of people work around drilling rigs. And even as production has soared, employment plunged during the years of the Great American Oil Bust starting in 2015, when over production cause the price of oil in the US to collapse, and hundreds of drillers filed for bankruptcy. The solution was technical innovation, cost cutting, and labor efficiencies to bring down production costs.
Employment around drilling rigs bottomed out in late 2021 and has since then picked up some but remains very low despite record production.
- Total employment: 119,000
- 3-month growth: +2,000
Professional and business services, the largest sector by employment, includes Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services; Management of Companies and Enterprises; Administrative and Support, and Waste Management and Remediation Services.
Some of the tech and social media companies are included here, others are in “Information” (below) or in other categories.
- Total employment: 22.9 million, a new record
- 1-month growth: +9,000
- 3-month growth: +62,000
“Information” is a small sector that includes some of the tech and social media companies with big layoff announcements in 2022 and early 2023: web search portals, data processing, data transmission, information services, software publishing, motion picture and sound recording, broadcasting including over the Internet, and telecommunications.
- Total employment: 3.02 million
- 1-month growth: +2,000
- 3-month growth: +21,000
Employment had peaked in November 2022, then over the next 12 months had dropped 4.2% through October 2023. But in November, employers started adding again, and February marked the fourth month in a row of increases. AI mania had a lot to do with it:
Healthcare and social assistance: This second largest sector is an employment juggernaut.
- Total employment: 22.2 million, a new record
- 1-month growth: +91,000
- 3-month growth: +253,000
Retail trade includes workers at brick-and-mortar retail stores – malls, auto dealers, grocery stores, gas stations, etc. – and other retail locations such as markets. It does not include the tech-related jobs of ecommerce operations, and it does not include drivers and warehouse employees. A big portion of this sector has been under heavy pressure from ecommerce:
- Total employment: 15.6 million
- 1-month growth: +19,000
- 3-month growth: +66,000
Leisure and hospitality – restaurants, lodging, resorts, etc. – is now back at its prior record of February 2020. Employers have had a hard time hiring, as working conditions and schedules are often tough, including split shifts, weekends, holidays, and evenings. And pay can be relatively low, and other sectors with higher pay were aggressively recruiting. But they’re back where they had been four years ago.
- Total employment: 16.9 million
- 1-month growth: +58,000
- 3-month growth: +107,000
Financial activities include finance and insurance plus real estate (renting, leasing, buying, selling, and management). Employment has been on a slightly upward-slanted plateau for the past 8 months, after the big gains in the prior years.
- Total employment: 9.2 million
- 1-month growth: +1,000
- 3-month growth: +6,000
Transportation and Warehousing: the breathtaking demand for goods in 2020 through 2022 (that all had to be transported) triggered transportation nightmares and led to record surging employment. But then the goods sector reverted to something close to normal, and employment in transportation and warehousing began to decline off these record high levels. But February showed a big increase in employment, the first increase in months, and the biggest in over a year:
- Total employment: 6.5 million
- 1-month growth: +20,000
- 3-month growth: -28,000
Wholesale Trade, the second month in a row of declines, after the huge surge:
- Total employment: 6.2 million
- 1-month growth: -1,000
- 3-month growth: +3,000
Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation includes spectator sports, performing arts, amusement, gambling, recreation, museums, historical sites, and similar. The relatively small sector booked big employment gains that took it from record to record in recent months. Consumers are splurging on experiences, and companies are staffing up.
- Total employment: 2.6 million, a new record
- 1-month growth: +13,000
- 3-month growth: +57,000
Jobs in federal, state, and local governments. A large portion of state and local government employees work at schools, colleges, and universities. Note that employment at the federal government spikes every 10 years for taking the census.
First, we’re going to look at total government jobs – federal, state, and local – as a percent of total employment:
And the number of employees:
- Total employment: 23.2 million of which 2.9 million are federal civilian employees
- 1-month growth: +52,000
- 3-month growth: +180,000
The analysts on CNBC are calling it an “ambiguous” jobs report, with bulls/hawks pointing to the strong headline number, and bears/doves pointing to the higher unemployment rate (3.7 to 3.9%) as well as downward revisions to previous months. As a result, treasury yields didn’t move much.
I see yields dropping in the near term based on technicals but fundamentals could support a drop if unemployment actually ticks up over the next few months. Probably blowing out after that with inflation and deficit spending etc
The real wrench is if inflation is hot again and continues to heat up or stay sticky while unemployment goes up to…I think that’s the hard landing scenario… look out below 💥
California’s unemployment rate keeps going up. Now 5.2% which is recession territory. CA has typically been a leading indicator for job losses that occur elsewhere across the country. Actually this is the highest unemployment rate still during the local peak Fed funds rate in the last three recessions, barring one month after the dot com bubble. Essentially the Fed will be way too late in lowering rates to stop significant job losses (at least in CA).
I’m sorry I can’t parse this comment. California had a higher unemployment rate between 2007 and 2017. Then during Covid. I can only find brief stretches where it’s below 5%.
All the leaves are brown
And the sky is gray
Sorry I was not clear. My point was the fed was already lowering rates by the time unemployment hit 5.2% in CA during the last few recessions. Pretty much the whole period you quoted 2007-2017 the federal funds effective rate was going down, and mostly near 0%. It is highly unusual for the fed to not start cutting rates when employment is this high in CA and its overall trajectory upwards. CA seems to be doing quite poorly in relation to other states right now.
Don’t forget the massive infrastructure projects like high speed rail that will connect Fresno to Bakersfield in only a few years.
The Wolf Report here paints a fairly clear case that the economy is doing well and maintaining resilience, but that’s at odds with the polling statistics that suggest everyone hates Biden for destroying the economy.
Furthermore, demographics — that are rapidly unfolding, project a massive tsunami of old timers flooding the economy with dominance.
I’m wondering if this silver tsunami-dynamic is under-represented in political and economic significance?
At this point, nothing makes sense, but it’s interesting that 2024 is The peak for Boomer retirements. Are they all unhappy?
Statistics Canada released its labor force survey for February today.
Gaining 41,000 jobs but the unemployment rate ticked up 0.1% to 5.8% based on job creation not keeping pace with population growth.
Public sector +18,800
Private sector -16,400
Self employed +38,300
I’m not sure about my American neighbors, but I personally have a healthy bit of skepticism about the accuracy of my country’s labor force participation rate figure – which remain unchanged from month to month at 65.3%.
One bothersome statistic – the comparison of the rate of job creation between public sector and private sector, year over year (Feb. 2023 to Feb. 2024). Precovid, Canada averaged a ratio around 3-4:1. For every 3 or 4 private jobs there is 1 public job created. The total year over year is basically, 160,000 private jobs to 197,000 public jobs. A ratio of 1:1.23 – even including self employed year over year (+11,000) still doesn’t even break even. Not a sustainable rate.
No definitive answer on public/private but might be related to COVID and that state workers trend a little older so perhaps they have seen more retirements and thus more replacements.
It’s been well documented that the current Canadian government has expanded the federal workforce around 30% to 40% through covid until present.
Astute observation.
Lacy Hunt has pointed out to us that the multiplier effect of government jobs is a negative number.
Private market job creation has a positive multiplier.
How do stock market bubbles end? At some seemingly random point in time the selling starts. Sort of like NVDA today.
Don’t forget to subtract the 7500 jobs from Rivians in 2026 or whatever since they’ve postponed the Georgia plant.
Can’t wait for the EV hater crowd to say that’s the newest round of proof for EVs definitely going under this time. Definitely this time guys, for real!
I’m skeptical of EV’s mostly because I see how inconvenient my friend’s electric Mercedes is. That said, I love the look of the new Rivian.