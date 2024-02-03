Eyepopping Factory Construction Boom in the US: Chip Makers on Forefront, but CHIPS Act Funds Not Even Released Yet

Supply-chain chaos, edgy US-China relations, and scary dependence on China triggered a rethink, now showing up as investments in manufacturing plants.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In December, companies plowed $18.4 billion into the construction of manufacturing plants in the US ($220 billion annualized), up by 64% from a year ago, up by 131% from two years ago, and up by 170% from December 2019, according to data from the Commerce Department. The boom in investment in manufacturing plants started in mid-2021.
For the whole year 2023, spending on factory construction spiked by 71% from 2022, and by 138% from 2021, to $196 billion. This is an eyepopping boom. It’s the result of the supply-chain and transportation chaos that companies ran into during the pandemic, the fragile and edgy relationship between the US and China, the scary dependence of US companies on production in China, and in terms of semiconductors, the dependence on production in Taiwan. It all triggered a corporate and government rethink.
And yet, the government subsidies for the semiconductor industry haven’t even made it out the door yet and haven’t shown up in this data here yet, as we’ll see in a moment. That will come later. And the boom wasn’t construction-cost inflation either in 2023 because that has largely settled down:
The US is the second largest manufacturing country by output, behind China and has a greater share of global production than the next three countries combined, Germany, Japan, and India. But it has fallen far behind China in manufacturing. And many US companies and entire sectors are brutally dependent on China, and they got a wake-up call during the shortages and supply-chain chaos of 2020-2021.
The $53 billion CHIPS Act: funds have not yet been disbursed – that’s still coming.
The CHIPS Act, passed in 2022, is a package of grants, loans, loan guarantees, and tax credits for semiconductor makers to entice them to onshore semiconductor production. Of the $53 billion, $39 billion are manufacturing grants that cover up to 15% of the total cost of the fab, up to $3 billion per fab.
About 80% of the cost of a fab is the equipment; construction costs are only a small part of the total. In terms of the data here, we’re just looking at spending on factory construction, not equipment.
But the process of approving the projects and disbursing the cash has been slow. Over 170 companies have applied, including giants such as Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Samsung, and Texas Instruments. But other than two small grants, no money has been disbursed yet, according to the WSJ.
“This is a merit-based process with tough commercial negotiations – CHIPS awards will be entirely dependent upon which projects will advance U.S. economic and national security,” a Commerce Department spokeswoman told the WSJ.
Industry executives familiar with the negotiations told the WSJ that announcements of large grants will be forthcoming over the next couple of months. The announcements would be preliminary, to be followed by due diligence and then final agreements. Funds will be disbursed in phases as the projects progress. But because of permitting issues and other delays, it could still be years before the plants will be completed.
Among the complications and delays are the CHIPS Act’s requirements on national security, potential shortages of skilled workers – given this sudden boom in activity – and the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires large federally funded projects to pass environmental review before grants are released, which can take years, according to the WSJ.
So these government funds are in the future, and haven’t yet seeped into this data here of factory construction spending.
But there has been a flood of corporate investment: Semiconductor makers already have large projects underway. Intel is building fabs in several states for a total investment of over $43 billion. TSMC has two fabs under construction near Phoenix, for a total investment of $40 billion. Samsung Electronics is investing $17 billion in a fab near Austin. Texas Instruments is investing $30 billion in a massive project near Sherman, TX. Etc.
These are total project costs, including equipment. Construction costs alone are only a small portion of it. But it does add up.
All this activity is happening before the government funds have been disbursed, and before those government funds have made it into the data here on factory construction.
Construction cost inflation was not behind the 2023 spike.
The Producer Price Index for construction of nonresidential buildings hit a peak in January 2023 and has since then declined by 1.4%, and is roughly flat year-over-year. So construction cost inflation was not a major factor in the 2023 spike of construction spending, though it was a factor in 2022.
Investing in manufacturing plants has a large-scale long-term impact on the economy.
Construction spending is the one-time activity to get the building and infrastructure in place. Then there’s the purchase and installation of the equipment. Modern plants are highly automated. And the equipment is more expensive than the building. And then there’s the actual production for many years, with its secondary and tertiary effects on the local and national economy.
Automation equipment and industrial robots cost roughly the same in the US as in China. US labor costs are far higher, but other costs are reduced by bringing manufacturing onshore: Transportation costs are lower, lead times are shorter, there is less geopolitical uncertainty, less risk of losing or having to surrender the IP via technology transfer, etc. So somewhere along the line during the pandemic, something seems to have clicked in the corporate mindset.
We also note: employment in manufacturing rose to a 15-year high:
In January, jobs in manufacturing rose to 13.0 million, the highest in 15 years, according to the jobs report on Friday:
And employment in construction rose to an all-time high:
In January, jobs in manufacturing rose to 8.1 million, the highest ever, according to the jobs report on Friday:
How much of our vaunted nearly trillion $ a year military uses chips?
🤣 consumer products sold to hundreds of millions of consumers in the US, and billions of consumers globally — such as smartphones, cars, appliances, computers, toasters, watches, etc., — plus corporate equipment, robotics, automation equipment, office equipment, network gear, data centers, AI servers, etc., plus all the other stuff out there use a lot lot lot lot lot more chips than the small-scale manufacturing for defense equipment.
But chips are essential for defense equipment, and it makes total sense for national security to make sure that there is onshore supply.
Keep an eye on the missile biz and see how quickly we can replace million $ ones taking down cheap Red Sea drones, that’s what i’m talking about.
You have apparently no sense of scale.
The writing is on the wall for Taiwan. Semiconductors are too critical to be centered in such a place.
The head of TWSC was in the US a few months ago. He was not dismissive of the US funding but said something like ‘not a bad beginning’
Interesting trivia re: fab plants. Holland is a key player in something called roughly ‘ultra violet lithography’ whereby the circuit is photographed onto the wafer. The US wanted Holland to stop selling to China but at a hundred million $ per order, the Dutch want the business.
One TWSC corporate strategy: ‘we don’t compete with our customers’.
They don’t make the stuff chips use: phones, comps etc.
Herpderp- Retired General and plain spoken author Qiao Liang would probably agree.
What form do subsidies take? Seems like so much of what goes into whiz bang technology like iPhones is mostly publically funded technology and then a company invents a few things and packages it and gets most of the benefit. The ‘last mile” companies seem to benefit the most out of all of this. That is of course where the surplus value is added and so this is seem in many examples outside of technology as well.
Wolf:
I wonder if the spending also (in addition to all the facts you mentioned) got influenced by no more ZIRP (to indulge in financial engineering to juice up the stocks) — meaning they need to do real engineering now to survive (and we know how far Intel has fallen down; the second IC manufacturer owned by SA is also way behind; the new company WolfSpeed for special chips having problem in getting the traction).
You mentioned about jobs. As a ECE&CS faculty, researcher, I know where we get them — foreign students, mainly from India and China. They are already in big number here that the wait time for immigrant visa is phenomenal (more than 10 years now) which means they are locked with the sponsor ===> less leverage for the employees that would translate into less bargaining power for them as well as our own citizens (yes, things have been good for now).
I recall while at NSF, the politicians were upset that NSF pushed for Comp. science program expansion only to find our graduates were not getting jobs. At least in the last 15 years, the could flourish in real estate and stock speculation (one is dead; the other one still great).
As a researcher, I always look into the future (and miss the present fun !).
And Chinese outflows are nuts.
This is fully now “invest in countries that have a military and aren’t fascist, communist, or a basketcase, oh wait there is only one.”
A big part pf the construction cost in the big Intel fabs is not just the building itself, and the tools but the installation of the tools. A typical tool ( piece of chip fab equipment) will take a crew of 5 union pipe fitters 3 weeks to put in place and run all the various supply lines to ( gas, water, chemicals etc).
A lot of the tools are first installed in the Intel Mothership factory in Oregon ( Ronler Acres). Then when they are up and running and the process is proven, and the yields are hit then the tools are un-installed and moved to Arizona, Ireland or perhaps the new plant in Ohio. This next year Intel is sheduled to uninstall and move 800 tools from Oregon ( millions$ each) and ship them off to the production fabs.
The process of un-installing these tools is often more difficult than installing them because of the dangerous chemicals and gases left in the lines. Then when they are ready to go they must be loaded in special containers ( like fancy white shipping containers with climate control) and shipped to their new home where they must once more be installed by a crew of union pipe fitters.
The cost of moving just a few of these tools (which is performed by outside contractors ,not Intel employees) can add up to a lot of money in a hurry.
“Employment in manufacturing” data is useful fir short term comparisons, but flawed longer term because of how things are categorized.
Long ago, manufacturing companies employed their own cleaners, and all kinds of support staff – who we’re categorized as manufacturing
Today, those are all outsourced to specialist providers, and categorized as service workers.
In many cases, the exact sane people doing the exact same job get recategorized based on corporate structure.
As HR, accounting, marketing services, IT, etc are outsourced, the sane thing continues to happen.
Treat this data with caution !
The surveys go to a street address with a business, and the NIACS code of that business determines the industry classification, and every cleaner, driver, manager, accountant, assembly line worker, robotics engineer on the payroll at that plan is a job in “manufacturing.”
Manufacturing has the NIACS codes 31… to 33… So I just looked this up for you: For example, Cane Sugar Manufacturing = 311314 and Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing = 333242. So if the survey goes to the business at X address, and the NAICS code of that facility is 333242, then everyone who is on the payroll at that facility works in “Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing”
So if the cleaning team is provided by a contractor and doesn’t show up in the survey of the manufacturing plant, it would make manufacturing employment EVEN STRONGER (because they’re working at a manufacturing plant but don’t show up under manufacturing jobs).
Wolf, you’ve mentioned that the cost of robots is about the same in the US and China. Do you have data on that? If China makes their own, wouldn’t it be cheaper due to lower labor costs?
Robots and automation equipment in general are global products. When it comes to robotics, China isn’t the leader at all, it’s quite a bit behind. It buys much of the most sophisticated equipment from Japan, Germany, South Korea, etc. To make headway in robotics, a Chinese company bought the big German robot maker KUKA in 2016. KUKA has two dozen subsidiaries in the US and other countries. Robots are everywhere. It’s a competitive market. One of the things Germany and Japan are good at selling to China is automation equipment and robots. Japan is the superpower of robotics and has been for many years. South Korea is strong in robotics, Taiwan is too. China just doesn’t measure up. A US company is going to pay the German or Japanese robot maker a similar price for the equipment as a Chinese company has to pay to buy the same equipment.
Thanks, good to know!
About time. Perhaps starting an overhaul of the educational system is also warranted to on-shore qualified workers.
joe2 from where I sit education seems regressed to somewhere in the late 1700s to 1800s as it costs parents money. It also reminds me of growing up with some parents telling their children education isn’t worth the trouble. You should be bringing in money for the family.
I watched tree granddaughters, all A students, gather college degrees and find good jobs. Maybe in many people regressing another group will gain much wealth and knowledge.
ASML sold China something like 100 of those UV lithography devices before sanctions kicked in. You know they’ll be assigning teams of engineers to dismantle and duplicate every part. Monopolies on tech are hard to maintain for long.
This is very positive and exciting news to me!
Makes me think that our unemployment numbers will remain low for the foreseeable future. Maybe the Fed will have to continue with its fight on inflation. Maybe interest rates will remain at a higher level for longer.
Best of all, it seems our government is serious about keeping or regaining out technical edge.
From Semiconductor Digest:
“An individual fab can use tens of millions of gallons of water per day. To put this into perspective, average water usage in the U.S. is about 82 gallons (310 liters) per person per day, making 10 million gallons equivalent to the daily household water consumption of a small city (population 122,000).”
Last time I checked, Arizona is in a severe water deficit that is snowballing each year. Why build a fab when the local government will soon mandate its closure?
Because they’re short sighted and likely had near term financial incentives to build there.
Intel has been big in Phoenix or in Chandler anyways for a long time so there’s that example also
Generally I after with you though… Anybody building anything in Arizona is silly. It just gets hotter and hotter and there is less and less water but can’t be surprised…. Take the money now and then it’ll be the next generations problem
Mo chips, mo problems…most people are being fleeced.