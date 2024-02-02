Great to Have a Good Job Market with Surging Wages, but Rate-Cut Mania Takes a Hit. And We Fret about Inflation Reheating

It’s not just the top 10% or whatever who got the wage increases.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The employment data today poured some cold water on the raging Rate-Cut Mania: The 10-year yield spiked by 17 basis points within a couple of hours.
But surely, they’re going to try to brush the employment data off too, like they’re trying to brush off the FOMC’s push-back statement and Powell’s post-meeting press conference:
The employment data, released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was fine; it was as you’d expect from an economy that is growing at a good pace. The number of payroll jobs created was revised up for the entire year 2023 by 359,000 jobs.
And in January, an additional 353,000 jobs were created, after the upwardly revised 333,000 jobs in December. So businesses are hiring on net at a very solid pace. That acceleration over the past two months is now visible in the chart:
The acceleration can also be seen in the three-month moving average, which irons out some of the month-to-month squiggles. The 3MMA rose by 289,000 in January, the biggest increase since March last year, and bigger than any increase in the years before the pandemic, after it had already increased by 227,000 in December. So this is not just a blip:
On the inflation front: Reheating wage growth.
To be able to hire and retain these workers, employers have re-accelerated their wage increases. We’ve been talking about this for a few months, and it just keeps powering higher, which is great for workers (but not so great for companies, whose costs are rising), and it’s great for consumer spending – these wage increases will power consumer spending nicely, which is great for GDP and overall economic growth. But it’s also one of the potential fuels for consumer price inflation.
Average hourly earnings of all employees jumped by 0.55% in January from December, the biggest increase since March 2022. That translates into an annualized increase of 6.8%.
The three-month-moving average jumped by 0.44%, which translates into an annualized increase of 5.4%, the hottest since May 2022:
On a year-over-year basis, average hourly earnings rose by 4.5%, up from 4.3% in December, November, and October, thereby marking the re-acceleration even on a year-over-year basis:
It’s not just the top 10% or whatever who get the wage increases. Average hourly earnings of “production and non-supervisory employees” jumped by 0.44% in January from December, which translates into an annualized rate of 5.4%.
These “production and non-supervisory employees” – the bulk of total employment but not management types – are working supervisors and all employees in nonsupervisory roles, such as construction workers, plumbers, cleaning staff, factory workers, engineers, designers, doctors and nurses, teachers, office workers, sales people, bartenders, technicians, drivers, retail workers, wait staff, etc.
In terms of the three-month moving average, it jumped by 0.42%, an annualized increase of 5.2%, the third month in a row of acceleration:
These types of wage increases are not, as Powell would say, consistent with 2% inflation. In other words, they’re providing fuel for increased demand from consumers, and for increased consumer spending, which is great, but this increased demand also provides further inflationary pressures.
And then there is the element of rising labor costs in products and services that employers will make every effort to pass on to consumers, and consumers, armed with these wage increases, might be willing to pay them, which translates directly into higher consumer price inflation.
And then Powell gets to re-explain to the reporters why these kinds of wage increases “are not consistent with 2% inflation,” and why “we will be very careful… etc. etc.”
The number of unemployed workers keeps dropping. Unemployment is another key metric for the Fed. The headline unemployment rate remained at 3.7% which is historically low.
And going a little into the weeds, we see that the number of unemployed people who want to work dipped for the third month in a row to 6.25 million. This is a reversal because it had been rising from very low levels of 5.79 million a year ago to a still low 6.38 million in October. But since October, the number has been dropping again – a sign of the reacceleration of the labor market that we have seen elsewhere, including in wages.
The blue line shows the monthly data, the red line shows the 3MMA. The reversal is now getting clearer, indicating that the labor market is beginning to retighten just a tad:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Always insightful, Wolf.
Which is a bigger driver of inflation: Wages or Corporate Profits?
You shared a wonderful article in December on the Inflationary Aspects of Corporate Profits, but it is unclear to me if increases in wages would be deducted from some of that net profit or if the higher corporate profit margins should be considered a new normal.
If wage gains are paid out of existing margins rather than passed on to consumers, wouldn’t that have a moderating effect?
Corporate profits are a RESULT not a driver.
I’m sure it must do… if the share of corporate profits decreases as a % of the economy, wages can take up an increased %. The other and maybe larger part of the equation is labor productivity. In theory 5% wage increases are sustainable with 2% inflation, so long as productivity gains remain above 3% (roughly).
So, I get to keep rolling my 5+% Tbills for a while longer?
It looks like it. That will slow the brutal decimation of the purchasing power of your dollars.
Yup hopefully but that also means housing prices in hot market will continue to be ridiculous…good times..
5.4% 14 month CD Goldman Sachs Marcus
I have one.
Not sure why, but cd rates dropped back in November. I was getting 5.5 percent then (short term, 3 month) and now the top end is 5.1 percent. I guess the banks were factoring in a rate drop. Hopefully the rates go back up now.
Buy T bills. No state income tax. (Wolf taught us about T Bills)
Of course, that only matters if your state has an income tax. Some states don’t (they get their money by taxing other things more heavily).
Plenty of options for more than 5.1% right now. Bankrate is a good site for finding high rate savings and CDs. Raisin is another good resource for both.
You can also buy treasuries through a brokerage at 3, 6, 9, 12+ months that usually pay more than CD’s, or brokered CD’s
Sofi is planning for rates of 4.5% by end of the year and Ally is planning for a cut in rates by the end of the year by lowering CD rates in anticipation. Sofi has built in an unemployment rate of 5% into their EOY 2024 models and Ally 6% unemployment rate.
Depending on the taxation of your state you are in, short term treasuries are a good bet. I’ve got various auctions of 4 to 17 weeks although I like 8 with auto reinvest. All earning 5.4% and not taxable by California.
I think they are only taxed at federal level (not subject to state or local tax anywhere).
CDs seem to be less market-rate-sensitive, i.e. they take longer to catch up to the yields on equivalent-duration treasuries.
Late last year after rates had dropped a little, CD rates were a bit higher. Most of my CDs purchased at that time are around 5.5%, while bills are now around ~5.35%. But new-issue CDs from those same banks are closer to 5.1% now.
What a difference a day makes with bond yields! Holy NFP. Wolf’s call for higher yields looking brilliant. Glad I didn’t go big long bonds yet. I was questioning myself Wed & Thurs after 2 massive bond rally days.
Well sooner or later a recession or higher rates. Higher for longer. Thanks Wolf!
Do your part and be just a little less productive for “the man.” This should keep employment numbers up.
What happened with full-time jobs? Why the difference (continuing) with the Household Survey?
The data of the household survey is very noisy. Just look back at March 2023, when the number of full-time workers spiked out the wazoo, just like that from one month to the next. But the huge and diverse US labor market doesn’t turn on a dime like that, it’s just not how it works, it’s a slow-moving continuous trend that just keeps going unless there is something big, such as a Financial Crisis or a pandemic that can make it turn on a dime. A regular recession will show up in the labor market, but not with a huge sudden change from one month to the next, but with a gradual weakening that will just bend the trend line over months.
Companies are making a killing with post covid pricing so they can afford to hire more workers and pay them higher wages.
I don’t see this train slowing down anytime soon unless the nonexistent recession eventually shows up and that’s no likely either unless we go to 7% on the fed funds rate.
Looks like we’re gonna be at 5.5% for a long time
So it looks like all of the predictions of a recession were really really wrong.
No, not at all,
But some are holding all cash for years always afraid about recession around the corner. If this works for them then ok.
I’ve missed all this and so mad at myself….remember 2018 when just the idea of interest hikes caused 20% market drop…now new highs with record interest rate and QT.
Milo, I wouldn’t be. Back in the 2018 example, the market started going back up throughout 2019 based on the pivot that occurred in January. In a way, it made sense. I remember reading that nearly all of the 30% gain from 2019 was from P/E expansion, meaning that it was entirely due to lower interest rates, and not economic growth.
The same thing is happening here, but this time, traders are trying to front run the Fed before the pivot. This means that if the pivot comes (and rates not only drop, but drop back to 0, and not because of a catastrophic economic collapse, but just because), current valuations are arguably justified. If the pivot doesn’t come, or rates stabilize at 4% or so, then the market remains grossly overvalued.
This isn’t people buying today because they think the stocks are a good value. They’re gambling that rates are going to drop, as there is no way that any of the Mag7 are going to grow into their valuations at current rates.
You only “missed all of this” in the sense that you didn’t throw $100 on a particular number on the roulette table.
I don’t know. I don’t think the market is betting that interest rates are going back to 0 ever, unless a big recession hits I guess. But 3.5 – 4 sounds more like it. You are saying even then market is way overvalued?
The “market” is very concentrated among a few big companies. Equal weight S&P 500 was down today 0.09% whereas the market cap weighted (regular) S&P 500 up over 1%. Over last year, equal weight is up like 3% vs 19% market-cap regular S&P 500.
You nailed it Einhal.
There valuations are at crazy level but these craziness can go on for quite some time.
Market believes rate cuts are coming sooner than later along with slowness in QT.
The last stage of a bull market is very narrow leadership as we’re seeing now. It was The magnificent seven now it’s the fantastic five, until finally there’s nobody left to hold the ship above water.
MW: US Treasury yields surge by most in at least six months after unexpectedly strong January payrolls data
Wolf – in your opinion, has the technological development in the job search/placement field (think linkedin, various job search engines) created a new paradigm for “maximum employment/historically low unemployment” much like the advancement in real estate marketing (Zillow, etc) resulted in lower overall real estate inventory?
Job search and talent search has definitely gotten a lot more efficient than during the time of reading paper ads and sending resumes in the mail (though that’s still going on too). I think it made the labor market overall more efficient for big employers. Small employers are having a keck of a time hiring though, and that has always been the case.
5.4% CD Goldman Sachs 14 month
Howdy Folks. Not much to say except the same old stuff. Gonna be fun for the next decade or so………………..
Thanks again for the sanity Lone Wolf…………………..
There is an inverted yield curve in CDs at my local credit union. 1 Year CDs are yielding 5%. Two years drops off to 4%, 3 years to 3%. I went for the 1 year CD.
Another decade or two of wage increases like this and people will be able to afford housing again.
Yes but unfortunately most of them will be dead by then.
Wolf take a look at hours worked. I have a theory that the lower paid workers are being let go and number of hours worked are being cut. So sure we ‘make more per hour’ but it’s still less money. something seems super fishy about all the jobs numbers and that it’s not telling a good story.
5% Fed funds rate is fine, as long as employment numbers are in good shape, which they are. The average Fed funds rate over the last fifty years 1971-2022 is 4.86%, median 4.97% (FRED). The US economy has done very well over the last 50 years, with occasional stumbles and bubbles of course. If anything, if inflation kicks up, the rate should go higher. I see no point in lowering the rate, except really poor employment data (aka recession).
So, what happens when goods deflation bottoms? Does inflation head back up because people are earning and spending? I am reading about a commodity ‘super-squeeze’ in metals and minerals because of NIMBY. Same story in housing?
Will the FEDs next rate move be a hike?
This is one of those times to set on your hands and do nothing.