Here’s my Powell Cocktail, Not Quite in his Own Words

It’s premature to think rate cuts are right around the corner, we haven’t decided anything yet, it’s meeting by meeting, but in March no way Jose, I mean, that’s not my base case.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Powell’s press conferences that follow the FOMC meetings are somewhere between a hoot and a mess, because the reporters are trying by hook or crook, with often inane questions and speculative scenarios, to get Powell to say something that, when read in between the lines, could be twisted into “Powell was dovish,” which has been standard operating procedure for the past 18 months.
So, while we wait for the “Powell was dovish” commentary to come out of the woodwork, I have created a cocktail that consists of quotes of what Powell said, and summaries of what he said, at today’s post-meeting press conference concerning inflation and rate cuts, all mixed together, stirred, not shaken, and served with a smile.
Here’s the Powell cocktail, not quite in his own words:
We’ve jacked up our policy rates by 525 basis points over the past two years and moved it well into restrictive territory, and we’ve done nearly $1.3 trillion in QT, we’ve significantly tightened monetary policy, and we have been seeing the effects on inflation.
Inflation has eased over the past six months, and that’s very good, so I’d say our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle, but we will need to see continuing evidence to build confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably toward our goal before we cut rates.
But this cooling inflation could be a head fake, the decline in prices of durable goods might not last, and rent inflation might not play along with it, and other services might not play along with it, so we’re not rushing to cut rates, we’re going to watch this carefully.
The economy is good, it has expanded faster in 2023 than we expected despite the tightened policy. And the labor market is rebalancing well, it’s still tight, and the pay increases are still strong, but it’s not out of whack like it was.
We’re not trying to slow the economy, but we need to make sure that inflation actually stays on track to 2% core PCE, and we need to make sure that we don’t fall for a head fake. We want to take advantage of this situation and finish the job on inflation while keeping the labor market strong.
So you ask, a rate cut in March? It’s premature to think rate cuts are right around the corner, we haven’t decided anything yet, it’s meeting by meeting, but no way Jose, I mean, that’s not my base case.
That’s why we included that rate-cut mania push-back language in the statement, to signal clearly that, with strong growth, strong labor market, inflation coming down, the committee intents to move carefully as we consider when to dial back the restrictive stance.
We will be data-dependent as we approach that question of when to begin to dial back restrictions. We will be looking at this meeting by meeting. But based on the meeting today, I would tell you that I don’t think it’s likely that we’ll reach a level of confidence by the time of the March meeting to identify March at as the time to cut rates.
But that doesn’t mean we wait around to see the economy tank, because it’ll be too late. We are really in risk-management mode – of managing the risk that we move too soon or move too late.
So there is a risk that inflation will re-accelerate. When we look back, what will we see? Will inflation have dipped then come back up? Are the last six months flattered by factors that won’t repeat themselves?
Of course, if inflation were to surprise by moving back up, we would have to respond, and that would be a surprise at this point, but that’s why we are keeping our options open here, and why we are not rushing.
But I think the greater risk is that inflation will stabilize at a level meaningfully above 2%. That is more likely to me.
Both of those are risks, but I think the more likely risk is that inflation will stabilize at a level meaningfully above 2%.
If we see inflation being stickier, or higher, or those sorts of things, we would argue for cutting rates later.
If we see an unexpected weakening in the labor market that would certainly weigh on cutting sooner.
So you ask, what good reason is there to keep policy rates above 5%? As you know, almost every participant on the Committee believes it will be appropriate to reduce rates. We feel like inflation is coming down. What we are trying to do is identify a place where we’re really confident about inflation getting back down to 2% so we can then begin the process of dialing back the restrictive level.
The median participant wrote down three rate cuts this year. But I think to get to that place where we feel comfortable starting the process, we need confirmation that inflation is in fact coming down sustainably to 2%.
So you ask, will this rate cut when it finally comes, be just a one-off? You know, that will really depend on how the economy evolves. We’ll be looking at the economic data, and we’ll make our decisions based on that. There are risks that would cause us to go slower, for example, stronger inflation. And there are risks that would cause us to go faster or sooner, for example, a weakening in the labor market or very persuasive lower inflation. So we will just be reacting to the data. That is the only way we can really do this.
BUT BUT BUT, If you read between the lines he said “dovish pivot, QE, rate cut tomorrow. 😂
😆
Now his fed guys are gonna jump on TV about possibility of rate cut in March lol
Great stuff, Wolf.
Have no idea what these Wall Street pundits are smoking that they were under the impression that rate cuts are imminent…but it must be really potent stuff.
IMO, no cuts in 2024…but risk of further hikes instead.
The Fed doesn’t like to surprise markets, so by manipulating expectations, Wall Street is pressuring the Fed.
5% rates will be around as long as the economy keeps expanding, at least another year.
Doesn’t matter. SPX will rip again. The backdoor QE by the Treasury department has lead to financial conditions that are easier than before the tightening even started.
Yellen is in control, not Powell, even with the bond issuance going out a bit further this next go around for replenishment.
Only the RUT and the housing market cares about rates and it’s full of zombies anyway.
Governments running this level of deficit are historically stimulative, which is why “the economy (aka Mag7 stock) is flying even with earnings revisions.
The only headfake was today’s and any small selloff in 1H ’24. The dips will get gobbled, the VIX is dead, and the bond market has head trauma from being destroyed over the past 4 years.
My guess is inflation will tick up again as the re/near-shoring continues but ultimately some margin compression will happen. Just not yet as that is who determines Congressional and executive officials.
“we’ve significantly tightened monetary policy, and we have been seeing the effects on inflation”
“Inflation has eased over the past six months, and that’s very good, so I’d say our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle”
“the labor market is rebalancing well”
“We’re not trying to slow the economy”
“..inflation coming down, the committee intents to move carefully as we consider when to dial back the restrictive stance.”
“..that doesn’t mean we wait around to see the economy tank, because it’ll be too late”
“If we see an unexpected weakening in the labor market that would certainly weigh on cutting sooner.”
“As you know, almost every participant on the Committee believes it will be appropriate to reduce rates. We feel like inflation is coming down. ”
“The median participant wrote down three rate cuts this year”
** Breaking: Jerome Richter confirms analyst expectations of imminent rate cuts with dovish presser **
WSJ call me up, I got this
Really really sick of this system in which the market and broader economy latch on and speculate on every single words from the FED as if we are all waiting for a new ten commandments to be written at every FOMC…
Goes to show how dysfunctional of the market truly is…interest rates, FED policy…etc should matter but if everything is working against fundamentals rather than QT and ZIRP environment glue sniffing for the past decade and more I would bet there’s less read between the line drama we get now and every FOMC feels like a damn financial Superbowl..
Would be a senseless waste of ammo right now and maybe even heat things up too much.
Powell is well aware of the deceleration of the Chinese economy and its impact on the US. The Russian economy is a mess, and the US is bringing manufacturing back home out of necessity. It’s a tricky rate environment since cheep money is needed to double the size of the US industrial base in the next 10 years, ideally.
Chinese economic problems will probably mean a cheaper Yuan and cheaper imports with less need for manufacturing in the US.
Today IMHO FOMC and Powell were very clear on the messaging unlike Dec 2023. Some statements added to push back on rate cut mania was awesome.
But I was little disappointed on 2 question/answers.
On QT, he said they will discuss in detail in March 2024. So kind of creates a doubt. What are they talking about stopping/reducing the pace? He didn’t say stopping as such. He also said next year. So thats another confusion part.
On subsequent question, when Evan Ryser asked if FED will wait till ON RRP amount become zero, Powell said no. He said he doesn’t think that will be the position. Some stability level. (We will wait for Wolf’s FED balance update for more precise numbers.) But still ON RRP balances are depleting pretty fast. They should hit zero or near zero as we expect them in regular times.But Powell denying taking that position creates a doubt. Isnt it?
I read something earlier today that claimed the economic reports the FED relies on to make decisions, such as those provided by the BLS, are being revised more often and to greater extent than ever before. I don’t know if that’s true, but if it is, it’s going to make it very hard for the FED to make the timely data driven decisions they keep talking about. Sounds like threading a moving needle and then sticking the landing.