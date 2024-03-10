The Banks: “Unrealized Losses” in Q4, Securities Held by Banks, Bank Failures, and the Dropping Bank Count

In 2024, some banks will fail. In 2023, five banks failed. In 1989, over 500 banks failed. Since 1936, there were only 5 years without bank failures.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The rate-cut-mania-inspired plunge in longer-term yields at the end of Q4, now partially reverse, had a salubrious effect on the balance sheets of commercial banks, according to the FDIC’s quarterly bank data released on Thursday.
In Q4 2023, “unrealized losses” on securities fell by $206 billion (or by 30%) from the prior quarter, to a cumulative loss of $478 billion, or 8.8% of the $5.43 trillion in securities held by those banks. The securities are mostly Treasury securities and government-guaranteed MBS.
These unrealized losses were spread over the two accounting methods:
- HTM: Unrealized losses on the $2.50 trillion in held-to-maturity (HTM) securities fell by $116 billion from the prior quarter, to a cumulative loss of $274 billion (red in the chart below in total).
- AFS: Unrealized losses on the $2.93 trillion in available-for-sale (AFS) securities fell by $90 billion from the prior quarter to $204 billion (blue).
These paper losses started piling up in 2022 when the Fed began tightening its monetary policy, which pushed up bond yields. Long-term securities are particularly impacted by rising yields. Rising yields means prices fall.
So as yields rose in 2022, the market prices of those securities fell, and record-breaking unrealized losses piled up, given the massive amounts of longer-term securities that banks had put on their balance sheet during the near-0% pandemic era.
At that time, the Fed printed trillions of dollars, part of which ended up as deposits in the banking system, and the banks, unhappy with T-bill yields of near 0%, plowed this cash into longer-term securities to get a yield that was more than 0%.
Total securities on bank balance sheets.
During the pandemic money-printing era, total securities held by banks soared by $2.5 trillion, or by 57%, to $6.2 trillion at the peak in Q1 2022.
By the end of 2023, the amount had dropped to $5.43 trillion, including the uptick in Q4. And the longer-term securities in this pile have lost a lot of market value. Several factors make up the decline, including:
- The portion of securities of the collapsed banks that the FDIC sold to non-banks are no longer part of it.
- Banks have written down AFS securities to market value.
- Some securities matured
- Banks may have sold some securities.
The $5.43 trillion in securities includes securities valued at market price and securities valued at purchase price.
Banks don’t have to mark these securities to market value, but can carry them at purchase price. The difference between market value and purchase price is the “unrealized gain or loss” that the bank must disclose in its quarterly financial filings.
In theory, “unrealized losses” on securities held by banks don’t matter because at maturity, whenever that may be, banks will be paid face value, and the unrealized loss diminishes as the security nears its maturity date, and goes to zero on the maturity date.
But these disclosures of unrealized losses made uninsured depositors aware of what is going on, and they started yanking their money out of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic – on the two fundamental principles of investing:
- He who panics first, panics best.
- After me the deluge.
But the banks couldn’t raise the cash needed to fund this outflow by selling those securities because their unrealized losses would have become realized losses, and the banks couldn’t get enough cash for them, and were insolvent.
Loans and securities with a remaining maturity of:
- 15+ years: 14.5% of total assets, roughly stable in 2023.
- 5-15 years: 14.2% of total assets, lowest since Q3 2020.
- 3-5 years: 8.4% of total assets, lowest since Q3 2022.
Bank failures.
In the FDIC’s data going back to 1936, there were only five years without failures of FDIC-insured banks. During the two free-money years of the pandemic – 2021 and 2022 – no bank failed. In 2018, no bank failed. In 2006 and 2005, no bank failed. And that was it.
In each of the remaining 88 years, some banks failed. In 1989, at the peak of the S&L Crisis and following the oil bust, 531 banks failed – and people actually went to jail over it. In 2010, during the Financial Crisis, 155 banks failed. But by then, the banks were far larger than in 1989. And in an insidious turn of events, no one went to jail; instead, bankers at the banks that got bailed out made record bonuses.
In 2023, six banks collapsed: Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, First Republic, plus two very small banks in Iowa and in Kansas were taken over by the FDIC. And Silvergate Bank, with regulators breathing down its neck, agreed to self-liquidate, but since it had enough assets to cover its deposits without FDIC involvement, the FDIC doesn’t count it as a “failed bank.” So officially, there were five “failed banks” and one self-liquidation.
In 2024, some banks will fail. We pretty much know that; we just don’t know how many. If eight banks fail, that would be on par with 2015 and 2017.
Commercial banks continue to vanish. In 2023, mergers took out 100 banks; bank failures and a self-liquidation took out 6 banks; but 6 new banks were started. At the end of 2023, the bank count was down to 4,026 commercial banks, from over 14,000 in the 1980s.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The commercial real estate problem should take down a bank or two.
Or maybe Mnuchin and pals.will save em all.
Promotions: In the 1980’s, if you bought a new toaster, you could get a free bank.
Less banks over time.
Banks increasingly protected by society, privatise profit, socialise debt, over time.
Regulatory hurdles to opening a bank larger and harder to meet over time.
End result one pseudo-private bank back-stopped entirely by society?
Is this what the FRB wants to become, using their own digital currency?
Unfortunately as in 2007 any bank failure will be covered by the taxpayer through printing as confidence can’t be allowed to collapse.
Interestingly, the US though does have an enormous number of banks. 4844 are in the Federal Deposit Insurance scheme. The UK only has 350 (roughly the same for France although Germany is at 4614).
Per person the US has over twice as many banks as the UK. You can’t open a new bank in the UK its effectively prohibited by regulatory barriers. Same as pubs/bars, if you wanted to open one the authorities would say there are already three in that area… The original thinking must have been that with a large number of US banks there is going to healthy competition to make loans (and grow the economy) and also that individually they are small enough to fail.
The reality seems to be that its like the Fed holding off a crowd with a handgun. They can shoot the first mover because you can’t speculate against a failing financial institution which is really what these bailouts are aka price manipulation again. Everything instead gets dropped on dollar value.
While it’s true that banks that hold to maturity will receive the full value at maturity, the losses will come from the reduced purchasing value of the money they receive at maturity due to the inflation between now and then. The low interest rate these securities provide does little to offset that inflation. Over time I expect this loss of value will have a large effect on these banks, as these dollar amounts will be quite significant.
My question is why did the banks buy treasuries etc when interest rates were at 100 year lows. Anyone with half a brain stem knew not to buy a long term bond that was paying 1.5% and yet they tripped over themselves to buy these. Did they all have lunch at the same country club and after 3 martini lunch blew the banks capital that took 100 years to build up? So reckless and stupid.
I’m not defending banks but I do think this criticism over simplifies the situation. Regulators have rigid rules around what securities banks are allowed to own. When the rates on all of those go to zero, lending slows and the economy is awash in stimulus, banks take a ton of deposits in and it’s difficult for them to invest money at a positive spread without increasing duration risk, and it’s also difficult to hedge.
I’m not sure I agree. They could have refused to buy long dated treasuries at those prices and only bought treasuries bills. The Fed then would have been forced to fix the problem it created.
But no, the banks were confident rates would be low forever or that rates would go negative and they’d be able to sell at a capital gain.
It was a combination of stupidity and greed.
@Einhal: When the “professional management” of any corporation including banks thinks they can make great short-term profits and reward themselves with fat bonuses, they will certainly do so. They don’t have any skin in the game for what happens beyond a couple of years.
Make hay while the sun shines. Once you make off with a few million dollars, who cares what happens to the bank or corporation. I am totally against this but unfortunately that is how the system is set up and there seems to be no changes in the offing.
Seems like they could have moved out and minimized losses once the writing was on the wall. Although everyone thought this was all transitory and like like someone who had a ton of fiber and coffee believed “this too shall pass”.
When it comes to the potential future rate of bank failures it is good to remember this quote by Lenin.
“There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.”
Love that quote and almost all his quotes! Most of mankind’s failures it seems are in imagination.
Williams says the long term neutral rate is still low.
Summers it is much higher now.
I think the size of the money supply is the biggest driver of inflation and affects the long term neutral rate.
I guess taxes have to rise and consumption decease to stabilize our environment.