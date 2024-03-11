Fed’s QT Going Forward: the Treasury Maturity Schedule & Roll-off under Current QT Plan, and How a New QT Plan Might Fit

Treasury QT will naturally slow in June 2025 when the Fed runs out of T-bills. Fed governors have teased us with interesting options.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed has started laying out some basic principles about how QT might evolve in the future. So far, the Fed’s QT has shed $1.43 trillion in assets, including 1.14 trillion in Treasury securities. So it’s time to look at how the Fed’s Treasury holdings will mature over the next few years, because that determines the maximum possible pace of the QT roll-off since the Fed does not sell them outright.
As the pile of Treasury securities on its balance sheet shrinks – currently down to $4.63 trillion – fewer securities will mature each month. We can see where this is going because the New York Fed posts the Fed’s portfolio of securities online, including purchase price, CUSIP numbers, and maturity dates.
The current QT Plan. When it designed its QT plan in 2022, the Fed capped the maximum Treasury roll-off at $60 billion per month. Here is the visual depiction of the amounts in Treasury notes and bonds that will mature every month going forward (red columns), the $60-billion cap (green horizontal line), and the use of T-bills to get to the $60 billion cap until the Fed runs out of T-bills (blue bars), based on the current QT plan.
Making up the shortage to the $60-billion cap. When fewer than $60 billion in Treasury notes (2 to 10 years) and bonds (20 and 30 years) mature in one month, the Fed makes up the difference by letting some of its Treasury bills (1-12 months) roll off to get to the $60 billion cap.
For example, this month, $45 billion in notes and bonds will mature (first red column in the chart above), which is below the $60-billion cap (green line), and the Fed will let about $15 billion in T-bills roll off (first blue column) to bring the total roll-off to $60 billion.
In April, about $60 billion in notes and bonds mature and roll off. The Fed will not use any T-bills because the roll-off is already at the cap.
In May, $90 billion in notes and bonds mature. The Fed will let $60 billion roll off, and it will replace the other $30 billion that matured with new securities that it buys at auction. It will not use any T-bills.
QT will naturally slow in June 2025 because the Fed will run out of T-bills, as indicated in the chart above, and it will have no more T-bills to fill the gap to the cap, and the amounts of maturing notes and bonds left in the declining pile also decline.
The Fed has $209 billion in T-bills left, down from $326 billion at the beginning of QT in June 2022. It used $117 billion of T-bills so far to make up the shortages in months when fewer than $60 billion in notes and bonds matured. We discussed the details here last week, under the subheading, “How Treasury bills fit into QT.”
The first months when the Treasury roll-off will be substantially below the cap will be June 2025 ($48 billion maturing), which is the month the Fed runs out of T-bills, and July 2025 ($33 billion maturing).
August 2025 ($71 billion maturing) is the last month when the Treasury maturities exceed $60 billion, as we saw in the chart above.
After August 2025, maturities will be below $60 billion every month, and over time, they’re shrinking further as the pile of Treasuries shrinks.
- H2 2025: maturities average $36 billion per month.
- H1 2026: maturities average $41 billion per month.
- H2 2026: maturities average $33 billion per month.
- H1 2027: maturities average $30 billion per month.
- H2 2027: maturities average $26 billion per month.
Only 6 months left with maturities over the cap. When more than $60 billion in notes and bonds mature in a month, the Fed lets $60 billion “roll off,” and replaces the overage by buying notes and bonds at auction in the amount of the overage.
As the chart above shows, there are only six months left going forward when this occurs (amount of overage):
- May 2024 ($30 billion)
- Aug 2024 ($5 billion)
- Nov 2024 ($9 billion)
- Feb 2025 ($23 billion)
- May 2025 ($16 billion)
- Aug 2025 ($11 billion).
The future plan for QT and the balance sheet.
Fed governors Christopher Waller and Lorie Logan have come out to tease us with some ideas when and how the pace of QT might slow to avoid an “accident” that would stop QT prematurely. A QT accident occurred in late 2019 when the repo market blew out. The Fed has two tools to avoid a QT “accident”:
- In July 2021, before QT was even announced, the Fed already implemented the first tool by reviving the Standing Repo Facility, which it had always had until it killed it in 2009 amid QE.
- The second tool will be to slow down the pace of QT. Details will be forthcoming sometime in the future.
So as we see, the pace of Treasury QT will naturally slow down, starting in June 2025. If the Fed lowers the cap before then, the slowdown would begin earlier.
Waller laid out the idea of replacing maturing longer-term Treasury securities with T-bills because the Fed used to hold a much larger share of T-bills compared to the rest of its balance sheet. Starting in 2009, the balance sheet has veered into the opposite direction. Currently, the Fed holds only $209 billion in T-bills but $4.63 trillion in Treasury notes and bonds. Waller said he would like to see the share of T-bills start reverting toward a normal level, which would lead to a much a much faster roll-off of notes and bonds.
Under a new QT plan, the Fed could start this process during QT, replacing the overage in notes and bonds over the cap with T-bills. The cap is now $60 billion, but under a new plan, the Fed might reduce it, maybe to $30 billion. And then there would be more months with overages, and those overages of notes and bonds could be replaced with T-bills. So we’re eagerly awaiting more details on this idea.
Waller also said that he would like to see MBS go to zero on the balance sheet, so let them run off even after QT ends and replace them with Treasuries – which is what the Fed did from the end of QT-1 in the summer of 2019 until March 2020. The likely replacement would be T-bills given the urge to get the share of T-bills back up toward where it used to be before 2008. We can’t wait to see the details.
The Fed is always over confident about what it can achieve.
In terms of QT, the Fed has already achieved a lot more than most people thought it ever could. Lots of people out there thought that the Fed would HAVE to veer to QE within months of starting QT. And $1.4 trillion later, QT is still clicking along.
The Fed could literally cure cancer and invent sustainable fusion power, and the naysayers would complain that it wrecked the healthcare and energy industries.
The ghost of zirp back from the grave to defend its creators.
Reminds me of the frankenstein creation, and then having to destroy it after it runs wild.
Remove free money from circulation doesn’t sound very hard to do. It is not rocket science. All it takes is some backbone to say no to politicians.
Thats a case of Stockholm syndrome if i have ever seen it
The people who rightfully hated the Fed for doing QE and 0% are now hating the Fed for doing QT and 5.5%?
know it does not matter but from.my perspective fed had been an utter failure when it comes to price stability and especially of housing locking millions of young people out of homes hecause of affordability.
Praising fed is like praising a habitual big arsonist who is trying to douse a fire in a small building after burning down lot of buildings over the years.
I know you vociferously hate the Fed because it’s doing QT and 5.5%. You’ve been spewing Fed-hater stuff for a year, but when it was doing QE and 0%, you were quiet about the Fed. Don’t be ashamed of it, admit it LOL
You got Me wrong WR.
I hate fed for their policies which helped the rich and increased the wealth inequality.
I hate the fed for locking millions of young people out of basic necessities of life ie hosting
I hate fed for their love to brown nose to rich and elites.
I know and am surprised to see your new found love for fed based on qt and 5.5 percent which is commendable but I am looking at the bigger picture.
As always you lose the forest for trees.
The Fed has been doing the opposite of what you claim for the past 18 months by imposing record QT and the highest rates in decades. If you hated the Fed for QE and 0%, you should acknowledge that the Fed is now doing QT and 5.5% against an army of people who said that the Fed could never do that. You’re a manipulative QE monger, but you’re going at it from behind. You loved QE and want it back, and you now hate the Fed for doing QT and 5.5%. A year’s worth of comments document that.
Well, if one were to have predicted the commupance for the bankrupt banking system before the invention of QE,
Since QE, they seemed to have ended up at the top of the pile as a direct result of Federal Reserve Policy.
I would suggest that you, James, really don’t know the Fed at all.
They have far exceeded their own expectations, and not necessarily in a good way.
“Waller also said that he would like to see MBS go to zero on the balance sheet, so let them run off even after QT ends and replace them with Treasuries”
Getting MBS to zero is going to be a monumental feat. That old avg timeframe of 7 years for mortgages to be paid off via sales is easily going to double. MBS QT has since its inception been rolling off below projections, and this will only worsen. I’d love to see the Fed come out with a REAL projection of how long it expects it to take for MBS to “go to zero” along with a prediction of how likely it is that they start buying MBS again during that timeframe. My swag is at least 15 years for MBS to go to zero and a 100% probability that the Fed buys more MBS during that timeframe.
Why would the Fed replace MBS with treasuries as the MBS mature?
When passthrough principal payments reduce the mortgages in a mortgage pool below a certain level, the issuer calls the MBS at face value and repackages the remaining mortgages into a new pool and MBS. That’s another way in which MBS come off the balance sheet, and it kicks in some years after issuance. So I doubt it will take nearly as long as you suspect to get rid of the MBS.
The Federal Reserve owns $2.4 trillion of MBS per Federal Reserve St. Louis data. The Federal Reserve is rolling off a maximum of $35 billion in MBS. Our banker friends don’t use much math considering that negative numbers aren’t even used in accounting (that is why the Federal Reserve thinks it magically creates money with no repercussions). However, they should have learned division. $2.4 trillion is $2,400 billion divided by $35 billion rounds up to 69 months or almost 6 years. If that slows it could be 10+ years easy.
Hi Wolf,
Do you have a view on the overall liquidity situation in the US or globally i.e. still Positive/Negative etc. ? Are Markets still being moved mostly by the incoming or remaining liquidity ? Thank you
The world is still awash in liquidity.
No one ever knows what moves markets, but markets move a lot in every direction, and everyone has their own theory why.
What you said, ” The world is still awash in liquidity.”
reminds me that Saint Patrick’s Day is a week away, time to start thinking of how too spout off my mouth. One thing came too mind:
A happy man, often, has good relations with his family.
I know this question is for Wolf but for more info on liquidity in the US Lyn Alden publishes some decent work on that with charts showing the recent reduction from monetary policy and increase from fiscal policy for a net increase in liquidity. I know Wolf has talked about this as well but I can’t think of a specific article I’ve read to link off the top of my head, maybe someone else can.
Seba,
Fiscal policy doesn’t increase liquidity because the government has to collect in taxes or borrow what it spends, so it only shifts liquidity around. But fiscal policy stimulates spending in the economy, and therefor stimulates inflation — and thereby it’s on collision course with monetary policy.
Good news, the Fed will cut short-term rates at their May meeting.
Bad news, the S&P will be at 1,100.
The Black Swan in this cycle is political, on the matter of legitimacy.
A black swan is something that it sudden and unexpected. This election cycle well defined and easily understood.
A black swan would be life insurers getting into trouble because they carry way too many unsecuritized real estate loans. There is an unackowledged domino situation waiting to happen there.
Well, I will step up and buy the S and P at 1100 seeing as it currently selling for somewhere around 5110. The financial apocalypse that you fear actually has a probability projection that would put that kind of 6 sigma move in perspective. On the order of another asteroid striking the earth.
The obvious question: Why not sell securities when maturing securities aren’t sufficient to reach the cap?
When the Fed leaves monetary stimulus in place for too long, it becomes embedded and it cannot be removed without a blow-up. The Fed is forced to end QT early and the balance sheet normalizes at a much higher level after each stimulus event. The Fed’s balance sheet already evidences this step pattern.
The real hazard is taking out monetary stimulus too gradually, particularly when there is little evidence of “blow-ups” on the horizon.
Am I alone in this thinking?
If the Fed waged a stronger fight against inflation, would markets be bidding up inflation-protected assets (stocks, RE, gold, Bitcoin, etc.), pouring more gas on the fire and elevating financial risks?
After a decade or two of money printing and interest rate repression, the burden of proof is on the Fed to show it has enough conviction to fight inflation. The pandemic was over two years ago, and inflation is still way above target and threatening to move higher. The Fed never should have promised 2% average inflation if it didn’t have the conviction to achieve it.
Show me.
I always wonder why older tools weren’t used, admittedly all have their pros and cons. When WW II started it was recognized that because much of America’s resources would go into the war machines that shortages would exist and so of course inflation would exist and likely divide the country. A divided country is especially bad during war so wage freeze and price control policies were implemented. Some of our inflation was real in terms of supply chain issues which were written off as falsely temporary but often was simply exploitation by corporations. Some of these could have been controlled, especially in an era of computers today. Of course neither party wants to interfere with neoliberalism and perhaps it would have been the wrong choice but seemed like not even discussed.
Bobber,
Withdrawing liquidity too fast is very risky because liquidity doesn’t flow where it needs to go in a predictable smooth manner. Yields accomplish that: when liquidity gets tight in a corner, yields rise in that corner and then eventually liquidity starts flowing to that corner from the corners of excess liquidity. But it takes time. And when the liquidity doesn’t flow quickly enough into that corner, something blows up, and QT ends.
So people who want to speed up QT actually want an “accident” to happen so that the Fed will instantly stop QT and revert to QE.
The way the Fed can reduce its balance sheet by the most is to do it slowly without blowing anything up.
We’ll have to disagree on that. I want QT to speed up because I think the bloated money supply is artificially propping up asset prices, which is a problem in itself. It creates unnecessary arbitrary wealth transfers and sows societal division. On top of that problem, the asset inflation feeds back into consumer price inflation via the wealth effect, which rubs salt into the societal wound and creates an inflation cycle.
I know I’m not alone in that thinking.
I don’t want the economy to blow-up, but I would like to see asset prices revert to a sustainable level. That won’t happen if the Fed comes to the rescue with stimulus every time the stock market stubs its toe. It also won’t happen if the Fed prolongs its inflation fight in hopes of finding a “soft-landing”. What good is a soft landing if most of the people in the aircraft have lost their oxygen due to inflation.
“Of course neither party wants to interfere with neoliberalism”
Hey Glen, neo-liberalism died in 2008. It has been replaced by neo-communism, which I believe you have an affinity for, and which has been in conflict with neo-fascism since 2016. The 40%+ of us in the middle wish for the days of neo-liberalism. Heck, I’d eat my hat for a few years of some classic liberalism.
I think the Fed appears, for the time being, to be employing a sophisticated monetary strategy that is attempting to thread the needle of the transition from the distortions created by QE to a more egalitarian posture.
‘I think the Fed appears, for the time being’
Exactly, it’s all a play on ‘time’. But one tool the fed doesn’t have, is a crystal ball.
Where does the issue of funding new deficit spending fit in? My understanding is that it is accumulating at about 1 trillion every 100 days. Does all of that just get issued in new treasuries? It seems that all of that deficit spending is on a collision course with the Feds objectives.
I feel like I am missing some basic economic concept here.
And a follow-up question, who is the buyer of this 1 trillion every 100 days? Who is the creditor? I cannot believe there is somewhere stashed such massive unallocated spare liquidity.
Vadim,
Investors are the buyers. I mean, who the heck would buy a 10-year Treasury with a 4.1% yield in this environment, but there is mindboggling demand for this stuff. A lot of people think that inflation will be below 2% for the next 10 years and that therefore this 4.1% Treasury will be a good deal. Maybe they’re right. But i just don’t see that.
I and many others have been asking that for well over a decade. The best response I got was from a wealth manager for some very rich folks, who looked surprised. He said it was simple. There are now a lot of folk with over $30MM in assets and at that point they don’t need to make money, losing a percent each year is fine. They don’t want to LOSE money, and don’t want to invest in anything which the government might attack for revenue. This stuff is stashed in trusts that somehow don’t pay taxes. Look to your rich 0.01% – they are buyers. They also got paid via QE and got richer.
Sorry for second reply, but I missed the other half of the comment on review. Lots of people are in 60/40 bond allocations or target date funds in their 401K / IRA so also don’t pay immediate taxes. Many don’t even know they are in some of these packages from Wall Street. 4.1% “tax deferred” which many don’t understand until RMDs bite sounds good in a volatile market.
Glen,
“I feel like I am missing some basic economic concept here.”
Yes. The Treasury sells this massive amount of debt every week at auctions, and investors are grabbing this stuff hand-over-fist — including all the stuff that the Fed used to grab under QE but is now walking away from. The relatively low yields on longer-term Treasuries document just how much demand there is for this stuff.
Thanks. That makes sense now as the Fed is walking away from its purchasing but still significant auctions in general.
I am one of those who had to take all the econ classes and was confused when common sense explanations would have made it clear. Not unlike lawyers I suppose whom are needed to solve what should be common sense disputes! It’s almost as if econ jargon was created for job security.
Definitely waiting for those longer term yields to rise but for now sticking with 17 week and shorter with auto reinvest.
Glen,
Amen, brother. I’m: 1) confused as to how long-term Treasury rates can be so low and how long it can last, and 2) sticking with Treasury bills of 4 to 13 week maturity. For the time being (while asset markets are so overvalued) I’ll take a risk-free return of 5.5% (with no state income tax). My interest income after federal tax may even be keeping up with inflation at this point. Hallelujah!
Only in economics can everything be overcomplicated. It could actually be very simple really, as free markets kind of are. But if they don’t complicate it, they can’t get away with it.
Well don’t lose any sleep over the perspective victim the Fed with a responsibility that is infected by the political influence they always claim to adhere to, wink, wink.
“In May, $90 billion in notes and bonds mature. The Fed will let $60 billion roll off, and it will replace the other $30 billion that matured with new securities that it buys at auction. It will not use any T-bills.”
Does the $30mm they buy at auction reflect the same maturity structure as the total roll off from that month? I.e. with the $90mm rolloff, they buy 1/3rd the amount of each maturity that rolled off to get to the $30mm replacement?
Or is the replacement skewed some other way?
The May maturities are:
CUSIP 91282CCC3: 3-yr $39.5B (44% of $90B))
CUSIP 912828WJ5: 10-yr $7.5B (8.3% of $90B)
CUSIP 912828XT2: 7-yr $36.1B (40% of $90B)
CUSIP 91282CER8: 2-yr $7.1B (7.8% of $90B)
The the replacement purchases of $30 billion should roughly be $13B in 3-yr notes (44% of $30B), $2.5B in 10-yr notes (8.3% of $30B), etc. etc.
Are you sure? This seems inconsistent with:
“Waller laid out the idea of replacing maturing longer-term Treasury securities with T-bills because the Fed used to hold a much larger share of T-bills compared to the rest of its balance sheet. “
I think Waller was talking about his preferred future policy whereas Wolf is assuming a continuation of current policy.
We’re on the current plan. QT runs on the current plan. The roll-off in May is under the current plan.
There is still no future plan. But Waller and Logan laid out some principles for a future plan.
We have seen some minor deviations from these guidelines in the past implementations. Given the longer time to roll off the 7-yr and 10-yrs, wouldn’t it make more sense to you (if you were on the Fed) to bias these replacements to shorter terms? Even a trifle billion or two might help.
Wolf, could you please clarify these:
“In May, $90 billion in notes and bonds mature. The Fed will let $60 billion roll off, and it will replace the other $30 billion that matured with new securities that it buys at auction. It will not use any T-bills.”
“Only 6 months left with maturities over the cap. When more than $60 billion in notes and bonds mature in a month, the Fed lets $60 billion “roll off,” and replaces the overage by buying notes and bonds at auction in the amount of the overage.”
Is it reasonable to assume that the replacement securities here will be T-Bills, not notes or bonds? Or, does the FED policy explicitly say that the duration of replacement must match that of what is being replaced?
Yes, I guess, it is reasonable to assume that the Fed is likely too go off the rails, which is not the solution most beneficial to the median American citizen.
In addition to being highly unlikely. With similar odds too impossible.
I agree the impossible seems to occur too many times, all explained by the parameters of the normal distribution
I predict the Fed maintains the current interest rate profile until after the election.
“In May, $90 billion in notes and bonds mature. The Fed will let $60 billion roll off, and it will replace the other $30 billion that matured with new securities that it buys at auction.” Will the $30 billion of new securities that the Fed buys at auction be Treasury notes, bonds or bills?
See my comment about this above in reply to MM.
I never understood why there are two separate buckets for MBS and Treasuries, especially since MBS never seems to hit its cap. It would be simpler if the next phase sets a cap of, say, $50 billion per month of overall QT (MBS + Treasuries) with any excess from whatever source plowed back into T-bills…
I propose that the Fed has no business buying MBS and should rid their balance sheet of them, post haste. Although, I suspect they bought the worthless dregs with the plan being to allow them to expire.
“…bought the worthless dregs”
The Fed only has government-backed MBS on the balance sheet. If the underlying mortgages go bad, the taxpayer is on the hook, not the Fed.
It looks like QT naturally slowing around a $6T balance in June 2025, which would be close to the bare minimum possible of $5T Wolf has written about, anyway. Given that constraint, it doesn’t seem as though there will be a huge need for T-bills to continue current pace of QT at that time. (My estimates not exact, just expressing a general point.)
The treasury has an upcoming record issuance of fiscal debt that needs to be financed which the Treasury Secretary insinuated would be financed with expensive, short term debt. Eschewing the lower, long term rates that they expect to decline.