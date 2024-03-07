More SPAC Humor: Astra Space Gets Bought by its Founders & Executives after Investors Got Almost Totally Wiped Out

From $5.4 billion to $11 million in three years. To the moon, dude!

SPAC humor is now everywhere in our pantheon of Imploded Stocks. Astra Space, which had gone public via merger with a SPAC in July 2021 and had launched five rockets as a public company, three of which failed, and whose “mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet” or whatever, as it says, announced today that it has agreed to be bought out by Astra’s co-founder, CEO, and chairman, Chris Kemp, and Astra’s co-founder, CTO, and director Adam London, for $0.50 per 1-for-15-reverse-stock-split-adjusted share, or 3.3 cents per original share, at a valuation of $11.3 million, down from $5.4 billion in February 2021 after the SPAC merger was announced.

As part of the historic boom in these huge reverse stocks splits, Astra Space had reverse-split its shares in September 2023 where 15 shares were reduced to just one share, to get the share price to jump 15-fold to keep it from getting delisted for a while even as the shares continued to collapse. The reverse split gave them ample room to collapse into without having to deal with fractional pennies.

Upon the announcement today of the company’s acceptance of the $0.50 per share buyout offer, Astra’s shares [ASTR] plunged 32% from $0.86 to $0.58 a share. They’re down 99.8% from the reverse-stock-split adjusted peak of $337 a share on February 18, 2021, after the SPAC merger was announced but before it was completed. Obviously, today’s 32% plunge doesn’t even register on the chart:

The chart documents consensual hallucination, as we have come to call the phenomenon where stock jockeys drive up stock prices of whatever company to whatever level, and it works great for everyone until the stuff begins to kathoomph.

In the less than three years as a public company, with quarterly filings through September 2023, the company has lost $760 billion. It was very good at hosing cash down the drain, that’s for sure.

In November 2023, as part of the SPAC humor, Kemp and London had proposed to buy the company at $1.50 a share (10 cents a share before the reverse stock split).

But on February 24, 2024, the executives cut their offer to $0.50 a share, citing four reasons, including the urgency to get this done as “an alternative to imminent bankruptcy.” I mean, who’s going to argue with them?

But we’re not amused, said the stock jockeys that hadn’t gotten out in time. Or maybe they were amused. Maybe, it’s just one big video game. SPACs, meme stocks, cryptos, Nvidia, I mean, look, we’re all just having fun.

Kemp and London cited:

“the continued cash burn resulting from delay in reaching an agreement” “higher non-operating expenses related to the Company’s use of multiple third party advisors to address the Company’s liquidity needs and assess options outside of this proposed transaction” “Special Committee, customer and investor requirements for sufficient cash to be on the Company’s balance sheet at closing of a transaction to support go forward operations” “the urgent need for the Company to identify a sustainable solution satisfactory to the Special Committee as an alternative to imminent bankruptcy, transposed with the amount of investor capital that we have identified to date in support of this transaction.

And they said in their letter at the time:

“We believe that taking the Company private and delivering some equity value to shareholders is a superior alternative to taking the Company through a liquidation or reorganization process that would likely impair the Company commercially and result in zero proceeds to shareholders.”

Which is probably true. Zero is never great for a stock, though lots of SPACs have already gone there.

It was this offer, disclosed on February 24, that Astra announced today it had accepted – that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with the acquiring entity, formed by Kemp and London, at $0.50 a share.

Among the other space SPAC are Virgin Orbit Holdings, which filed for bankruptcy in April 2023, 15 months after the SPAC merger, and was liquidated; and Virgin Galactic, which lost $1.63 billion over the past four years, in ever larger annual losses, on just $12 million in combined revenues over those four years, but whose shares are still twitching out there at $1.72, down by 97.3% from the peak in February 2021. To the moon, dude!

