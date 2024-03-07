More SPAC Humor: Astra Space Gets Bought by its Founders & Executives after Investors Got Almost Totally Wiped Out

From $5.4 billion to $11 million in three years. To the moon, dude!
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
SPAC humor is now everywhere in our pantheon of Imploded Stocks. Astra Space, which had gone public via merger with a SPAC in July 2021 and had launched five rockets as a public company, three of which failed, and whose “mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet” or whatever, as it says, announced today that it has agreed to be bought out by Astra’s co-founder, CEO, and chairman, Chris Kemp, and Astra’s co-founder, CTO, and director Adam London, for $0.50 per 1-for-15-reverse-stock-split-adjusted share, or 3.3 cents per original share, at a valuation of $11.3 million, down from $5.4 billion in February 2021 after the SPAC merger was announced.
As part of the historic boom in these huge reverse stocks splits, Astra Space had reverse-split its shares in September 2023 where 15 shares were reduced to just one share, to get the share price to jump 15-fold to keep it from getting delisted for a while even as the shares continued to collapse. The reverse split gave them ample room to collapse into without having to deal with fractional pennies.
Upon the announcement today of the company’s acceptance of the $0.50 per share buyout offer, Astra’s shares [ASTR] plunged 32% from $0.86 to $0.58 a share. They’re down 99.8% from the reverse-stock-split adjusted peak of $337 a share on February 18, 2021, after the SPAC merger was announced but before it was completed. Obviously, today’s 32% plunge doesn’t even register on the chart:
The chart documents consensual hallucination, as we have come to call the phenomenon where stock jockeys drive up stock prices of whatever company to whatever level, and it works great for everyone until the stuff begins to kathoomph.
In the less than three years as a public company, with quarterly filings through September 2023, the company has lost $760 billion. It was very good at hosing cash down the drain, that’s for sure.
In November 2023, as part of the SPAC humor, Kemp and London had proposed to buy the company at $1.50 a share (10 cents a share before the reverse stock split).
But on February 24, 2024, the executives cut their offer to $0.50 a share, citing four reasons, including the urgency to get this done as “an alternative to imminent bankruptcy.” I mean, who’s going to argue with them?
But we’re not amused, said the stock jockeys that hadn’t gotten out in time. Or maybe they were amused. Maybe, it’s just one big video game. SPACs, meme stocks, cryptos, Nvidia, I mean, look, we’re all just having fun.
Kemp and London cited:
- “the continued cash burn resulting from delay in reaching an agreement”
- “higher non-operating expenses related to the Company’s use of multiple third party advisors to address the Company’s liquidity needs and assess options outside of this proposed transaction”
- “Special Committee, customer and investor requirements for sufficient cash to be on the Company’s balance sheet at closing of a transaction to support go forward operations”
- “the urgent need for the Company to identify a sustainable solution satisfactory to the Special Committee as an alternative to imminent bankruptcy, transposed with the amount of investor capital that we have identified to date in support of this transaction.
And they said in their letter at the time:
“We believe that taking the Company private and delivering some equity value to shareholders is a superior alternative to taking the Company through a liquidation or reorganization process that would likely impair the Company commercially and result in zero proceeds to shareholders.”
Which is probably true. Zero is never great for a stock, though lots of SPACs have already gone there.
It was this offer, disclosed on February 24, that Astra announced today it had accepted – that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with the acquiring entity, formed by Kemp and London, at $0.50 a share.
Among the other space SPAC are Virgin Orbit Holdings, which filed for bankruptcy in April 2023, 15 months after the SPAC merger, and was liquidated; and Virgin Galactic, which lost $1.63 billion over the past four years, in ever larger annual losses, on just $12 million in combined revenues over those four years, but whose shares are still twitching out there at $1.72, down by 97.3% from the peak in February 2021. To the moon, dude!
In the less than three years as a public company, with quarterly filings through September 2023, the company has lost $760 billion
I guess you mean millions. Only the Fed is losing that kind of money in Billions (of course marked to market and notional)
:)
When purchasing stock in a startup, make sure the certificates are printed on 2-ply, pleasantly scented paper.
Hahaha. A little humor on an ugly situation.
Haha yup. Got in on a fund raise for a small startup I knew closely and briefly believed in. My $5,000 investment is now worth like $20 after continued dilution. Not public. They are still not close to profitability. Lesson learned.
This is just hilarious that wallstreet gets away with this type of nonsense. These are the legal schemes that through the proper SPAC can sell anything to anyone . Crypto to the moon riding in one of these rockets these folks will build . Rising from the ashes . Maybe their business plan is to take the cash on hand if any and buy crypto for moon and mars crypto mining . Technical question can crypto be mined on the moon?
Crypto makes SPACs look sane.
Exactly. SPACS at least have a business model. The 67000 dollar a coin crypto is making a real mockery of our financial system, and the Fed is okay with it.
They chose to reward speculators and degenerate gamblers at the expense of society as a whole. The entire system is a rigged sham.
Agreed. That’s why I want a catastrophic collapse, that ultimately results in a civil war.
I don’t want America to exist as one country. I want it broken up. I don’t want to live with today’s “liberals.” Let them wreck their own country.
What I have found, sadly, is people don’t even understand what they’re voting for anymore and routinely vote against their own interests, unwittingly.
If you could show young people that they would be much, much poorer and have a much more difficult time ever affording shelter if they voted for a liberal, they might re-think it.
This is not to say that RINOs are any better. The system has been hijacked by globalist billionaires who have funded the politicians’ campaigns and paid them off.
Any one have any thoughts on Clover Health spac (CLOV)? .87 cents now. I’m sure this will make Wolf’s imploded list if it hasn’t already.
Hi Wolf,
Fantastic website! Your website should be a mandatory read in high school. And an absolute minimum for anyone claiming an MBA to a PhD in Finance.
Unfortunately SPACE has been a realm of fraudsters, fools, and the incredibly ignorant for decades. The field is highly technical, where reality trumps hope and dreams. I am surprised that someone is not selling a SPAC owning a goat farm on the far side of the moon.
Many of the systems promoted to the public actually have very little support from market needs and other data. The ground and space systems necessary to deliver a SPACE service are both complex and expensive relative to the actual possible revenues.
It is HOPE vs REALITY, of which 10,000% meets 1%.
The profit margins on Iridium, Globalstar, Assure Sat, and other misadventures have rocketed from 200% to a minus 99%.
Story of “reality and needs” meets “what the hell revenues can actually be collected.”
…if wanting to invest in rockets, methinks the historic, long-term popularity of the fireworks-type (a Chinese gift to human jollity) might be a better bet (one can EXPECT the product to explode into ashes, with customers still happy to repurchase…).
may we all find a better day.
These situations aren’t something to make fun of. I invested my life savings in this company in my most desperate time and I’m now ruined. I desperately try to find information that will indicate it will go back up or I get at least get out even but that doesn’t look likely. All of these shenanigans have a human toll that no one seems to grasp.
Look, you were an eager player in consensual hallucination. You bought the stock because you put your brain to sleep and hoped to get rich quick. We have all done this. But no one should ever do it. Crypto is the same way. Lots of “investments” are. Not all of them have crashed yet.
“Caveat emptor” is a time worn adage, although “cave canem” seems more appropriate for SPACs.
However, “there oughta be a law” is a fine old American phrase. Is it true?
Do people really reject any and all regulation? I mean, when I drive my car, I don’t find government regulation such as stop signs, traffic lights, speed limits, etc. to be that ornery or restrictive to my individual liberty. Am I a nut to think that?
Steve M – my long-term observation is that ‘Muricans LOVE making laws. Strictly enforcing while thoughtfully reviewing/modifying them, ‘sunsetting’ the obsolete ones? Not so much. (cognitive dissonance creeps ever forward…).
(As to ‘feeling like a nut’, imho, i credit much of that to our long-conducted, still-unsettled, popular war of conceptual semantics concerning ‘liberty and it’s responsibilities’ vs. ‘the unfettered freedom of universal license’ vs. ‘laws for thee, but not for me’…). Best-
may we all find a better day.
People still obey traffic laws?
I love the catch-all term ‘cash burn’.
The money didn’t just become smoke particles…it went into various bank accounts and was poorly allocated on myriad goods/services.
It caused a bright, transitory and inflationary flame into outer space.
Several founders have run high-fliers into the ground and want to buy them back at the resulting deep discount. Rinse and repeat, I guess? A new generation of punters seems to show up every 3 years or so nowadays.
Elsewhere, one interesting SPAC at the moment with weird (celebrity) dynamics is DWAC.
This stuff is downright comical. I’d love to see a list of investors that lost their shirt on this mess.
Only on Wolf’s site can you get information like this.
True. CNBC and Fox Business are a media entities dedicated to survivorship bias.
Headline on CNBC: “35-year-old risked parents’ house on $2.5M loan to start fashion brand—now it brings in $100M a year”
I wonder how many people risked their parents’ home, and failed? You won’t hear those stats from MSM.
…no different than the tried-and-true basis for any glitzy casino ad (…or, in older words, ‘…an exception that proves the rule…’ (see ‘hopium’)).
may we all find a better day.
$760B lost in three years, what were they doing, trying to solve the CA homeless problem?
Those losses were almost certainly a result of funds escaping the company to fund founders lifestyles.
It’s genuinely difficult for me to comprehend the scale of some of these grifts.
Sickening to think that criminals have created generational wealth through what are ridiculous scams
I think the time to begin shorting the Nasdaq is drawing ever closer.
Or it could continue going up for another year.