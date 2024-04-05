10-Year Yield Hits 4.40% as Bond Market Begins to Adjust to Higher Forever: Higher Rates and Higher Inflation

Suddenly lots of talk the 10-year yield will revisit 5%, which is funny just a few months after Rate-Cut Mania.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.40% on Friday, the highest since November 27. During rate-cut mania in December, the yield had dropped below 3.80%.
Those moves in recent days and weeks added up, and they point to a gradual recognition in the bond market that inflation rates will be higher than what they’d been before the pandemic, that 2% inflation isn’t going to happen, and that the super-low interest-rate environment over the past 15 years – culminating in August 2020 when the 10-year yield was down to 0.5% – is over.
What comes next is unknown, but it’ll likely entail higher inflation of the type seen in the 1990s and before because the Fed isn’t willing to crash the economy and the labor market just to get to 2% inflation.
That means the Fed will keep its policy rates fairly high – high enough to not let inflation spiral out of control, but not so high as to crash the economy and bring inflation down to 2% – and yields will be higher too to compensate for the higher inflation, everything will be higher, like it used to be, and the bond market is adjusting to that scenario.
Now there’s suddenly lots of talk that the 10-year yield will revisit 5%, where it had briefly been in October, because inflation will be higher for longer, or forever, which is funny after Rate-Cut Mania, and the yield would have to compensate for inflation over the 10-year period, plus some.
Obviously, “forever” here doesn’t mean forever in the cosmic sense, but in the bond sense, meaning beyond the maturity date of the bond.
It’s interesting how the narrative in the market changed so quickly. From November into mid-January, there was the Rate-Cut Mania, with the market for federal funds futures seeing very high probabilities of five and six rate cuts and even seven rate cuts in 2024, spread over the eight Fed meetings.
And then the Fed started pushing back. It came out with a doozie of a push-back FOMC statement after its January meeting, and repeated it at its March meeting. And we had two awful inflation readings in January and February, on top of the upward trend of the underlying metrics that started last fall.
The “dot plot” from the March FOMC meeting showed that the 19 participants were nearly evenly split, with 9 seeing two rate cuts in 2024, and 9 seeing three rate cuts, and 1 seeing four cuts, leaving the median at three cuts. But if only one of the three-cutters becomes a two-cutter by the June dot plot, then a two-cuts scenario comes out of that meeting. This March “dot plot” was a warning sign that those three rate cuts may vanish.
Since then, lots of Fed officials gave speeches, fretting about the path of inflation, and walking back their own rate-cut expectations.
Yesterday, Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari said the quiet part out loud: Maybe there won’t be any rate cuts in 2024 if inflation keeps going “sideways.”
Today Fed governor Bowman came out and said out loud: “While it is not my baseline outlook, I continue to see the risk that at a future meeting we may need to increase the policy rate further should progress on inflation stall or even reverse.”
They’re talking about short-term policy rates, not longer-term yields. And they’re fretting that something big has changed in the economy: That even the 5.25% to 5.5% short-term policy rates, that were supposed to be “restrictive” and that were widely expected to throw the economy into a recession, have not been restrictive and have not slowed the economy.
On the contrary, economic growth and the labor market accelerated in 2023, and the labor market has maintained its rapid growth so far in 2024, creating jobs at a rate of 3.3 million a year in the first quarter, which is hot, and hotter than it was in 2023. And financial conditions have eased, and markets are in la-la-land.
And so folks are wondering what kind of policy rate would actually be “restrictive” if 5.5% at the current inflation rates is not restrictive. If inflation on a three-month basis and six-month basis is 4% or 5%, where would policy rates have to be to be restrictive?
The three-month core CPI accelerated to 4.2% annualized, the highest since May 2023, and the three-month core services CPI accelerated to 5.6%.
Policy rates are 5.25% to 5.50%. They need to be higher than inflation rates to be restrictive; there is widespread agreement on that. Just how much higher is uncertain.
There are a lot of inflation measures in the US. But if we use the three-month measure of core CPI, which was 4.2% in February, neutral policy rates might be 6.0%, and anything below would still be stimulative.
Obviously, everyone is just guessing. Inflation has come down a lot, but now it’s heading higher again. The path of inflation is very uncertain, as we have seen. It could turn around and go down again, but that seems unlikely now. Inflation frequently dishes out head-fakes.
The economy and the labor market have been growing at an above-average pace, and yet policy rates have been above 5% since May 2023 and above 4% since December 2022. With that kind of growth, and the inflation we have, they’re not restrictive.
And the bond market is adjusting to this scenario and it seems is just heading back to the old normal – the normal from 20 or 30 years ago, as we can see in the long-term chart:
Interest rates are returning to normal and the economy is doing fine.
Hi Wolf, fwiw, the positive economic / jobs report hide the impact of large ongoing federal deficit spending offsetting higher Federal Reserve interest rates and QT. As the federal deficit and the interest charges on the 33 Trillion federal deficit continue to climb, we are heading for the realization that inflation won’t go away without addressing federal deficit spending. So the 10 year bond may need to stay in the 4-5% range until the growing federal deficit is addressed – if it is. My point is the soft landing has been achieved by massive federal debt bingeing and the delayed financial stress of higher interest rates, especially on housing, CRE, and business. Not everything depends on FOMC management.
As the cost of financing the national debt continues to increase, there is less government money for programs. 2023 to 2024 is expected to cost an additional $120B. They need to find this additional money just to keep spending even. What are the chances of that?
The one number to keep in mind is “interest payments as a percent of tax receipts” because tax receipts are going up too:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/03/31/curse-of-easy-money-us-government-interest-payments-on-the-ballooning-debt-v-tax-receipts-amid-higher-interest-rates-inflation/
The only thing unusual about today’s interest rates are the 10+ yr rates are too low. Nothing restrictive about this environment.
This week Kashkari spoke about possibility of no cuts at all. But he gave 2 cuts in March dot plot. Same for Bostic too. He was in 2 cuts camp; now he has moved to 1 cut and that too in Halloween time. He clearly stated out timeline unlike others.
Logan is even talking about possibility of rate hikes as possibility. Low but still a possibility. Same Kashkari said Rate hike is not off the table.
This just shows that those 2-3 dot plots are extremely optimistic scenario. Its just matter of time. Next 2-3 months higher than expected inflation readings and most will move to no cuts or 1 cut dot plot by June meeting.
Unfortunately Logan and Kashkari are not voters for 2024. Many Dem/Biden appointed are Federal Reserve governors and permanent voters. They are very dovish in their talks. Goosbee is not voter this year. But I am hoping they stick to their job. (Kugler, Barr, Jefferson).
Americans HATE inflation. It behooves any politician of any stripe to do whatever it takes to get inflation under control if they want to be reelected.
Some countries tax interest and others do not. In the countries that tax interest, there are two interest rates. One is the rate that the payer of interest pays, the other is the one that receivers of interest receive after paying any tax on the interest. My question is: in countries that tax interest, does the interest rate become restrictive when payers of interest pay interest at a rate greater than the prevailing rate of inflation plus the so-called natural rate, or does it become restrictive when receivers of interest receive interest, net of tax, at a rate greater than inflation plus the so-called natural rate? And, of course, why?
Wolf,
Oct-Nov 2023, US Treasury played markets by tweaking duration of their securities sale. They reduced 10 year and above auction sizes and increased Bills and notes. That put a lid on demand of 10+ yr securities.
This helped them to defer higher yields to future. Clearly they were also counting on FED to reduce the rates.
Can Treasury keep doing same till election is over? Based on your earlier articles more than 7-8 T is due for refinance this year. So it will be hard for Treasury to keep using same strategy. I would like to know your thoughts on this? Thank you.