ECB Balance Sheet QT: -€2.2 Trillion from Peak, to €6.61 Trillion. Shed 25% of Total Assets, 53% of Pandemic QE

Fed and ECB combined removed $4 trillion in liquidity. Inflation, after decades of calm, is hammering some sense into these central banks.

Since the ECB began Quantitative Tightening, it has shed €2.22 trillion of its assets, as of the latest weekly balance sheet released on April 4. Its total assets are now down to €6.62 trillion, the lowest since September 2020.

In USD at the current exchange rate, the ECB has shed $2.40 trillion in assets, while the Fed has shed $1.53 trillion. Between the two, they’ve removed nearly $4 trillion in QE liquidity, something that was completely unthinkable just a couple of years ago. The resurgence of inflation, after decades of calm, is hammering some sense into these central banks.

The ECB has now shed 25% of its total assets from the peak, and 53% of the amount in assets that it had piled on during the pandemic:

The ECB handled QE with two very different types of assets, and it is now unwinding both of them, but at a very different pace:

It offered loans under favorable conditions to banks , and it was up to them to deploy the liquidity.

, and it was up to them to deploy the liquidity. It purchased securities, including government bonds, corporate bonds, covered bonds, and asset-backed securities, thereby handing financial markets this cash.

Loan QT: -€2.06 trillion or -93% from peak.

The ECB has always handled QE via waves of loans: during the Financial Crisis, the Euro Debt Crisis, the period of no-crisis, and the pandemic. The ECB gave these loan programs different names: Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (LTRO), then Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO); then numbered TLTRO programs. During the pandemic, the ECB called that generation of loans TLTRO III.

TLTRO III loans amounted to €1.6 trillion at the peak in June 2021, on top of the other outstanding loans from prior programs, all in all, €2.2 trillion.

When the ECB announced QT in October 2022, as a first step, it made loan terms unattractive and it opened more windows for banks to repay those loans, which banks did in big waves, which removed liquidity from the financial system via the banks.

As of the most recent balance sheet, banks paid back €2.06 trillion, or 93%, of all loans outstanding since the peak. Only €156 billion in loans remain on the balance sheet. In other words, loans are essentially gone.

Bond QT: -€369 billion from peak.

The ECB bought bonds under two programs: APP (“asset purchase programme” since 2014) and PEPP (“pandemic emergency purchase programme” since March 2020). Bond QT started slowly in March 2023 and has since accelerated, and further accelerations have been announced.

The initial roll-off of APP bonds in 2023 was capped, but the cap was removed in July that year, and APP bonds have been rolling off without cap. Whatever matures, rolls off without replacement.

On the five weekly balance sheets with a closing date in March, €50 billion in APP bonds matured and rolled off. Since the peak, €369 billion in bonds rolled off, nearly all of it APP bonds.

PEPP bonds will start rolling off in July, which will accelerate the roll-off.

The roll-off reduced the APP and PEPP holdings to €4.60 trillion (€2.93 trillion in APP bonds and €1.66 trillion in PEPP bonds), the lowest since November 2021. But this is just the beginning, and there is a very long way to go.

Bond QT is designed to run for years without fanfare on automatic pilot in the back ground, just quietly removing liquidity in a predictable and transparent manner, so liquidity has enough time to flow to where it’s needed from where it’s in excess, attracted by the higher yields that those who need liquidity are willing to pay.

