ECB Balance Sheet QT: -€2.2 Trillion from Peak, to €6.61 Trillion. Shed 25% of Total Assets, 53% of Pandemic QE

Fed and ECB combined removed $4 trillion in liquidity. Inflation, after decades of calm, is hammering some sense into these central banks.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Since the ECB began Quantitative Tightening, it has shed €2.22 trillion of its assets, as of the latest weekly balance sheet released on April 4. Its total assets are now down to €6.62 trillion, the lowest since September 2020.
In USD at the current exchange rate, the ECB has shed $2.40 trillion in assets, while the Fed has shed $1.53 trillion. Between the two, they’ve removed nearly $4 trillion in QE liquidity, something that was completely unthinkable just a couple of years ago. The resurgence of inflation, after decades of calm, is hammering some sense into these central banks.
The ECB has now shed 25% of its total assets from the peak, and 53% of the amount in assets that it had piled on during the pandemic:
The ECB handled QE with two very different types of assets, and it is now unwinding both of them, but at a very different pace:
- It offered loans under favorable conditions to banks, and it was up to them to deploy the liquidity.
- It purchased securities, including government bonds, corporate bonds, covered bonds, and asset-backed securities, thereby handing financial markets this cash.
Loan QT: -€2.06 trillion or -93% from peak.
The ECB has always handled QE via waves of loans: during the Financial Crisis, the Euro Debt Crisis, the period of no-crisis, and the pandemic. The ECB gave these loan programs different names: Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (LTRO), then Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO); then numbered TLTRO programs. During the pandemic, the ECB called that generation of loans TLTRO III.
TLTRO III loans amounted to €1.6 trillion at the peak in June 2021, on top of the other outstanding loans from prior programs, all in all, €2.2 trillion.
When the ECB announced QT in October 2022, as a first step, it made loan terms unattractive and it opened more windows for banks to repay those loans, which banks did in big waves, which removed liquidity from the financial system via the banks.
As of the most recent balance sheet, banks paid back €2.06 trillion, or 93%, of all loans outstanding since the peak. Only €156 billion in loans remain on the balance sheet. In other words, loans are essentially gone.
Bond QT: -€369 billion from peak.
The ECB bought bonds under two programs: APP (“asset purchase programme” since 2014) and PEPP (“pandemic emergency purchase programme” since March 2020). Bond QT started slowly in March 2023 and has since accelerated, and further accelerations have been announced.
The initial roll-off of APP bonds in 2023 was capped, but the cap was removed in July that year, and APP bonds have been rolling off without cap. Whatever matures, rolls off without replacement.
On the five weekly balance sheets with a closing date in March, €50 billion in APP bonds matured and rolled off. Since the peak, €369 billion in bonds rolled off, nearly all of it APP bonds.
PEPP bonds will start rolling off in July, which will accelerate the roll-off.
The roll-off reduced the APP and PEPP holdings to €4.60 trillion (€2.93 trillion in APP bonds and €1.66 trillion in PEPP bonds), the lowest since November 2021. But this is just the beginning, and there is a very long way to go.
Bond QT is designed to run for years without fanfare on automatic pilot in the back ground, just quietly removing liquidity in a predictable and transparent manner, so liquidity has enough time to flow to where it’s needed from where it’s in excess, attracted by the higher yields that those who need liquidity are willing to pay.
I think the ECB was smarter than the Fed by giving the money to the banks and letting them distribute it. the Fed made the mistake of dropping money from a helicopter in the form of checks to every single American.
I do not excuse the banks for this, but still the ECB acted sensibly
It wasn’t the Fed that sent checks to everyone, it was the US Congress & the US Treasury. But yes, the Fed backed the giveaway by buying Treasury securities.
These central bank asset graphs need more lower to go. Way more lower.
Here in Canada, every week I go to the grocery store the prices go up by 10-25%, but not a lot of people will notice it because it’s a 25 cent or 50 cent increase per month.
And in Canada, small businesses, especially small grocers pay more in fixed costs and rent which appears to be based off of feudalism. Canada has a way different economy than the US or EU.
So they pull $$ from the general economy but increase the deficit to finance wars and pay interest on that debt..guess what..inflation increases while economies go into recession..great!!
Grocery prices may be increasing, but they are not increasing 10-25% per week.
This would mean prices would be 46%-244% higher every month.
Your $2 can of soup is not costing $3 – $9 in 4 weeks.
Get a grip.
Inflation is lowballed because obsolete technology is considered in the calculations, substituting is done if a brand name is too expensive.
A store brand coffee was $3 a few months ago; now it’s $6.49 at the same store. Same with frozen veggies used to be $2 a month ago, now it’s on “sale” at $2.99. A bag of Doritos used to be $3 regular a year ago, now it’s $4.99.
Food bank usage has skyrocketed in so-called world class city of Toronto.
Food prices are inching up. People are angry at the grocery giant Loblaws.
I’m an American and didn’t get any check. No stimmie, no PPP, no ERC, etc. Just paid my taxes like every other year.
At least you can feel noble & justified compared to those users who sponged off the federal government. There is that.
My understanding, perhaps incorrect, is that Europe use HICP to measure inflation. The BLS does something in this category called the R-HICP-U. While it doesn’t make sense to necessarily compare inflation of different countries from a consumer standpoint, it is a point of curiosity as to how they generally differ in measurements with specific categories and overall meaning.
///
In a brief conversation with the head of management (in a German company) he said, and I quote: “We will not be able to have the life our parents had. We will actually have to work.”
To highlight the current work culture in Germany*> I am working on a project where there are only five engineers (I am one of them).
Everybody else is a manager, lead or consultant.
The ratio is 10:1 in their favor.
We are 2 years behind schedule and 50M in the red.
But worst of all, they know where this is going and have absolutely no will to change.
I am truly saddened to see what German engineering has come down to.
ECB is doing a decent job, but they all need to pull. I don’t see that happening.
///
*Although this evidence is anecdotal in nature, I have too many first or second hand stories all of which are indicating towards the exact same conclusion. Hence I believe it to be representative of the actual state of affairs.
///
Duuude, welcome to a large corporation, complete with built in failure. See countless examples in teh USA, and now it is your turn in Germany to see epic top heavy management. Somedays I find it amazing that nobody can manage a ruthless restructuring without first going bankrupt. Even GE never truly managed it. Just some rote bs- never real work. Just monopoly seeking. Be #1 or #2 or get out. Monopoly seeking. And GE had access to immense pools of cheap money and still bombed out.
A lot of German companies are facing their rustbelt moment. It will be interesting to see how they do with their built in union management
The real question is what happens in the developing world with all the excess liquidity drains in the center economies. Money starvation will start at the periphery, not here in America. So watch what happens elsewhere. Just like in the late 90s, symptoms will start far, and move into the center.
As for housing, well, the Fed put the spike in this week, so we are now just waiting for reality to hit everybody with a $600k house that people can’t afford in the numbers that would fill the market, so down goes Frazier again, in excruciating slow motion. Overpriced housing, meet underwhelming affordability based on the monthly nut. But hey, it’s only 2006, so don’t worry, be happy.
It won’t fall anywhere near as fast, because so much is locked up with low long term rate financing, but it will still drag downward in the formerly hot markets without growing high end employment.
As for the bond market, just punch in 5% plus long term rates until the next big crisis. Everything going on for now is nothing to worry about, and the brics plus developing world financial problems? Meh to the Fed.
Someday this war’s gonna end…
Central bankers are the scourge of the planet. They have absolutely destroyed pricing, the standard of living, and stolen the future wealth of the young and handed it to the already obscenely wealthy where it now sits in their bank accounts and on their balance sheets.
I hope I live to see a massive asset-stripping of all billionaires. They rigged the system. Their gains are ill-gotten.