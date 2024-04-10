Beneath the Skin of CPI Inflation, March: Inflation Behaves Very Badly, Saga Far from Over

Ugly inflation in services drives up the 3-month “core CPI” for 7th month, to 4.5% annualized, worst in a year, and the 3-month overall CPI to worst since Nov 2022.
So inflation behaved very badly again in March. January was terrible, but it was kind of written off as maybe one of those January blips. February was bad, and so the January-blip story began to fall apart. And the Consumer Price Index for March, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today, was just as bad as in February.
It was driven by ugly inflation in “core services” which dominate consumer spending – even as prices of durable goods continued to decline, and as food prices remained relatively stable at very high levels. That energy prices started rising again, after their vertiginous plunge, didn’t help either.
“Core services” CPI jumped by 5.6% annualized in March from February. On a three-month basis, core service CPI jumped by 6.8% annualized, the worst since February 2023. We here have been disconcerted since late last year about inflation in core services. After cooling a lot into mid-2023, it has been reheating. And we started suspecting that the cooling had been one of the head-fakes that inflation is infamous for.
Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose by 4.4% annualized in March from February, same increase as in February.
The three-month core CPI rose by 4.5%, the worst increase since May 2023. The drop in prices of durable goods (dominated by motor vehicles) still softened the impact of hot services inflation, but not enough. Inflation in services is just behaving really badly.
The Fed has been in desperate search of “confidence” that inflation would continue to cool after the Amazing Cooling through mid-2023. But that search has gotten tangled up in a nasty turnaround. The cooling process had ended in August. It was hard to see in the fall of 2023. But over the past five months, it has become clear: Inflation, thought to have been vanquished, has raised its ugly head again.
The overall CPI rose by 4.6% annualized in March from February (blue in the chart). The three-month reading, which irons out some of the month-to-month squiggles, also rose by 4.6% annualized, the worst increase since November 2022, and the third month of acceleration in a row (red).
Inflation in Services.
“Supercore CPI” is red hot. The “supercore services CPI — “core services” without housing — jumped by 7.5% annualized in March from February, same red-hot increase as in the prior month, on top of the 11.6% spike in January. So it’s not just housing that drives services inflation.
The six-month reading – six months to iron out the very volatile month-to-month readings – jumped by 6.4%, the highest since October 2022. This is really ugly. And we’ll get to some of the drivers in a moment:
The housing components of services CPI.
Rent of Primary Residence CPI jumped by 5.0% annualized in March from February after the 5.7% jump in February, and the 4.4% jump in January (blue).
The three-month reading edged up to 5.04%, from 4.99% in the prior month, and from 4.91% in January (red). This was the second month in a row that the three-month reading didn’t drop, something we haven’t seen since peak-rent-inflation in February 2022.
The Rent CPI accounts for 7.6% of overall CPI. It is based on rents that tenants actually paid, not on asking rents of advertised units for rent. The survey follows the same large group of rental houses and apartments over time and tracks the rents that the current tenants actually paid in these units.
The Owners’ Equivalent of Rent CPI jumped by 5.4% annualized in March from February, roughly the same as in the prior month, after the 6.9% spike in January.
The three-month OER CPI jumped by 5.9% annualized in March from February, the third month in a row near 6%, and above the 5.5% range that had prevailed in the second half of last year. The long-awaited further cooling remains long-awaited.
The OER index accounts for 26.7% of overall CPI. It is designed to estimate inflation of “shelter” as a service for homeowners and is based on what a large group of homeowners estimates their home would rent for.
“Asking rents…” The Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI) and other private-sector rent indices track “asking rents,” which are advertised rents of vacant units on the market. Because rentals don’t turn over that much, the ZORI’s spike in 2021 through mid-2022 never fully translated into the CPI indices because not many people actually ended up paying those asking rents.
The chart shows the CPI Rent of Primary Residence (blue, left scale) as index value, not percentage change; and the ZORI in dollars (red, right scale). Zillow has not released the ZORI for March yet. The left and right axes are set so that they both increase each by 50% from January 2017, with the ZORI up by 48% and the CPI Rent up by 37% over the period.
Rent inflation vs. home-price inflation: The red line in the chart below represents the CPI for Rent of Primary Residence (tracking actual rents) as index value, not percentage change. The purple line represents the Case-Shiller 20-Cities Home Price Index (see our “Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America”). Both indexes are set to 100 for January 2000:
|Major Core Services ex. Energy Services
|Weight in CPI
|MoM
|YoY
|Major core services
|59%
|0.5%
|5.4%
|Owner’s equivalent of rent
|26.7%
|0.4%
|5.9%
|Rent of primary residence
|7.6%
|0.4%
|5.7%
|Medical care services & insurance
|6.5%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|Education and communication services
|5.0%
|0.2%
|1.4%
|Motor vehicle insurance
|2.9%
|2.6%
|22.2%
|Admission, movies, concerts, sports events, club memberships
|1.9%
|-0.8%
|4.4%
|Other personal services (dry-cleaning, haircuts, legal services…)
|1.5%
|0.8%
|5.4%
|Motor vehicle maintenance & repair
|1.2%
|1.7%
|8.2%
|Water, sewer, trash collection services
|1.1%
|0.3%
|5.3%
|Video and audio services, cable, streaming
|0.9%
|1.0%
|4.4%
|Lodging away from home, incl Hotels, motels
|1.4%
|0.1%
|-1.9%
|Pet services, including veterinary
|0.4%
|1.9%
|7.3%
|Public transportation (airline fares, etc.)
|1.1%
|-1.0%
|-5.6%
|Tenants’ & Household insurance
|0.4%
|0.5%
|4.6%
|Car and truck rental
|0.1%
|-0.8%
|-8.8%
|Postage & delivery services
|0.1%
|0.4%
|3.5%
Core services price level. Since March 2020, the core services CPI has increased by 19.4%. This chart shows the core services CPI as index value, not as percentage-change of that index value. Note how the curve of price levels has become steeper in recent months.
Durable goods CPI.
The durable goods CPI dipped 2.7% annualized in March from February and by 2.1% year-over-year.
New and used vehicles dominate this index, which also includes information technology products (computers, smartphones, home network equipment, etc.), appliances, furniture, fixtures, etc. And all categories experienced price declines, as durable goods prices are slowly coming down from their pandemic spike that had ended in August 2022.
From March 2020 to the peak in August 2022, durable goods prices spiked by 23.4%. Since then, they have dropped by 4.0%, having given up about 21% of the pandemic spike.
|Major durable goods categories
|MoM
|YoY
|Durable goods overall
|-0.2%
|-2.1%
|New vehicles
|-0.2%
|-0.1%
|Used vehicles
|-1.1%
|-2.2%
|Information technology (computers, smartphones, etc.)
|-1.2%
|-6.6%
|Sporting goods (bicycles, equipment, etc.)
|-1.0%
|-2.2%
|Household furnishings (furniture, appliances, floor coverings, tools)
|-0.1%
|-2.7%
New vehicles CPI edged down for the third month in a row, after the 20% price spike in 2021 and 2022. But since March 2023, the index is essentially unchanged. New vehicle prices, unlike used vehicle prices, have turned out to be very sticky.
In the years before the pandemic, the new vehicle CPI was also meandering along a flat line, though vehicles were getting more expensive. This is the effect of “hedonic quality adjustments” applied to the CPIs for new and used vehicles and other products (detailed explanation of hedonic quality adjustments in the CPI).
Used vehicle CPI fell by 1.1% seasonally adjusted in March from February (red); not seasonally adjusted, it rose by 0.5% (blue). March is tax refund season when people use their tax refunds for down-payments, and business perks up, and profits are easier, and prices nearly always rise in March from February. But this March, they rose less than normal.
Used vehicle CPI had spiked by 53% from February 2020 through January 2022. From that peak, it has dropped by 15.1% (seasonally adjusted), having given up 43% of its pandemic spike.
Food Inflation.
Food at home CPI – purchased at stores and markets and eaten off premises – was unchanged in March for the second month in a row, and was up 1.2% from a year ago. But after the pandemic spike, the index is still up 25% from February 2020.
|Food
|MoM
|YoY
|Food at home
|0.0%
|1.2%
|Cereals, breads, bakery products
|-0.9%
|0.2%
|Beef and veal
|0.2%
|7.6%
|Pork
|1.1%
|0.3%
|Poultry
|1.5%
|2.1%
|Fish and seafood
|0.3%
|-2.6%
|Eggs
|4.6%
|-6.8%
|Dairy and related products
|-0.1%
|-1.9%
|Fresh fruits
|0.3%
|1.5%
|Fresh vegetables
|-0.2%
|3.0%
|Juices and nonalcoholic drinks
|0.6%
|3.6%
|Coffee, tea, etc.
|0.3%
|-2.2%
|Fats and oils
|-1.0%
|1.4%
|Baby food & formula
|0.7%
|9.9%
|Alcoholic beverages at home
|-0.2%
|1.7%
|Food away from home
|0.3%
|4.2%
Food away from Home CPI rose by 3.2% annualized in March from February and year-over-year by 4.2%, after the massive price spikes in 2022 and 2023. Since February 2020, the index has soared by 26%.
The category includes full-service and limited-service meals and snacks served away from home, food at schools and work sites, food from vending machines and mobile vendors, etc.
Energy.
The CPI for energy products and services that consumers buy directly rose for the second month in a row and was year-over-year for the first time since February 2023:
|CPI for Energy, by Category
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall Energy CPI
|1.1%
|2.1%
|Gasoline
|1.7%
|1.3%
|Electricity service
|0.9%
|5.0%
|Utility natural gas to home
|0.0%
|-3.2%
|Heating oil, propane, kerosene, firewood
|-1.1%
|-3.1%
Gasoline, which accounts for about half of the energy price index, is very seasonal, with the lowest prices in December or January and the highest prices during driving-season in the summer. The chart shows the seasonally adjusted price levels (red) and the not seasonally adjusted price levels (blue), and both of them rose over the past two months:
A dagger through the rate cut crowd who have been pumping hard for them. If anything hikes should be on the table.
Clearly the market felt this report today! It will be interesting to see how/if the rate cut crowd convinces themselves that 3 cuts are still likely this year.
CNBC is going to have to start having literal hypnotists on as guests soon…
“You are getting sleepy, very sleeeepy…there will be rate cuts soon, there will be rate cuts soooon…”
That’s because the market believed the narrative about imminent rate cuts. We have a saying in my language (Swedish):
“Believe, that’s what you do in church.”
If the market felt this then it was quite light.
Market is on fire for last few months and then this tiny bit drop of 1% or so.
Jon, Just a tiny crack true, but pressure is building, then larger cracks, then it happens “the come apart”.
But really nothing to see from a birds perspective,they live in the moment, eat or die. They build their nests every year, lay eggs, fly over our roads and houses, with their keen eye they check “wolf street” for morsels of edibles.
Exactly. The FED should be talking about rate hikes, not cuts. Once again they are in the bag for Wall St. speculators. Jerome Powell needs to be removed from his position immediately.
How nobody over the past several months has even questioned Powell as to why he was talking about rate cuts and not hikes in the face of worsening inflation just shows how rotten the entire system is.
I can see inflation surging past the previous high levels. Meanwhile, these clowns are out talking about slowing QT. There is absolutely NO REASON to slow down QT right now. They are doing the exact opposite of what they should be doing.
In Canada, financial bloggers are hoping for rate cuts in order to pump real estate. They cut welfare for the poor so that they can buy mortgage backed securities for the property owners.
The budget coming out April 16th certainly won’t be to push home prices lower. A thirty year mortgage amortization would add about 5 percent to home prices and if the CMHC insured celling is raised to 1.25 million from one million apartments and old townhouses will be bid up to 1.25 million instead of one million in some cities.
Indeed. Should have never talked about rate cut. The same as inflation is transitory. And when market became delusional, they never pushed back. They totally failed their job.
That huge step change on the 10 year chart this morning sure was something to behold. Don’t see a 15 bp change like that every day.
Related, the jump in yields/dxy also spiked USD/JPY over 152 (close to 153 at time of writing). Any possibility the BoJ will intervene in the next couple days, and drive rates even higher (assuming they sell off treasuries)?
The awful auction at 1pm just added to the losses
Any information about the auction?
Bad tail on the offer as well as bid to cover. Very weak. Almost a 4 basis point higher rate after it posted. Which is saying something considering how badly bonds were already at that point.
“We here have been disconcerted here since late last year…”
I am not sure if you wanted two “heres” in here, even though they rhyme with year and remind us of Dr. Seuss of yesteryear.
Good, raise them rates. I like to see even better return on my T-bill. Will that happen? Unlikely and best we can hope for is no rate cut this year and magically somehow this inflation will go down and stay down on its own…sounds like a lot of wishful thinking of FED’s part but who knows, stranger things have happened a lot in the last 3 years…
and for those homeowners that bough at sky high price and rates because you listen to your genius RE agents telling you rates will go down soon and you can refinance…hope you all have plenty of funds to last until that rate cuts, might be a little bit longer than you think..
This environment of sky high home pricing can’t last forever. Sooner or later immigration rates will return to normal levels, construction will catch up to housing demand, and the pendulum will swing back toward sanity. Until then, we can only screw up our fists and damn our political “leaders” for bringing this mess upon our heads …
You wish…
Or everything else inflates and makes housing seem less high
This just in:
A.I. can’t solve our problems, your car driving you around is useless and anticipating the future just makes it worse.
Read history books and not Twitter. Bingo Bango
Understand they don’t want to blow up the credit market by going too high on rates then force to cut when things fall apart but by releasing those dot pot with rate cuts on the table however far in the future and based on below, sure sounds like they are in one of those situation “F around and find out moment…:
“The Fed has been in desperate search of “confidence” that inflation would continue to cool after the Amazing Cooling through mid-2023. But that search has gotten tangled up in a nasty turnaround. The cooling process had ended in August. It was hard to see in the fall of 2023. But over the past five months, it has become clear: Inflation, thought to have been vanquished, has raised its ugly head again”
If current interest rates aren’t slowing down inflation and it’s in fact increasing again, the solution is pretty simple.
Raise rates further until inflation starts dropping again.
5.5% FFR obviously isn’t high enough to get to 2.0% inflation. Besides, the whole point is to break inflation, which only happens when you BREAK THE ECONOMY and BREAK THE CONSUMER.
Or increase taxes or cut government spending…
Which is unlikely until 2025
I’ve been saying it for months – there will be no rate cuts in 2024. The Fed can’t come out and actually say this because the S&P would plummet to 3800 within a couple of weeks. So they have to keep smiling and sweating and pretending they plan to cut…”soon”.
A house nearby me just sold for 35% more than it did in 2019. And about a half mile past that the price of gas is back up to $4.49 from 3.49 in late February. Inflation is FAR from over.
Biden literally said inflation report ‘may delay’ expected interest rate cut by a month.
LOL. He didn’t say from which month to which month? From January 2029 to March 2029?
So the old mushmouth is openly talking about hurting the poor? Weird.
in August of ’22 Jerome Powell: there will be “pain” fighting inflation
in Feb ’24, on 60 Minutes: “I was being honest in saying that we thought there would be pain,” Mr. Powell said in the interview aired Sunday. “And we thought that the pain would likely come, as it has in so many past cycles, in the form of higher unemployment. That hasn’t happened.”
No pain, huh? So we have painless inflation, right? It’s a miracle. Only in Washington DC.
I think when he said pain, he meant for himself and his elite class, 1%, .0001%…etc. For non asset/property owning middle to lower class, pain started long time ago and still there…
but gaslighting is free and they got plenty of that to go around, no inflation on gaslight for sure.
I was being honest in saying that we thought there would be pain…I just wasn’t being honest in saying that we would fight inflation.
Sigh. Our mandatory yearly rent increase letter is due any week now. Inflation is heating back up. Goodbye, pay raise.
Always good to see non essentials like baby food and formula leading the YoY increases in food.
And shelter. Because you don’t need to eat or sleep indoors, right? This political era will forever be known as “The Money-Printers.” These people are absolutely horrible human beings.
Nothing left to do but cut rates. LOL
The Federal is now likely to raise their interest rates to match the soaring yields on US Treasuries.
While we were looking dumbfounded at the left hand of rate cuts, we were slapped across the face with the right hand of inflation.
The CPI data, reflected in Real 10 year yield, continues to bring back haunting memories of 80s and 90s inflation. As mentioned above, the auction wasn’t successful…
I continue to watch my 10y real minus 3m spread barometer and can’t help but think we’re in an evolving hurricane.
Seems like for now 4% is the new 2%. They’re going to have to take more aggressive action instead of sitting on their hands and waiting if they have any hope of driving inflation back to 2% anytime soon. I get they don’t want to rock the boat too much and cause a bad recession. It’s further complicated by it being an election year.
Of course inflation remains high. Short-term interest rates never entered restrictive territory.
When Average Joe homeowner is locked into a 3% mortgage rate for 30 years and watches his RE and stock go up $50k to $400k every year, does anybody except Powell think these homeowners give a rat’s arse about a 5.3% short rate? As long as they have jobs, they’ll spend the perceived wealth, even if it reduces their current savings rate. Note that homeowners are 65% of family units.
A 5.3% ST rate might be restrictive in the long-term, but inflation needs to be fought in the short term, or it grows stronger. If your roof is on fire, should you treat it like an emergency and call in the fire department, or should you wait for the rain you know will eventually come?
Post. The. Cartoon.
“There may be the possibility of possibly thinking about reducing rates later than anticipated earlier, or if not then perhaps considering a possibility of thinking about not raising rates but depending on data sets maybe not pausing too fast or it could be advantageous to wait a bit longer rather than sooner to address inflationary pressures nearer the end of the year unless conditions warrant an earlier appraisal”
Powell could say something like this, and the markets will all have good reason to tilt in in their favor.
Powell is the worst public speaker the world has ever seen.
That’s another reason we’ve been trying to talk Wolf into taking the Fed chair job, but he’s been giving us a lot of pushback on this!
MW: US Treasury yields jump by most since 2022-2023 after hotter-than-expected CPI inflation report
As mentioned yesterday, inflation can be a real beeeatch to stamp out once it becomes embedded in the system which you are seeing now, especially with services. I really don’t see how the Fed is going to get a handle on inflation without being more aggressive and ultimately pushing the US into a recession, driving up unemployment rates. Back in the 1980’s, Volcker battled through an ugly inflationary period, driving interest rates through the roof to 18+%, resulting in two recessionary periods I believe.
The Fed, like the markets, seem to think that inflation can be stamped out by simply driving interest rates higher. The problem with this thinking is that forces on the other side of the equation are offsetting their efforts including a solid jobs market, aggressive fiscal policy (with annual deficits over $2 trillion), and a boomer wealth effect that I’m not sure is being properly accounted for (i.e., either boomers retiring and spending money or dying and transferring wealth to new spenders). I’m sure other factors are present but the bottom line is a more coordinated effort between fiscal and monetary policy will be needed to get inflation under control.
BTW, what really needs to happen is that the yield curve needs to normalize, moving away from rate cut expectations into a normal upward sloping yield curve you would usually see in a growing economy. ST rates of 5.5% to 6.0% seem reasonable, but where the action needs to be is in the belly of the curve and at the long end as 2 to 5 year rates should be at least 1% above these (6.5% range) and long-term rates another 1% higher (7.5% range). Will these rates be painful for borrowers and businesses, absolutely but in the end, inflation is sending a very clear message to the Fed. You’re job isn’t even close to being completed as higher rates for longer will be needed to cool the economy and jolt the federal government into realizing they can’t continue to spend at these clips!
“BTW, what really needs to happen is that the yield curve needs to normalize,”
Yes. What really needs to happen is that the Fat Lady sings: Higher for Longer Inflation & Interest Rates Not Over Until the Fat Lady Sings? Waiting for the 2-Year Treasury Yield to Overshoot
Four decades of history say it’s not over until the 2-year yield overshoots the EFFR. It has undershot for a year, and inflation is taking off again.
“BTW, what really needs to happen is that the yield curve needs to normalize”
I think this is on point. The long end of the curve suggests that investors believe that yield curve normalization will happen by lowering short term rates. Investors need to believe higher rates are here for longer and push the long end of the curve up. 5.5% short term rates are historically normal.
Hey Mr. Powell, are you still prognosing three cuts this year? You sounded very confident at the last meeting that you are on the right path for that. Let’s see who of those experts will realize this inflation won’t be brought under control without a recession.
Looks like QT will slow down.
“ FOMC says “majority of survey participants now expecting the [tapering of QT] to start around midyear.”
Why ?
We have for months discussed this here. All you have to do is read it:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/03/02/fed-discusses-balance-sheet-normalization-on-rrps-mbs-to-go-to-zero-reserves-drop-a-lot-srf-to-prevent-accidents-future-qe-without-increasing-the-balance-shee/
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/02/22/the-fed-wants-to-drive-qt-as-far-as-possible-without-blowing-stuff-up-and-its-working-on-a-plan-fomc-minutes/
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/03/20/what-powell-said-about-slowing-the-pace-of-qt-by-going-slower-you-can-get-farther/
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/03/23/the-feds-liabilities-how-far-can-qt-go-whats-the-lowest-possible-level-of-the-balance-sheet-without-blowing-stuff-up/
I don’t see the gold bugs here crowing about their precious rocks. It’s supposed to be an inflation hedge they said.
It’s an inert shiny rock that doesn’t pay dividends and has limited industrial use. It was purely speculation that drove the gold rally over the past 2 weeks, not fundamentals.
The central banks say it’s now a tier one asset and are accumulating the shiny rock for some reason.
In 2001 the yearly low in AU price was $270. Closed today at $2350, about 10 times higher.
I won’t predict where its going but you better pray the dollar stays strong.
The Bitcoin guys say the same thing, LOL.
Goldman’s analysts better go back to the drawing board and reassess their grossly premature rate cut expectations 🤣😂
4.5% inflation is going to feel like”the good old days.”
Wolf,
If we have a full scale war in the Middle East and oil prices blow out, what do you think the Fed will do?
Wait and see, or hike?
The U.S. is the world’s largest oil producer. The Middle East, which is always in perpetual conflict, shouldn’t impact oil prices to the extent it has. But American oil companies are more cautious about overexpanding than they were in previous oil bull cycles.
In 2022-23, Biden was able to lower oil prices by releasing supplies from the strategic oil reserve. But the reserve has now fallen a lot, and it seems like he’s not comfortable doing the same this year.
Bond Vigilante Wannabe,
No. But you’ve been violating commenting guideline #13, No Warmongering. And you keep doing it. And I keep deleting this BS.
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/08/27/updated-guidelines-for-commenting-on-wolf-street/
Americans love wars, they’re so fascinating and so entertaining, livestreamed into their living rooms and smartphones, with all these special effects. The more wars, the more entertainment. People have been warmongering here with gusto since the first day I opened the comments. And I throw them out when they do. Not here.
BVW,
I think that Powell will call and emergency press conference on a Saturday afternoon, walk in smoking a cigar in one hand with Paul Volcker’s book in the other, with a very serious face, and move up to the podium.
Then he will say “Inflation has entered dangerous territory, which requires us to take bold and decisive action– we are instituting an emergency 100 basis point hike, and will continue hiking and speeding up QT until inflation gets down to our 2% target. Nothing, and no one, will get in our way, because if inflation is allowed to burn hot, we will lose reserve currency status. If we fail in our inflation fight, all is lost.”
Then, everyone on this site will be very happy.
THE END
Volcker certainly made a lot of people rich with the spread between the Fed funds rate and the inflation rate.
Tulip: From your two lips to the Fed’s ear.
Meanwhile, calling all you bond vigilantes…your nation beckons!
Bond Vigilante Wannabe,
No. But I just shortened your runway. You’ve been violating commenting guideline #13, No Warmongering. And you keep doing it. And I keep deleting this effing braindead shit.
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/08/27/updated-guidelines-for-commenting-on-wolf-street/
Americans love wars, they’re so fascinating and so entertaining, livestreamed into their living rooms and smartphones, with all these special effects. People have been warmongering here with gusto since the first day I opened the comments. And I throw them out when they do. Not here.
Thank you Wolf,
I participated in one of those of which you speak. Friends listed on the wall are a reminder what it was truly like and I can’t forget.
And no I don’t need any help. Time cures all ills!
It’s certainly possible all the late-2023 rate cut talk from Federal Reserve communications reignited some animal spirits in the economy.
This is why they shouldn’t have talked about it. When the time is right to ease, it’ll be obvious to everyone. The modern Federal Reserve has an overcommunication problem: it’s better to just STFU, stick to data-dependence, and stay humble & nimble.
It absolutely did! Look at the market reactions after the December meeting when they projected 3 rate cuts. They are either as dumb as they seem or they know exactly what they’re doing who knows🤷
Seems like oil will keep CPI hot next month also.
Markets hanging by a thread named nvidia (up 2 percent today lol and🤢)
Next comes ppi tomorrow and maybe we can get that June cut fully priced out.
Small caps ready to break Nasdaq might hold up this entire things the for one more 🥳
There is way too much liquidity in the system and until it is drained, the speculation will continue. The FED has concocted a speculative mania Everything Bubble which rages, unchecked, and they do not want to pop it. They REFUSE.
Yeah I’m thinking even if we do break tomorrow we’ll get another ramp up before it really tops out…. Unless these budget deficits actually turn into a mainstream issue
Another 300 billion in the hole from just last month lol
This. Economic cycles are driven by liquidity. Economists have been scratching their heads wondering why 5.5%, a federal funds rate that looks high on paper, isn’t doing much to slow the economy & inflation. The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet operations are ensuring there’s plenty of liquidity sloshing around in the financial system.
US CPI increased by 73% from 1913 – 1929; or 3.5% annually on the gold standard. In 1919 CPI inflation ran 23%. In 1920 – 21 everything crashed.
As originally designed, the Fed Res Dollar was given a half life of 21 yrs. – that is one human generation. This is a rate of 3.25% annually.
The Feds current 2% fantasy would represent a half life of 34 yrs.
We do live a bit longer now I suppose.
The dollar is a currency, not an asset. You don’t own dollars, you own assets denominated in a currency, such as the dollar.
When is Powell going to start bringing up the Federal spending and deficit of 1.2 trillion in the 1st 6 months of the FY, which is the root cause for the current inflation? That spending level negates anything the Fed tries to do to bring down inflation. Volcker and Greenspan did so in their day. Powell has been silent.
Howdy Folks. If we are headed to double digit interest rates? Slow is the way to go……. Some of US lived through this before. Takes a long time…
Fed is an utter failure.
Short of abolishing it, new leadership is desperately needed.
Jerome Burns will go down in infamy.
Biggest QT ever (even if they slow the Treasury roll-off by half, it’s still the biggest QT ever), and 5.5% rates. We can quibble over the margins. But two years ago, no one ever thought the Fed could or would go anywhere near that far.
And the market’s Rate Cut Mania starting November 2023 has assured us that this will continue. If everything had crashed, with 3 million more people out of work, and inflation getting forced down by a collapse in demand, well then, rates would have been cut to deal with unemployment and stimulate the economy.
So why don’t you just relax a little and enjoy the 5.5% rates and QT?
Yes, Powell did that.
That’s what I tell all the working homeless when they’re getting ready to sleep in their car. “Just relax a little and enjoy those 5.5% rates, and QT.”
Wolf, where’s the cartoon of Powell pulling his hair out?
I would like to see one of Powell having a COW
Meanwhile, here’s what paid liar Mark Zandi is saying about today’s CPI data on Twitter/X: “Inflation continues to moderate, and the only thing keeping it from the Fed’s target is shelter costs, which will recede . . .”
Oh, what I would give to see him show up in this comment section so Wolf could give him the firm spanking he deserves for this flagrant BS. RTGDFA, Zandi!!!
🤣❤️
My lawyer has increased his rate from 750 per hour to 1000. Back 15 years ago it was 250. Same lawyer and same inefficiency. I am still paying for his lunch. Contingency rates are now like 50%. So you lose two legs and it is like the lawyer lost one and you lost one except you do not have a leg to stand on. And they tell me divorce money is way up since the Dow is so high. Wives are seeing the gains and deciding to cash out…..and so the normal half of the estate that the lawyers split before settling is much larger. Inflation in services really helps the legal profession. What’s not to like?
The goal is to never, ever need a lawyer.
I hope up in Canada the Bank of Canada tells the truth this month on the CPI and inflation front. The bond market doesn’t even bat an eyelash anymore. It’s like the boy who cried wolf story its getting so ridiculous.
Maybe they’ll skip an inflation report and gaslight you guys some more with your immigration numbers.
I want to commend you for your outstanding reporting on inflation the past few years Wolf. You have called this correctly the entire way. While much of the establishment financial media was not only saying it was transitory in 2021, but also declaring “mission accomplished” back in fall 2023.
And many of the same establishment types were telling people to go long bonds back when the 10 yr was at 3%, but you never fell for that. Well done.
Well……if this was a surprise……I’d be understanding.
For three years and more several folks on this site have been screaming for higher rates……while the congress continues to appropriate more and more and more money.
If the goofs on this site know it…..and I include myself in the goofs…….
How can highly educated, experienced folks with huge professional staffs not know it.
The only possible answer……incompetence, crooked, political and plain stupid inhabits the eccles building.
and they continue to give speeches every day