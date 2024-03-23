The Fed’s Liabilities: How Far Can QT Go? What’s the Lowest Possible Level of the Balance Sheet without Blowing Stuff Up?

Reserves, Domestic ON RRPs, Currency in Circulation, the TGA, and official foreign RRPs determine how far QT can go.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed has been talking a lot about its liabilities recently, including Powell at the FOMC press conference the other day, the FOMC members as reported in the meeting minutes, and in speeches Fed governor Chris Waller and Dallas Fed president Lori Logan. The discussions have centered on how to get to the smallest possible balance sheet. And it’s the liabilities that determine how far QT can drive down the balance sheet’s assets.
During periods of QE, the balance sheet is driven by the assets that the Fed buys, which inflate its liabilities in equal amounts.
During QT, it’s the liabilities that determine how far the balance sheet can theoretically drop – the lowest theoretically possible level – which is now the red-hot topic because the Fed doesn’t know either. But as Powell said, the Fed needs to be careful as it gets closer to that point, wherever it is, because stuff happens when it gets below that point. The issue are reserves.
Liabilities represent liquidity of others in the market. They’re cash that the Fed owes others. Two of them represent liquidity that banks (reserves) and money market funds and other entities (ON RRPs) have stashed at the Fed, and those two are now being drained by QT. The other three are independent of QT.
Total liabilities: $7.47 trillion, down by $1.45 trillion from the peak in April 2022.
Every balance sheet, including the Fed’s, has to balance (Asset = Liabilities + Capital). The Fed’s capital is set by Congress. So for every dollar that assets decline, liabilities must also decline by a dollar. And so far, QT pushed down both assets and liabilities by $1.45 trillion from the peak in April 2022.
The big five liabilities. We split RRPs into two separate parts because they’re so different: ON RRPs with domestic counterparties (#2), and RRPs with foreign official counterparties (#5).
- Reserves (cash that banks deposit at the Fed)
- Overnight reverse repurchase agreements (ON RRPs) with domestic counterparties (cash from money market funds and other domestic entities)
- Currency in circulation (paper dollars in pockets and under mattresses globally)
- Treasury General Account (TGA), the government’s checking account
- Reverse repurchase agreements with foreign official counterparties.
The two liabilities that are reduced by QT: Reserves and ON RRPs.
Reserves: $3.55 trillion, -$722 billion since Dec 2021 peak. Reserves are instant liquidity in the banking system. Since the last rate hike in July, the Fed has been paying banks 5.4% in interest on their reserve balances. For banks, on their balance sheets, reserves are “interest-earning cash” or similar.
QT is draining liquidity from the financial system, and reserves are one place where the drainage shows up.
Reserves are what the Fed looks at to determine how far it can take QT. Toward the end of QT-1, reserve balances dropped so low (below $1.4 trillion) that banks stopped lending to the repo market, even as repo rates began to rise sharply and it would have been profitable for banks to lend. And so the $5-trillion repo market blew out, and the Fed ended up stepping in to douse the panic.
So $1.4 trillion back in 2019 was too low. This time around the lowest level will be higher since everything has grown, and Powell has said that no one knows what that level will be, but they will keep their eyes out for signs that they’re approaching that level.
Note the sharp drop in reserves from December 2021 (QT started in July 2022) until the March 2023 bank panic, after which cash started flowing back into reserves.
This time around, the Fed intends to be smart about it. In July 2021, it put back in place its old Standing Repo Facility that it had killed in 2009 during QE. And it will eventually reduce the pace of QT so that it can approach the lowest possible level of reserves slowly, and back off before it gets there, rather than bumble into it and watch something blow up.
Banks use their reserve accounts at the Fed to transfer cash between banks; every transaction between two banks goes through their reserve accounts, with every bank paying every bank and getting paid by every bank once every day. These reserves are not a static inventory of cash, but a huge daily churn between banks.
ON RRPs: $496 billion, -1.87 trillion from peak. The Fed offers overnight reverse repos (ON RRPs) to domestic counterparties, mostly money market funds. But other approved counterparties are the banks, government-sponsored enterprises (Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, etc.), the Federal Home Loan Banks, etc. These entities use RRPs to park excess cash at the Fed and collect 5.3% in interest.
ON RRPs represent excess liquidity that money markets don’t know what to do with. ON RRPs have existed for decades, but in normal times, they’re zero or near zero. It’s only in the later stages of QE through early QT that the balances balloon as excess liquidity is everywhere. And now they’re going back to zero, which is their normal state.
The liabilities that are not reduced by QT: Currency in circulation, the TGA, and foreign official RRPs.
Currency in circulation: $2.34 trillion. Currency in circulation reflects the paper dollars – officially, “Federal Reserve Notes” – In wallets under mattresses in the US and globally. Demand for Federal Reserve Notes soars during uncertain times, such as Y2K (will the ATMs work on January 1, 2000?), the months following the Lehman bankruptcy, and Covid.
The amount of currency in circulation is demand-based through the US banking system. If customers demand paper dollars, the banking system must have enough on hand. Foreign banks have relationships with US banks to get paper dollars for their customers.
Banks get those paper dollars from the Fed in exchange for collateral, such as Treasury securities, which are assets on the Fed’s balance sheet.
So every dollar of currency must be counterbalanced by a dollar in assets. As currency grows, so do assets. That has always been that way. Before QE, currency in circulation was the primary driver of the size of the Fed’s balance sheet. So the Fed’s balance sheet can never fall below the level of currency in circulation.
Currency in circulation has roughly flatlined since July 2023 at around $2.34 trillion. It is very unusual for currency to flatline for so long, it normally just grows. But maybe higher T-bill rates are persuading some holders to deposit their paper dollars in the bank and buy T-bills with them to earn 5.3%, rather than nothing.
Treasury General Account (TGA): $813 billion. The Treasury Department’s checking account at the New York Fed has massive inflows from debt sales, taxes, fees, etc., and massive outflows to pay for the actual government spending every day. The amount in the TGA is a liability for the Fed – money that the Fed owes the government.
During periods when debt sales are limited by a debt-ceiling fight in Congress, the TGA gets drawn down to very low levels. After the debt ceiling fight is resolved, the government issues a lot of T-bills quickly to bring the TGA back up to operational levels.
So account balances are not influenced by QT or QE, but by the Treasury Departments management of the government’s finances.
RRPs with foreign official counterparties: $349 billion. The Fed also offers reverse repurchase agreements to “foreign official” accounts, where other central banks can park their dollar cash. The account balances are determined by decisions of foreign central banks and are not a result of QE or QT.
The chart shows both, ON RRPs with domestic counterparties (red) and RRPs with foreign official accounts (blue). ON RRPs will go to zero; foreign official RRPs will not go to zero, but will likely remain near the recent range.
The “lowest possible level” of the Fed’s balance sheet in 2026?
No one knows, not even Fed, but here is our guess: $5.8 trillion, limited by the liabilities.
The minimum balance sheet level is determined by the liabilities. In the current setup at the Fed of “ample reserves,” it’s the reserve balances that the Fed will watch. If reserve balances drop too low, as they did in 2019, bad things can happen. Let’s say this theoretically lowest possible level of ample reserves is $2 trillion in two years. Add a little margin of safety, so maybe $2.2 trillion.
In this scenario, this lowest possible level of the balance sheet in this scenario would be $5.8 trillion, below which the balance sheet cannot decline without something blowing up:
- $2.2 trillion reserves
- $0 ON RRPs
- $2.38 trillion currency in circulation, tends to grow over the years.
- $900 billion TGA
- $350 billion foreign official RRPs.
Realistically speaking, getting the balance sheet close to $6 trillion by the end of 2026, so shedding another $1.5 trillion, after the $1.45 trillion that have already been shed, will be a big improvement, meaning that the Fed’s balance sheet will by then have shed about $3 trillion, assuming that nothing blows up along the way.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
So approximately 50 percent done with QT from your analysis which I think is pretty good assumptions . Over time as they taper QT so they don’t blow something up the target would still land around 3t total based on your analysis. Since the first half has taken 2 years the 2nd half will take 4?? That’s my guess
The first half, including the slow phase-in, has not taken “2 years” but 20 months.
From the beginning, the Fed said that this would take years, that it would run in the background for years. Through the end of 2026 should get pretty close
Thank you for that clarity and your focus! Your posts always stimulate me to look for additional educational opportunities, but this is a great example of you being an excellent factual resource and authority.
My only curiosity now, is how a lack of rate cuts dovetails with this QT. Boston says he’s thinking one cut, which is slightly different than what a lot of people were pondering.
Just wondering how the next three trillion of deficit spending affect the Fed balance sheet?
The balance sheet will keep declining, that’s how the deficit affects the balance sheet, same as over the past 18 months.
Thanks Wolf! Could you put some color on this sentence: “Toward the end of QT-1, reserve balances dropped so low (below $1.4 trillion) that banks stopped lending to the repo market, even as repo rates began to rise sharply and it would have been profitable for banks to lend.”
Why would banks not do something that was profitable for them to do? I’m sure there is a good explanation and would appreciate yours.
Yes, all kinds of things were happening. Money market funds, who are primary lenders to the repo market, got cold feed also, in addition to the banks. At the time, some big mortgage REITs that borrowed short-term in the repo market and invested long-term in MBS (a risky leveraged bet) got in trouble, and they were forced borrowers in the repo market. I believe there was talk of some hedge funds being in a similar situation. What happened then was a crisis of confidence possibly, where the big lenders to the repo market didn’t lend enough.
Repo rates at the time were 6%,7%, even 10% while short-term rates were 2%. So this would have been hugely profitable for banks and money markets, and maybe worth the risk (which is small since this is collateralized).
This reason could have been: not enough reserves at banks plus not enough liquidity at money market funds to jump in big. And I think that’s what the Fed wants to forestall next time.
That’s how liquidity problems blow stuff up. There is liquidity somewhere, but it doesn’t get to where it’s needed, and some big players collapse because they’re forced borrowers and suddenly cannot borrow.
Fluff from the internet that dovetails with another excellent Wolf report. I was looking for something about SLR, but this was supportive enough.
“ In August 2023, St. Louis Fed economists Amalia Estenssoro and Kevin L. Kliesen suggested that, given the evolution of financial markets, reserves equal to 10% to 12% of nominal GDP ($2.7 trillion to $3.4 trillion, at the year-end 2023 GDP level) would be ample. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, speaking at the Hutchins Center in January 2024, said 10% to 11% of GDP would be “an approximate end point for draining reserves out of the system.” The median response in a December 2023 survey of the two dozen firms with which the Fed trades directly (known as primary dealers) was that bank reserves would fall steadily to about $3 trillion by the end of 2025. As of January 17, 2024, bank reserves totaled more than $3.7 trillion.”
Powell shot that down specifically and majestically at the last press conference. He said the Fed would NOT go by % of GDP to find out how far it could go. It would go as low as possible without blowing anything up, and when it would see stuff go wrong in the short-term markets, indicating liquidity problems, it would stop QT.
It’s right here, Powell’s own words:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/03/20/what-powell-said-about-slowing-the-pace-of-qt-by-going-slower-you-can-get-farther/
“Right now, we would characterize reserves as abundant. We’re aiming for ample which is a little lower than abundant. There’s not a dollar amount or percent of GDP where we think we have a pretty clear understanding. We’re going to be looking at what’s happening in money markets in particular – a bunch of different indicators, including the ones I mentioned, to tell us when we’re getting close.”
Can they cut rates and continue their balance sheet runoff?
Yes, most def. The Fed has officially separated interest rate policy from QT. So yes, rate cuts, if any, will not have any impact on QT.
The Fed already did that once: it bailed out the depositors with $300 billion in short-term liquidity in March 2023, AND hiked rates.
Yep, I believe Powell has stated that in his press conferences before.
They already blew stuff up, Wolf. They took away shelter – a roof over peoples’ heads. I don’t know how much more damage you could do. We need to go back to old prices, no matter how many billionaires lose everything. In fact, let’s just seize all assets of all billionaires. At this point we need to.
Amen. I love the theatrics of pretending the USD can be fixed. The Pound Sterling exists, but it did collapse and was replaced by the USD. Societies don’t truly collapse: Russia still exists decades after the fall of the USSR, China exists after how many revolutions (and failed currencies!), Rome is still standing in Italy.
It isn’t that the USD won’t continue into the future, but we are at the point where it’s pointless to pretend that the Fed hasn’t ruined the currency. Why does it matter if they pay down QT at this point? It’s just a game, and the only people that are concerned about how this ends are the ones who stand to gain. Whether a Snickers bar ends of costing $4 or $40, the value of the currency has been brought to the point of being worthless. Congresspeople suggesting raising the minimum wage to $50/hour aren’t crazy, they understand it is a great way to temporarily raise living standards (while paying down the debt through debasement). This is where we are at folks. The game actually ended a few years ago. We just haven’t accepted this yet and we are literally pretending that this charade is truly going to what? Solve things? This is laughable. If we have a $30/hour minimum wage in five years, it will need to be well over $100/hour by the end of the century (and likely much sooner).
Once the world finds a viable replacement, things will change quickly. The political will hasn’t gotten there yet, but it is certainly heading in that direction.
The central banks of the world got together and collectively decided to print. The truly wealthy knew ahead of time what that would do and bought everything up they could, in addition to what they already owned. They went from extraordinarily wealthy to obscene.
This was all on the backs of the working class and the poor. It was a reverse-Robinhood wealth scheme that slowly, then rapidly siphoned the standard of living and the future from them and parked it in the banks accounts of these vermin. It’s time to take it back by whatever means necessary. The future of the country depends upon it.
Even many hard working semi sophisticated upper middle class people were completely screwed (especially older folks) over last 15 years. I know people who effectively have inflation adjusted the same amount of money they did 15 years ago and they weren’t fools just a little conservative and unable to understand a zero interest rate environment living through the 70s and 80s.
And what do you suggest? Lol nothing will happen, this is America, people rather watch Netflix than come together to demand change
There already is a replacement, most ppl can’t see it yet, it starts with a B and ends with an N. I was a non believer until this year about it, but education is everything, and now I see the trend and it’s here to stay.
LOL. I can’t believe people still post this self-serving BS. Bitcoin has plunged 12% against the hated USD over the past 10 days. BTC is a gambling token, and nothing more.
Send me all your trashed dollars, and I will dispose of them properly.
You may want to take a look at various dollar indices.
I’m down with that, DC! A real recession is the only cure for entrenched inflation. But with Uncle Same spending $1.7T & $2.1T in deficit spending last year and this year, I don’t think we’re going to get our wish anytime soon. And the Fed, despite persistently high core PCE inflation, is going to start lowering rates later this year. I can’t wait to see what that does to the housing prices. It’ll certainly help with the sales crash everyone is so distressed about.
They blew the hell out of the purchasing power of past earnings saved as dollars. They have been doing this for decades, but really stepped it up the past few years. That is their program, all for the benefit of financiers.
So far the Fed has not hit the combined $60 billion Treasury and $35 billion AMBS total of $95 billion a month. The Fed’s domestic SOMA account (as of March 20, 2024) stands at $6,910,335,061,100.00. Will the continued reduction (supply) of “$dollars” drive up their price(demand)? Is this the FOMC’s intended effect? Gold, which broke $2200 an ounce this week, is certainly not behaving like this will happen. What about the $1.3 trillion increase in US government spending for 2024?
Wes says: “The Fed’s domestic SOMA account (as of March 20, 2024) stands at $6,910,335,061,100.00.”
Wolf says: “Total liabilities: $7.47 trillion,”
————————————————-
should these two numbers equal each other?
Nope. There’s a lot of stuff on the Fed’s balance sheet, including Capital.
The Fed has its fingers in a lot more pies with the transition from Fed Funds to secured (repo) lending, along with the global dollar complex (FIMA).
Getting long treasuries & MBS off the balance sheet via continued QT is the important thing here.
What does tightening mean for the interest rates that money market funds are paying? I became nervous when Mr. Powell mentioned that he’s watching them “specifically”.
I have my cash in Fidelity’s SPAXX which is paying 4.7% and would hate to go back to the dark days of less than 1%. I have been assuming that the MM rates are tied to the FF rate, hope I’m right.
I think Wolf would say, and has said, that the MM rates are at least supported by the rates the FED chooses to pay on overnight reverse repo’s (ON RRPs).
Wolf said: “The Fed offers overnight reverse repos (ON RRPs) to domestic counterparties, mostly money market funds. But other approved counterparties are the banks, government-sponsored enterprises (Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, etc.), the Federal Home Loan Banks, etc. These entities use RRPs to park excess cash at the Fed and collect 5.3% in interest.”
“The Fed’s capital is set by Congress” ( quote this article). Looking at all the depression, inflation and ordinary boom & bust that has taken place in the 100+ years the Federal Reserve has been created, it would appear that Congress has no effect whatsoever on the machinations of the Federal Reserve.
That’s probably a good thing. The last entity on earth that I would want to run monetary policy is Congress.
Stuff blows up in a recession, and it is the weak unsustainable stuff. Is supposed to be a bad thing?
With asset prices and debts and deficits at record levels, and inflation running hot, it is clearly time to do some pruning for the long-term benefit of the economy and society.
If they don’t throw a few enterprises out of business regularly, they are poor stewards of the economy and have no business intervening in anything.
Won’t happen. It’s not in the best interest of those in power or with money.
“Banks get those paper dollars from the Fed in exchange for collateral, such as Treasury securities, which are assets on the Fed’s balance sheet.”
The picture entitled “Currency in Circulation” shows the trend is inexorably up. If Treasury securities are one example of collateral for paper dollars, should not those dollars be returned to the Fed and incinerated once the asset matures?
Is it within the Fed’s power to stop issuing paper dollars? Seems to me, this, combined with the above, would reduce the money supply, in addition to QT.
I know…the banks buy new debt and thus, paper dollars are never returned to the Fed. So really, the only answer to reducing currency in circulation is to stop issuing new debt. Correct?
Paper dollars are entirely demand based. If you go to an ATM to take out $400, it needs to have those paper dollars.
What I don’t understand is that it looks, from the chart, like reserve balances at the Fed in 2008 were $0… but by the end of QT1, those balances had to be over a trillion dollars, and now will need to be even higher than that, to avoid blowout? How were things ok before with $0 in reserves, but now the Fed needs likely trillions to avoid crisis?
Was QE a genie that can’t be put back into the bottle, so this is a permanent feature now?
Once banks start failing it’s going to be a problem for continued qt.
Might not need qt tho to keep rates up with all this debt
So far FED did QT at moderate pace. They started with low limits till Sep 2022 and then went to 60B and 35B limits. MBS limits are bogus. We all know they are not going to hit those in first few years until Rates gets normalized. In last meeting presser, Powell already gave signal that QT is going slow down. He emphasized on Fairly soon. It means May 2024 in play. I understand slowing down so that we can go further concept. Buts it is too early to slowdown. We still have 400 B in ON RRP. Even though Reserves have come down from Peak, in last 3-4 months 500B is added to Bank reserves. Financial conditions are very loose. This can be seen in long term rates as well as thin Credit spreads for high risk bonds. They already have opened SRF to mitigate the risk.
So whats rush to slow down? They can easily go for another 6 months. This is Fed’s version of Premature ejaculation :) Jumping the gun too soon.