Fed Reports Operating Loss of $114 billion for 2023, as Interest Expense Blows Out

On top of whatever unrealized losses (cumulative $1.3 trillion at end of Q3) from its securities holdings. But losses don’t matter to the Fed.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Federal Reserve released its preliminary financial information for 2023 today (audited annual financial statements will be released in a few months).
The Fed’s red-ink era began in September 2022, when it started losing money after its rate hikes had increased the interest rate it pays banks for their reserve balances at the Fed (5.4% currently) and the interest rate it pays the counterparties of the overnight Reverse Repos, mostly money market funds (5.3% currently).
And those surging interest expenses have far surpassed the interest income from its now dwindling portfolio of much lower yielding securities that it had bought during QE mostly years ago — since QT began in the summer of 2022, the Fed has shed $1.02 trillion in Treasury securities and $308 billion in MBS.
The total loss from operations (estimated income minus total expenses) nearly doubled to $114.3 billion in 2023 (from a loss of $58.8 billion in 2022).
How its $114.3 billion loss came about:
Interest income at $174.2 billion (compared to $170 billion a year earlier).
- Interest income from mostly low-yielding securities the Fed bought years ago fell to $163.8 billion in 2023 (from $170.0 billion in 2022).
- Interest income from loans to banks, such as the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) amounted to $10.4 billion.
Other income: $0.5 million from payment and settlement services; and $0.1 billion net income from the tail end of the Covid emergency programs
Interest expenses spiked by 175% to $281.1 billion in 2023 (from $102.4 billion in 2022), as the Fed paid much higher interest rates on reserve balances and ON RPPs as a result of its rate hikes. Since the last rate hike in July 2023, the Fed has been paying banks 5.4% on the cash they put on deposit at the Fed (“reserve balances”); and it has been paying ON RRP counterparties, mostly money market funds, 5.3% in interest.
This increase of $178.7 billion in interest expense arose from paying banks $116.3 billion more in interest on their reserve balances in 2023 than a year earlier, and paying money market funds and other ON RRP counterparties $62.4 billion more in interest.
Operating expenses roughly unchanged at $5.5 billion. These are the expense of running the 12 Federal Reserve Banks (FRBs), such as the New York Fed, the San Francisco Fed, the Richmond Fed, etc.
In addition, the 12 FRBs had to pay:
- $1.0 billion for the costs related to producing, issuing, and retiring currency (paper dollars).
- $1.1 billion in expenses by Federal Reserve Board of Governors, a government agency, funded by the 12 FRBs.
- $0.7 billion in expense to operate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a government agency funded by the 12 FRBs.
The incomes, expenses, and losses here are those of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks, which are owned by the largest financial institutions in their districts. The Federal Reserve Board of Governors, of which Powell is Chair, is a government agency, and Powell is a government employee appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. But it is an independent Agency, funded by the 12 FRBs (not by Congress).
Statutory dividends rose to $1.5 billion (from $1.2 billion in 2022). The dividends are paid to the shareholders of the 12 FRBs.
The Fed’s 100% income tax bracket.
The Fed is required to remit all its leftover income – after paying its expenses and statutory dividends – to the US Treasury Department, a form of a 100% income tax bracket.
Since 2001, the Fed has remitted $1.36 trillion to the US Treasury. Even over the first eight months in 2022, the Fed still remitted $76 billion to the US Treasury. The remittances stopped in September when it started to lose money.
Over the last months in 2022, the Fed books $16.6 billion in losses against future remittances (red for 2022 in the chart below); and in the year 2023, it booked $116.4 billion in losses against future remittances.
The Fed puts the income it has to remit to the US Treasury into an account on the liability side of its balance sheet, called “Earnings remittances due to the U.S. Treasury.” Since the income remittances were paid regularly, the amounts didn’t accumulate.
But the losses are now accumulating in that account and show up with a negative value. As of December 31, the accumulated losses were $130 billion, per the Fed’s preliminary financial statement today. This negative liability – “deferred asset” – is an amount of future income that the Fed doesn’t have to remit to the Treasury department.
The Fed will continue to lose money for a while. But as QT progresses, those losses will slow.
ON RRP balances are returning to their normal non-QE status of zero or near zero, at which point the interest payments on ON RRPs will be minimal. ON RRPs have already dropped from over $2.2 trillion in 2022 and early 2023 to $603 billion today.
And the reserve balances will decline further, though they will remain “ample,” is what the Fed now calls this, and interest paid on reserves will decline. Reserve balances have dropped from $4.2 trillion in late 2021 to $3.5 trillion now. And they have more room to fall under QT.
In addition, when the Fed cuts its five policy rates, including the interest rates it pays on reserves and ON RPPs, its interest expenses will fall further – paying lower rates on smaller amounts. And at some point, it will start making money again.
At that point, instead of remitting the income to the Treasury Department, it will take this income against the negative balance in “Earnings remittances due to the U.S. Treasury” until the balance turns positive. This will likely take years. And once the balance turns positive, it will start remitting its income to the Treasury.
Unrealized losses: Not part of today’s annual financial report, but part of its most recent quarterly financial statement, the Fed reported $1.3 trillion in cumulative unrealized losses on its portfolio of Treasury securities and MBS. They lost market value as yields rose.
But these unrealized losses are irrelevant for the Fed since it will not sell the securities. It holds Treasury securities to maturity, when it receives face value for them. And from its MBS, it constantly receives pass-through principal payments as the underlying mortgages of the MBS get paid off or get paid down, which amounts to a flow of repayments at face value.
Yields fell in November and December, and so the cumulative unrealized losses as of December 31 will be lower than those reported for September 31. We’ll know the answer in a few months when the Fed releases its audited annual financial statement.
But losses don’t matter to the Fed. The Fed creates its own money, and so it cannot become insolvent. And its capital, which is capped by Congress, is not impacted by the losses because the Fed carries the losses as a “deferred asset” in a liability account on its balance sheet, rather than taking the losses against capital. So its “total capital” on its balance sheet has actually ticked up by $1 billion over the past 12 months to $42.8 billion.
The losses do matter to the Treasury Department though – which is no longer getting the remittances from the Fed. And so the Fed’s losses are swelling the deficit and the debt indirectly via the absence of remittances for years to come.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I was hoping the feds next tool used from its forever expanding toolbox used on itself this time will include a ‘bogo’ feature. That would be so rad.
Great idea, I will internalize it.
Meanwhile, please thank be again. After all, I am sticking billions of dollars of losses to taxpayers and enriching you.
Oh, you are not in the club.
My bad, wrong audience, please move on.
So, does the treasury send those earlier “profits” back to the Fed to cover the current losses?
My guess is “no way” Jose!
Cheers,
Yes, they do.
No need to. The way the Fed accounts for losses is simple…they are carried on the books to be extinguished by future profits.
Those future Fed profits (should/when they occur) will NOT get to the Treasury until all the past losses have been covered, so it may be a while before the government’s gravy train rolls again.
Brewski,
Correct, No way Jose!!!
But the Fed isn’t sending its profits to the Treasury either until all the losses got eaten up.
The accounting is explained in detail in the article above for those who are interested.
“Explained in detail in the article above” I hope you’re not implying that people just read the headline and maybe the summary directly below, then jump to the comments section
Ohhhhh no, nooooo, absolutely not. But it’s a pretty long piece, and the accounting part is kinda toward the bottom and complicated and not everyone’s cup of tea.
Wait, so the money that the treasury isn’t receiving from the Fed has to be made up somewhere, right?
Or is that just funny money that no one cares about?
It’s real money and it has to come from somewhere else (taxes or borrowing).
It is the same as borrowing money from the public to subsidize the low interest loans on the book. Seems like socialism to me.
No, of course not.
Can someone explain those ‘statuatory dividends’? What’s the law behind those? Naively, I’d assume that there should be zero dividends to FED shareholders if it’s operating with a loss.
“Statutory” means by law, means by Congress.
Stockholder Dividends.
https://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/section7.htm
Huge deficit is massive fiscal stimulus. Coming interest rate cuts will be https://wolfstreet.com/2024/01/12/fed-reports-operating-loss-of-114-billion-for-2023-as-interest-expense-blows-out/meaningful monetary stimulus. The amount of debt needed for $1 of GDP growth must be near $1. It seems MMT thinking prevails throughout Washington. $34T approaches infinity for any practical purpose. The number has lost meaning.
Flownover-
Yours are good thoughts tersely stated.
Imagine that Debt Growth challenges GDP Growth to a race, and the winner gets currency depreciation or depression (or both) as the “prize.”
This is the the reality of a “command economy.” A “laissez-faire” approach to money in the banking system, and balanced budgets for public spending, recommended by several (of us) curmudgeons on this sight, painful though they would be, deserve to be re-examined.
Government interventions into the economy on this scale lead to disaster. This is one of the messages that made Mises famous in some sectors, and infamous in others.
A question not a comment: I am not knowledgeable about “ownership” of the Federal Reserve Banks. Just a question on the empirical data used in these dividend calculations:
“Statutory dividends rose to $1.5 billion (from $1.2 billion in 2022). The dividends are paid to the shareholders of the 12 FRBs.”
How are these dividends “awarded” and can Fed Policy serve maximizing those dividends for shareholders at the expense of other Fed policy/statutory duties? Who would enforce such an action against the shareholders? It seems like paying the C Suite handsomely, even as the Company heads to bankruptcy.
See my comment above.
Howdy Lone Wolf. Article is way over this retirees bald head. But thanks anyway….. Think I ll go find some aspirin.
Nevermind, its all going to come together as the Fed cuts rates 7 times in 2024.
There are not going to be any rate decreases by the Fed.
No, that’s way too slow. The Fed is going to start with an emergency Zoom meeting this weekend, 50 basis points to be announced Sunday Jan 14; another emergency Zoom meeting next weekend good for another 50 basis points to be announced Sunday Jan 21; then 100 basis points at its regular meeting Jan 31, followed by an in-between-meeting cut of 100 basis points to be announced Feb 18, followed by an emergency cut of 200 basis points on leap day Feb 29 to 0.5%, followed by a 500 basis point cut at its regular meeting on March 20, to -4.5%, followed by an emergency cut the next day of 550 basis points to -10%.
What are the reasons for all these cuts? There are no reasons, same as for your cuts. You’re just too timid with your piddly 7 cuts of 25 basis points spread out over a year 😍
Howdy Lone Wolf. I think I read exactly the same thing at ZeroHedge.
HEE HEE Negative Rates by 2025
This money juggling between various entities of the same government always seemed to me to be like giving a patient a transfusion by withdrawing blood from the left arm and then reinjecting it into the right arm.
But they’re the government, they got the guns, so all must be right.
The Federal Reserve simply won’t be able to spend any funds to subsidize the US Federal deficit so long as it has losses.
I think they can as the FED can’t go bankrupt. They will not let the Treasury debt expense get out of control. They will choose Inflation, Austerity and a weaker dollar. I think we’re in for a lost decade, or possibly longer.
But losses don’t matter to the Fed.
I cant believe Wolf wrote this.
They don’t. If I could create money the way the Fed does, losses wouldn’t matter to me either. Modern central banks are very unique creatures. They don’t even have a “cash” account on their balance sheet because they create and destroy cash every time they pay for something or get paid for something. Central-bank accounting is in a category of its own in terms of headache (Look Mom, no cash account!).
They may not matter much to the Federal Reserve (in theory), but they very much matter to capital markets because everyone understands that the end of the day, the US government will issue more debt and thereby increase the available “HQLA” collateral that’s available in capital markets. (side note: I remain deeply skeptical of the US government to also increase taxes or to have effective enforcement at scale to offset any existing debt or new issuance, you can see this play out at the state level in certain areas in response to migration matters when it comes to taxation and revenue, but that is only one aspect of my skepticism…)
And that’s excluding when we all know they will step in during during “emergencies” and re expand their balance sheet for privileged actors to first feed from, at the expense of anyone else who was not in an “emergency” or hedged. Which will also increase the capital in capital markets.
Capital “markets” matter very much to the Fed in practice… wouldn’t have Permanent “Open Market” Operations Desk at frbny if they didn’t matter to them.
Won’t this cause a problem for Banks? Will the interest in MM funds decrease?
It won’t cause a problem for banks unless an individual bank’s reserves drop to far.
MM fund interest is largely depended on short-term Treasury yields and commercial paper yields. If and when the Fed cuts rates, that’s when MM fund yields go down.
Isn’t the Fed legally required not to lose money? We all know it’s a joke. But that’s the letter of the law, right? So how are they distorting reality to lose a trillion dollars while claiming they’re not losing money?
You could see it like this: everybody is acting on Newtonian laws = “something exists for everyone to see”. Except for the CB’s which are using quantum mechanic laws = “now you see it, now you don’t and it doesn’t matter”. Both laws are true and can be useable at the same time, but not by the same bodies in the same place.
Too difficult to understand? Don’t worry. Most physicists don’t get it either. I’m baffled too, every time someone tries to explain it to me. I can only repeat it.
crv-
Funny, and appropriate to your comment, that Isaac Newton was Master of the Mint during the tumultuous first quarter of the 18th century.
Regarding your “too difficult to understand” question, you might have added this quote:
“I can calculate the motions of heavenly bodies, but not the madness of people.” (Attributed to Issac Newton, c. 1721, after having lost huge amounts of money in a “South Sea Bubble” experience).
He was fixated on gold too. Almost appears that Newton was an Austrian!
///
Grandma FEDs recipe for the worst meat loaf ever
First the FED gives the banks money at negative interest rates.
The banks get liquidity and profit from the nice discount you give them.
Over time inflation drives the interest rate up. That is the perfect time to deposit the money with the FED – the same money you got with a discount.
Since you are holding their money, you pay them back interest…Not the old one but the new one with the extra $$$ for the banks.
All the while preventing remittances to fill budget gaps, exerting pressure on an ever inflating debt cycle.
And there we have it, the worst meat loaf ever!
To recap: You give them discounted money, and now you pay interest for the same, while draining the budget!
Good old Grandma FED!
///