Intel to Get $23 Billion in Government Grants & Loans Plus $25 Billion Investment Tax Credits, to Invest $100 Billion in the US, after Wasting $94 Billion on Share Buybacks in 15 Years

Sure, good industrial policy and important for national security to put semiconductor production on US soil. But these massive government handouts to the richest companies?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The government is expected to award Intel $23 billion in subsidies, plus Intel expects to claim another $25 billion in Investment Tax Credits in order to invest $100 billion over five years in chip making capacity, research and development, and advanced packaging projects in the US, according to a slew of announcements today.
But since 2008, Intel has incinerated $94 billion in cash to buy back its own shares to prop up the price of its shares. Intel stopped doing share buybacks in 2021 under the new CEO Pat Gelsinger, as he steered the company back to investing its cash – and now taxpayer cash – into the future of the company in order to not be totally left behind.
If Intel hadn’t wasted $94 billion in cash on share buybacks to enrich its shareholders, it would now have the $94 billion in cash for its $100 billion investment, or it could have invested the $94 billion years ago in US-based research, development, and manufacturing plants.
Today, Intel and the Commerce Department announced that they signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT) under the CHIPS and Science Act, for $8.5 billion in grants that don’t have to be paid back plus up to $11 billion in loans.
In addition, Intel announced today that it expects to claim $25 billion in Investment Tax Credits as it plans to invest $100 billion over the next five years in chip making capacity, research and development, and advanced packaging projects in the US. The ITC was designed from get-go to incentivize companies to invest in the US, but apparently, that alone is not enough after all the share buybacks.
In addition, Intel is expected to receive up to $3.5 billion in separate funding for manufacturing of military and intelligence chips at its Arizona facilities, according to Reuters and Bloomberg.
The funds will be disbursed over time in phases upon reaching benchmarks and production goals. “The PMT provides that the direct funding award and federal loans are subject to due diligence and negotiation of a long-form term sheet and award documents, and are conditional on the achievement of certain milestones and remain subject to availability of funds,” Intel said.
And AI hype has to crown the whole thing: “AI is supercharging the digital revolution and everything digital needs semiconductors. CHIPS Act support will help to ensure that Intel and the U.S. stay at the forefront of the AI era as we build a resilient and sustainable semiconductor supply chain to power our nation’s future,” Intel said.
“The proposed funding would help advance Intel’s critical semiconductor manufacturing and research and development projects at its sites in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon, where the company develops and produces many of the world’s most advanced chips and semiconductor packaging technologies,” Intel said.
Intel’s project in Arizona (Silicon Desert) comprises several large facilities, the first of which should become operational by the end of 2024. Construction on the Ohio project is expected to be completed in 2026.
Intel is the biggest chipmaker to make a deal under the CHIPS Act so far. Smaller subsidy deals have already been announced by the US entity of BAE Systems, Microchip Technology, and GlobalFoundries. Hundreds of companies have lined up to get some handouts.
The CHIPS Act budgeted $39 billion in grants (of which Intel is getting $8.5 billion) plus loans and loan guarantees of $75 billion. The idea is to induce semiconductor makers to produce semiconductors in the US, rather than in Asia, with inducements that come on top of the 25% ITC.
We just relish those government handouts on a massive scale to the richest companies – sure, we get it, it’s good industrial policy and important for national security to put research, development, and manufacturing of the all-important semiconductors back onto US soil. But how about hitting foreign and US companies that import semiconductors and other products to the US with huge tariffs to pay for the subsidies? But no. So folks, hang on to your wallets. Just kidding. We’re going to borrow it. We’re going to throw it on top of the $34.5 trillion we already owe and no one is even going to notice it.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“up to $11 billion in loans”
What kind of interest rates do these loans carry?
The kind of rate you and I can only dream about?
The grants and loans are not to compensate for their share buybacks but to ensure domestic production. Had they not stipulated domestic production and subsequent jobs I would absolutely agree it was just a handout.
1. If Intel hadn’t wasted $94 billion in cash on share buybacks to enrich its shareholders, it would now have the $94 billion in cash for its $100 billion investment. Is that so hard to understand?
2. Profits from production should compensate for investment in production. That’s how capitalism works.
3. Plus, there’s the 25% ITC that companies get to invest in the US. Isn’t that enough? If not, then impose 100% tariffs on all imports, including semiconductors and products that contain semiconductors. So there.
4. So now the taxpayer had to give Intel another $23 billion so that it then can make profits for its shareholder off that production?
Pardon the push back, but do I think it is a bit hard to understand your position, Wolf.
In the past, Intel did share buybacks — a policy that stopped in 2021.
Today, in the present, the US sees a strategic need to reshore domestic chip production and is providing incentives to a heavily capex-intensive industry to achieve that objective.
Is your position that any company/industry that wasted resources in the past should be restricted from participating in US GDP growth opportunities in the future?
I think you’re off the mark this time.
Companies doing share buybacks or having ever done share buybacks should never receive any subsidies at all period. They should be automatically excluded. Their shareholders can cough up that money. Not taxpayers. Share buybacks should be illegal market manipulation, which is used to be.
^^^
What Wolf said
Agree.
Buybacks are just returning cash to shareholders. If a company does have something compelling to invest in, give the cash to shareholders and let them invest elsewhere. Think of the billions in LTCG revenue for the Treasury.
As for banning corporations for engaging in a legal process, that sounds a lot like biting off your nose to spite your face.
Multinationals like Intel build foundries where it either makes sense logistically, or where they have to politically – I know the EU paid them a fortune to build in Ireland, and required chips to be fabricated on EU soil.
The political interference here is the issue. Intel would be stupid not to have their head in the trough.
@Wolf: Completely agree with your statement: “Share buybacks should be illegal market manipulation, which it used to be.”
However, most shareholders don’t benefit from this. Top management and the Board knows exactly what is going on in the company, they do the share buybacks to prop up the price and award themselves huge bonuses. They also sell off their huge stock options at elevated prices.
All outside shareholders can see is that their stock price going up and they think the company will continue to do well – and they are left holding the bag when the stock prices eventually collapse.
This happens again…and again…and again.
The Fed aids this process by keeping interest rates artificially low so “investors” have to chase yields in the stock market. Further, the 401k funds are “mostly/automatically” channeled into the stock market to prop it up as much as possible.
And so it goes on and on.
If there was one instrument that would reward savers with reasonable returns at low risk, we would have a completely different stock market altogether. But, the bigger players have decided how the game is to be played and surprise, surprise, it is all in their favor.
If you were to audit profits earned by elected representatives on Intel stock during the buyback period, what do you think you would find?
Fascism (corporatism) at it’s best.
Intel should be just nationalized if US worries about strategic importance of chip industry. It might do better than the current “privatizing profit and socializing cost” plan.
US is rapidly turning into soviet union by putting hands on the competitive scale, controlling media, faking elections, erecting trade barriers, and ending up with massive inefficiency.
39 billion in grants. What’s the problem? Small change, a blink of an eye to the U.S. government. Who knows, some of this money might even go to the actual cause once it gets past the corporate cronies.
I was reading about this and the “$100B” of construction Intel is planning. Apparently a large portion of that money is from the taxpayers though because no private investors are willing to take the risk on Intel now.
Sadly it appears that Intel is going to become a Ward of the State much like US Steel and General Motors did before it. If our “best” semiconductor company can’t stand on its own anymore then maybe we should just be glad that TSMC is building and planning to manufacture in the US now.
What are few billions between friends!
Welcome to the United States of Socialist Republic. Let us hope central planning, 5 year plans etc. works better than what it did in USSR, India, Pre-Nixon China.
The country would be well off by curtailing casino plays by Hedge fund billionaires and all their derivative games, fractional banking etc. Perhaps only a real revolution would do that. I keep reading younger generation is getting poorer and poorer to make that a possibility.
That reminds me a personal incidence circa 1989 – Me a NSF program director – Our directorate established to make C.Sc. degree and research a priority. Annual presentation by each PD to the bosses. I had a slide showing our trade deficit going to the south as much as possible (before the scales were reset). Included was a graph almost flatline showing our miniscule surplus via high tech. My question, Is the high tech really the solution all are hoping for if we cannot manufacture efficiently what we invent? Japan was our manufacturing slave at that time. The bosses did not like it but me, I am here only for 2 years to learn what is going on! I can quit even now!!
Recently, I opened a US Made iconic Bose 901 speaker of 1980’s to re-foam the speakers. Inside, the workmanship was ugly, childish. But was made in USA :)
Intel would need a decade to catch up with TSMC – if the government is truly desparate about chip manufacturing they should just break up the company into separate design and fabrication entities. Gelsinger aready proposed something like this, but did not act. Was probably busy lobbying for subsidy.
There is a reason buybacks used to be illegal.
Yes that didn’t sit well with me when I first heard about it this morning, even if they didn’t buyback shares! I heard about it and forgot about it quickly.
C Mon Prisoners. Shock ed and Awe ed by this subsidy? Lets just call it Operation Reverse Double Thrust Twist and call it a day. Looking forward to the FED dot plot article from the Lone Wolf today. No joke about that.
@DFB: As expected, the Fed left the dot plot with 3 rate cuts this year. They didn’t want to rock the market, so they chose to keep dangling the carrot in front of the rate-cut mania donkeys.
I expect Powell to continue to say that it all depends on the data. If we see more inflation spikes, they will “spin more positive news” by reducing the rate cuts to 2 this year while increasing the number of cuts in 2025. The rate cut mania donkeys will salivate at the increased # of cuts for 2025 and continue to throw more money into the market. I expect the charade to continue till the market cannot be propped up any more.
Having said all this, everything depends on the inflation numbers. LOL.
I already know what the sentiment on this website will be with this new windfall. However keep in mind that with the current trend of isolationism and the landscape of geopolitics, having an indigenous fabrication platform is now a must. We can either pay up and build these fabs in the states, or twiddle fingers about when and where China will strike within Taiwan.
With that being said, how much help do we give the corporations? Was this too much money being thrown out? I don’t think we’ll know until they start fabricating (albeit at a larger node than what I would like) and compare them against the economies of scale that China will deliver. And you can bet that China is throwing the kitchen sink at these kinds of projects as well.
In the end, I think these types of investments should be with stipulations where the C-Suite is limited as how much of the money they see and delivering upon promised timelines. It really is a pick your poison moment that leaves a sour taste in anyone’s mouth when seeing Wall Street get bailed out like this.
@DFB: As expected, the Fed left the dot plot with 3 rate cuts this year. They didn’t want to rock the market, so they chose to keep dangling the carrot in front of the rate-cut mania donkeys.
I expect Powell to continue to say that it all depends on the data. If we see more inflation spikes, they will “spin more positive news” by reducing the rate cuts to 2 this year while increasing the number of cuts in 2025. The rate cut mania donkeys will salivate at the increased # of cuts for 2025 and continue to throw more money into the market. I expect the charade to continue till the market cannot be propped up any more.
Having said all this, everything depends on the inflation numbers. LOL.
The same as it’s been in my lifetime. Born under a trickle down, ketchup is a vegetable type leader and been indoctrinated ever since!
The biggest corporations get the best deals because they “put their own capital at risk” and “create jobs” and are MUCH more productive than the workers could possibly be.
I’m pretty good at buying shares of bad businesses, spending other people’s money and lying…. But not good enough!
Maybe if I can rip-off the design of the best, to make the 10th best product in the world and still lose money, then I’ll get a grant.