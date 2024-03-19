Bank of Japan Keeps Making its Loosest-Ever Monetary Policy Slightly Less Loose in Tiny Steps at Slowest-Ever Snail’s Pace

Which devalued the yen by a Third-Worldish 30% against the USD in two years as other central banks hiked in big increments and started QT.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Scraps NIRP. Citing “the virtuous cycle between wages and prices,” with both rising, and citing its thingy that “the price stability target of 2 percent would be achieved in a sustainable and stable manner,” the Bank of Japan today scrapped its negative interest rate policy by hiking its short-term policy rate by a whopping 10 basis points from -0.1% to a whopping 0.0%, the first rate hike, if you can even call it that, since 2007.
Kind of scuttles yield-curve control, what’s left of it, without getting rid of it completely. The BOJ said: If there is a “rapid rise in long-term interest rates,” it would make “nimble responses,” for example, by increasing the purchases of Japanese Government Bonds [JGBs]. So yield curve control isn’t quite out the window, it’s just watered down further.
Ends purchases of equity ETFs and J-REITs, though it had essentially already stopped buying them in 2023 as the Nikkei stock index was soaring toward all-time highs for the first time since 1989.
Slows purchases of corporate paper and corporate bonds and will end them altogether in about a year, it said.
Doesn’t scuttle QE. It said in its Statement that it would “continue its JGB purchases with broadly the same amount as before,” namely about ¥6 trillion per month (about $40 billion). It said it “will conduct the purchases while taking account of factors such as market developments and supply and demand conditions for JGBs.”
But the net increases of its total assets have been small, averaging only ¥1.7 trillion ($11 billion) per month over the past 12 months, after maturities, reduction in loans, and other factors.
So these are minuscule movements by a central bank that had, and still has, one of the most aggressive monetary policies that led to its holding over half of the huge pile of JGBs and becoming the largest holder of Japanese equities.
The Bank of Japan was the last central bank still clinging to a negative interest rate policy, an absurdity that was invented in Europe and by 2014 had spread across central banks in Europe. The Bank of Japan copied it in milder form in 2016, when it cut its short-term policy rate from 0% to -0.1% and kept it there until today.
Yields have risen, but only a little. Over the years, the negative policy rate caused the 3-month government bond yield to trade in the range of -0.1% to -0.25%, and briefly in late 2016 as low as -0.4%. All yields up through the 1-year yield traded in the negative over those years.
In anticipation of the whopper of a rate hike, the three-month yield rose a hair above 0% last week and today is right at 0%. All yields above 3 months are now in the positive.
The 10-year yield dipped today to 0.73%, after trading close to 1% in late October and early November 2023.
The Japanese yield curve remains relatively steep at the long end, with the 40-year yield at 1.9%:
Back in 2016 when it joined the NIRP absurdity, the BOJ also instituted “yield curve control,” where it threatened to purchase “unlimited” amounts of government bonds to keep the 10-year yield in a tight band near 0%.
The loosening, if you can call it that, started in December 2022 – by which time other central banks had started hiking their policy rates in big increments and had turned to QT to combat surging inflation – when the BOJ “shocked” markets by lifting the yield band’s ceiling to 0.5%. In 2023, it lifted the ceiling to 1%. And in October 2023, it discarded that explicit ceiling.
You can see what’s happening here: A central bank making its loosest-ever monetary policy just slightly less loose in tiny increments at the slowest-ever snail’s pace, and that trend continued today.
Today’s micro-moves were widely telegraphed and leaked so that there would be no surprise, and there was no surprise.
And of course, the BOJ patted itself on the back, saying in its Statement that its mega-QE program, Yield Curve Control, and negative interest rate absurdity “have fulfilled their roles.”
These policies have crushed the yen, which is currently trading at ¥151 to $1, down from a range of ¥105 to ¥110 in the years through early 2021, representing a Third-Worldish 30% devaluation of the yen against the USD. which has turned Japan into a budget-traveler’s paradise and which has impoverished the Japanese when they go spend their crushed yen-income overseas.
And of course, the BOJ patted itself on the back
Cue the band: “mission accomplished”
Yet things don’ seem that bad in Japan. Of course, how would I know how things really are ? It would be interesting to see how many Japanese household savers participate in the carry trade in one way or another.
Some people might look at the CB in Japan and think, “well we can do the same thing in the US”, spend borrowed money to our hearts content.
Is the difference in Japan the degree of savings the Japanese consider normal and prudent ?
Is it possible to understand anything ? But, at least according to ZH, foreigners keep buying our debt, so all is well.
“ Is the difference in Japan the degree of savings the Japanese consider normal and prudent ?”
I think the difference is the current status of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Emphasis on the word “current”.
I think the real difference is that Japan still produces more than they consume, so financial chicanery can work for a while.
We don’t, in many ways. Sure, we produce a lot, but we consume a lot too.
I always wonder how a central bank can be “nimble”. they are the least nimble organizations on the planet!
The weird thing about the weak Japan yen is that it seems to pull reality along with it. Literally the same things are cheaper in Japan…!
I’ve just been looking at a Nvidia card and its 44,000 yen in Japan and 80,000 yen in the UK. The Kobo Nia is similarly discounted in Japan by about 25%.
I mentioned to an American I know living over there that Walmart have some 699 dollar MacAir deal and he should get his family to send one over and he just said the yen is so ridiculously weak that would now cost him a fortune.
Let alone the McDonalds thing.
Europe can no doubt expect fewer Japanese tourist this summer, which will no doubt please some – until the loss of revenue and service jobs becomes apparent.
FWIW……The more investment people that are on bloomberg TV that I have listened to, the more they say rates are not restrictive. In a survey of small businesses, they said they are not having a hard time at paying back loans because inflation has allowed them to raise prices and consumers are paying higher prices.
Tokyo (and Osaka) was consistently in the top 5 most expensive cities in the world in international surveys for as long as I can remember. Last year it was down to 60th out of 174, less expensive than Seoul and way less than Hong Kong or Singapore.
Hard to believe! Times change.
I was working with an engineer from A.O Smith for a couple of weeks. He told me he was in Japan on business back in 1990. He said after work, the Japanese host company would take him to a Sushi bar. The Sushi was served on the bodies of naked woman. The woman were decorated with ornately with gold leaf.
The past is a foreign country. They do things differently there.
The Yen has a clear path above its current cycle peak. It can easily reach 160.
If that level breaks, we’re looking at the 1980s for reference?
I am too young to remember the economic environment. Just another rhyme to the ‘70-80s era.
If the Fed tightens further I can see USDJPY breaking above 152.
That 151 area always freaks everyone out.
“ A point to note is that this critical zone of 150.20/151.95 has led to a slew of verbal interventions by Ministry of Finance officials in the past 1 year to talk down the strength of the US dollar against the JPY as well as real intervention by BoJ to sell US dollars on 21 October 2022”
Crap, now I have to look at old bookmarks as to why that’s spooky
Perhaps this will finally mark the beginning of the end for MMT?
“one of the most aggressive monetary policies that led to its holding over half of the huge pile of JGBs and becoming the largest holder of Japanese equities”
At what point does this just become state capitalism?
” … the largest holder of Japanese equities”
At what point does this just become state capitalism?”
Become? Became! At what point quite a ways back did this (past tense) become state capitalism?
Now, in this new post-post war epoch, I am looking at The other bastions of the western world (ex-USA), England and Germany, and asking he same questions. And I am wondering when it will penetrate (further) to the core: the USA. Where (geographically or assets-wise) to run to?
What % of the Japanese bond market does the BOJ own at this point?
Hmmm…this goes in line with the recent TSMC investments in Japan. Devalue the Yen, make products more competitive on market, bring in investments, spur tourism…The inflation is at ~2% for now…Could it be that they are trying to devalue the yen?
It is one of those moves in chess…Either it’s genius or stupid beyond belief. Hard to tell.
Silly me. I had always thought that a major leading industrialized country such as japan interest rates would always be influenced by its national debt, to its gdp. Apparantly debt to gdp has nothing to do with interest rates as evidenced by what has happened in japan these last 30-40 years. The higher the debt, to gdp, the lower the interest rates until now. Having said this, apparantly, the US is following japan down the path of excessive debt to gdp model which leads to fiat currency devaluation? I dont know im still trying to figure how electronic tokens like bitcoin get a value placed on them… that has been surging. strange times indeed.
Ultimately, a huge percentage of people have the belief right now that “there’s no better place to put your money in than U.S. tech stonks, no matter how the valuations.”
Can that last indefinitely? are P/Es of 30-80 the new normal?
I’m told, big union negotiations and wage hike demands in Japan set the stage for this rate hike. Sounds familiar. Many accuse big earners of greed, but the masses are key here too.
The BOJ has effectively monetised more than half the government’s huge debt. That’s an incredible accomplishment.