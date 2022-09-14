To Halt Yen’s Plunge, Japan Gets Ready to Sell Foreign Exchange Reserves Instead of Hiking Interest Rates. Won’t Work for Long. Markets Can Win this Battle

Rate hikes to keep up with the Fed would work. But the Bank of Japan still digs in its heels. Its balance sheet has shrunk for months though.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Bank of Japan is now getting serious about propping up the yen with direct market intervention, after jawboning by the government and by the BoJ has failed to halt the yen’s plunge against the dollar.
On Wednesday, the BoJ conducted a foreign exchange “rate check,” asking market participants about trends in the foreign exchange market, according to sources cited by the Nikkei. “This is believed to be a move to prepare for foreign exchange intervention,” the Nikkei said.
The yen started plunging against the dollar in January 2021. At the time it took about ¥104 to buy $1. The plunge took on momentum in March 2022, when the Fed started hiking its policy rates. Yesterday evening it took ¥144.8 to buy $1, a level the yen hasn’t seen in decades. On the news of the rate check, the exchange rate briefly rose by ¥2 to ¥142.7, but has now already given up some of the gains and is trading at ¥143.2 to the USD, as markets harbor their doubts,
If the Ministry of Finance and the BoJ actually intervene, they would have to sell foreign exchange assets, such as holdings of US Treasury securities, and buy yen with those dollar-proceeds.
But the intervention is limited by the amount of foreign exchange reserves that Japan has, and it cannot be the kind of unlimited “whatever it takes forever” threat that central banks like to hang over markets.
And markets know that too. And that’s why propping up a currency by selling limited foreign exchange assets might slow the decline short-term but isn’t a long-term solution to a crashing currency.
For the US, there is also an interesting aspect to Japan’s foreign exchange sales: If those sales are large enough, they will put downward pressures on prices and upward pressure on yields.
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters today there would be no advance announcement of an intervention, and that authorities would usually not confirm afterwards that an intervention had even taken place, according to Reuters. “If we were to step in, we will do so swiftly without any interruption,” Suzuki told reporters.
The plunge of the yen against the dollar is a big problem for Japan that authorities have been lamenting for months: Raw materials, fuels (nearly all of which Japan is importing), agricultural products, industrial materials and components, consumer goods, etc., are getting much more expensive to buy with the much weaker yen, which has been cutting into profit margins, has been ballooning the trade deficit, and has been fueling the wrong kind of inflation which is cutting into consumption by consumers.
The weakness of the yen, which exacerbates the surge in fuel prices for Japan, has set off a massive wave of monthly trade deficits starting in mid-2021.
The Ministry of Finance already reached out to the US Treasury Dept and asked for coordinated buying of the yen to prop up the currency but was brushed off, according to Japanese media reports in April. So a one-sided intervention now with limited foreign exchange reserves would be all Japan can do.
Everyone knows what the problem is.
The Bank of Japan hasn’t budged off its negative interest rate policy for short-term interest rates and it still maintains its rate peg of the 10-year yield at under 0.25% that it threatens to enforce with “unlimited” buying of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), even as inflation in Japan has risen above its target, and even as the Fed, the ECB, and other central banks have hiked their rates in large increments.
The BoJ could solve the currency problem by abandoning its rate peg on the 10-year yield and letting it go, and by hiking its short-term policy rates in big catch-up rate hikes to get somewhere near the Fed’s rates, and by ramping up quantitative tightening.
But BoJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda, a remnant of Abenomics which relied on a huge burst of money printing and interest rate repression, will stay in office until April 2023, and he has been digging in his heels on rate hikes.
He has already ended the money-printing spree that Abenomics became infamous for, and the balance sheet has been declining for four months. But rate hikes, yikes! Not Kuroda. He’s still talking tough and blowing off companies frustrated by surging costs and consumers frustrated by rising prices.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Does this mean Japanese manufacturers will enjoy a pricing advantage and reignite its export engine? Or does the high price of inputs, specifically energy, preclude that?
Lots of Japanese manufacturers sell much or most of the products that they produce in Japan to Japanese consumers and companies. This includes the automakers and truck makers.
Much of what they sell to other parts of the world is manufactured in other parts of the world. All Japanese automakers have plants in the US, in Mexico, in China, in Europe, in other parts of the world.
In other words, their costs are surging, but when they sell the product in Japan, they cannot get any advantage out of the weak yen, and in fact, they’re handicapped by consumers that are now getting whacked by higher prices.
You can have either low interest rates relative to the rest of the world, or a strong currency. Not both.
I’m not sure what the debate is here.
And the more extreme you get in one direction, i.e., ¼% and holding when the rest of the world is 2-3% and rising, the more extreme you have to get in the other.
Why are they doing this? Apologies if this was in a past article, but why is the Japanese central bank so intent on maintaining a clearly untenable position?
I understand they have a very high debt to GDP ratio, but can’t they let rates rise at last a bit?
Paging Mrs. Watanabe: Please carry on.
Japan has an interesting dilemma: an aging population.
Although, you know, with a more compact population grouping you can concentrate on education, take your time rebuilding your cities, and enjoy the increased space to stretch your arms in a crowded country like Japan’s. It’s not all bad, I’m saying, to go from 125 million down to say 90 million, as long as it stabilizes at 90. I suspect that most countries in the world that have seen downsizing will bounce back in a generation, two at the most, leading to a slightly increased population growth. Stability is what the world needs most at the moment.
There is no “dilemma” except for politicians.
Japan is perfectly situated for automation, and has been on the forefront of automation for many years, and it can still automate lots of activities, and there isn’t the threat of massive numbers of unemployed people attached to this move to automation.
Japan has lots of problems, but being a super-crowded country (OK, quit looking at the mountains, look at the urban areas), the somewhat low birth rates and low immigration rates are not one of them.
Fertility rates are far lower in other countries, BTW. Japan is in 16th place. A lot of BS is being circulated about this.
Here are the countries with lower fertility rates — rank, country, fertility rate (sorry for the inability to format here):
1 Korea 0.84
2 Hong Kong 0.87
3 Puerto Rico 0.90
4 Singapore 1.10
5 Malta 1.13
6 Ukraine 1.22
7 Spain 1.23
8 Italy 1.24
9 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.24
10 Macao SAR, China 1.24
11 Moldova 1.28
12 Bermuda 1.30
13 North Macedonia 1.30
14 Cyprus 1.31
15 Greece 1.34
16 Japan 1.34
The US is at 1.6.
Wow.. that’s interesting. I also read that Japan had an awful demographics problem.
So, not as bad as many other countries. Thanks for the numbers, Wolf.
What they don’t have a lot of is illegal immigration. They have that under control.
From my understanding, very few people throughout history have been able to walk on water 😂
Halibut, you and Wolf were discussing below how very few people can walk on water to emigrate to Japan, which made me think Elon Musk might eventually settle there.
And because of very strong immigration laws very strictly enforced…
Japan will be still be Japanese even with a low fertility rates for 50 years.
And, one day, having babies will be cool again in Japan
So can we expect the price of Japanese manufactured automobiles to decrease? Japanese cameras? Other Japanese manufactured goods?
I doubt it. Middlemen will likely capture the benefit of import price decreases.
I’m a little confused at how Japan’s balance sheet has been declining for the past four months when it is offering an open-ended bond purchase regime to keep interest rates below 0.25%?
I’m sure I’m missing something here that explains the divergence; can anyone please tell me what that is?
Much of the BoJ’s Pandemic era QE was through handing out free loans, not bond purchases. It is now unwinding those loans. During the pandemic QE, it bought relatively small amounts of bonds (since it was doing most of the heavy lifting through loans). At the end of 2020, it stopped adding to its bond holdings. In early 2021, its bond portfolio started declining (QT). But over the past few months, the bond holdings started ticking up again. This phrase, “unlimited” purchases, is just being thrown around out there, but in effect, it’s mostly jawboning. The BoJ has bought only modest amounts. Its current bond holdings (¥547 trillion) are just 1.3% above the prior peak of Feb 2021 (¥540 trillion).
I cover the BoJ’s balance sheet about once every three months in detail. Including charts of its various assets. So stay tuned.
Wolf, thanks for your clear explanation. Always good stuff.
Will I be able to get Sake cheaper? All that matters
Japan started all this ZIRP stuff 22 yrs ago as I remember
I also recall Paul Krugman was advising them
Now for them to hold ten yrs at .25% can only end one way….I think they call it “breaking the syndicate bid” in other circles.
The losses could be catastrophic as the BOJ not only holds govt paper but large equity positions.
With 1.236 Trillion of US treasury holdings as of June 2022, Japan is the largest holder currently. China is below $1 trillion, after having dumped over $300 billion the last few years.
As of 2022 it is widely known that US reserves are financial weapons, thus the US Fed will have to step in and reverse QT at some point as there is a limit to how high interest rates can rise for both private and public entities across the entire globe.
There are also limits to how high the USD can rise before the global economy falls apart even faster. The limits are somewhat mathematical but the “event horizon” is more animal spirits in nature and not easy to predict.
That said, I’m guessing “the limits” will become apparent after watching what happens with Japan over the next 5-10 years…
Per article below, Japan “Abenomics” endures to avoid “unsettling markets”. At some point in the near future, “unsettling humans” will matter more…
Per Bloomberg:
Legacy of Abenomics to Live Beyond Its Tragically Shot Architect (July 8, 2022)
The passing of Kuroda’s key political champion could even raise the odds of a shift in the BOJ’s super-stimulative monetary stance before 2023, in the initial speculation of some market analysts. But Kishida’s fiscal plans rely on holding down borrowing costs — all the more vital given Japan’s bloated debt burden — so any dramatic BOJ policy change is far-fetched, observers said.
“With more fiscal spending expected, it would be hard to imagine the BOJ tightening policy by increasing borrowing costs,” said Takahiro Sekido, chief Japan strategist at MUFG Bank and a former BOJ official. “That would be very unsettling for markets.”
Thirty straight years of monetary policy errors have completely destroyed Japan. Europe learned nothing but managed to destroy their own banking system with negative interest rates and America tried zero interest rate policies and mostly everyone got a lot poorer.