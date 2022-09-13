The Day Wall Street’s Narrative of “Inflation is Over” Fell Apart: A Sea of Red

But for yield investors: Short-term Treasury yields near 4%. Six-month CD yields at 3.5%, if you shop around.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
What I got from the reaction in the markets today: Until this morning, they eagerly ignored my inflation discussions over the past many months, of how CPI inflation has been shifting into services – housing, health insurance, auto insurance, medical services, etc. – and those good folks focused instead on prices of gasoline and plane tickets, which are plunging, and so they expected this inflation to be well on the way out the door.
Inflation “collapse” is what Jonathan Golub, a Managing Director in Credit Suisse’s New York office, called it ridiculously on CNBC’s Fast Money just yesterday morning.
“Every one of us sees when we go to the gas station that the price of gasoline is down, and oil is down. We see it even with food. So, it really is showing up in the data already. And, that’s a really big potential positive,” he said. And stocks are going to soar because inflation is over, and the Fed will pivot or whatever. I mean, this stuff is just a hoot.
This phenomenon was all over Wall Street – this crazy notion that because gas prices were plunging, inflation would suddenly go away on its own. Obviously, these people cannot be that dumb; they had a purpose, and the purpose was to hype stocks into the stratosphere, and they did it for days. And it worked.
Then came the CPI release this morning. As I’ve been reporting for months, today’s numbers once again showed that inflation is getting increasingly entrenched in vast parts of the economy that have little or nothing to do with tangled-up supply chains and messed-up commodities, and that this inflation is getting worse, that it has been muscling into services for the 12th month in a row, and that the Fed will have one heck of a time cracking down on this raging inflation. Here’s my analysis and charts of the CPI mess today.
And markets should take Powell et al. seriously when they talk about further big rate hikes, more rate hikes, and higher rates for longer, because this inflation is tearing up the economy, and they know it, and they’re going to crack down on it, and it may be too little and way too late, but they’re now cracking down on it.
By the looks of it, markets today started to take Powell et al. a wee bit more seriously, which triggered a widespread sell-off that in the span of a few hours unwound most of the six-day-long hype-and-hoopla “inflation is over” rally.
Just about everything tanked: Industrial stocks, blue chips, giant tech stocks, SPACs, IPO stocks, even Apple bigly (-5.9%), and Meta of course (-9.4%), and Nvidia (-9.5%), and Advanced Micro Devices (-9.0%), and NXP Semiconductors (-8.1%), and Boeing (-7.2%), and Eastman Chemical (-11.3%).
The S&P 500 index dropped 4.3%, and it was a sea of red. Only five stocks in the S&P 500 index were green, including Twitter the second-best performing stock in the index today, which spiked, I mean ticked up 0.8% on the news that its shareholders approved the buyout offer from Elon Musk, who used to walk on water, but now doesn’t feel like doing the buyout anymore, and the whole thing is a mess for the court to sort out.
And there’s of course Cathie Wood, who’s been out there promoting the idea that “deflation” is the real threat here, and that the Fed is making a “mistake” by cracking down on the hype-and-hoopla stocks in her funds, I mean on inflation. Her Ark Innovation ETF [ARKK] fell 6.8% today and is down 73% from the peak in February. No wonder she’s getting a little antsy about the Fed crackdown on inflation.
Cryptos got knocked down too. Bitcoin got whacked down by about 10% from $22,500 early this morning to $20,150 at the moment. It’s down close to 70% from its high. Ethereum got knocked down about 9%. Cryptos, which had been hyped as a hedge against inflation, swoon every time inflation is shown to rage.
Gold dropped about $30/oz on the CPI news this morning. Gold, a classic and time-proven hedge against inflation over the long term, after a huge run-up during the Everything Bubble, has remained roughly flat since the Fed pivot late last year.
But “roughly flat” is great compared to the Nasdaq Composite, another hedge against inflation, which plunged 5.2% today and is down 28% from its peak in November.
Semi-good news for yield investors: Treasury yields close in on 4%.
Among bonds, prices fell and yields jumped. This is good news for yield investors wanting to buy bonds and CDs going forward, tempered by the fact that yields didn’t jump nearly enough to make up for raging inflation:
The 6-month Treasury yield jumped by 19 basis points today to 3.75%, the highest since November 2007:
The 1-year Treasury yield jumped by 22 basis points today to 3.92%, the highest since October 2007:
The 2-year Treasury yield jumped by 17 basis points today, to 3.75%, the highest since October 2007:
The 10-year Treasury yield rose by 5 basis points today, to 3.42%, nearly back to its mid-June multi-year high of 3.49%:
Yields on many “brokered CDs” are well over 3%.
For your amusement, I just checked at my broker this evening. It offered FDIC-insured CDs by a variety of banks with these maturities and yields:
- 3-month CDs: 3.0%
- 6-months CDs: 3.5%
- 1-year CDs: 3.7%
- 2-year CDs: 3.75%
Banks don’t want to pay their existing clients any kind of interest. But to attract new cash via deposits, they’re offering CDs through brokers – “brokered CDs” – to investors that are not already bank depositors, which for bank funding is sort of the hot money.
For your further amusement this evening, in my brokerage account, under the tab of bonds and CDs, sure enough, I found a 6-month CD from my very actual bank, offering 3.5% interest APR.
And for your maximum amusement this evening, I logged into my account with my very actual bank, and the best 6-month CD it is offering me and its other existing customers directly through its website comes with an insulting interest rate of 0.2% APR. “LOL,” the bank goes in small print at the bottom.
So savers need to shop around. Your own bank does not have your best interest in mind. It just wants to borrow from you, its existing customer, as cheaply as possible while still retaining your money, hopefully at near 0%, while it is willing to pay a lot more for new money from non-customers by selling brokered CDs.
All these yields of under 4% mean that yield investors are still getting ripped off by raging inflation – currently 8.3%. But those higher yields mitigate some of the damage from inflation, and they’re out there, but folks may need to shop around to get them.
Bahahahaha!!!! I LOVE the title. I just had to say that before I dig in.
Elections are in 2 months and Fed has completely failed to control inflation with its negative 5.7% real rate (2.6% fed fund rate – 8.3% inflation rate).
Why will it have any motivation to go ahead once elections are over? They are not accountable to us 99%!
What of they Pivot and push inflation higher to please Wallstreet?
What are you talking about?
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will cost $400 billion and has been very successful, according to those in power.
In 2023, they just need to expand this legislation. Maybe make it like $1.4 trillion to really tamp down on inflation.
“a great deal of fiscal stimulus on its way into the market to take some of the place of the monetary stimulus that’s being withdrawn.”
Not sure $1.4 Trillion will be enough to keep up with inflation. Lol
“What of they Pivot and push inflation higher to please Wallstreet?”
They’ve been doing it for a decade already. Wake up and smell the roses.
Even after today’s inflation numbers many on CNBC including but not limited to Jeremy Siegel kept repeating the same line from prior days and weeks that the Fed is making a mistake by over tightening and inflation is already peaked and markets already bottomed and housing already crashed….. These are the people that are long the market and frustrated by their loses trying their best to manipulate the viewers in to ignoring the reality on the ground.
All of the uber wealthy beneficiaries of the FED’s largesse are crying foul because Jerome P. and company took away their free shit. Now they’re, horror of horrors, facing a new reality where they can’t pile hundreds of millions more on top of their billions. These clowns smugly stated the FED could never raise rates, for a number of reasons. Now it’s time to eat some crow, and some serious losses.
Well-said.
Might even have to get a real job, like the rest of the peasants.
Deflation is just around the corner – CNBC sentiment from Gundlach and Wood. They just can’t help themselves.
Wage inflation is sticky and feeds back on itself. The “talking heads” are not down in the trenches. Labor costs everywhere around me is increasing and labor finally has the upper hand. They want housing affordability back, they want food prices and energy costs stabilized. They are not taking “no” for an answer. Inflation will be persistent and FED will raise and QT.
Jack, I didn’t see the discussion you mention but it is likely we will see both deflation and inflation at the same time: deflation of asset values and inflation in the things we need to live. Deflation was very active in the stock market today. If these zombie companies start tipping over and housing really takes a dive, the carryover into the markets will be highly deflationary.
Gundlach is a high IQ guy with a lot of bond market experience. I tend to listen to him realizing he has a primarily bond investment firm.
Fed did too much loose money and there is a good chance they will tighten too much on the way down as it all works with a lag.
Wouldn’t surprise me if they crash housing hard as that’s the sector most sensitive to rates.
In Cathie Wood’s defence. Her Ark ETFs are particularly susceptible to deflation. Can’t argue with that.
Wolf,
Fed continues hiking until something breaks. How that breakage manifests? How’s about a good ol’ currency crisis.
BTW, if GDP flat-lines but unemployment remains benign who says the Fed has to stop raising rates?
Fed’s “Plan A” was to raise rates to a neutral rate of 2.5% to 3% (real rate of -5.7%).
This Plan has failed and there is no “Plan B”.
Fed and govt keep failing to acknowledge the fundamental and rigorous exponential model that is fueling inflation today and till it keeps doing that with real negative interest rates, there is no hope for controlling inflation.
Only fix : Free Markets must work again and valuation should allow real productivity to become profitable. For this to happen interest rates should be real. At current risk of default, real interest rates should be around 25%.
Wait…What???
How could this be?
“Your own bank does not have your best interest in mind.”
Nothing short of hucksters. Always have been, always will be. It’s ingrained their culture.
Such good news for my maturing CDs. Snoopy dance!!
I LOVE WOLF’S WARNINGS FOR MONTHS NOW…”DON’T FIGHT THE FED” THEN I FINALLY READ THIS IN BLOOMBERG:
“Markets had tried desperately to spin a bull case and fight the Fed, basically, and that’s a dangerous place to be,” Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office said on Bloomberg TV. Looking further ahead, she pointed to “a great deal of fiscal stimulus on its way into the market to take some of the place of the monetary stimulus that’s being withdrawn.”
I REALLY APPPRECIATE THE DATA DRIVEN, NO BS, LAY IT ALL OUT THERE NAKED FOR WHAT IT IS, ATTITUDE AND PRESENTATION OF WOLF’S PRESENTATIONS. THANK YOU.
In may bought deposits for 2.85 for a 1 year term.
I was early.
Yeah, but knowing they could pull the rug out from under you at any second, you have to take nibbles on the way up, and take what you can lock in. At 4.5% I’ll start laying major money down, but I am nibbling on the way up.
Thanks for that info on brokered CD’s Wolf. Had no idea. Time to shop banks.
“Cryptos, which had been hyped as a hedge against inflation, swoon every time inflation is shown to rage.”
Sing it, brother Wolf!
It is interesting that nothing is working as a hedge against inflation.
Especially the traditional hedges.
Not gold, cryptocurrencies, tobacco, real estate, CDs, foriegn currencies, etc.
Nothing is keeping up with 10%+ inflation to even maintain value.
If you were talking to yourself a year ago, what would you tell them about where to put your dollars to hedge against inflation?
The only things that come to mind (and sound crazy too):
Clean used cars
Physical groceries foodstuffs
Russian Ruble
Physical storage of propane
Firewood
Private jet services
Buying non performing student loan debt
Appliances
Rental apartments
Oil companies are still holding up. Everyone has figured out they’ll still be profitable at $50-60 oil and we’re not all switching to solar next week.
Actually working is a good hedge. If you are in the right field. I’m 65 and don’t even feel like doing much but home repair is booming. It’s hard to turn down what jobs are paying.
But hell no, I can’t find help or anyone who wants to work. This is a weird economy.
don’t forget water!
literally the dollar is the hedge as well as I-bonds. Why are people so confiscated on gold still? It has no real return at all. Historically it has returned garbage compared to the stock market in the last 100 years.
fixated*
Wolf,
With due respect, why would I buy a 6-month bank CD at 3.5% when I can hop on Treasury Direct and buy a 6-month Treasury bill at 3.75%? Same question across all maturities that I have tracked. I moved all of my cash out of banks into Treasury bills a few months ago. The rates are better on Treasuries. Plus, no state income tax. If I have made a mistake, please let me know. Thank you.
If you don’t have any Treasury I-Bonds (inflation indexed), go get some. You can only buy $10k per calendar year, but currently paying 9.62%.
I have two Treasurydiret accounts, but I have other accounts that cannot access Treasurydirect. In those accounts, CDs are a good option. For example, I have an HSA account with a brokerage account attached to it, and with that account I cannot buy Treasuries at auction, only in the secondary market. There are other reasons.
Even my Schwab money fund (SWVXX) is paying 2.4%. I have been loading up on 3 and 6 month treasuries since May and brokered CDs. This will continue as they mature.
This is the first time in several years us retirees can make some money on fixed income products.
We were doing better earning zero with 1.5% inflation it’s sad to say.
Big boom to be followed by big bust. I just hope we don’t go into depression territory
How soon before corporate debt starts to fray and unwind? That will get the Wall Street powerhouses going! “We need more junk bonds”!
Wolf – Any sense of where the interest rate for I Series Savings Bonds will be in November?
I follow this closely as I bought I-bonds 20 years ago when they were yielding CPI + 3.
August CPI-U: 296.171
March CPI-U: 287.504
This gives us a five-month inflation rate of 3.01%. If we assume next month’s CPI will be close to recent core rates that’s another 0.5%, so call it 3.5% for six months. That’s a huge assumption, but I believe the most reasonable one.
The Treasury simply doubles the six-month rate — it does NOT square it, not sure why — to get the inflation adjustment for the I-bonds. So that would be 7%. If you have older I-bonds with a fixed rate portion there’s an additional calculation on top of that, but recent bonds simply pay the doubled six-month CPI.
https://www.bls.gov/regions/mid-atlantic/data/consumerpriceindexhistorical_us_table.htm
https://www.treasurydirect.gov/indiv/research/indepth/ibonds/res_ibonds_iratesandterms.htm
Right now they’re at ca. 9%. Interest rates change for specific bonds on specific dates, so it depends on the bonds you have. It will still be in the 7% to 9% range in November I would guess.
Except this isn’t the first time the stonk market has believed inflation is over. It’s at least the fourth time in recent months people have sounded the “all clear” signal, and you can argue in some corners it’s been a continuous display of hope.
And each time, either the data or some Fed speaker swiftly kick it in the balls again.
These have been classic bear market rallies. Still no one has fully priced this structural inflation in. Not stonks, not bonds. And it could get worse, for example with oil, or from food shortages or weather events or more war/terrorism.
At some point, the stonk market is going to Get It, but that’s not yet.
Sir, I rarely post to this site, but I must thank you for the 3.5% yielding brokered CD tip. It is true and it’s glorious. Real rates still well below CPI, but it’s better than nothing.
A guy I know plans to invest in Tesla so he can buy a Tesla with his gains. There is no fix for these delusions without millions going bankrupt.
Those huge beautiful casinos are built and paid for by millions of folks losing lots of money.
“Her Ark Innovation ETF [ARKK] fell 6.8% today and is down 73% from the peak in February.”
I know several people who did this when Tesla IPOed waiting for the Model S and they did ok… But I agree that I wouldn’t do it now.
Nah, they got their Tesla S with their paper gains (i.e. they make monthly payments). They will continue to hold the stock all the way back to $50. Probably lower.
It doesn’t have to be doom and gloom for everyone. It literally depends where you bought into the market. I-bonds are giving 9.62% respectively.
I understand inflation is a problem, but inflation is also personal to different people. Historically inflation also falls off the cliff eventually.
I know lots of people over the last two decades just hoarding cash because of fear….fear in the fact that they are scared to spend/invest their money, so to be honest….I hope inflation goes up and erodes the savers. Let’s be real…the lower class had it rough and usually the comments on these forums want to watch the world burn for some odd reason. Hoarding cash is just as bad for an economy. For every $2 dollars you save is one less dollar in circulation. Not to mention all these corporations who have hoarded cash on their balance sheets. It’s not just govt to blame for the craziness. It’s both private and public sector. Thanks for letting me ramble.
Historically, inflation leads to civil unrest, revolutions, changes in government, destruction of the fabric of society and war.
And yes, even in America. America’s first currency, the Continental, imploded over mass printing and inflation and nearly took down the new republic.
“Historically inflation also falls off the cliff eventually.”
I’ve noticed that the panhandlers in Toronto are inflating their begging. They are asking passersby for C$20.00, which is about an hour’s average wage before taxes.
Toronto Police don’t do anything about them. They are very aggressive, even saw one coax an elderly couple to withdraw a $20 bill from a TD Bank ATM machine in downtown Toronto. These panhandlers are getting greedy for inflated begging.
narrative bias
Troll harder.
Wow, we got a deep thinker here.
Whom else to punish but savers.
It’s only their labor. And no one else has any money, by definition.
Tony,
You can always buy physical gold and employ people in the mining business and have some gold savings in case central bankers crash the plane. Don’t have to spend it all on consumption.
It will be “soft landing”. They said so. Well, they will not miss the ground.
“For every $2 dollars you save is one less dollar in circulation.”
Only if you saving literal currency under the mattress. If you store that money in any asset or account, it is still in circulation.
Coincidentally, soon after the money market fund in my 401K started paying some interest (2%), they eliminated it as an option. However, Fidelity provides “brokerage link” for all plans, and you don’t even need to ask.
“However, Fidelity provides “brokerage link” for all plans, and you don’t even need to ask.”
What is “brokerage link”?
Smart money’s been in brokered CDs—and baseball cards.
The smart money has been selling NFTs of those baseball card to any Tom, Kunal, and Harry.
“Obviously, these people cannot be that dumb; they had a purpose, and the purpose was to hype stocks into the stratosphere, and they did it for days. And it worked.”
I was actually wondering about this very thing for a while now. The data this blog presents is not confusing even to a layman like me. I find it hard to believe anyone managing large funds is sincerely interpreting things differently. Keep up the great work!
Looks like Musk is finally going to pay a ‘Big price’ for being an ashehole on Twtr while being drunk and high! LOL!
Minus 7.2% might make a sound like “Boing!”, but might you have meant Boeing? 😹😹
Thanks!!
Wolf, you should be working on the street with recommending $$ losing investments.
Nah. I’m just fine sitting here, waiting for the total collapse of America and the dollar that you have been predicting in nearly every one of your comments :-]
You should check out Ally bank – my savings account has a 2% yield. Their CDs aren’t as good – 3% is the largest im seeing, but you can get it as an existing customer.
Not sponsored. Just love them.
Where are their branches?
Hey Wolf, quick question about series iBonds (personal saving bonds)
If you have the info on them, currently the rate on them is over 9%. Is it worth waiting until October or after October when the new rate gets set because the federal fund rate went up? Would the fixed rate on the bond rise and the variable rate rise as well?
I been meaning to max out on it but that’s a question I haven’t been able to find an answer on
We don’t time I bond purchases. We buy them every January to the max for our entities. Been doing it for years. Some years, they yield very little — less than T-bills. But right now, they’re great.
None of our I bonds have a fixed rate that is worth anything — they’re all near 0%.
In my opinion, I bonds are a basic thing that you do mechanically every year, without thinking. They’re not designed to be used as market timing instruments. They serve a very basic function in your retirement nest egg.
Wolf – Brokered CDs are nice in that you can move them without penalty and retain some future earnings at sale. I tend to avoid stick to the “Non-Callable” as that is something that normal CDs don’t deal with typically.
I recently compared the higher rates from 2018/2019 brokered CDs and the curve if really flat for 2022 CDs versus 2018/2019, and the rate increases for adding duration are very limited right now. I have a couple of theories but maybe banks are just as confused as everyone else…HA
That said in the last two weeks, two of the “Big 6” banks just moved my savings rate to 1.9%, as if they wisely understood that inflation was not going to magically go to 4% by EOY 2023…
Biden will release the US services reserve and fix this, don’t worry.