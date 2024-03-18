The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada: National House Prices Flat in Feb., -16% from Peak, Condos Drop Further, on Bank of Canada’s 5% & Massive QT

Toronto condos drop to 28-month low, Vancouver house prices -4% from peak in 2022 but condos near high. Calgary houses set new highs.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
House prices in Canada were unchanged in February compared to January, seasonally adjusted, having fallen by 15.6% from the peak in February 2022, according to the Home Price Benchmark Index for single family houses by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) today. Compared to a year ago, it ticked up 1.6%.
In dollar terms, the Benchmark Index for single-family houses has fallen by $145,500 from the peak in February 2022, to $788,800, just above where it had first been in August 2021 (all amounts in Canadian dollars). But there was a wide divergence between the major markets, and between houses and condos in some markets. And we’ll get to them.
Home sales dipped 3.1% in February from January, seasonally adjusted. Compared to the collapsed levels in February a year ago, they rose by 19.7%, but were still 5% lower than the 10-year average for February.
New listings ticked up 1.6% in February from January, even as sales fell 3.1%. And supply ticked up to 3.8 months of sales.
The Bank of Canada has tightened policy to deal with inflation. In July 2023, it hiked its overnight rate to 5.0% and has been in no rush to cut. For part of last year, it looked like inflation had been sort of vanquished, and rate-cut bets became all the rage. But late last year, inflation served up some nasty surprises – driven by housing costs, including a massive spike in the rent CPI.
The five-year government bond yield, which is crucial for Canadian mortgages, and which had dropped to 3.17% by the end of December, has since then risen to 3.67%.
Under its QT program, the BoC has so far shed 46% of its securities at the peak. This amounts to having shed 59% of the securities it had added during its pandemic QE.
Home Prices by Market.
Greater Toronto Area, single-family houses: The MLS Home Price Benchmark Index for single-family houses rose 1.1% in February from January, to $1,302,000 seasonally adjusted.
Compared to the peak in February 2022, the index is down by 16.4%, or by $255,000, and is just above where it had first been in September 2021. Compared to February 2023, the index is up 2.1%.
Greater Toronto Area, Condos: Prices fell 0.8% in February from January, to $681,700, down by 0.8% from February 2023, and down by 12.7% from the peak in February 2022, and the lowest since October 2021:
Hamilton-Burlington metro (part of the “Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area”): The single-family benchmark price rose by 0.9% in February from January, to $882,700 seasonally adjusted.
- From peak in February 2022: -21.9% or -$247,600
- Year-over-year: +0.9%
Hamilton-Burlington metro condos:
- Month-to-month: -2.1%
- From peak in April 2022: -15.8%
- Year-over-year: +0.7%
Greater Vancouver single-family: The benchmark price for single-family houses dipped 0.1% for the month, to $1,986,700 seasonally adjusted:
- From peak in April 2022: -4.2% or -$76,900
- Year-over-year: +7.5%
Greater Vancouver condos:
- Month-to-month: +1.2%%
- Year-over-year: +5.8%
Victoria: The single-family benchmark price fell by 1.1% for the month to $1,125,100 seasonally adjusted:
- From peak in April 2022: -11.2% or -$142,200
- Year-over-year: +0.7%
Ottawa: The benchmark price of single-family houses fell by 1.2% for the month, to $708,800, below where they’d first been in March 2021:
- From peak in March 2022: -11.5% or -$91,900
- Year-over-year: +3.7%.
Calgary: The single-family benchmark price rose by 0.7% for the month to a new high of $658,900 and was up 12.2% year-over-year:
Montreal: The single-family benchmark price edged up 0.2% for the month to $604,700 seasonally adjusted.
- From peak in May 2022: -5.0% or -$31,900
- Year-over-year: +3.4%.
Halifax-Dartmouth: The single-family benchmark price rose 0.5%, to $538,200; in essence unchanged for the past four months.
- From peak in April 2022: -4.2% or -$19,200
- Year-over-year: +5.3%.
Quebec City Area: The single-family benchmark price jumped 2.9% for the month, to $395,000, after having dropped by 3.9% in the prior month. It was up by 6.9% year-over-year:
Oh but this time is different right? Perhaps that’s only true for SoCal for the true believers..Canada is exempt from this logic if data and trend has anything to say about this..
Cdn here. The pumps are still on: Elevated immigration (with some blow back). With 50% of mtges yet to be renewed, todate 15% of mtges were renewed at interest only and the principal increasing. Govt has budgeted a whooping double down $40B deficit. Govt has announced they’re buying $30B of mtges from lenders. Provinces are running deficits too. Municipalities are spending and taxing too.
The entire charade collapses with continued falling prices. Helocs dry up as sales contract. Do to falling equity. Government realizes this, so to counter, they will extend mortgages to 100 years as well as everything else they can do under the sun to keep houses fully occupied, because if they become vacant; then who pays their fat civil pensions? Little bo peep?
I’m starting to speak to US companies about jobs. It’s really crazy here now.
And this is still the thin end of the wedge.
Holding off getting a better car because of car theft.
Unbelievably the tax on a used car is 15%, so 30k, plus another 4k. It never ends.
Heck, in canada they’re gonna do multiple helicopter money drops to create massive inflation in order to keep that realestate market propped up and going . Anything and everything to keep house price annual appreciation. Welcome to ‘klownsian monetary theory’ 101.
Trudeau and Freeland are really cynical.
The massively excessive immigration, with so many pathways in, is aimed at putting up rents. This puts a floor on property prices as even if high rates stay, causing people to sell, new investors will be able to pay enough to keep banks solvent.
It’s not a real country. There’s no free market, the state decides who wins and who loses. Living standards are bad.
There’s no free press.
No healthcare.
Massive taxation at every turn.
The “economy” is housing driven by immigration and deficit spending.
There’s hardly any reports internationally because nobody cares about Canada.
I’m waiting for the follow up public service announcement by the Toronto police to also leave some cookies and milk next to your car keys for the thieves.
Google “better dwelling mbs” to see how the govt is trying to suppress mortgage rates using deficit spending.
And remember Canada has zero gold reserves.
Few things Ive noticed about massive unabated immigration.
1) immigrants have no problem modifying and stacking 7-10 people in a standard 3-2 house to combat affordability in non deed restricted communities here in tampa.
2) when going to the emergency room recently, it was stacked with immigrants, because they get ‘free’ emergency room healthcare. Citizens do not. We get billed to the nines, and hounded until we pay up, or file chapter 7, or expire.
3) sure looks to me like a bunch of EBT purchases at the grcery store lately by non english speaking people.
Now i understand this is a nation of immigrants, but come on man. Really, someones paying for that ‘free’ food.
Then when trying to find out why this is so prevalent, every faux noise watching person spouts out, because of their vote, but last i checked; non citizens cant vote.
And rents stay high because landlords are leaving the business because of ridiculous laws that allow, and often encourage, tenants to not pay the rent for 12 to 18 months.
The socialist rot from the federal government has filtered down to the provincial and municipal governments.
I’d like to leave but my Canadian dollars aren’t worth anything internationally.