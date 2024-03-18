Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown Fells another Retailer: Joann Inc. Files for Bankruptcy 3 Years after IPO

The IPO allowed the PE firm that had acquired Joann via an LBO in 2010 to dump the shares into the lap of the public in March 2021.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It all came together in one fabulous package, in the bankruptcy filing today by Joann Inc., an old-line fabric and crafts retailer with about 850 stores in the US.
It’s the stuff we’ve called Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown since 2017, during which hundreds of major retailers, from the biggest ones on down, filed for bankruptcy and most were liquidated. Plus, cheery on top of the cake, it’s the stuff we’ve seen since 2021 in our pantheon of Imploded Stocks.
Joann Inc. brings it all together:
- A PE firm (Leonard Green & Partners) that acquired an established retailer in a $1.6 billion leveraged buyout (LBO) 13 years ago, leaving the retailer suffocating under the pile of debt that funded its own buyout;
- The switch by Americans to ecommerce that then pressured revenues at its brick-and-mortar stores;
- An exit for the PE firm via an IPO at peak hype-and-hoopla in March 2021 that dumped those shares into the lap of the gullible public;
- Followed inevitably by the collapse of the shares that wiped out these shareholders;
- And today, three years after the IPO, the bankruptcy filing that begins the process of transferring ownership of the company from the current shareholders to others, with shareholders getting nothing.
Joann Inc. announced today, after weeks of rumors, that it filed for a “prepackaged” Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and that all outstanding shares will be canceled and that holders of the common stock will lose everything – they already lost nearly everything – and that certain creditors, PE firms, and board members will get the restructured company.
People are still trading these worthless shares today at around 18 cents. Down the road, the end users of those shares, when they get tired of looking at that unsellable line item in their brokerage account, will have to ask their broker to remove those cancelled shares.
The company said today in an SEC filing that it had entered into a Transaction Support Agreement on March 15 with the holders of its senior secured term loan facility; and with the PE firms Green Equity Investors CF, L.P., Green Equity Investors Side CF, L.P., and LGP Associates CF, LLC; and with “certain current or former members of the Company’ board of directors”; and with “certain third-party financing parties that executed joinders thereto.”
It said its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing today would provide “for a court-administered reorganization pursuant to a prepackaged joint plan of reorganization.”
The trigger for the bankruptcy filing was the company’s default on two loans totaling $1.06 billion, plus unpaid interest.
The transactions of the reorganization plan would result in:
- All issued and outstanding shares “being canceled and extinguished without consideration.”
- The company becoming a private company that will no longer report to the SEC.
- Its long-term debt being reduced by $505 million.
It said its stores would remain open during the reorganization, and that employees, vendors, landlords, and other trade creditors would get paid in full “in the ordinary course of business.”
Retention bonuses for executives. Three executives would be paid retention bonuses in about September 2024, which the board agreed to on March 15:
- $535,740 to Christopher DiTullio (Executive VP, Chief Customer Officer, member of the Interim Office of the CEO)
- $371,250 to Robert Will (Executive VP, Chief Merchandising Officer)
- $135,740 to Scott Sekella (Executive VP, CFO, and member of the Interim Office of the CEO.
The DIP loan. To fund the company during the bankruptcy proceedings, it has obtained a debtor-in-possession (DIP) loan of up to $142 million. The DIP facility will be secured by a super-priority lien on substantially all of the company’s assets.
All holders of its senior secured term loan “have been (or will be) offered the opportunity to participate and fund their pro rata share of the DIP Facility.” The DIP loans will accrue interest at SOFR (currently 5.3%) plus 9.5% per annum. So roughly 14.8%.
The DIP facility consists of $107 million in “new money term loans”; $25 million of outstanding trade payables exchanged into term loans; and up to $10 million via an uncommitted “accordion facility,” allowing the company to add term loans.
The brick-and-mortar meltdown. It has been tough for years being a brick-and-mortar retailer. Joann sells the type of merchandise – yarns, fabrics, crafts, art supplies, sewing machines, etc. – that anyone can find on the internet anywhere, not only on Joann’s own site, but at countless vendors, including cheap stuff directly from Asia listed on third-party platforms such as Amazon and now Temu. Online, the selection is endless, prices are easy to compare, and it arrives directly at the buyer’s home.
Ecommerce is a structural change in how Americans are shopping for this kind of stuff. Americans are still buying gasoline, food, and new vehicles at brick-and-mortar stores, which is over half of total retail sales, but the other stuff is wandering off to ecommerce.
Walmart figured it out years ago and became the second largest ecommerce seller in the US, after Amazon, and the largest grocery seller. But most of the rest of its stuff at its brick-and-mortar stores is in slow-motion decline.
Ecommerce will continue to wipe out brick-and-mortar retail chains and retail properties, and thereby will continue to wreak havoc in commercial real estate as it has done for years.
The debt that was piled up in the process of buying out the company was a accounting trick that came back to haunt them.
Investors who are like Carl Icahn, and are “market activists,” provide a service to society in shaking up moribund corporations. But the vultures of private equity, focused on fleecing corporations of their assets and saddling them with debt, are exploiting lax laws and a permissive climate.
In the end, it might be good to bring back shame as a motivating (or de-motivating, as the case may be) factor stopping investors from looting helpless, defenseless companies.
Private equity firms are cancer.
Yup I like it better when they honestly called themselves LBO firms the whole rebranding to Private Equity was a farce to make them sound like they are doing the market a favor.
Yep, they pay themselves handsomly as they divest all the equity in the business. Ever watch “Shark Tank”, they offshore any production and ramp up the marketing, and if it sours they bail. Interesting to know how many ventures they have taken the money and run..
Very true. And guess who is likely giving them the DIP financing to keep operating after pledging all their assets that have any value… another private equity group.
This is what they do – take sick companies private or buy them out if they’re already private, load them up with massive debt to make huge payouts to themselves and their investors. Huge as in 5x, 7x 10x their investments. Then they turn around and sell these zombie companies thru IPO’s to idiot retail investors.
The companies naturally go broke in a few years, retail investors lose their shirts, and a new private equity group comes in and does it all over again.
Welcome to Wall Street and Private Equity. This game pays for their expensive new houses down here in Florida, along with the yachts parked behind them and the jets they fly down in.
You can avoid most of these investment blow ups if you stick to companies paying long term dividends. But make sure the dividend is covered by earnings. Some play games like borrowing money to pay the dividend. Wall Street puts games like that in their heads.
JoAnn today, Reddit tomorrow. I suspect corrupt pension managers bought the biggest bulk of the garbage. Investors with minimal due diligence won’t touch the stock with 10 feet pole.
Yet another business was killed by a private equity firm, just like Sears and Toys R Us. There should be regulations preventing this.
Some tidbits on Joann 2021 IPO – ENJOY:
Forbes: Stitch Pitch: Fabric And Crafts Retailer JOANN Files For IPO
Feb 16, 2021 — The home crafting market is large—over $40 billion—and growing. JOANN is the category leader in sewing, with approximately one-third market …
Surprise, went below the expected price in 2021: Joann, Inc. (JOAN) raised $131.28 million in its initial public offering (IPO) on March 11, 2021, when it priced 10.94 million shares at $12 each. This was below the range of $15–$17, and the number of shares was the same as in the prospectus
Sounds like Trump valuation of his wealth: JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Statistics & Valuation Metrics – Stock Analysis
The enterprise value is $2.00 billion.
Again Forbes: Retail: Joann files for IPO as COVID pandemic lifts sales
Fortune — WHOSE FORTUNE!
fortune.com › joann-fabric-ipo-covid-sales-surge
Feb 16, 2021 — 31, Joann (previously known as Jo-Ann Stores) reported that its sales rose 24.3% to $1.921 billion, while the retailer returned to profit with …
sOMEONE CAN SAY, I told you:
Joann IPO: Will Investors Be Stuck Holding The Bag?
investing.com › analysis › joann-ipo-will-i…
Feb 23, 2021 — The company is heavily indebted, with over $921 million in long-term debt as of October 31, 2020. There is the threat of competition from …
I wonder if the PE firm issued some debt to pay themselves dividends before the IPO? Another good trick
“Ecommerce is a structural change in how Americans are shopping for this kind of stuff. ”
You may want to add the move to home based services to the mix of a change in buyers habits. Ms Swamps hairdresser is working right through Ramadon at her home salon. The mall hair salon where she also works will be losing customers to the home based salons and will go out of business along with the mall where the salon is located. Why pay $300 for a treatment at the mall salon that can be done at her home salon for $85. The brick and mortar meltdown will be receiving a fatal blow.
In Washington DC you see people getting haircuts right in full view on their front porches.
Urgh….once again this is feature of our system, not a bug…disgusting to say the least
Let’s hope and pray Hobby Lobby makes a similar transition
@Redundant: Was the use of the word “pray” an intended pun? If yes, a very good one!
There may be a “cherry” on top, but I doubt it’s very “cheery” for those who got served iced stock on their cake platter.
My wife sews so I have accompanied her to JoAnns a few times. The biggest thing it had going for it was that the actual fabric for sewing is not super practical to buy online ( the other stuff in the store is). You go in to the store and look over the bolts of cloth, looking and feeling them to decide on the one you want. Verbal descriptions or even photos do not do much justice to fabric in real life. Then you take it to the counter and have them cut off the amount that you need.
I think they several big problems. The crafty goods they sold with the best margins are being purchased online. People who seriously sew are in decline and the young ones that are picking up the craft are often located in arty urban areas and they go to cuts neighborhood stores with names like ” BOLT” to buy all natural fiber fabrics while JoAnn was mired in a kind 0f 1970’s sears catalog inventory.
A big ( and profitable) part of their business used to be patterns. You browsed these in a huge set of books, then once you found the one you liked you got the big fat envelope from the row of huge cabinets with the pattern in it.
The last time I was there ( 2 years ago) the pattern shopping process was still the same as when my mother dragged my along in the 1960’s. No switch to digital with videos of fashion shows, point and click on the look you wanted, and then customization to a client to then be printed out on a big printer. A huge opportunity missed I am sure.