Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown Fells another Retailer: Joann Inc. Files for Bankruptcy 3 Years after IPO

The IPO allowed the PE firm that had acquired Joann via an LBO in 2010 to dump the shares into the lap of the public in March 2021.

It all came together in one fabulous package, in the bankruptcy filing today by Joann Inc., an old-line fabric and crafts retailer with about 850 stores in the US.

It’s the stuff we’ve called Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown since 2017, during which hundreds of major retailers, from the biggest ones on down, filed for bankruptcy and most were liquidated. Plus, cheery on top of the cake, it’s the stuff we’ve seen since 2021 in our pantheon of Imploded Stocks.

Joann Inc. brings it all together:

A PE firm (Leonard Green & Partners) that acquired an established retailer in a $1.6 billion leveraged buyout (LBO) 13 years ago, leaving the retailer suffocating under the pile of debt that funded its own buyout;

The switch by Americans to ecommerce that then pressured revenues at its brick-and-mortar stores;

An exit for the PE firm via an IPO at peak hype-and-hoopla in March 2021 that dumped those shares into the lap of the gullible public;

Followed inevitably by the collapse of the shares that wiped out these shareholders;

And today, three years after the IPO, the bankruptcy filing that begins the process of transferring ownership of the company from the current shareholders to others, with shareholders getting nothing.

Joann Inc. announced today, after weeks of rumors, that it filed for a “prepackaged” Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and that all outstanding shares will be canceled and that holders of the common stock will lose everything – they already lost nearly everything – and that certain creditors, PE firms, and board members will get the restructured company.

People are still trading these worthless shares today at around 18 cents. Down the road, the end users of those shares, when they get tired of looking at that unsellable line item in their brokerage account, will have to ask their broker to remove those cancelled shares.

The company said today in an SEC filing that it had entered into a Transaction Support Agreement on March 15 with the holders of its senior secured term loan facility; and with the PE firms Green Equity Investors CF, L.P., Green Equity Investors Side CF, L.P., and LGP Associates CF, LLC; and with “certain current or former members of the Company’ board of directors”; and with “certain third-party financing parties that executed joinders thereto.”

It said its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing today would provide “for a court-administered reorganization pursuant to a prepackaged joint plan of reorganization.”

The trigger for the bankruptcy filing was the company’s default on two loans totaling $1.06 billion, plus unpaid interest.

The transactions of the reorganization plan would result in:

All issued and outstanding shares “being canceled and extinguished without consideration.”

The company becoming a private company that will no longer report to the SEC.

Its long-term debt being reduced by $505 million.

It said its stores would remain open during the reorganization, and that employees, vendors, landlords, and other trade creditors would get paid in full “in the ordinary course of business.”

Retention bonuses for executives. Three executives would be paid retention bonuses in about September 2024, which the board agreed to on March 15:

$535,740 to Christopher DiTullio (Executive VP, Chief Customer Officer, member of the Interim Office of the CEO)

$371,250 to Robert Will (Executive VP, Chief Merchandising Officer)

$135,740 to Scott Sekella (Executive VP, CFO, and member of the Interim Office of the CEO.

The DIP loan. To fund the company during the bankruptcy proceedings, it has obtained a debtor-in-possession (DIP) loan of up to $142 million. The DIP facility will be secured by a super-priority lien on substantially all of the company’s assets.

All holders of its senior secured term loan “have been (or will be) offered the opportunity to participate and fund their pro rata share of the DIP Facility.” The DIP loans will accrue interest at SOFR (currently 5.3%) plus 9.5% per annum. So roughly 14.8%.

The DIP facility consists of $107 million in “new money term loans”; $25 million of outstanding trade payables exchanged into term loans; and up to $10 million via an uncommitted “accordion facility,” allowing the company to add term loans.

The brick-and-mortar meltdown. It has been tough for years being a brick-and-mortar retailer. Joann sells the type of merchandise – yarns, fabrics, crafts, art supplies, sewing machines, etc. – that anyone can find on the internet anywhere, not only on Joann’s own site, but at countless vendors, including cheap stuff directly from Asia listed on third-party platforms such as Amazon and now Temu. Online, the selection is endless, prices are easy to compare, and it arrives directly at the buyer’s home.

Ecommerce is a structural change in how Americans are shopping for this kind of stuff. Americans are still buying gasoline, food, and new vehicles at brick-and-mortar stores, which is over half of total retail sales, but the other stuff is wandering off to ecommerce.

Walmart figured it out years ago and became the second largest ecommerce seller in the US, after Amazon, and the largest grocery seller. But most of the rest of its stuff at its brick-and-mortar stores is in slow-motion decline.

Ecommerce will continue to wipe out brick-and-mortar retail chains and retail properties, and thereby will continue to wreak havoc in commercial real estate as it has done for years.

