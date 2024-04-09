The Biggest Landlords of Single-Family Rental Houses and Multifamily Apartments: Who Owns the US Housing Stock?

80% of single-family rentals are mom-and-pop; mega-landlords own just 3%. But mega-landlords dominate multifamily rentals.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There has been a lot of talk about corporate mega-landlords buying up single-family houses one by one in massive numbers, outbidding overwhelmed homebuyers at every twist and turn.
But that’s just not the case. The landlords that own 80% of the single-family rental houses are mom-and-pop investors.
So we look at some basic data on who owns the single-family rental houses and the multifamily rental apartments.
While at it, we’ll look at the largest single-family landlords and multifamily landlords; and how PE firm and asset manager Blackstone is trying to fit back in, after it had exited the business.
Who owns the single-family rental houses in the US:
There are 146 million housing units in the US:
- 91% (132 million) are occupied
- 9% (14 million) are vacant.
Of the 14 million vacant housing units:
- 56% (8 million) are single-family houses, attached and detached.
- 34% (5 million) are apartments
- 10% (1 million) are mobile homes, boats, etc.
Of the 132 million occupied housing units:
- 66% (87 million) are occupied by owners (single-family houses, condos, co-ops, townhouses)
- 34% (45 million) are owned by landlords and occupied by renters.
Of the 45 million rented housing units:
- 65% (29 million) are apartments in multifamily buildings.
- 31% (14 million) are single-family houses, attached and detached.
- 4% (2 million) are mobile homes, boats, etc.
Of the 14 million single-family rentals (attached and detached houses):
- 80% (11.2 million houses) are owned by mom-and-pop landlords with 1-9 rentals
- 14% (1.96 million houses) are owned by landlords with 10-99 units
- 3% are owned by landlords with 100-999 units
- 3% (around 400,000 houses) are owned by a handful of huge landlords with 1,000+ units each.
The data for the above comes from John Burns Research & Consulting, based on its aggregation of public records data and Census Bureau data.
The largest single-family rental landlords in the US:
- Progress Residential (about 85,000 houses), a privately-held company.
- Invitation Homes (about 80,000 houses), a publicly traded REIT [INVH]. The company was formed by Blackstone during the Housing Bust in 2012 and later spun off to the public. Blackstone sold is last shares in 2019.
- American Homes 4 Rent (about 60,000 houses), a publicly traded REIT [AMH]. The company was founded during the Housing Bust in 2012, and was spun off via IPO in 2013. In 2016, it merged with American Residential Properties. At the time, AMH owned 39,000 houses, and American Residential owned 9,000. Combined, it became the largest landlord at the time.
- FirstKey Homes (about 50,000 houses), privately-held company.
- Blackstone got back into single-family rentals by acquiring other big landlords. In 2021, it acquired Home Partners of America with 17,000 rental houses. In January 2024, Blackstone announced it would acquire Tricon Residential, a publicly traded Canadian company [TCN], with about 38,000 houses in the US and multifamily apartments in Canada. When the Tricon deal closes, Blackstone will once again be one of the biggest single-family rental players. Blackstone is not acquiring individual houses.
These five companies combined own about 330,000 single-family rentals, or about 2.4% of all single-family rentals, and about 0.3% of the 95 million single-family houses in the US (occupied and unoccupied, attached and detached).
The largest multifamily rental landlords in the US.
There are 34 million rental apartments in the US, of which about 29 million are occupied. The larger properties are mostly owned by larger landlords, given the size of the investment. And there are many very large multifamily landlords.
Blackstone announced last week that it would acquire a publicly traded multifamily REIT, Apartment Income REIT, or Air Communities, which owns about 22,000 apartments, for $10 billion. But even with this big $10-billion acquisition, Blackstone will be just a small-ish player among the giants.
The largest players in the apartment rental business (data via the NMHC):
- MAA (100,000 apartments)
- Greystar Real Estate Partners (100,000 apartments)
- Morgan Properties (94,000 apartments)
- AvalonBay Communities (80,000 apartments)
- Equity Residential (80,000 apartments)
- Cortland (77,000 apartments)
- Nuveen Real Estate (about 73,000 apartments)
- Monarch Investment & Management Group (67,000 apartments)
- The Related Companies (71,000 apartments)
- Edward Rose Building Enterprise (70,000 apartments).
Etc. etc.
The #50 on this list, Northland, owns about 27,000 apartments. Apartment Income REIT, which Blackstone is acquiring, with its 22,000 owned apartments, is not among the top 50.
The top 50 companies combined own 2.4 million apartments, or about 48,500 apartments per company on average each. The top 50 combined own about 7.1% of all rental apartments.
And who is on the hook for multifamily CRE mortgages? #1 Taxpayers, far ahead of #2 Banks!
Wolf writes:
> But even with this big acquisition,
> Blackstone will be just a small-sh player.
Saying that someone near the top 50 biggest owners in the US with over 20K apartment units is a “small-sh player” is like saying that Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs (#54 on the Forbes 400) with an over $5 Billion dollar net worth has a “small-sh” net worth…
OK, but with 22,000 owned apartments, they’re about 1/5th the size of the top two.
The further down the list you go, the closer together they are. Between #45 and #50, the bottom six landlords on the list, is a difference of just 1,100 units, between 27,700 and 26,600, each just 100 to 200 units from the next. #1 and #6 were 23,000 units apart. So there are lots of landlords between 26,600 and 22,000. If Blackstone is #100 or whatever, they’re not anywhere near the top.
I guess all those commenters who are always complaining about the big bad corporate landlords that are the cause of all homelessness in America are more ignorant than I thought… or just permanent whiners.
And I’d venture to guess that if there was a survey of how many of the 45 million renters are happy renting, it would be a whole bunch of them. Owning property is a lot of work and a lot of responsibility and a big liability, regardless of whether you occupy it or rent it out. A lot of people simply don’t want to be owners.
What percentage of their rentals are section 8? Asking for a friend.
About 2.1 million renters across the US live in section 8 apartments, out of 29 million occupied rental apartments, so about 7%. Lots of landlords skew to higher end apartments for well-to-do renters because that’s where the money is, and they don’t have low-income renters. Other landlords specialize at the lower end with older often rundown units.
What Blackstone bought was a landlord skewing to the high end, in the Eastern and Western coastal markets.
While recognizing that there are those who like and choose to rent, to me it doesn’t matter whether it is a mom and pop or a corporation who are utilizing their wealth to prevent somebody from accumulating wealth(if it can be considered that since most people need a place to live) and own a house if they want. A family member of mine rents out a house in the Bay Area to the same family and if they could have purchased instead of rented they would have 75% equity instead of squat. 40 acres and a mule never happened so access to owning land has never been equitable nor will it given especially the 2008-2009 crisis and the recent spike in housing prices.
“…whether it is a mom and pop or a corporation who are utilizing their wealth to prevent somebody from accumulating wealth”
LOL. What is this silly BS? They’re not “preventing” anyone from doing anything. They’re providing a service for which there is a lot of demand, and they’re investing and taking risks to provide that service.
You’re right, Wolf.
But zoning density/building restrictions didn’t come from God on Tablets, interest rate manipulation turning home prices into a leveraged casino wasn’t some natural process, and large-scale job siting decisions tend to be made by a handful of people.
All of these actions had consequences (and in the longer term, responses/blowback…but that has been a slow, slow process of adjustment to the earlier distortions).
There have been plenty of artificial influences on the market and to pretend otherwise is to be disingenuous.
All the while doing everything to prevent additional construction.
Chuck F
Multifamily construction starts in 2021, 2022, and 2023 were the highest since the 1980s.
Single family construction starts were the highest since 2008:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/01/18/residential-construction-starts-fall-in-2023-multifamily-from-38-year-high-single-family-for-2nd-year-both-still-higher-than-pre-covid/
There is no assurance that a house bought in today’s market would be a vehicle for “accumulating wealth”…
Agreed, see 2007…
But the broader point is that housing markets have been destabilized (boom/bust/boom/bust) for 20 years now.
I don’t know if there a ton of US precedent for that.
Certainly not since the Great Depression.
The late 70’s/early 80’s saw a lot of volatility too…but that was perhaps 6-7 years.
More recently, we’re talking 20 years of abnormality.
I wonder what that family did with the money they didn’t have to put down on a mortgage, or the taxes, or the maintenance, or… If they chose to invest that money in the SP500, they might be doing OK
The family money? Wilbur and his wife Bertha invest this money in the SP500 as you say, lived a simple life, own their own home and are now enjoying retirement. Their kids are another story, they couldn’t save a dime, they wouldn’t know how.
If they’re renting a SFH in the SF Bay Area right now, they’re smart, because renting a SFH is much, much cheaper than buying the same home.
“who are utilizing their wealth to prevent somebody from accumulating wealth”
That, right there, is a perfect example of what’s wrong with American thinking.
Gattopardo,
That’s not “American thinking.” But some people obviously think that way.
My wife and I bought our first “rental” as a potential flip. 911 happened and we became accidental landlords when the market froze in 2001 and nobody, and I mean nobody wanted to buy anything. We took on great risk in buying that place and regardless of whether we sold it or chose to rent it out, it has always been occupied by someone who wanted to live there. Your comment is one of the most interesting comments I’ve ever seen on this site. Did you consider that there are many demographics that can’t, won’t, or simply don’t want to own? Young college students come to mind mainly because of where many of our rentals are located, but also hard working paycheck to paycheck tenants. I have the upmost respect for each and every one of our tenants and appreciate what they provide for us and know that they, for the most part, feel the same for what we provide for them. Also, to Wolf’s point, most landlords are very much like me and my wife. I only know one guy who’s in the mega landlord category, but even he’s just a guy, not some sort of Wall Street corp.
I’m not having luck finding the original source of the data via Google, for whatever reason. Of the vacant units, is there any way to tell how many are temporarily unavailable due to renovations, regular turnover, etc., how many are derelict, and how many are only occupied seasonally (e.g., condos at a ski resort)?
You’re asking for data on vacant units that the Census Bureau provides that I have covered before and that wasn’t part of this data set. So here it is again, from my article a year ago (figures have changed only a little since then):
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/02/02/what-is-the-actual-housing-vacancy-rate-census-bureau/
Of the total vacant units in Q4, 2022 (14.55 million, 10.1% of total housing units):
Of the 10.95 million year-round vacant units:
These 3.54 million “other” units under “Held off Market,” were held off the rental or sale market for these reasons (Census Bureau definitions):
Wolf,
Do you have any thoughts about rent control initiatives in California and what impact that would have?
My feeling is that it will cause more mom and pop operations to sell, and that only large established players will be landlords.
The problem with that scenario is that if they are concentrated in certain cities, they have the lobbying power to shift things in their favor, and defeat the purpose of the rent control ordinances, while simultaneously destroying a free market mechanism that would help bring supply and demand in balance.
What are your thoughts?
Nah. The new state rent control laws cap rent increases at 10%, or 5% plus CPI, whichever is lower. And when the tenants move out, the unit goes on the market at market rent. 10% rent increases are not exactly hardship for landlords.
I was thinking more specifically about the “Justice for Renters Act” which would remove Hawkins Costa and allow municipalities to get rid of vacancy decontrol and impose rent increases at less than CPI.
These sorts of local laws (think Berkeley and Santa Monica) existed in the 1970s and 1980s, and caused it to be very difficult to actually get an apartment in those cities.
My thoughts are the trajectories of the politics here, not the current situation.
A lot of smaller landlords can’t take that kind of hit, and my guess is that most small landlords in California will be heading for the exits.
If they do, and only corporate landlords remain, what do you think the rental market will look like?
There’s a new law in NY regarding rent stabilization. Basically, when an old tenant moves out, they have to renovate the apartment, but cannot pass on the cost to new tenants. Landlords have chosen not to renovate and leave apartments empty. Rent stabilization was suppose to curtail rent increases, not eliminate them.
The new ballot measure this November, if passed, will get rid of the protections of Costa-Hawkins, that protect single-family small Landlords from more rent control.
As a landlord of several SFH I can tell you that when it gets to the point where it aint’ worth the trouble, many will sell or convert to short-term rentals. There are many options that all result in less housing stock available. Care to guess what that does to the remaining units asking prices? The same thing it always does.
Reminds me: You need to talk to some of the commenters here, such as Glen above, who think that you, the landlord, is outbidding regular homebuyers and buying these houses out from under them, as Glen said here, “…whether it is a mom and pop or a corporation who are utilizing their wealth to prevent somebody from accumulating wealth…”
I agree with you.
People in the industry I have talked to have said we are likely to end up just having corporate landlords in California. The corporate landlords will then end up doing backroom lobbying deals, and suddenly renters will get screwed along with the smaller mom and pop landlords.
To me, this increasingly feels like Latin America, which I left to come here. And yet, the United States is making the same mistakes…
Bond Vigilante Wannabe,
Corporate landlords aren’t stupid. They stopped buying individual houses a few years ago. Prices are too crazy, and they cannot make their rentals work out at these prices and with the rents they can get.
All they’re doing now is selling their entire portfolios to fund managers, such as Blackstone, or buying each other out, and some are building their own rental developments (build to rent), which they can do at lower price points that work for them.
I bought with my own money and took the risks of which there are many. Many cannot afford to buy a home but can afford to rent one at a fraction of the cost of buying. I provide clean, well-maintained and updated homes at a fair price in good areas. My tenants stay for years and end up paying below market rents because I value them.
There is not nor has there ever been a shortage of homes to buy. A Landlord buys a property and someone lives in it. That is a valuable service.
What exactly is a “regular homebuyer”? I’m a regular guy and I bought a home when I could afford it to help with my retirement.
Did someone lose out in a home to buy and live in because I bought it? Sure, but someone that could not possibly afford to buy that same home is living in it now. Is that a bad thing?
The last home I was fortunate to buy was in 2019 and sat on the market for almost 2 months due to many inspection issues that scared all of the “regular homebuyers” that know nothing about which end of a hammer to use. I don’t feel I outbid anyone and in fact offered a lot less than asking price.
Younger buyers want the homes they see on the house websites but are afraid to build sweat equity, I’m not.
“while simultaneously destroying a free market mechanism that would help bring supply and demand in balance”
Zoning density restrictions *also* destroy a free market mechanism.
Why isn’t that of equal concern/import?
Please! Owning a home is not an easy path to wealth. What it is, forced savings.
If you have the dicipline to save, you may be better off renting and avoid all the costs and hassles of maintaining your own property.
Being a landlord is not an easy path either.
It works and you will earn every cent.
I got out of houes a long time ago and bought property, subdivided it and sold it for payments.
Less risk, more profit, and far less problems than owning shakes.
In many places, owning a home is an easy way to wealth.
Or an easy way to lose money…
It is the leverage.
That is why ZIRP/unZIRP has turned the US housing market into ThunderDome.
(2 men enter…)
“In many places, owning a home HAS BEEN an easy way to wealth WHEN ALL THE STARS ALIGN.”
Fixed it for you.
If you ignore the cost of paying your land lord and hassle of being beholden to them. Sure. And of course the fact a mortgage payment stays the same for 30 years and your rent will rise 7% annually for 30 years.
Right now, you’re paying the bank 7% in interest on that $500K home, for 30 years. You’re paying $500k for the house PLUS you’re paying $530K in interest over 30 years. PLUS you’re paying property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for 30 years. You need to add it all up. If home prices don’t soar during that time, you’re in the hole. But you own your own home, and it’s OK for it to be expensive if it makes you happy.
Howdy Lone Wolf. And sometimes some of US just want to take off and not be bothered with owning Real Estate too.
I think right now would be the one time it doesnt make sense to buy over rent. This market is nuts. But its not indicative of the normal value in buying and why homeownership has long been seen as a path to building wealth. Any landlording buying now to rent at todays prices would be a fool. However if the cost of upkeep, taxes and mortgages were always higher than the price of rent, landlords would not exist. Or they would be the most generous people in the world.
When you see a lot of mom & pop land lords jumping in and buying homes for speculation rather than to live in, then you can bet that the RE market top has finally arrived and it’s time to run for cover. It’s 2007 all over again. I don’t feel sorry for any of these losers when this time arrives.
Replying to Herpdeep:
In my location, renting is much much cheaper than buying.
A home which may cost you $5K/month rent is gonna gonna you $8.5K/month in PITI. Also, don’t forget the $200K you’d need to putdown as down payment. $200K would give you ~$10K/year in treasury returns.
So, you are looking at: $4K/month rent Vs $8.5K/month in how ownership cost.
Even if one is planning to buy a home in my location to live in, better to rent than purchase unless people see big increase in home prices from these levels which I don’t see.
For the past 4 years I tried renting. I had forced cable and had the have the same internet provider. With no choice service sucked. Then when the woman upstairs drained her kitchen sink it would fill mine. Then there’s the guy next door who chain smoked on his balcony making mine unusable. Oh yeah, his parents bought him a huge tv and when he wasn’t smoking I heard loud video games at all hours. Moved from there next to the Neighbors From Hell. In their backyard smoking weed and playing loud music while they egg on their dog and two pigs. Can’t use my backyard due to the stench of pig crap. Presently awaiting my fridge to be fixed as it’s leaking water. They tried to fix it 3 times. Oh well. I can’t stand the aggravation of dealing with property management companies. You can keep your rentals. Bought a house, paid cash, and am moving in two weeks.
Marianne,
Glad to hear. Hopefully you won’t have neighbors from hell. Neighbors from hell can happen anywhere. They’re a scourge.
“When you see a lot of mom & pop land lords jumping in and buying homes for speculation rather than to live in, then you can bet that the RE market top has finally arrived and it’s time to run for cover. It’s 2007 all over again”
Quite the opposite actually. Mom and Pops, myself included, are not rich by any means and we wait until that mad rush is over to buy. I bought in 2011 at the bottom and again in 2019 after the spring 2018 crazy run up. Timing is everything. Only a fool bids on tulips…..
“Quite the opposite actually. Mom and Pops, myself included, are not rich by any means and we wait until that mad rush is over to buy. ”
LOL, for real!!!!
It’s quite the opposite of your opposite. Maybe you have discipline, but every crash leaves a trail of wrecked FOMOing landlord dreams who thought it would be easy….
Or rents drop 30% when a bubble pops – I’ve seen that happen.
NO mortgage payment with escrow stays the same over time.
Taxes goes up.
Insurance goes up.
No such thing as a mortgage that stays the same over time.
“Owning a home is not an easy path to wealth.
> What it is, forced savings.””
It has been very lucrative for home owners/landlords for the last few decades as obvious from the home prices still hanging in at the peak prices, at least in my locale, all due to FEDs policies.
My friend bought a home for ~1 mill 4 years back, recently sold it for $2 mill.
Jon,
4 years back is not a few decades.
Do the math, OTHER THAN the last 3-4 years, the rate of growth in housing isn’t that great. The SP500 has crushed it. And then factor in all the prop taxes and maintenance, and SFH returns are a lot smaller than you think.
Thanks WR for creating these articles.
I know you are dispelling certain myths about large home ownership of large corps.
What I am most interested and other common Joe is about if and when housing would become affordable to common Joe or common Joe is cursed to serfdom to land lords for ever.
Well, have you dumped your rentals yet? Maybe that would bring the price down?
You are right. I have sold all my rentals but 1 plus my primary residence.
Bear Hunter writes:
> Owning a home is not an easy path to wealth.
> What it is, forced savings.
Home ownership is not just forced “savings” it is also forced “investment”. Earlier this year my sister “invested” more than $30K in a new roof on her home and just this week it looks like my brother will be spending over $20K on a new HVAC system at his home. As a landlord I agree that is is not an “easy path” but I think that owning rental property is a LOT less risky than owning land (since you need to be very political if you ever want the ability to develop and subdivide land).
This comment makes me think of Western history.
It’s amazing to me that there was ever a time when there was a “just profit” allowed by the Church. But there was. Price gouging was severely frowned upon. Christianity and the free market were uneasy bedfellows. Now, it’s open season on the consumer and corporations keep getting bigger and bigger through mergers, shutting down competition. What a world we live in.
Howdy Youngins. See how small business owners can prosper and gain wealth, 80 %. GOLLY ??? Maybe there is a “small business” owner app??? HEE HEE Now unlock those handcuffs you 3 % ers and HELOC your equity and go prosper….. OH sorry, that would take a lot of work. Never mind……
So you are both a “squirrel” and a borrower at the same time?
Frankly, that is absurd.
Howdy Outside tb A squirrel saves $$$ and borrows and invests as an LLC.
And if the property is in an LLC and requires a mortgage, the individual owner of the LLC must act a guarantor for said mortgage.
Few mortgage companies will lend directly to an LLC.
Oh yeah, I realise there are other methods of obtaining the cash – all risky, shaky and shady.
You’re not a “squirrel” if you are borrowing.
Howdy Outside tb. Of course a squirrel can save and borrow too. Saving more than borrow makes you a squirrel. Its AOK to not understand or agree with people.
I am curious how short term rentals are catagozied, e.g. Airbnb, in the statistics as they don’t fit neatly into the categories.
Comparing NYC from 2023 to 2024 would be interesting if Local Law 18 decimates the Airbnb model.
Howdy northernlights. Thats the beauty of individuals and individual Freedom. Airbnb did not create the individual. The individuals will create another way to proper without Airbnb.
great data a Wolf! thank you. I was one of the ones that thought the mega landlords in SFH played a much bigger role than the data shows. oops!
is it fair to assume that short term rentals – both SFH and multi units – are included in the rental stats?
There are rental units, especially apartments, that tenants put on the short-term rental market (“rental arbitrage”). Many landlords are starting to go along with that. So they’re still counted as rental units.
Short-term rentals when they only have a few weeks a year of occupancy are counted as vacant. See my long comment above.
Question: Does “multi-family” include buildings with 2-4 units? There are a good number of those small apartment houses in my area, usually large old houses that have been carved up.
If so, I wonder how many of those are also “mom and pop” operations.
1. FED are the largest owners of any properties and YOU. Mind it.
2. Big fish owns the smaller fish. Bigger fish owns the big fish. C Nam Sayin? Litteraally!!
3. Are you telling me, that suddenly all the smaller fish owns the tinier fish, without a policy, mandate and law wide change and paid, funded and (supposedly) owned by the taxpayers?
4. How come earth will be still spinning in its axis, without the average joe (Janitors, waitresses, soldiers, gas station clerks, cops, lawyers, nurses and graduate students)?
5. No amount of rationalization can define the current narrative. Its not gender, or generational or capitalist system at fault. I do not know either…
6. I am just another Hercules seeking the ‘truth’…Just as you are… A Lone Wolf Indeed…
RTGDFA. It doesn’t bite.
I am just trying to provide more meaningful insight and deeply philosophical without any proof. I want to post some profound, thoughts beyond our current narrative and understandings. They may be worthless, but ornamental and flowery to read. OK…
“ I am just trying to provide more meaningful insight and deeply philosophical without any proof.”
No thanks.
It would be interesting to know not what percentage they own of the market, but what percentage they have been purchasing of the available homes on market annually over the past 5-10 years. How has this changed and is this buying power in low inventory markets driving up the cost of housing disproportionately.
Corporate landlords stopped buying individual houses a few years ago. Prices are too high, and they cannot make their rentals work out at these prices and with the rents they can get. You can read that in the earnings reports.
All they’re doing now is selling entire portfolios of rentals to fund managers, such as Blackstone, or buying each other out, and some are building their own rental developments, which they can do at lower price points that work for them – called “build to rent,” a huge thing, these developments have their own leasing and maintenance office and are a lot more cost-effective to run than thousands of houses scattered all over the place.
In this market cash buyers are an obstacle for new homeowners. 1 in 4 home sales of single family homes are going to institutional buyers. Whatever they do not own now they will own shortly. Its short sighted to look at what they currently own rather than look at the system and current circumstances. Cash is king and the average person needs a mortgage. They have 0 chance to purchase a home. The only real way forward is to get lucky or build your own home until circumstances change. And yes, competing against cash buyers – some boomers – but mostly institutional investors – is impossible for most people. Anything that is a “good deal” goes to investors and the rest of the population is screwed. America is eating its young and old folks and throwing the middle class to the wolves. I believe in fair market competition but when there is socialism for the rich – ie. corporate bailouts, carry over interest, and fake bankruptcies – and capitalism for the middle and working class we are in deep trouble.
“1 in 4 home sales of single family homes are going to institutional buyers.”
That’s not correct. Cash buyers are NOT necessarily institutional buyers. Institutional buyers stopped buying essentially because they cannot make the deal work at current high prices with the prevailing rents.
There is a comment here from someone who just paid cash for a house to live in. I know other commenters here have bought paying cash. Paying cash is a good option for lots of people with cash, now that mortgage rates are 7%.
About one-third of homeowners own their home free and clear.
From the NAR, for February:
“All-cash sales accounted for 33% of transactions in February, up from 32% in January and 28% one year ago.
“Individual investors or second-home buyers, who make up many cash sales, purchased 21% of homes in February, up from 17% in January and 18% in February 2023.”
Who owns contracts in the Housing Choice Voucher Program? While privately owned properties, they are subsidized by the Federal Government. So, ownership is questionable?
Before we get too tangled up here: About 2.1 million renters across the US live in section 8 apartments, out of 29 million occupied rental apartments, so about 7%.
This is spread over both the renter-based Section 8 Housing Choice voucher program and the project-based Section 8 housing.
As you said, landlords own the property. The Housing Choice voucher program that you mentioned subsidizes renters with vouchers (a form of income for rental purposes), and they can live wherever a landlord accepts them (not easy). The government is not involved in the property.
Thank you for your thoughtful response! I’ve worked in subsidized housing for the past 25 years for those who cannot and will never be able to afford market rate. The rage, and anger directed at them always persists…
When they’re good neighbors, most of us don’t care. The problem is when they move in and destroy the neighborhood. I have such a neighbor who has 8 cars parked all over the property and some of the sketchiest family members and friends you’ve ever seen. We’ve had an increase in mail/package thefts and “petty” crimes since they moved in two years ago.
1040 INSTRUCTIONS – Schedule C treatment (the corps) versus Schedule E treatment (ma and pa) much different. Know what “passive” and “actively manage” means.
Howdy to all the mom and pop rental entrepreneurs. Heard all the nonsense about squatters? Go on vacation and a squatter takes your home? Total nonsense. Its called burglary and easy to prove. Evictions are proving harder since Covid. Mortgage the building to the max and let the bank take it back…..