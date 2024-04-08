What Jamie Dimon Said about Long-Term Inflation, Fed Interest Rates (“2% to 8% or even more”), and QE/QT (it’s Risky)

“Rates have been extremely low for a long time — it’s hard to know how many investors and companies are truly prepared for a higher rate environment.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Jamie Dimon, in his letter to JPMorgan Chase shareholders, was shaking up the internet a little this morning when he discussed the range of scenarios he envisioned for inflation over the longer term, and interest rates over the longer term – and the potential causes.
But he also cautioned about running a business based on “economic prognosticating.” He said: “Instead, we look at a range of potential outcomes for which we need to be prepared. Geopolitical and economic forces have an unpredictable timetable — they may unfold over months, or years, and are nearly impossible to put into a one-year forecast. They also have an unpredictable interplay: For example, the geopolitical situation may end up having virtually no effect on the world’s economy or it could potentially be its determinative factor.”
So here’s what Dimon said in his letter about inflation, interest rates, and QE/QT:
“All of the following factors appear to be inflationary:
- ongoing fiscal spending, [“…occurring in boom times – not as the result of a recession – and they have been supported by quantitative easing, which was never done before the great financial crisis.”]
- remilitarization of the world,
- restructuring of global trade,
- capital needs of the new green economy,
- and possibly higher energy costs in the future (even though there currently is an oversupply of gas and plentiful spare capacity in oil) due to a lack of needed investment in the energy infrastructure. “
“Interest rates looking out a year or two may be predetermined by all of the factors I mentioned above. Small changes in interest rates today may have less impact on inflation in the future than many people believe.”
“There is also a growing need for increased spending as we continue transitioning to a greener economy, restructuring global supply chains, boosting military expenditure and battling rising healthcare costs. This may lead to stickier inflation and higher rates than markets expect.”
“It seems to me that every long-term trend I see increases inflation relative to the last 20 years. Huge fiscal spending, the trillions needed each year for the green economy, the remilitarization of the world and the restructuring of global trade — all are inflationary. I’m not sure models could pick this up.”
Prepared for “interest rates of 2% to 8% or even more.”
“Therefore, we are prepared for a very broad range of interest rates, from 2% to 8% or even more, with equally wide-ranging economic outcomes — from strong economic growth with moderate inflation (in this case, higher interest rates would result from higher demand for capital) to a recession with inflation; i.e., stagflation. Economically, the worst-case scenario would be stagflation, which would not only come with higher interest rates but also with higher credit losses, lower business volumes and more difficult markets.”
Beware of 6%-plus long-term rates in a recession.
When purchasing First Republic in May 2023, “we stipulated that the crisis was over provided that interest rates didn’t go up dramatically and we didn’t experience a serious recession.
“If long-end rates go up over 6% and this increase is accompanied by a recession, there will be plenty of stress — not just in the banking system but with leveraged companies and others.
“Remember, a simple 2 percentage point increase in rates essentially reduced the value of most financial assets by 20%, and certain real estate assets, specifically office real estate, may be worth even less due to the effects of recession and higher vacancies. Also remember that credit spreads tend to widen, sometimes dramatically, in a recession.”
“Rates have been extremely low for a long time — it’s hard to know how many investors and companies are truly prepared for a higher rate environment.”
About QE and QT (they’re risky):
“Quantitative easing is a form of increasing the money supply (though it has many offsets). I remain more concerned about quantitative easing than most, and its reversal [QT], which has never been done before at this scale.
“Quantitative tightening is draining more than $900 billion in liquidity from the system annually — and we have never truly experienced the full effect of quantitative tightening on this scale.”
QT is operation vacu-suck
And we all know that moment is coming where someone at the Fed switches the giant control lever from suck to blow.
Really enjoyed this one. I like a holistic approach to comprending the state of the economy as so many pieces can’t get locked in on only one of them. It tended to present a glass half empty look but in my totally useless opinion that is how I see it. Climate, Middle East, South China Sea, immigration, anti-globalist sentiment, and so on, are hardly going anywhere.
I like you, Glen
Wolf,
Have you looked into the volatility of interest rates?
Modeling TLT options (put vs. call) is a way to visualize investor expectations based on how much money people are willing to pay for upside vs. downside rate protection, along with the volume of the bets.
Somewhat surprisingly, volatility has been somewhat muted even though TLT has been in a bear market for such a long time.
You might want to look into the volatility surface for long duration treasuries to add a component to the excellent articles you are writing.
Higher rates and sticky inflation will stall GDP and AI euphoria
The Fed is hoping inflation is not as “sticky” as it appears. With the right amount of corrective action, it may prove possible to drop the inflation bracket by a few points before 2026 rolls around. I personally can’t see persistent inflation lasting more than 12 or 13 quarters.
Howdy Folks. Land of the Free? Home of the Brave Prisoners? That 2 % interest rate is a teaser. We should never be at 2 % ever again. Prepare for double digit rates eventually. If they pull a Greenspan, you will see 10% to 20% rates someday. Get out of debt, live within your means, and always save some of your hard earned dollars…….. Don t be a debt Prisoner…….
“I remain more concerned about quantitative easing than most, and its reversal [QT], which has never been done before at this scale.”
QE has never been done before at this scale, either.
People used to listen to Bill Gross who was wrong as often as not. Obviously higher interest rates take the action away from stocks. Government debt is not an issue, it does not need to be rolled over, but shrinking the money supply, and credit would be consequential. In terms of fiscal probity, the US has a lot of debt issued at dirt cheap prices in an inflationary environment. New businesses have an easier time with high interest rates than existing businesses which borrow to fill orders. This is why HY corporates are doing better than IG. In the 90s when the Fed paused a real long time, this fueled a wave of buyouts, and consolidation. The PC was a nothingburger for productivity. The smartphone has even less gravitas, more panache. One day you wake up and realize you’re paying passive bond investors a premium and you have no real product.
Jamie has sure kept the top job for a long time (two decades plus). He probably surrounded himself with dolts. LOL!
An unmentioned 6th concern that Dimon could have included is the unprecedented total systemic debt/GDP in the US (and around the rest of the globe, too). Systemic debt (as measured by McKinsey Global Institute, Debt and Deleveraging, 2010) includes treasury debt, of course, but adds in household debt, non-financial corporate debt, and financial debt.
It’s somewhat understandable that a CEO of the arguably most powerful bank in the world would not voice this specific concern, since a bank’s business is debt. Kudos to him for this reasonable and relatively unfiltered warning.
Please indulge a novice.
“If long-end rates go up over 6% and this increase is accompanied by a recession…”
I wouldn’t be shocked if we saw 6% rates /followed/ by a recession, but the recession would drive rates down, yes?
Because of all the government debt, the government might not be able to cut rates in a recession without causing run away inflation.
This happened in the 1970s.
Because most investors have never experienced something like this in their lifetimes, they don’t think it can happen.
Huh. I thought I had my bases covered as far as doom & gloom prognostications go, and then all of a sudden there’s this.
Well, thanks for the heads-up.
Additionally, the US is stepping back from its role of providing security that makes global trade even possible. My general understanding is that the Chinese economy, for example, is dependent upon the security we provide to keep internal shipping lanes open.
Doubtful but I’m sure China would be crushed if no US military in South China Sea.
Dimon and all his Wall St. cronies priced in rate cuts and drove stocks to the moon with their speculative excesses. Now that rate cuts aren’t coming, they’re still price in. What’s the next phony narrative to drive everything even higher?
Interesting letter. I am surprised he didn’t consider the potential impact of demographics, which I see at the biggest deflationary force going forward, if Japan, Germany and now China are anything to go by.
Inflation continues to “rear its ugly head”.
In the real world inflation is at least 5% and my take is 7+.
Interest rates should be between 8 & 10 per cent. The prime is at 8-1/2.
So at least that’s real.
B
“Huge fiscal spending, the trillions needed each year for the green economy, the remilitarization of the world and the restructuring of global trade — all are inflationary. I’m not sure models could pick this up.”
What model would include a “green economy” that can’t deliver energy on an industrial scale?