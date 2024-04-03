How the Huge Wave of Immigrants into the US in 2022 and 2023 Impacts the Employment Data of the BLS Household Survey

The BLS uses the Census Bureau’s understated population estimates that ignore the surge of immigrants. But the CBO’s estimates pick them up. We take a look.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and the Census Bureau have widely different estimates of US population growth for 2022 and 2023 because they have widely different estimates of immigration.
The CBO picked up on the huge wave of immigration. It estimated that net immigration in 2022 rose to 2.67 million immigrants, and in 2023 it rose to 3.30 million immigrants, the highest in its data going back to 2000, and about triple the average rate between 2000 and 2021 (1.05 million immigrants per year). So, population growth:
- CBO: 0.89% for 2022 and 1.14% for 2023, the highest since 2005.
- Census Bureau: 0.36% for 2022 and 0.49% for 2023.
In the past, both estimates were relatively similar, with the CBO’s estimates (red) usually being lower than the Census Bureau’s estimates (blue). But for 2022 and 2023, the divergence between them just blew out:
A big problem for the employment data in the BLS Household Survey.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics applies the results from its Household Survey – the percentage of people working and not working, looking for a job and not looking for a job, etc. – to the understated population data from the Census Bureau to produce its headline figures for the number of employed, the number of unemployed, the number of those actively looking for a job, the labor force, the unemployment rates, etc.
There is now widespread consensus that these understated population estimates by the Census Bureau have ended up understating overall employment and the labor force, and therefore overstating unemployment and the unemployment rates.
Let me explain.
Obviously, we’re astonished that we have two government agencies – the CBO and the Census Bureau – that so widely disagree with each other on this important topic of population and population growth. But we can see from various other reporting that the Census Bureau’s 2022 and 2023 estimates are way low.
And we cannot use the number of “border crossings” to help us nail down the influx of immigrants because “border crossings” numbers include people that were sent back and then crossed the border again, and were sent back again, and so they’re counted multiple times as border crossings though they’re not even in the US.
The census, taken in 2020 by the Census Bureau, produced more or less accurate figures, but the growth estimates for the years that followed, based on the Census Bureau’s formula, are just too low.
And this population data is important for all kinds of reasons, including the jobs report that the BLS releases on the first Friday of every month, with the one for March coming this Friday.
Impact on the employment data.
The BLS jobs report has two parts:
The “Establishment survey,” based on a survey of roughly 119,000 nonfarm business of all sizes, government agencies, nonprofits, etc.; it tracks the number of “jobs created,” which goes into every headline. This data set is not impacted by population estimates.
The “Household survey,” based on a survey of 60,000 households that rotate. Total employment, unemployment, labor force, labor force participation, unemployment rates, etc. are all based on the household survey. And this data is based on the population estimates by the Census Bureau.
Those two segments suddenly diverged.
There is always a substantial difference between the Establishment survey’s number of employees at nonfarm establishments and the Household survey’s overall employment which tracks everyone who is working, including the self-employed and farm workers.
So the Household survey’s number of workers (red in the chart below) is always larger than the number of employees on payrolls at nonfarm establishments (blue). In the years from 2015 until the pandemic, the difference was fairly stable at around 6.5 million workers.
But that difference has been shrinking. Over the past 12 months through February:
- The Establishment survey added 2.75 million employees, which is very strong.
- But the Household survey added only 667,000 workers, all of them in March and April 2023, and with employment actually falling over the past three months.
From 2015 through the beginning of the pandemic, the difference between the two was roughly stable at around 6.5 million workers. This difference has now shrunk by half:
Why? Because the household survey uses the Census Bureau population estimates.
The BLS applies the results of the Household Survey to the Census Bureau’s estimate of the population to come up with its figures for the overall number of employed, the number of unemployed, the number of those actively looking for a job, the labor force, the unemployment rates, etc.
Using the Census Bureau’s understated population then causes the BLS to understate overall employment and the labor force, and to therefore overstate the unemployment rates (people in the labor force who are unemployed and are actively looking for a job).
This huge wave of immigrants explains why the Establishment Survey of payroll jobs has been so strong: lots of immigrants got hired.
And the huge wave of immigrants also explains why, despite the strong hiring by establishments – 2.75 million workers added over the past 12 months – the labor market hasn’t tightened up further and hasn’t produced much bigger wage pressures.
And the huge wave of now employed immigrants adds to the factors why consumer spending – immigrants are consumers too – has been so strong despite the higher interest rates: “Drunken sailors” we’ve called our consumers for something like a year-and-a-half.
But the BLS employment data from its Household Survey missed all this and has fallen behind because it’s applied to the understated population data from the Census Bureau.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“Using the Census Bureau’s understated population then causes the BLS to understate overall employment and the labor force”
Wolf I did RTGA but can you explain the unemployment formula a little more. I would have expected population in the denominator (e.g. number of jobs divided by total population). But I think what you are saying is that the Household Survey is number of jobs divided by the 60k people they talk to to get an employment rate and then they multiply that by the total population to get the number of jobs. If that is right, are you sure that all this immigrants are either initially sampled as part of the 60k households (I would imagine that the BLS has a hard time contacting illegal immigrants) or that they have the same employment rate as the people surveyed?
“If that is right,…”
Yes.
In terms of the sampling, whether the new immigrants are part of the sample or not doesn’t make any difference because at the simplest most basic level so that even I can still follow it:
Say the BLS gets 30,000 valid responses (old-line Americans to the newest arrivals), it figures how many of them were employed (say 18,000 or 60% of the sample). Then it applies that 60% to the understated population estimates to come up with the headline employment figure, which is then also understated.
We obviously have significant anti immigrant sentiment in the US but do you expect that the significant immigrant work force not putting pressure on wage increases will create further problems? It seems like for America and Canada and much of Western Europe similar dynamics exist but of course for many countries with declining fertility rates it seems necessary. Seems like the rub is often between the balance of skilled and unskilled but that seems like an overly simplistic view.
I disagree with that assertion that we have “significant anti-immigrant sentiment” in America; rather we have significant anti-illegal -immigration sentiment. As we should for a variety of reasons, most importantly being the degradation of the rule of law.
There would have likely been even bigger wage increases in 2023 without this large supply of labor, especially in lower-lever services jobs. I think that’s what we’re seeing.
So less pay but higher living costs
due to increased demand ?
That’s an option.
I can only speak for myself when I say that I am anti-illegal immigration. I am a legal immigrant myself and that is how I think it should be done. I am very pro-immigration.
I believe the vast majority of US citizens, born here or immigrant, feel the same
In this case we should be revising per-capita spending analyses downwards as well. While real consumer spending is up, is real spending per person up, or is it stagnant with some doing well but many others struggling?
No, maybe not. The population data could cancel out in the per-capita figures.
The BEA produces the broadest monthly income figures. It also uses the Census Bureau population data. In its household surveys, it asks about all kinds of income. If it gets 30,000 responses in month X, for example, it averages those out and then applies the Census Bureau’s population data to those survey figures to come up with national income figures in many billions of dollars. It then divides that total by the population as per Census Bureau data to get per-capita.
So at the most superficial level, it seems the population estimates would largely cancel out in the per-capita data.
Wolf,
Do you have an opinion on the inflationary impact of the immigration?
It seems there are 2 forces at work: (1) deflation from lower wages for immigrants, potentially lowering overall wage levels (at least lower than they would otherwise be); and (2) government transfer payments (state, local and federal) to immigrants, along with transfer payments to service providers (e.g. hospitals) to cover immigrant expenses.
My impression is that the overall impact is inflationary as the transfer payments are funded by increased deficit spending, and the corporations reaping the benefits of lower wages are using the money to fund stock repurchases and executive comp as opposed to maintaining or lower price levels.
Do you have any work on this?
Immigrants work, earn money, and spend money, and so they contribute to consumer spending, and to inflationary pressures (including rents).
Immigrants are also a new supply of labor, and so they reduce somewhat the upward pressures on wages, esp. at lower level services jobs.
Those those two factors work against each other: more demand for consumer goods and services, but also more supply of labor.
Transfer payments to immigrants, if any, are minuscule, so you can take that off your list. By far the biggest “transfer payment” is Social Security, and you have to have worked in the US long enough (min. 10 years full-time, and more part time) and legally before you qualify for SS benefits, so that’s not for new immigrants. If immigrants have not worked long enough in the US, they also don’t get unemployment insurance benefits. So you can take that off your list, etc. The stuff in the clickbait headlines about prepaid debit cards are just pilot programs in some cities. Essentially just petty cash. In NY City’s pilot program, a few thousand immigrants get debit cards with an average of $12.52 per person, per day for 28 days, to buy food with. $12.52 per day won’t buy enough to drive up inflation in NYC, LOL.
You are correct about direct transfer payments. However, unless immigrants are brought over to do a particular job and return home, like the 1950s Bracero program, they bring and have families, and their children require a ton of education spending, which is a form of transfer payment. They also require emergency room treatment (because of EMTALA, they are required to be treated) and other costs.
Low skill immigration is not a good deal for America.
No one here said it was a “good deal.” Illegal immigration should be stopped. I’m an immigrant and have been here longer than dirt, but we have laws, and immigrants need to follow the law, and the government needs to execute the law and halt abuses.
But it’s hard to discuss something when people are throwing a lot of BS around. It’s complicated enough without BS.
Great insight, Wolf!
Regarding your comment at the end: for the consumer spending data, if/when this is reported on a per capita basis, is the denominator used based on the Census or the CBO population data?
I’m not sure how per-capita pencils out in terms of incomes. The population data could cancel out in the per-capita figures.
The BEA produces the broadest monthly income figures. It also uses the Census Bureau population data. In its household surveys, it asks about all kinds of income. If it gets 30,000 responses in month X, for example, it averages those out and then applies the Census Bureau’s population data to those survey figures to come up with national income figures in many billions of dollars. It then divides that total by the population as per Census Bureau data to get per-capita.
So at the most superficial level, it seems the population estimates would largely cancel out in the per-capita data.
That makes sense. Is the same true of the consumer spending data that you break down in your Drunken Sailor updates?
What I’m trying to get at is whether maybe, on a per capita basis, our drunken sailors maybe aren’t quite as drunk as they appear to be, if aggregate spending is (at least in part) being driven up by a surge in immigrants (who are under-estimated in the census data).
I.e., maybe the sailors aren’t quite as drunk, but there are more of them.
I might be missing something, but this analysis seems incorrect. The unemployment rate = the # unemployed/ total workforce *100. If the total workforce was underestimated by roughly 2 million per your analysis and all these uncounted immigrants found jobs, the # unemployed, i.e., the numerator would be unchanged. The denominator would increase by ~ 2 million but that would only reduce the unemployment rate by ~0.05%. Not zero but hardly significant in the grand scheme of things. Or do I have the math wrong? BTW, enjoy your stuff!
That’s not how it works. Say the BLS gets 30,000 valid responses (old-line Americans to the newest arrivals), it figures how many of them were employed (say 18,000 or 60% of the sample). Then it applies that 60% to the understated population estimates to come up with the headline employment figure (the total jobs that everyone cites), which is then also understated. By understating the total jobs, it also understates the total labor force (jobs plus those looking for a job), and that understated labor force would then produce an overstated unemployment rate.
Is it possible to redo the calculations from the household survey with the CBO pop data?
The BLS could certainly do that. I cannot.
Waves of workers show up, wages don’t rise. Color me shocked, shocked, shocked.
And those workers are almost all starting with nothing, so the bottom end of the consumption train keeps on trucking.
But housing, well housing is showing high end cracks. The cost of buying versus renting is craaaazy. Rent is the absolute economic choice for high end. The projected 20% fall based on no big interest rate cuts is really going to be toxic for the short term of the real estate profession, and flipping community.
But hey, all those new people are going to eat, drink, and be merry with more money in their pockets than ever before. Think of it as importing replacements for the working class that didn’t keep repopulating due to the pill, and the high cost of over polished children encouraged by the American Dream. Met a long settled immigrant (30 years) still busting his azz in the trades- and paying for the last kid to go to college. None of the kids are interested in the trades- too hard for the long run.
So, somebody has to hang the sheet rock, float, tape and tile these new houses for the winners of the American Dream sweepstakes. The losers living on disability, meh. They get a van down by the freeway, not even a river for them!
As a winner of the American Dream sweepstakes, I will not make a peep about the higher taxes coming to paper over the social cracks in this crazy system. I figure it is simply going to be the price paid for a quiet exit for Generation X.
Someday this war’s gonna end…
As an old fart I still make some good cash money hanging, floating and taping. I’m 66 and don’t take on big jobs anymore, but the money has never been better. Anyone just sitting on their ass all day at my age won’t be around long.