Side Effect of US Oil & Gas Boom: Record Ethane Production & Exports

Production, consumption by the US petrochemical industry, and exports all hit records, and the price collapsed.
US production of ethane – one of the natural-gas liquids that are in the hydrocarbon mix at oil and gas wells – rose 9% in 2023 to a record 2.6 million barrels per day (b/d), according to the EIA.
The record ethane production was a result of the boom in natural gas production that has made the US the largest natural gas producer in the world, and in 2023, also the largest LNG exporter in the world. Natural gas production in the US is in part a result of the boom in fracking for oil, that has turned the US into the largest crude oil producer in the world, with record production and exports of crude oil and petroleum products. These oil wells also produce profuse amounts of natural gas and natural gas liquids, including Ethane.
Over 60% of the ethane is produced in the Permian, which spans part of West Texas and New Mexico and is the most prolific oil field in the US. Natural gas processing plants dehydrate the raw natural gas, remove impurities, and then separate ethane and other natural gas liquids, such as propane, butanes, and pentanes, from the gas (chart via the EIA):
Ethane is used almost exclusively as feedstock by the petrochemical industry. Consumption of ethane by the huge US petrochemical industry rose 5% to 2.1 million b/d in 2023. The EIA reported:
“Two new petrochemical crackers, located in Port Arthur, Texas, and in Monaca, Pennsylvania, ramped up operations in 2023 after coming on line in late 2022. Ethane consumption in the Gulf Coast (PADD 3), where most crackers are located, increased 4% from 2022 to 2.0 million b/d. Ethane consumption on the East Coast (PADD 1) more than doubled, averaging 38,000 b/d in 2023, a 22,000 b/d increase from 2022.”
The rest of the ethane was exported. Exports of ethane increased by 13% to a record 471,000 b/d in 2023. About 45% of those exports went to China, 16% went to India, 14% to Canada, and 10% to Norway (chart via the EIA):
The EIA credited the growth in exports to growth in demand by the global petrochemical sector, rising tanker capacity, and low prices in the US for ethane.
The boom in natural gas production since 2007 has caused prices of natural gas to collapse in the US. Natural gas futures currently trade at $1.83 per million Btu (MMBtu). From 2000 through 2008, natural gas ranged from $2 to $15 per MMBtu, much of the time above $6 per MMBtu.
US production is now doing the same thing to ethane prices. But when ethane prices are low relative to natural gas prices, operators of natural gas processing plants can leave more ethane in the natural gas stream to be sold in natural gas markets. So there’s another outlet for some of the ethane, in theory. But natural gas prices are low too.
Ethane prices at Mont Belvieu, Texas, the main pricing hub for ethane (chart via the EIA):
Wonder if our planet will get annoyed one day with our poking and prodding and shake us off, maybe its pleased with our popping it’s zits, don’t know.
“Ethane is used almost exclusively as feedstock by the petrochemical industry.”
Why are methane and propane used for combustion, but not ethane?
Propane is used in the petrochemical industry as feedstock to produce ethylene, propylene, and other olefins.
Natural gas is used in the petrochemical industry to produce fertilizers, ammonia, etc.
There are lots of uses for all of them.
“Why are methane and propane used for combustion, but not ethane?”
Think plastics!
Asking the question differently: why are things like generators and furnaces commonly designed to run off methane or propane, but not ethane?
Ethane is very similar to methane and propane structurally, and its combustion is a similar chemical reaction as I understand.
I guess I’m wondering if the choice to use methane and propane for combustion is just an accident of history, or if there’s a specific reason why ethane is less ideal for this purpose. It does make. sense that ethane is the most ideal precursor to ethylene
Ethane is a viable fuel, but its only a fraction of the composition of natural gas, and so pure ethane is more useful used elsewhere. If there was a surplus we would probably burn it. As is, its better to take that pure ethane and use it for other things and burn the the refined natural gas once its processed to remove things like water vapor (which also isolates the ethane).
I would assume anything that can burn natural gas could burn ethane but this is a guess on my part and some chemist may interject and say “no its got a lower boil point/whatever” which would require some conversion in the engine for the fuel to efficiently be used.
Oh that makes sense!
Propane is also a fraction of the content of raw nat gas, but its much easier to liquify and store in metal cans because of its higher boiling point.
Methane has the lowest boiling point of the three, so its the most difficult to compress & liquefy, but its also the most abundant component of raw nat gas.
Ethane has neither of these “features” and therefore isn’t worth refining down to a pipeline-grade fuel. That said, I bet most engines that can run on methane and/or propane would run on ethane.
NB: the lower boiling point just means you need a more aggressive regulator on the gas line, since the pressure will be higher all else being equal.
Also, the air:fuel ratio will be different since ethane needs more oxygens than methane (and propane needs more oxygens than ethane)
Exporting crude oil,natural gas and their byproducts,helps with our balance of trade accounts…
Yes, but in 2023, prices of these products collapsed, and so exports in dollar terms fell:
With the days of fossil fuels numbered, countries are racing to exploit their reserves of oil, natural gas and ethane before the boom lowers. They only have a window of opportunity of 10-15 years. Then, electricity is king. There will still be a demand for oil, but it will be much shrunken. I wouldn’t be surprised if nuclear power didn’t make a resurgence.
But the electricity has to come from somewhere, which right now includes a lot of NG. Our current rate of transition to alternative energy sources means this will remain the case for many more than 10-15 years.
😂 There are still 2-3 billion people on this planet who use less than 5 kW per day (and population is growing) who will expect their standard of living to increase. Additionally, fossil fuels still account for about 75% of the world’s energy supply (and you’re completely forgetting about plastics and millions of other everyday products that are full of/packaged in fossil fuel byproducts).
If you think that’s going away in the next decade, you’re sadly mistaken.
Must be interesting how the deals must come together to get the rights to extract from land. Must be larger areas which cover vast swathes of land that might potentially have multiple owners. Have to assume if Federal or State land then they might get a cut but perhaps not.
Land owners, the state, and the federal gov get cuts ($$$) in the form of royalties when a production well is located and permitted for drilling and extraction on public or private lands. Depends on who has the mineral rights.
It’s always complicated and everything is negotiable, including surface work costs and eventual reclamation. I spent 30+ years in the oilfield business.
Thanks. I know BLM charges almost nothing for cattle and have to assume environmental damages occur. Guessing the company gets most of the benefit in all these cases.
I’ve worked production wells on BLM land and they are very restrictive to oil companies. A permit to drill can easily take two years to obtain and a reclamation plan is required to be submitted for approval for eventual well closure. All topside equipment (storage tanks, plumbing, etc) must be painted with their choice of ugly brown/green. Periodic inspections are conducted by BLM agents, etc, etc.
But the BLM is nowhere as crazy as dealing with Indian tribes on the same stuff.
If there are environmental damages, typically the company has to pay for the cleanup. When the Exxon Valdez beached, the oil spilled was a factor in the company getting a black mark on its reputation and that was a greater cost still.
When you buy a house, make sure you also get the mineral rights. If not…
I’m not kidding. There are many suburban single-family developments where the homebuilders separated the mineral rights from the property, and are not making the mineral rights part of the sale, and someday they might lease those mineral rights to drilling companies, at which point homeowners would have to deal with drilling rigs in their neighborhood, and then with oil and gas wells for all times to come. It’s a filthy business, and you don’t want to live near it.
I remember seeing this in the closing documents of a house I once bought. The title company said it was sort of standard stuff. I was in my twenties and didn’t know better, or think much of it at the time. I would definitely think twice now!
As a biased retired oilfield engineer I think the view is impressive.
Worse yet, mineral rights are dominant over surface rights, meaning that the mineral interest owner has the right to use to the surface to “the extent reasonably necessary” to extract the minerals. Hope the oil companies don’t find it “reasonably necessary” to drill in your swimming pool…
Glen,
“Must be larger areas which cover vast swathes of land that might potentially have multiple owners.”
Next time you fly across the US, look down: you can see the gazillion wells, each in a neat little square with a dirt road leading to it, huge networks of them, fanning out across the land. This is not everywhere, but in lots of places.
It’s quite impressive and/or shocking if you still can be impressed/shocked by something like this.
But as a side note: producing relatively cheap, plentiful, and reliable energy in our own country – and not having to beg the Saudis for oil, like we had to in the 1970s, and not having to beg Qatar for LNG – has become an immense benefit for the US economy.
And national security
Yes, most definitely.
Agreed. My preference would be these be national assets but I get we don’t roll that way in this country.
Fun fact: The state agency in Texas that regulates oil and gas production is known as the Texas Railroad Commission…
After reading Wolf’s article, I keep asking myself why are conservatives screaming about Biden wrecking the US oil & gas industry.
Yes, this is a running joke. Everyone is having fun with that one.
Hard to wage war & shut down oil & gas.