This Labor Market Is Not Loosening Further: Fed Gets More Reason for Wait-and-See

But the headlines-grabbing layoff announcements had the effect of calming the churn.

The global layoff announcements by big companies, and the scary headlines they entailed, and actual layoffs that everyone could see, have had the effect of making employees more worried about their jobs, and instead of quitting to get a better job, more people keep their nose to the grindstone. With fewer people quitting, there are fewer job openings that they left behind, and fewer hires to fill them. So that massive churn got wrung out of the system.

But the labor market then stopped loosening further. Job openings have remained essentially unchanged for months at very high levels, quits have stabilized, hires have risen, and layoffs and discharges remain below prepandemic levels – all documenting a still tight labor market.

Voluntary quits – workers that quit a job on their own to take another job or to do whatever – rose for the second month in a row to 3.48 million in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today.

Employment has grown over the years, so it’s helpful to look at quits as a percent of nonfarm employment. It shows how the labor market tightened in the years before the pandemic, and in February this year, at 2.2%, was right back where it had been in 2018 and just a tad below 2019, having worked off the entire quit-mania during the pandemic. Those layoff announcements really had an effect:

The quit-mania during the pandemic amounted to a massive churn for employers, who suddenly had lots of job openings left behind by people who quit, and had to hire lots of people to fill those newly opened jobs.

Job openings had been declining sharply in 2023 as fewer people quit, leaving behind fewer openings that had to be filled, and as companies dialed back their hiring aspirations. But since October, job openings have sort of flattened out at still very high levels.

In February, job openings ticked up to 8.76 million, up by 25% from the already fairly high levels in 2019, indicating a still hot employment environment. But the massive churn that prevailed during the pandemic has calmed down.

This data is based on surveys of about 21,000 work sites, released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as part of its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). This is not based on internet job postings.

As employment as grown over the years, so should job openings. When the percentage of job openings to employment increases, it’s a sign that the labor market is tightening.

In February, job openings rose to 5.6% of nonfarm employment, compared to 4.8% during the tightest month before the pandemic, and the percentage has been stable at this level over the past five months. The three-month average has been stable for three months at around 5.6%:

Job openings vary by industry.

In Professional & business services, a huge category where many tech and social media companies are, job openings have been rising since July.

In Information, job openings have been zigzagging higher, driven perhaps by AI mania.

In healthcare, job openings are still in the astronomical zone and are rising again.

In Construction, they’ve been at record levels for months.

In Manufacturing, job openings started to increase again and are much higher than before the pandemic.

But in Wholesale trade and in Transportation, warehousing & utilities, job openings have swooned back to prepandemic levels.

In Retail trade (mostly brick-and-mortar retail), job openings dropped to 2015 levels, from the pandemic spike, as part of the continued Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown, as I’ve called it since 2017.







Hires rose to 5.82 million, the most since September. As a percent of nonfarm employment, hires rose to 3,7%, also the highest since September. The three-month average rose to 3.7%, first increase since September:

Layoffs and discharges rose to 1.72 million. These layoffs and discharges, though up from the pandemic lows, are still lower than they were before the pandemic.

In 2014-2019, layoffs and discharges averaged 1.8 million per month, part of the normal way of business. In March and April 2020, they averaged over 10 million.

This data is based on surveys of about 21,000 work sites, released by the BLS today, and not based on global layoff announcements in the media.

Layoffs and discharges as a percent of nonfarm employment ticked up to 1.04%. Before the pandemic, this ratio was around 1.2%. During the pandemic layoffs in the spring of 2020, it spiked to nearly 6%, then plunged to 0.9% as labor shortages defined the labor market.

Not all of the headline-grabbing layoff announcements translated into equal workforce reductions. For example, Alphabet announced in January 2023 that it would lay off 12,000 employees globally. Based on its quarterly reports however, its global headcount dropped by only 8,913 employees in Q2 2023, and has been rising again since then. Google was laying off fewer people than announced through one door – just getting rid of some deadwood? – while hiring people through another door.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.