US Natural Gas Production, Exports of Natural Gas via LNG and Pipelines, All Soar to New Records in 2023, Price Collapses

The US became the largest LNG exporter in the world in 2023. It has long been the largest natural gas producer in the world.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Annual natural gas marketed production in the US rose by 4.7% to a record 41.3 trillion cubic feet in 2023, according to EIA data. Natural gas production has surged by 113% since 2006, and by 41% since 2017, as a result of the massive US fracking boom that reshaped the energy landscape and pricing in the US and globally.
Some milestones:
- In 2009, the price of US natural gas collapsed amid overproduction from fracking, and no LNG export terminals in the lower 48 states.
- In 2011, the US became the largest natural gas producer in the world, with prices wobbling along collapsed levels.
- In 2016, natural gas became the dominant fuel for power generation in the US, beating coal.
- In 2016, the first LNG export terminal in the lower 48 states came on line, and large-scale LNG exports began.
- In 2023, the share of natural gas rose to another record of 42.7% of total power generated in the US.
- In 2023, the US became the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the world for the first time, beating Quatar and Australia.
And the US natural gas price collapsed.
On February 20, the price of natural gas futures plunged as low as $1.53 per million Btu, coming just within a hair of the lows since the early 1990s. Before 2009, it had largely ranged between $4 and $13. On Friday, the collapsed price of natural gas futures traded at $1.89 per million Btu.
US natural gas exports.
The US has exported natural gas via pipelines to Mexico since the late 1990s, and to a lesser extent to Canada (from which the US also imports natural gas). And the US has long had a small LNG export terminal in Alaska.
But large-scale exports of LNG to the rest of the world was impossible until the first large-scale LNG export terminal on the Gulf Coast began operating in 2016. And as more export terminals were built, the LNG export boom took off, providing more demand for US production, but US production skyrocketed, inundating the US with supply – hence the renewed price collapse.
Total exports of natural gas via LNG to the rest of the world, and via pipelines to Mexico and Canada spiked by 10.2% in 2023 to a new record of 7.6 trillion cubic feet, or roughly 18% of US marketed production.
Exports via LNG spiked by 12.4% to a record 4.34 trillion cubic feet in 2023.
Exports via pipeline to Mexico and Canada jumped by 7.6% to 3.27 trillion cubic feet in 2023. The US imports no natural gas from Mexico. But it imports more natural gas from Canada than it exports to Canada.
Net exports (exports minus imports) of natural gas soared to 4.7 trillion cubic feet. The US had long been a net importer of natural gas, with ever increasing imports. But fracking changed the equation. As production soared starting in 2007, imports began to fall, and net exports – a negative number at the time – became less negative.
In 2017, the US became a net exporter of natural gas, exporting more than importing, and net exports have continued to soar. The flat part in 2022 occurred because of the shutdown of the Freeport natural gas liquefaction plant in Texas, after a major fire, which cut LNG export capacity by 17% for the second half of 2022.
LNG Exports by region. Europe was for the second year the largest buyer of US LNG. Exports to Europe rose to a record 2.70 trillion cubic feet in 2023, accounting for 62% of US LNG exports (red line in the chart below).
Asia had been the biggest buyer of US LNG, at first Japan and South Korea, then also China and India. In 2021, exports of LNG to Asia reached a record 1.68 trillion cubic feet. But in 2022, as sales to Europe soared, sales to Asia plunged. In 2023, sales to Asia rose to 1.14 trillion cubic feet, roughly even with 2020.
Latin America and the Middle East (mostly Turkey and Kuwait) have been smaller buyers of LNG:
I’m not sure what proportion of total production is used for heating, but the warm winter probably didn’t help this year.
I’m no chart analyzing expert but sure looks like some very strong multi year support at current prices.
Any solid dividend paying options in the gas space?
As prices collapsed here in the US, that collapsed price of LNG isn’t reflected for the backyard grill. Which is up roughly 10% in order to keep putting out tasty home made dinners….
Backyard grills are usually propane.
That’s propane in your grill, not LNG. Maybe you’re thinking LPG… liquefied petroleum gases, propane is one of them.
I’ve had NG grills and clothes dryers for almost 20yrs, Canada has been oversupplied with NG for ages. Might depend on the supply capacity in your area.
NG prices earned the name the widow maker for a reason, lol
Not Wolf is correct. Where we have nat gas lines running into neighborhoods in Florida, lots of folks use it for grilling.
You can use either (nat gas or propane), it just depends on changing the nozzle size of the burner jet. Propane is the most common due to availability and portability, but if you have a nat gas source, you can buy a kit to change the grill over to use it.
Each spike on that natural gas futures chart supplied it’s own list of producer disasters. And each period of disaster for the industry seems to produce a crop of stars.
Barry Bannister explained it well in 2011:
“Centuries of data support the view that commodity production is a price taking, high fixed-cost, capital-intensive, deeply cyclical industry, with periodic bouts of pricing power that lure new capital into the industry only to be dashed against the rocks when commodity prices stagnate.”
Art Berman doesn’t think that our pre-eminence will last long, though —
Art Berman has been saying the same BS for over 10 years, including on this site in March 2014:
https://wolfstreet.com/2014/03/06/shale-oil-gas-not-a-revolution-but-a-retirement-party-2/
In that article of March 2014, Art Berman said: “On the gas side, all shale gas plays except the Marcellus are in decline or flat. The growth of US supply rests solely on the Marcellus and it is unlikely that its growth can continue at present rates.”
But NG production exploded after 2014!!!
And this BS:
Art Berman: “I’m a technology enthusiast but I see the big breakthroughs in new industries, not old extractive businesses like oil and gas. Technology has made many things possible in my lifetime including shale and deep-water production, but it hasn’t made these things cheaper.”
So don’t drag him into here like he’s some kind of Jesus Christ. He has been a broken record for 10 years. And oil and gas production has exploded over that time.
Mic drop.
The simultaneous spike in exports and strong downward trend in prices is great news for the US. Why anyone would want to destroy our natural gas industry instead of focusing on point source pollution control is beyond me.
Thanks for the data Wolf!
You forgot to mention that the Bidden administration has stated its intention to perhaps curtail LNG exports for ‘climate change’ reasons. That announcement has of course had a negative effect on nat gas prices. You don’t suppose they’re trying to buy votes in the coming election, do you?
Naw. What had an effect on prices was over-production, the currently unusually high storage levels in the US for this time of the year due to over production and a milder winter, and maybe more competition from renewables in the power generation sector. High storage levels are a killer for natural gas prices. But people blamed Biden for the high energy prices, and now they blame him for the lower energy prices??
Come on now, Wolf! You know there’s a dial on the Resolute Desk for energy prices. Draining the SPR to suppress oil prices will do that. Need to refill it, but that’s another post or posts. Gorozen.com addresses the energy issue pretty comprehensively. Thanks!
I would like to see a gas pipeline from the US to Europe under the Atlantic.
I can’t imagine that is feasible. The length and depth alone would be prohibitive. And like we saw with the Nord Stream 2, such a pipeline would become an immediate target for sabotage.
I don’t claim to be an expert on undersea pipelines, but has there ever even been a US to EU pipeline even discussed/engineered?
Undersea gas pipelines tend to blow up all by themselves.
Is it fair to credit energy exports for digging us out of ZIRP? The 2015/2016 explosion in NG exports coincides with QT 1 and a rising dollar. Environmentalism be damned if so ..
When you consider the social cost of fracking, mainly the polluted water table And the wear and tare on roads, is it a good thing to be exporting this natural resources at subpar prices? Or any price at all?
You need to update your thinking about fracking. The lighting water on fire was a PR stunt and was 100% fake news.
Mostly water and sand is injected in these wells, and wells are lined with steel casing to prevent the contamination of nearby groundwater. Since NG is often a substitute for coal, environmental effects (air pollution, CO2, groundwater contamination) are lessened in nearly all studies cases.