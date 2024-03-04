Inflation & Interest Rates; the Big Housing Arbitrage; Office CRE & Banks; Skid Marks of China’s RE Chaos in the US; Legacy Automakers’ EV Woes; and Other Thoughts

Wolf Richter on “This Week in Money,” at HoweStreet.com, recorded on February 29:
Thank you Wolf. FRED may need to start tracking decreased US productivity caused by addiction to Wolf Street! Each post is so chock full of vital and important information that a lot of folks like me pause the regular day’s work to study WR.
Can you imagine someone who thinks NVDA surpassing Aramco in market value and SMCI joining the S&P 500 as the sign of a blow off top?
Yes, it is part of the blow-off top.
But the big question to me is “is this 1996-7 or is it more like 1999?”. This blow-off top might last a few more years. NVDA to >2500?
Just out of curiosity Wolf, do you think the modern Federal Reserve’s myopic focus on high inflation being the only possible condition to justify raising interest rates a mistake?
Back in the 1980s & 1990s, there were a lot more ways to trigger interest rate hikes & monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve. For example, a general sense of the economy overheating, or during the first Internet bubble, Greenspan raised rates because he thought stocks were getting irrationally exuberant.
God I barely remember those days when the state was so conservative as to discourage economic bubbles
I think the focus on consumer price inflation is appropriate.
Asset price inflation is an issue, a result actually of too low interest rates. But it’s political suicide to go out and say, we’re going to bring down stock prices and home prices, because they’re too high. The Fed would have a rebellion in Congress on its hands. In addition, it would put the Fed in charge of determining what the right stock prices and home prices are. It sends shudders down my spine.
Let’s not expand the Fed’s mandates, please.
I hear your point, but when you create a problem, shouldn’t you be tasked with fixing it?
This is also leaving aside that asset price inflation inevitably leads to CPI inflation, at least at some point and to some degree.
Fixing problems created isn’t really the American way or even fixing something your precursor created. Sweep it under the rug and move on! Accountability would be refreshing to see but can’t see it happening.
It surprisingly doesn’t, at least not anywhere close to the magnitude needed to move inflation figures.
Case in point: the bull market of 2009-2020. Also, the 1990s bull market, where trailing-12-month CPI* rates were 1.5% to 2% between mid-1997 to mid-1999, during peak internet mania. (*the Federal Reserve changed its preferred inflation index from CPI to PCE in 2000.) If Greenspan had acted like the modern Federal Reserve, rates would have been held, if not reduced due to below-target CPI, during this time.
You might hear about average working-class Joes who invested early in NVIDIA or virtual funnymoney and became multi-millionaires, but those people are in the extreme minority & nowhere near enough to drive up inflation. The fact is stock & financial asset ownership is extremely top-heavy relative to the income spectrum.
Wolf,
The other fellows on this week in money talked about gold & bitcoin
What do you think of either as an investment, have any interest?
I know you didn’t ask me, but something about Bitcoin’s price movement in the past month just seems fake to me, like it’s being manipulated by some big players who have an ulterior motive.
Everyone needs to do their own research and bitcoin fans are more or less fanatics, but that doesn’t make some of the things they say true or false.
But the best way I would describe it to the wolf street crowd is that it is a monetary technology designed to be the antithesis of fiat money.
It is not just scarce, it is at all times 100% provably scarce. Imagine if you could audit all gold, in every vault, worldwide, at nearly no cost to you – and the total amount of all of that gold is known, limited and will never change from the original plan. Provably so.
Some aspects of its “monetary technology” require vigilance into the future and nothing is guaranteed as in anything in life – but for right now and the foreseeable future it is truly unconfiscatable and uncensorable. It is also undetectable if the holder chooses to memorize 12 words as a password. And when sending it in a transaction to any destination in any country, for the traits mentioned in this paragraph above, the cost is negligible. Any other asset that is not subject to the whims of a government does not come close to such a low carry cost or transaction/transportation fees & risks. If you do it right, there is no counter party risk.
If any of these things sound like something that most of the planet will find to be valuable in the future to you then go do some research and learn more.
You didn’t ask me either but I just heard a good quote on gold I’ll share:
Gold is like your home insurance. If your house burns down, you’ll be glad you had insurance. However your house still burned down – your situation is just less bad than it would have been.
If I wake up tomorrow and my gold is worth $5000/oz, I wouldn’t be celebrating – it would mean there’s a major financial crisis unfolding.
Gold is fine as a long-term investment. It might not make you any money for years, but there are other investments that might not make you any money for years either.
Bitcoin is a gambling token. So have at it.
Always a good comprehensive review. Wish the US would take a friendly approach to China. Clearly bring anti-China is more important than addressing climate change. BYD cars look great, priced reasonable in Europe but of course impossible here as even if allowed the tariffs would be massive.
Love these posts! Thanks.