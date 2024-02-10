The $2 Trillion in Goods the US Exported in 2023: Led by Energy Products, Capital Goods, Pharmaceuticals, and Automotive

The biggest export group — crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, petrochemicals — retraced part of the 50% spike as prices dropped.

The huge US trade deficit improved – or got less horrible, we might say – by 19% in 2023, with exports of goods and services rising to $3.05 trillion, and with imports of goods and services falling sharply to $3.83 trillion, producing the least horrible trade deficit since 2020, of $773 billion. The US trade deficit with China and Hong Kong was cut by 29%, as other countries such as Vietnam and Mexico picked up some of the trade. As we discussed in detail the other day, it’s a good thing that trade finally improves, and it was a major contributor to the surprisingly strong GDP in 2023.

Despite the horrible trade deficit, the US still exported over $2 trillion of goods alone – not counting services – amounting to roughly half the GDP of Germany. Those exports added $2 trillion to US GDP in 2023. Those are big numbers. But the US is a huge economy, and it doesn’t export enough, given the size of its economy; and it imports way too much.

The biggest US export products.

Industrial supplies and materials include crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, and petrochemical products that together amounted to $466 billion in exports in 2023, but that was down by 13% from 2022 when $534 billion of the products were exported, amid the 50% surge that year. These products are the largest line items in the overall category “Industrial supplies and materials.” Some of the spike and retracement are related to the sharp movements in prices.

The US has become the largest producer of crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas in the world, drill baby drill, and it has a large petrochemical industry, and exports large amounts of those products.

Industrial supplies and materials 2023 2022 % change Total, in billion $ 728.0 830.8 -12.4% Top products: Crude oil 116.9 119.1 -1.9% Other petroleum products 77.3 91.2 -15.2% Fuel oil 47.9 58.5 -18.1% Plastic materials 44.8 50.2 -10.8% Natural gas 42.0 63.1 -33.5% Other chemicals 39.5 42.0 -6.0% Organic chemicals 34.6 39.8 -13.1% Other industrial supplies 32.9 32.6 1.1% Natural gas liquids 30.9 38.0 -18.7% Nonmonetary gold 29.6 40.1 -26.3% Finished metal shapes 25.8 25.4 1.6% Newsprint 12.6 14.7 -14.2% Precious metals, other 12.3 18.8 -34.5% Iron and steel mill products 12.2 12.0 1.5% Coal and fuels, other 11.9 11.8 1.4% Inorganic chemicals 11.9 13.3 -10.3% Fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides 11.1 15.9 -30.2% Metallurgical grade coal 11.0 13.6 -19.2% Copper 10.0 9.7 3.6%

“Capital goods except automotive” was the #1 export category until the export surge of crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, and petrochemical products took over.

Capital goods, except automotive 2023 2022 % change Total, in billion $ 601.2 572.7 5.0% Top products: Other industrial machinery 68.8 73.9 -6.8% Semiconductors 57.1 66.5 -14.1% Civilian aircraft engines 53.8 44.9 19.9% Electric apparatus 53.2 49.2 8.1% Medical equipment 46.4 42.8 8.3% Telecommunications equipment 39.1 34.6 13.0% Civilian aircraft 35.9 29.2 23.0% Industrial engines 29.6 26.8 10.8% Computer accessories 29.1 31.5 -7.7% Measuring, testing, control instruments 28.8 27.6 4.5% Civilian aircraft parts 23.8 20.3 17.0% Computers 19.7 18.4 7.1% Generators, accessories 15.1 14.0 8.5% Materials handling equipment 14.4 13.2 8.8% Laboratory testing instruments 14.1 13.9 1.7% Excavating machinery 13.2 12.1 9.0% Agricultural machinery, equipment 11.0 10.0 9.7% Photo, service industry machinery 10.9 10.5 4.1% Metalworking machine tools 7.5 6.9 9.1%

“Consumer goods” exports are dominated by pharmaceutical preparations, and those exports have soared by 70% since 2019.

Consumer goods 2023 2022 % change Total, in billion $ 260.4 245.7 6.0% Top products: Pharmaceutical preparations 102.0 89.3 14.2% Cell phones and other household goods 33.2 31.8 4.5% Gem diamonds 20.7 20.6 0.6% Toiletries and cosmetics 15.0 14.4 4.6% Jewelry 14.4 11.8 21.8% Artwork and other collectibles 11.3 11.1 2.2% Toys, games, and sporting goods 10.9 12.4 -11.9% Textile apparel and household goods 8.2 8.4 -2.3%

“Automotive vehicles, parts, and engines” exports are dwarfed by imports of products in that category.

Automotive vehicles, parts, and engines 2023 2022 % change Total, in billion $ 179.0 159.7 12.1% Top products: Other automotive parts and accessories 62.8 54.7 14.9% Passenger cars 61.6 57.2 7.7% Trucks, buses, and special purpose vehicles 29.8 24.4 22.2% Engines and engine parts 21.3 20.1 6.0%

“Foods, feeds, and beverages” exports vary widely from year to year, with some commodities jumping and others dropping. The year 2023 was complicated by low water on the Mississippi that restricted barge grain movements, particularly corn.

Foods, feeds, and beverages 2023 2022 % change Total, in billion $ 162.5 179.9 -9.7% Top products: Soybeans 29.5 35.4 -16.7% Meat, poultry, etc. 24.8 26.5 -6.5% Other foods 17.5 17.8 -1.4% Corn 14.3 19.8 -27.5% Animal feeds, n.e.c. 13.1 12.4 5.4% Nuts 9.7 9.7 0.2% Fruits, frozen juices 8.7 8.6 0.8% Vegetables 7.9 7.5 5.9% Bakery products 7.7 7.1 8.0% Dairy products and eggs 6.6 8.0 -16.8% Wheat 6.3 8.5 -26.3%

“Other goods” is everything else that gets exported that is not part of the five big categories.

Other goods 2023 2022 % change Total, in billion $ 88.4 76.4 15.8%

Exports minus imports: Step in the right direction.

Exports of goods (blue) fell by $39 billion to $2.05 trillion, as we discussed here. Imports of goods (purple) improved by $161 billion to $3.11 trillion. So the trade deficit in goods (red line) improved by $121 billion, to $1.06 trillion, the first major improvement since 2009.

