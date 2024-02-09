Miles Driven Eke Out Record in 2023 after Covid-Plunge: People Drive Less, but there Are More People

Mass transit is still singing the remote-work blues. RTO not now?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The number of miles driven by highway-legal vehicles of all types – cars and light trucks, buses, motorcycles, delivery vans, medium-duty and heavy trucks – rose by 2.1% in 2023, to 3,264 billion miles, and that, folks, was a new record, barely squeaking past the prior record of 2019, according to estimates by the Department of Transportation.
Miles driven took a huge hit during the pandemic, as many people stopped driving to work, either because they’d been laid off or because they’d shifted to working from home.
Despite a year of corporate handwringing about the return to the office (RTO), office attendance is far from having reached the old levels; what we’re seeing here is that people have switched during the pandemic to driving instead of using public transit systems, and that habit has stuck, streets and highways are now as congested as before, while public transit systems are still singing the blues, as we’ll see in a moment:
The Department of Transportation bases its estimates of miles driven on traffic counts collected at about 7,500 traffic counting locations across the US.
The mass-transit blues.
The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system, one of the largest commuter rail systems in the country, exemplifies the mass-transit blues (and it even got some all-new trains now). In 2019, 117.3 million passengers used it. During the pandemic, usage collapsed, and people drove what were initially beautifully uncongested highways. As more people drove, congestion began to return to prepandemic levels.
But BART ridership has recovered only partially. In 2023, ridership rose 12% year-over-year to 47.6 million people, more than double the ridership in 2020, but still down 59% from 2019.
In the last four months – October through January – ridership was up in the range of 10-20% from the same months a year earlier, so ridership has continued to increase.
But given the persistence of hybrid work and full-time remote, the recovery will be a long slog, and there are doubts ridership will go back to 2019 levels. Mass transit ridership in general somewhat reflects the massive structural crisis of office towers, as office CRE keeps getting messier in the aftermath of “The War for Space.”
People are driving less, but there are more people.
It boils down to this: The US population of driving age (16 years and older) keeps increasing, but on average, each person has been driving less, a trend that started after the peak in 2004.
In 2004, there were 223.4 million people over 16 in the US, according to the Census Bureau. And 2,965 billion miles were driven that year, or 13,274 miles per person of driving age.
In 2023, there were 267.0 million people over 16, an increase of 20% from 2004, while the 3,264 billion miles driven were up only 10% over the same period. And the average fell by 8% from 2004, to 12,226 miles per person of driving age.
In 2023, miles driven per person of driving age, at 12,226 miles, was still down by nearly 3% from 2019. But over the same period, the population of driving age rose by 3%. So overall miles driven squeaked past the 2019 record.
This chart also shows the results of the American commuting culture and urban sprawl that led to ever-more miles driven per person through 2004. The only two exceptions were the two oil shocks in the 1970s, when the price of gasoline exploded.
But after 2004, a big change slowly took effect. The employment crisis of the Great Recession, which reduced commuting, didn’t start till 2008, and by late 2010 employment was growing again; so it doesn’t explain the totality of the curve though it contributed to it. We can see that there is a structural shift in the background that has been going on for two decades.
I was just looking at the Washington DC metro ridership figures yesterday. They show a very similar pattern to BART.
https://www.wmata.com/initiatives/ridership-portal/Metrorail-Ridership-Summary.cfm
How much do you think the order-out-for-delivery habits that were grown during the pandemic effect miles driven? On one hand there are more miles driven by delivery folks and less miles driven by Joe average heading down to the Taco Bell.
With the cost of vehicles, gas, insurance and tires we are probably never going back to the miles driven per person that we had during the peak of happy motoring.
This is an interesting question, and we grappled with it before occasionally, without coming up with solid answers.
Broader ecommerce is likely a bigger complication than just food delivery services. The number of last-mile vans I see driving around and double-parking is just stunning. It used to be just UPS and FedEx and the USPS. Now it’s all them with UPS and Fed-Ex several times a day, plus Amazon all day long and even weekends, plus private contractors, etc. So they’re driving lots of miles.
But on the other hand, people that buy online no longer drive to the mall or specialty store to buy that item there. A van on a route puts on less miles in a day than 30 people hopping into their cars to drive to the mall.
I’m not even going to guess whether the net of ecommerce-minus-mall-driving added or subtracted miles on a per-capita basis.
Uber is kind of the same question. In big dense cities, people use Uber instead of owning a car (they also walk and use mass transit). So they don’t drive at all. But the Ubers drive. What’s the net miles added/subtracted?
Ultimately, we can see in the long-term trends that something big is going on that changed the direction of what was decades of ever more miles per capita.
Can confirm; riding the BART is a joy these days – new cars, plenty of seats.
They still screech though — even the new trains. I don’t know why that’s so hard to fix. Some harmonic vibration.
The fall in public transport ridership is also behind the recent profitability of Uber. Many public transport companies went bankrupt during the pandemic while others under invested and thus don’t offer good or full services. As people have returned to offices, there are fewer options for people so they take Uber, and Uber has raised prices to benefit from the increased demand
Wolf:
“But after 2004, a big change slowly took effect. The employment crisis of the Great Recession, which reduced commuting, didn’t start till 2008, and by late 2010 employment was growing again; so it doesn’t explain the totality of the curve though it contributed to it. ”
here is a possible answer:
Amazon launched their Prime subscription in February of 2005 at the initial price point of $79 a year, offering unlimited 2-day delivery on over 1 million in-stock items (or as they announced it “all-you-can-eat express shipping”).
I have some friends in the East Bay that are back working “in the office” (in Downtown SF) but are not riding BART as they did in the past due to a higher percentage of crazy people in the trains (that are using them as a moving homeless centers) “and” in increase in “Bipping” in the BART East Bay Parking lots (the text on the YouTube trailer for the new “Bipping Movie” “Splash City” says “In the Bay, every 30 seconds a window is broken and a car is broken into” Since Covid I have passed well over 100 TART (Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation) busses and over 90% of them have been empty. TART recently started a new UBER type service called “TART Connect” that will pick you up at home and take you to the store rather than keeping all the empty full size busses driving around the lake. With less and less long term rentals in Tahoe for the poor (most have already been converted to AirBnBs) in Tahoe there are less and less people up there that even thinking about “taking the bus”. I’ve been managing apartments for over 40 years and due to the higher cost less people have cars today (you can’t buy a used Honda Civic for $1K like you could in the 80’s and less people need a second car with UBERR/Lyft) and WAY more people get stuff delivered (last week I helped a DoorDash guy delivering a single Starbucks Latte to one of my residents find the unit). With insurance going up I bet even more people will be getting rid of cars. Just two years ago it cost $440/year to insure my Land Rover Defender 90 that I keep at the cabin with a Hagerty low miles “Collector Car” policy. It is now up to $730/year and when I was driving it this past weekend I realized that I drove it less than 730 miles in the past year.
P.S. When I was in High School the Fairfield Area Rapid Transit was called “FART”
So, there’s more and more “driving age” people, but less and less “working age” people? We see stories all the time about not enough people working to sustain social security. Hmm.
Many years ago I would take an AC Transit or BART train to get somewhere. It was always a creepy experience (because of all the creeps riding). By the time I dove to a BART station and parked or waited a half hour or more for a bus at a bus-stop, and given all the drawbacks to public transportation, I decided it’s just easier and safer to drive wherever I wanted to go. Public transportation in the Bay Area has a very big “disgust” or “ick” factor, which authorities rarely discuss. I don’t use Uber or Lyft, but I imagine they, along with remote working, have also put a fair sized dent in pubic transportation.