Our Drunken Sailors Went Partying Again: Consumer Spending on Services, even Adjusted for Inflation, is Red-Hot

They’re in absolutely no mood to slow down. And they still saved part of their income. So why should they slow down?

Consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, rose by 5.3% annualized in February from January, after a lull in the prior month. Year-over-year and adjusted for inflation, spending was up by 2.4%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. As has been the case for a while, spending on services is hot.

The three-month moving average irons out the monthly squiggles and shows the trends better. Adjusted for inflation, it rose by 2.7% annualized for the month and by 2.5% year-over-year.

This inflation-adjusted spending growth of around 2.5% year-over-year is at the upper end of the range over the past 24 months.

Drunken Sailors not so much. Consumers keep splurging on goods and services, despite endless expectations that they would run out of steam. But our drunken sailors, as we’ve lovingly and facetiously called them for over a year, are not that drunken after all.

A record number are working, and they have gotten substantial pay raises, and they’re making record amounts of money. Yield investors have been receiving 5%-plus in interest on their trillions of dollars in money market funds, CDs, high-yield savings accounts, and T-bills. Mom-and-pop landlords received nice rent increases. Retirees received 8.7% COLAs for 2023, though for 2024, COLAs are down to 3.2%. And it all adds up. And folks spent much of their incomes.

But consumers still made more than they spent, and they saved the rest, which added to their wealth and provided a cushion for future spending.

The personal savings rate in February was 3.6% — they saved 3.6% of their disposable income (after-tax income) and blew the rest. The savings rate of 3.6% is about where it had been in 1999-2000; and it’s higher than it was in 2004-2007, but lower than it was in the years before the pandemic.

Spending on services, adjusted for inflation, spiked by 7.6% annualized in February from January, and was up 3.0% year-over-year.

The three-month moving average, adjusted for inflation, rose by 5.1% annualized for the month and was up 2.7% year-over-year.

Inflation has now gotten entrenched in services, and inflation is reheating in services, but consumers are outspending services inflation by a good margin.

The blue line indicates the prepandemic trend, and the acceleration in recent months is bringing spending on services closer to the prepandemic trend.

Still not back to normal. Spending on services accounted for 65.6% of total consumer spending in February, the largest share since the beginning of the pandemic.

Services include housing costs, utilities, insurance, streaming, broadband, cellphone, entertainment, healthcare, airfares, lodging, rental cars, memberships, etc. That’s where people directed 65.6% of their spending.

The remaining 34.4% are spent on durable goods (cars, computers, furniture, appliances, etc.) and non-durable goods (food, gasoline, clothing, shoes, supplies, etc.).

But the share of spending on services (65.6% in February) is still not back to pre-pandemic times, when the share was about 2 percentage points higher, averaging around 67.5%. The reason for this is in part that spending on durable goods is still far above prepandemic trend. People just refuse to slow down buying stuff, as we’ll see in less than a moment.







Spending on durable goods, adjusted for inflation, jumped by 15% annualized for the month, LOL. This is Exhibit A why we like the three-month moving average which irons out this kind of drama.

The three-month moving average, adjusted for inflation, was unchanged for the month, and was up year-over-year by 3.2%. So that’s a lot in inflation-adjusted terms.

Durable goods prices have been dropping for over a year – so negative inflation. But in February, the PCE price index for durable goods, released today, rose by 2.8% annualized from January, after a similar increase in January, perhaps indicators that the deflation in durable goods that we saw in 2023 may be coming to an end.

The blue line indicates the prepandemic trend. On an inflation adjusted basis, spending is now almost where it had been during the very peak of the stimulus craze.

This kind of spending behavior – even as the Fed is attempting to slow demand by tightening monetary policies – is mindboggling, and it hammers home the point that Americans are in no mood to slow down; they’re buying stuff whether they need it or not:

Spending on nondurable goods, adjusted for inflation, fell for the second month in a row from the record in December. The three-month average fell by 3.0% annualized in February from January, but was still up by 1.7% year-over-year.

