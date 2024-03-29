Our Drunken Sailors Went Partying Again: Consumer Spending on Services, even Adjusted for Inflation, is Red-Hot

They’re in absolutely no mood to slow down. And they still saved part of their income. So why should they slow down?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, rose by 5.3% annualized in February from January, after a lull in the prior month. Year-over-year and adjusted for inflation, spending was up by 2.4%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. As has been the case for a while, spending on services is hot.
The three-month moving average irons out the monthly squiggles and shows the trends better. Adjusted for inflation, it rose by 2.7% annualized for the month and by 2.5% year-over-year.
This inflation-adjusted spending growth of around 2.5% year-over-year is at the upper end of the range over the past 24 months.
Drunken Sailors not so much. Consumers keep splurging on goods and services, despite endless expectations that they would run out of steam. But our drunken sailors, as we’ve lovingly and facetiously called them for over a year, are not that drunken after all.
A record number are working, and they have gotten substantial pay raises, and they’re making record amounts of money. Yield investors have been receiving 5%-plus in interest on their trillions of dollars in money market funds, CDs, high-yield savings accounts, and T-bills. Mom-and-pop landlords received nice rent increases. Retirees received 8.7% COLAs for 2023, though for 2024, COLAs are down to 3.2%. And it all adds up. And folks spent much of their incomes.
But consumers still made more than they spent, and they saved the rest, which added to their wealth and provided a cushion for future spending.
The personal savings rate in February was 3.6% — they saved 3.6% of their disposable income (after-tax income) and blew the rest. The savings rate of 3.6% is about where it had been in 1999-2000; and it’s higher than it was in 2004-2007, but lower than it was in the years before the pandemic.
Spending on services, adjusted for inflation, spiked by 7.6% annualized in February from January, and was up 3.0% year-over-year.
The three-month moving average, adjusted for inflation, rose by 5.1% annualized for the month and was up 2.7% year-over-year.
Inflation has now gotten entrenched in services, and inflation is reheating in services, but consumers are outspending services inflation by a good margin.
The blue line indicates the prepandemic trend, and the acceleration in recent months is bringing spending on services closer to the prepandemic trend.
Still not back to normal. Spending on services accounted for 65.6% of total consumer spending in February, the largest share since the beginning of the pandemic.
Services include housing costs, utilities, insurance, streaming, broadband, cellphone, entertainment, healthcare, airfares, lodging, rental cars, memberships, etc. That’s where people directed 65.6% of their spending.
The remaining 34.4% are spent on durable goods (cars, computers, furniture, appliances, etc.) and non-durable goods (food, gasoline, clothing, shoes, supplies, etc.).
But the share of spending on services (65.6% in February) is still not back to pre-pandemic times, when the share was about 2 percentage points higher, averaging around 67.5%. The reason for this is in part that spending on durable goods is still far above prepandemic trend. People just refuse to slow down buying stuff, as we’ll see in less than a moment.
Spending on durable goods, adjusted for inflation, jumped by 15% annualized for the month, LOL. This is Exhibit A why we like the three-month moving average which irons out this kind of drama.
The three-month moving average, adjusted for inflation, was unchanged for the month, and was up year-over-year by 3.2%. So that’s a lot in inflation-adjusted terms.
Durable goods prices have been dropping for over a year – so negative inflation. But in February, the PCE price index for durable goods, released today, rose by 2.8% annualized from January, after a similar increase in January, perhaps indicators that the deflation in durable goods that we saw in 2023 may be coming to an end.
The blue line indicates the prepandemic trend. On an inflation adjusted basis, spending is now almost where it had been during the very peak of the stimulus craze.
This kind of spending behavior – even as the Fed is attempting to slow demand by tightening monetary policies – is mindboggling, and it hammers home the point that Americans are in no mood to slow down; they’re buying stuff whether they need it or not:
Spending on nondurable goods, adjusted for inflation, fell for the second month in a row from the record in December. The three-month average fell by 3.0% annualized in February from January, but was still up by 1.7% year-over-year.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Where’s the Powell cartoon? I need it.
The poor chap needs a break and let his hair grow back.
Thanks Wolf. With the economy strong, it’s crazy the government is running $2 Trillion deficits.
Those $2 trillion deficits are probably what’s fuelling a lot of this drunken sailoring. The data from the banks is showing credit card delinquencies at highest since the GFC and a lot of debt carry-over (so the record cc debt isn’t Americans just paying off after each month), more making just minimum payments and auto loans and repos up, also highest since GFC. There’s a lot of confusing, contradictory data here though bottom-line I agree, it’s crazy to be even thinking about rate cuts, we really need more rate hikes and stronger QT. Maybe this record-high deficit spending explains a lot of the contradiction, it’s more of the same over-stimulus even after Covid and another sign the Fed and national debt are drunken sailors shoveling printed money into the economy, that leads to these numbers even with more Americans falling into delinquency.
And too, like Wolf points out the heavy spending is still lopsided services, and among those is insurance, healthcare and housing costs. That doesn’t seem to reflect actual production of greater value, it just means things are getting a lot more expensive and Americans don’t have much choice except eat those extra costs, and with the basket as is it doesn’t seem like inflation measures really capture those cost increases. Down in Florida and Texas homeowner insurance costs are soaring because of all the natural disasters, health insurance is getting more expensive just like medical bills even though waits are getting longer and quality isn’t really going up a lot (life expectancy is bad here), rent is still shooting up.
All these things point to a need for the Fed to be more aggressive in monetary tightening, forget about cuts or even a pause right now. If a lot of this extra consumer spending is due to higher costs in insurance, healthcare costs and housing, those are areas where there’s not much choice and some basically monopolies, and hard for Americans to avoid the extra costs. So that doesn’t point to a happy healthy consumer, but since those costs are in a lot of ways connected to over-stimulus and spillover from asset bubbles, either way it’s same conclusion. The Fed needs to get on the ball and be more aggressive in fighting inflation.
Your credit card stuff is nonsense
Credit cards are the dominant consumer payments method in the US. $5.8 trillion in payments were made in 2022 with credit cards. Each of the other payment methods (debit cards, ACH, checks, cash, etc.) lagged far behind credit cards.
That $1 trillion in credit card balances = the statement balances. But most of the credit card balances are paid off the next month and never accrue interest.
Growing credit card balances show increased SPENDING (including due to higher prices), not increased interest-bearing debt.
Most consumers with credit cards collect their 1% or 2% cash-back, or their double-miles, or loyalty points, or whatever, feel good about the kickback, and pay off their cards by due date. And there is no interest to be paid.
This includes the vast amount of credit card spending that is on company expense accounts where either the company pays it off directly or reimburses the employee or consultant. A five-day conference in a distant city or country, a business-class flight, staying at a convention hotel, eating out, etc. can easily run into the five figures, all charged to credit cards and paid off by due date.
Credit cards are not primarily used as a borrowing method, but as a payments method.
Only about 28% of adult consumers (18 years old and over) have one or more cards with interest-accruing balances.
This also probably sends the signal to companies that if people are spending then they can keep their prices high or even raise them further. I am still blown away by the prices of most things at the grocery store but perhaps someday I will get used to $6 bags of potato chips. Admittedly I could also do with fewer of those anyway.
Glen-
Your comment raises a confusing new line of causation: Might price inflation actually lead to quantitative easing (of one’s waistline)?!
Paralleling Milton Friedman’s comment, “waist inflation is always and everywhere a caloric intake phenomenon…”
Cheers
Last year we had the unending recession fears and this year we have the exciting (building) giddiness narrative of what to do after the soft landing.
Then your wealth is whittled away w the insane fiscal spending in order to win an election
Man, drunken sailors been upgraded, I think they should now be known as Rasputin instead. Can’t kill this spending, just like Rasputin, not even poison will do it…
On the other hand, Pow Pow pad yourself in the back, this is the soft landing you want right?
This ain’t a “soft landing,” this is no landing with acceleration and altitude gain. The FED paused too soon. They know it, they’ll just never admit it. They were licking their chops to pause.
This is an aborted landing. Coming in on final and realizing that you don’t like what you see so you just hit the throttles and take off again.
But, all planes must eventually land (or crash)
I sometimes wonder what Gregory Peck would do, Once I saw him jump on a white whale. He could land a plane. My next choice would be Anthony Quinn.
Yesterday, I went shopping for lamb shops at my local grocery chain. Figured I’d join the drunken sailors and splurge over Easter. To my surprise I could not find an eatable cut like I used to. Nothing but the worse quality lamb put out on the shelves. Why would anybody buy this crap is beyond me. I am forced into higher end store where I am starting to buy more and more of my fruit and produce. The prices are 30% or 40% higher across the board. This is some serious inflation. I see no alternative to get decent food quality but to suck it up and PAY UP.
SS at 70 $54000 = 2 month scuba in Waikoloa HI.
Enjoy your life.
Keep Smiling !
Howdy Folks I love these sailor articles sooooo much. You are welcome, I am making more, spending more, saving more. NO more ZIRP for you and loving it. ……..Signed
Sober Sailor
Party on Wayne……
…. With all this positive news, its a wonder why anyone would want lower rates and get that inflationary fire heated up again. No wonder the markets are running at all time highs. The great news keeps on keeping on! Break out the spatlase!
And just wait until they cut rates 3 times this year!
And just you wait and see what happens in June when we get the rate cut!!
More punch please!
And what happens if we don’t?
If this keeps up, I can easily see 5+% interest on savings for years and years. All I know is I don’t want to hear any excuses from the feds when my treasuries mature. Pay up beeatch, want my principle and interest to get another 5% on that!
Amazing graphs. Thanks Wolf.
A breakout of who would be interesting. Guessing some of these: Seniors with invested assets and elevated yields now realize they can’t take it with them? Professional and trades who did elevate their wages/salaries/prices way more than inflation? (Saw this locally). Wealth managers who work as % of assets? Kids of boomers who inherent significant investable assets or housing?
There is the other economy too, composed of those are cutting back, or doing without, to cope with inflation.
Millennials are now in their peak earnings years, and they’re making a ton of money. Gen Z are following behind moving up in their earnings power. Millennials far outweigh retired or retiring boomers in their spending. Millennials and Gen Z are huge, and they’re forming families, buying stuff for their kids, they’re buying their first homes, they’re equipping their new homes, they’re buying cars and electronics, they’re going out to restaurants and bars, and they’re travelling all over, they’re moving to different cities, they’re huge spenders. This boomer nonsense is getting ridiculous.
Unemployment is low, wages are up, SS COLA is up, Savings interest rates are up, BTC doubled last year, and the stock market is at record highs. There’s so much wealth to draw from.
Inflation is flattening (except for services as Wolf points out.)
The people who I know who aren’t doing well are people who are renting (their wages did not track rental price increases) and people who purchased a house in the last 2 years at a higher interest rate (Sales volume has been low so that is a small percentage). Homeownership is at 65% and I suspect most purchased greater than 2 years ago at a greater than 30% discount from current prices and are now locked in at a 3% mortgage. This is likely much cheaper than renting today.
It is likely 35% of the US population who are non-homeowners (renters who didn’t see a wage increase) are struggling.
65% of us are still partying. 64.999% are partying and I am saving.
You’re uninformed about the rental market. Renting is an option. “Renters of choice” could buy but choose to rent. Every single multifamily building that has been built since 2008 has been targeted to renters of choice with above average incomes. They’re all higher end. Because that’s where the money is. Every build-to-rent single-family house has been targeted to the renters of choice because that’s where the money is. The median household income of those is $150k, per some of the big landlords.
Lower-income people have to rent something old and run-down, or something subsidized.
If you don’t understand this, you will never understand the rental market.
This kind of behavior is directly signaling to businesses that they can keep on raising their prices. It’s the perfect spending storm. You have the boomers, also known as the Yolos. They are ALL spending like they are gonna die in 2 weeks. The millennials are making more than they’ve ever made and they are damn sure spending it. $250 Nike sneakers for a 10-year-old no problem! And then you have the Gen Zs that are making money too, higher wages, and they don’t have any reference for what things used to cost prior to the pandemic, so they are spending. And then the Gen Xers, many of them are making more money than they’ve ever made as well, and keeping up with the Joneses just fine!
That’s why I call it the perfect consumer spending storm!
Why are we in the weird ass double peak again?
It’s like consumers were shocked and now just surprised. Soon it will feel like normal to fork over most of your salary to Corps.
Thank you Corps! You can do no wrong!
You would like to add antibiotics back? Can I say no? Oh no, well ok then you just add those antibiotics back to the chicken. And I, the moron consumer will eat those antibiotics right up! To my body’s detriment. Thank you Corp!!
Consumers aren’t as sensitive to price increases when they can just throw their purchases on a credit card and make a minimum payment each month. Or purchase a vehicle with ever longer and longer years to pay. Take away the VISA and MasterCards and see what happens to consumption.
Nonsense. Credit cards are the dominant consumer payments method in the US. $5.8 trillion in payments were made in 2022 with credit cards. Each of the other payment methods (debit cards, ACH, checks, cash, etc.) lagged far behind credit cards.
That $1 trillion in credit card balances = the statement balances. But most of the credit card balances are paid off the next month and never accrue interest.
Growing credit card balances show increased SPENDING (including due to higher prices), not increased interest-bearing debt.
Most consumers with credit cards collect their 1% or 2% cash-back, or their double-miles, or loyalty points, or whatever, feel good about the kickback, and pay off their cards by due date. And there is no interest to be paid.
This includes the vast amount of credit card spending that is on company expense accounts where either the company pays it off directly or reimburses the employee or consultant. A five-day conference in a distant city or country, a business-class flight, staying at a convention hotel, eating out, etc. can easily run into the five figures, all charged to credit cards and paid off by due date.
Credit cards are not primarily used as a borrowing method, but as a payments method.
Only about 28% of adult consumers (18 years old and over) have one or more cards with interest-accruing balances.
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/08/19/how-many-americans-have-interest-bearing-credit-card-debt/
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/02/09/our-drunken-sailors-credit-cards-balances-burden-delinquencies-and-available-credit/
It’s the Roaring 20’s!!
After all, you only live once so why take your foot off the pedal?
If the mere hint of a rate cut induces the same effect as an actual rate cut, what happens when the rate cuts never come?
The date who says they can’t wait until we get home, but ends up saying “another night” due to headache and being tired.
Seems like things would cool off very suddenly and unpleasantly.