Fed’s Wait-and-See about Rate Cuts Supported by Highest-since-July Six-Month Core PCE & Core Services PCE Inflation

And there were big upward revisions of the already hot readings for January.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The core PCE price index, the inflation index that the Fed is focused on and refers to all the time, was revised up today for January to an annualized month-to-month growth rate of 5.6% (up from the original 5.1%) on a big up-revision of the index for core services to an annualized rate of 7.9% (up from the original 7.1%). In core services is where inflation is now solidly entrenched.
So in February, on top of those upwardly revised figures for January, the core PCE price index rose by 3.2% annualized from January (+0.28% not annualized), according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. This pushed the six-month annualized core PCE price index to 2.9%, the highest since July.
Powell cites this 6-month measure (red in the chart below) all the time because it shows the recent trend better than the month-to-month readings (blue), which are super volatile, and the year-over-year readings, which are too slow in reacting to changing trends. The Fed’s target is 2%.
Core Services PCE price index is where the action is. Energy prices plunged since mid-2022, though they’ve come up again recently, and durable goods prices dropped, and those have produced the cooling inflation rates we saw last year.
But core services inflation – services without energy services – has remained at high levels and has started to re-accelerate. Core services is where the majority of consumers spending goes. And Fed speakers have discussed this issue endlessly.
The horror show came with the January reading of “core services.” In the reading released a month ago, the PCE price index for core services spiked to 7.1% annualized in January from December, the worst month-to-month jump in 22 years. Today this was upwardly revised to 7.9%.
In February, the reading of core services rose by 2.9% annualized (blue line in the chart below). And the 6-month reading rose by 4.25% annualized, the highest since June 2023.
For five months in the second half last year, the core services index had gotten stuck around 3.5%, which had triggered the discussion about sticky services inflation. But core services inflation then got unstuck and has ratcheted higher.
In the month-to-month readings (blue) since August 2023, we see higher highs and the higher lows. This is when the trend changed, but it was hard to see initially due to the huge volatility. Now it becomes clearer:
Durable goods PCE price index rose in February by 2.8% annualized from January, the second month in a row of positive readings, after a big dive into the negative (blue in the chart below). This raised the 6-month index to -1.7% (red).
What we’re starting to see is that the big deflation in durable goods has likely ended, and durable goods price developments are now normalizing, which removes some of the counterbalance to hot inflation in services.
Durable goods pricing is what we’re going to watch very carefully. It’s durable goods and energy that caused the big and very welcome cooling of inflation last year. But energy costs have been rising for months, and now durable goods are starting to become a concern again.
The 7 Core Services Categories.
Core services are grouped into seven PCE price indices. The month-to-month data in these categories of core services can be super-volatile (blue in the charts below), so we’ll focus on the six-month annualized readings, which iron out this volatility and show the recent trends (red in the charts below).
Housing, 6-month annualized: +5.8% in February, having hovered just under 6% since August 2023. The stickiness of housing inflation has surprised lots of people.
The housing index is broad-based and includes factors for rent in tenant-occupied dwellings; imputed rent for owner-occupied housing, group housing, and rental value of farm dwellings.
Financial Services and Insurance, 6-month annualized: +5.2%.
Food services and accommodation, 6-month annualized: +4.4%
Health Care, 6-month annualized: +3.3%.
Transportation services, 6-month annualized: +4.9%.
Includes motor vehicle services, such as maintenance and repair, car and truck rental and leasing, parking fees, tolls, and public transportation from airline fares to bus fares.
Recreation services 6-month annualized: +5.7%.
Includes cable, satellite TV and radio, streaming, concerts, sports, movies, gambling, vet services, package tours, repair and rental of audiovisual and other equipment, maintenance and repair of recreational vehicles, etc.
Other services, 6-month annualized: +1.5%.
A vast collection of other services, including broadband, cellphone, and other communications; delivery; household maintenance and repair; moving and storage; education and training across the board; professional services, such as legal, accounting, and tax services; union dues, professional associations dues; funeral and burial services; personal care and clothing services; social services such as homes for the elderly and rehab services, etc.
The core services inflation head-fakes last time.
Last time core services inflation of this magnitude and higher occurred – in the 1970s and 1980s – there were clear signs that inflation was cooling sharply, that the high interest rates had pushed inflation back down, which caused the Fed to ease, then the core services inflation resurged, and the Fed jacked up rates even further.
So this is the year-over-year “core services” PCE price index which excludes energy and the direct effects of the two oil-price shocks at the time. Powell has mentioned the risk of being misled by head-fakes a few times to support the Fed’s wait-and-see mode.
The Fed is still scared of deflation more than inflation. Powell is incompetent.
The Fed let asset prices and debts run so far so long, it’s now impossible to predict what a recession would trigger. Markets are betting the Fed would never allow it to happen. The thought is that any significant asset price drop (say over 25%) would be met with immediate large scale monetary stimulus, so there is no reason for asset prices to ever drop. Instead, they keep rising.
I have to wonder whether it is possible to ever control inflation while QE remains in the toolbox for the next emergency. I think we’ll get 2-4% steady inflation as the Fed attempts to avoid recessions on a regular basis, then we’ll get sharp bouts of additional inflation in response to the inevitable emergencies.
Inflation can continue to run hot and long term interest rates can theoretically be kept in check as long as the threat of QE and ZIRP exists. It’s similar to the current nuclear deterrent that keeps countries in line.
Unsuspecting, trusting savers are the oil that lubricates the system and keeps it functioning.
This “deflation is automatically bad” mind-set is a big part of the problem, not all deflation is like what we saw in the 1930’s. Sometimes deflation is used to cool off speculation or gouging with prices, and it’s absolutely necessary then, otherwise Dutch tulips would still cost like 20K each.
In this case with the Everything Bubble and housing bubble particular, costs of even essentials have soared way beyond incomes and are damaging the purchasing power of Americans severely. And even if we have some deflation in the next few years, it would just be a corrective to the severe inflation since 2020, on net there’d still be some inflation since then. Some modest, sustained deflation right now would be not only fine, but necessary. Especially in things like rent, mortgage payments, cars, stocks and groceries. Paul Krugman has been especially bad with the blinders on but he’s not the only one. When inflation has been this severe and persistent and wages haven’t caught up–and most Americans can’t just up and leave their job to “get a raise”–then some deflation is fine. And needed. Another reason the Fed should take a tougher line with interest rates and especially QT, and read up on Paul Volcker for once.
Wolf, what do you make of the latest noise from Larry Summers, arguing the use of the pre-1983 methodology to include interest costs when calculating CPI?
This Summers stuff is BS. Economists say a lot of stupid stuff all the time, but now it fits into people’s narrative, and so suddenly he’s some kind of Jesus??
What the paper he co-authored proposed was to add mortgage interest rates back into the CPI basket.
Here is the paper:
https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w30116/w30116.pdf
If you add mortgage rates into CPI, then you would have had mega DEFLATION from 2008-2018 and then again from 2020-2022.
Yes, mortgage rates were part of housing CPI before 1983. But thank god they removed them because we would have had DEFLATION, which would have caused the Fed to go to negative interest rates and even bigger QE, which would have inflated home prices even more.
These economists are idiots sometimes.
Also life has changed. Lots of products and services that we have today that are in the CPI basket didn’t even exist back then. So CPI has to be adjusted to modern times. People who claim that the old method was better don’t have a brain. They need to look at how people today spend their money and how that differs from what they bought 40 years ago.
Summers is responsible for a lot of stupid shit, including helping repeal Glass-Stegall, thereby preparing the way for the Financial Crisis.
Here is a fun-to-read piece on Summers from 2013 when he was trying out for the Fed chairman job.
https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/return-lawrence-summers-mr-spectacular-failure/
This is how the article starts, to give you a flair:
“Tell me it’s a sick joke: Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, the guy who tops the list of those responsible for sabotaging the world’s economy, is lobbying to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve. But no, it makes perfect sense, since Summers has long succeeded spectacularly by failing.
“Why should his miserable record in the Clinton and Obama administrations hold him back from future disastrous adventures at our expense? With Ben Bernanke set to step down in January, and Obama still in deep denial over the pain and damage his former top economic adviser Summers brought to tens of millions of Americans, this darling of Wall Street has yet another shot to savage the economy.”
Extremely insightful. I’m always suspicious of Summers and it drives me nuts that there have been so few thoughtful responses to his paper. Considering the impact that may have had on QE decisions is particularly spooky. Thanks so much for taking the time to engage us readers. You’re greatly appreciated!
Summers, another demon seed birthed from the Creature from Jekyll Island :0
Totally agree. Larry Summers is an idiot who has succeed brilliantly despite his brilliant failures. He is part of the cabal responsible for dismantling the various regulations that served America so well for decades.
Always felt that Larry Summers and Krugman can never be right and can never fail.
They are positioned as economic experts by the political class who in turn can rely on them to recommend the policy the elites prefer.
Agreed. Can’t believe Summers still has much credibility after not only the GFC, but his and Bernanke’s “solution” of basically using ZIRP and QE to inflate the housing bubble. He’s a big reason we’re currently in this mess.
Economists have predicted 8 of the last 2 recessions.
“The Fed is still scared of deflation more than inflation”
This will never change for the Fed or any central bank, sadly!
I’ve been wondering if total spending for durable goods has been increasing or decreasing. Energy prices as Wolf noted make up a part of durable goods production, but so does labor cost and commercial/industrial rent. Are durable good producers becoming more efficient and in return keeping inflation is that area somewhat cooler?
The opposite could be said for services, where labor cost for businesses can drive up prices pretty easily.
Update on inflation-adjusted spending — including on durable goods — coming shortly. Stay tuned.
I’m parked in a lot of T-bills, and if the Fed were practicing straight economics I would be confident I could roll those over into the same >5.1% rates for a while and even start lengthening duration while keeping above 5%. But it’s an election year, so all bets are off what rates will do, so I have a bit of risk in my “safe” Treasury strategy.
When will the enraged rabbit strike? I think we all know the answer to that question.
One thing the rabbit is probably working hard on……arranging all those director seats for the after federal retirement period. I hear the buffet served up at the Apple Board is much better than the one at Home Depot…..so…..well….why choose……sit on both and pass the wine and cheese.
It’s obvious to just about everybody that this FOMC has no intention of halting inflation……got to pay off that debt……good luck catching up to that whirling toilet.
What you’re describing is the scenario for higher interest rates forever. In your scenario, those low rates from a few years ago are history because inflation is here to stay.
I posted this about a year ago, so given the environment, thought it a touch of irony and am reposting….
”
Volcker proved in the 80s the way to quell inflation is to raise the target rate above the inflation rate. Powell is not doing that (target rate currently 4.75%, and probably going to 5.25%, while inflation is 7-8%). Powell is testing a theory (the “soft landing”) by raising rates somewhat below the inflation level and then speculating those rate increases will bring down inflation over time. It remains to be proven this approach will work. Instinct says this may work over time, but the time frame is uncertain and unlikely to be short (I’m guessing 24 – 36 months?). When Covid hit, the Fed dropped rates to zero for two years – I suspect it will have to keep the 5.5% target for at least two years to balance the effect of their (panic) move in 2020.”
I read 2 articles on the numbers before Wolf’s and wolf was the only one to call out the January revisions. That’s why this website is indispensable in a world of race-to-the-bottom quality mainstream journalism.
Howdy Alpha. YEP Always knew everyone was a comic show. Nice to find truthful information…..
The charts are still VERY clear. The FED is going to cut rates by some 0.75%, in spite of “high inflation”.
People don’t give up, do they?
Howdy Folks. Follow the dots I say. Seems to be a better indicator than anything else. Never would have found the dots without Wolf Street.
The rise of the $20/hr minimum wage is only going to increase the devaluation of the dollar and push inflation higher. There’s way too much money still floating around and I can’t see anybody seriously tackling either of those issues until after the next prez is sworn in, if at all.
It’s always funny how it riles people up that the lowest-paid workers get a raise. You just want the cheap lunch? It’s not those poor schmucks that are going to drive inflation, it’s the people with their $200k paychecks and stock compensation packages that pay whatever for anything.
Thank you Wolf the low wage gains I had for 3 decades of the 1980s 1990s and 2000s made life difficult. The lower middle class are still very squeezed and any welcomed higher wage yes may be inflationary. You are so right about the to 20 percent driving the behavior they do just buy whatever . Both my kids mid 30s are in the 200k range. One is getting new windows and a patio total cost of 50k and neither is needed the other is in Mexico for spring break family spending 20k for a week vacation . Top paychecks lead the way for spending
It surprised me that there were FRB members willing to continue forecasting 0.75% rate cut by end of year, when reinflation had resumed compared to when that forecast was first made. Yes there were changes to the tails of the dotplot, but those were completely overlooked or ignored.
In addition, if the goal is to bring down inflation, then surely it’s more effective to telegraph a delay to rate cuts, so you’d think there would be an incentive to err on that side.
How does one get these FRB jobs anyway? Wolf can we nominate you?
Heck, at my advanced age (retired, pretty old), and a career engineer, I should be qualified for one of those FRB jobs since I can easily place a dot on a graph!
The blue lines for most of the services look like scribbles!
The 6-month average red lines don’t provide much of a smoothing function, except for housing.
How can anyone make meaningful decisions based on interpreting it?
The volatility of the data and the upward moves of the 6-month trend are the two reasons why wait-and-see is important.
I guess Powell imagines he has always had to allow inflation. People imagine that because deflation and inflation are kind of opposites that there must be some sweet spot between the two, actually there isn’t. Either you raise interest rates to levels where there are substantial defaults or you continue to debase the currency as fast as you can. There is no middle.
Even on the Feds own highly dubious figures of 4.7%, 8%, 4.1% over the last three years thats almost 18% inflation over just three years compounded.
The problem is that the rate is simply too fast and I would also say that that policy makers imagine they will always have levers to pull and control of the situation, but history says exactly the opposite. The problem is when the brakes really need to go on the debt level will be too high. I read recently that every 100 days now the US adds 1 trillion in public sector debt.
On bright side, it’s fun to watch, as long as you own enough stocks and commodities to keep pace with inflation. Also need lots of dry powder in case of deflation.
The Fed may like walking the tightrope over a 2,000 foot canyon, but investors don’t have to.
But we don’t own enough and our earning power as a retiree is limited . My biggest challenge as a retiree is fixed costs going higher
How can inflation slow down or even stop while the national deficit is going up exponentially the FED has to print more money in order to sustain that so inflation will not end here. This nonsense of 2% inflation is just that nonsense just do the math. You are looking at 15 to 20% real inflation until something is done about the deficits. It’s sort of like leapfrog.
Wolf,
Wow! Just WOW!
Now that I’m retired I am trying to relearn (unlearn?) the economics I took 5 decades ago in college. Your blog is one of the clearest, most insightful, and unbiased sources of information I’ve found.
You don’t seem to have ‘an axe to grind’.
You let the numbers speak for themselves.
And then explain what they mean in a very clear and understandable manner.
Please … keep on keeping on.
Clearly the most vulnerable in society will continue to suffer. California is facing significant budget issues for the foreseeable future and other states such as New York and Pennsylvania are very serious. Many other states have issues although more easily manageable. There must be more creative solutions than what we seem to be sticking to. Those seem to be untenable for a lot of reasons.