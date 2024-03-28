Resurging Corporate Profits Show Inflationary Pressures Are Reheating after Lull: Corporate Profits by Major Industry

But banks are having profit problems.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Corporate pre-tax profits in all nonfinancial domestic industries combined – this excludes our suffering banks and other financial companies – jumped by 5.6% in Q4 from Q3, and by 10.7% year-over-year to a record seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2.69 trillion, according to data by the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
The BEA’s measure of corporate profits tracks “profits from current production” by all businesses that have to file corporate tax returns, including LLCs and S corporations, plus some organizations that do not file corporate tax returns. It’s based on income tax data from the IRS and on financial statement data filed with the SEC.
The re-heating inflation scenario.
As we can see in the chart above: During the inflation surge in 2021 and 2022, corporate profits spiked as price increases were outstripping cost increases, with a huge quarter-to-quarter spike of 10.5% in Q2 2022, which coincided with the peak in core CPI inflation. Then there was a lull in the growth of corporate profits in Q3 2022 through Q2 2023.
But then in Q3 and Q4 2023, it started all over again with big jumps in profits, coinciding with reaccelerating core CPI inflation.
This spike in profitability in inflationary times is a sign that companies hiked prices much faster than their costs – including labor costs – went up, that they were able to do so without losing customers, and that they were confident that they would not lose customers by hiking prices, and thereby doing their part in refueling the inflationary momentum we’ve been seeing for the past few months. Companies are able to do it because their customers are willing and able to pay those prices.
First some definitions.
IVA: The “inventory valuation adjustment” removes “profits” derived from inventory cost changes. Profits derived from inventory cost changes are like a capital gain rather than “profits from current production.”
CCAdj: The “capital consumption adjustment” converts the tax-return measures of depreciation (based on historical-cost accounting) to measures of consumption of fixed capital, based on current cost with consistent service lives and with empirically based depreciation schedules.
Capital gains & dividends received are excluded to show “profits from current production,” rather than financial gains.
Profits by major industry category.
Financial domestic Industries: Profits fell by 4.5% in Q4 from Q3, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $679 billion, but was still up 7.0% year-over-year. This was the only major industry where profits fell in Q4.
Banks and bank holding companies are a big part of this industry. Near the end of Q1 2023, the bank panic broke out. And profits began to sag in Q2 2023.
In addition to banks and bank holding companies, the industry includes firms engaged in other credit intermediation and related activities; securities, commodity contracts, and other financial investments and related activities; insurance carriers and related activities; and funds, trusts, and other financial vehicles.
Their customers are paying for those profits by paying higher prices, fees, insurance premiums, etc., which fuel the inflation in services.
Excluded here are the 12 Federal Reserve Banks (FRBs) whose shareholders are the biggest financial institutions in their districts. The Fed has booked $114 billion in losses in 2023, spread over those 12 FRBs, but the losses are irrelevant for corporate profits, they’re a result of the Fed’s paying interest on reserves and ON RRPs. And so we exclude them here.
Despite the decline in profitability, these financial companies are still immensely profitable:
Durable-goods manufacturing: Profits jumped by 6.3% in Q4 from Q3, and by 13.2% year-over-year to a record seasonally adjusted annual rate of $425 billion. Since Q4 2019, profits have spiked by 115%.
These companies produce motor vehicles, trailers, machinery, fabricated metals, computers, electronics, electrical equipment, appliances, components, and other durable goods.
Nondurable-goods manufacturing: Profits rose by 3.5% in Q4 from Q3, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $356 billion.
In the first half of 2023, as prices of energy products plunged, so did profits in this industry. And compared to a year ago, profits were still down by 6.9%.
These industries produce food, beverages, petroleum products (including gasoline and diesel), coal products; chemical products; and other nondurable goods.
Retail trade, including Ecommerce: Profits spiked by 5.2% in Q4 from Q3 and by 30.6% year over year, to a record seasonally adjusted annual rate of $394 billion.
For the retail industry, including ecommerce, inflation is a massive profit-generator when consumers are willing and able to pay these whatever-prices after the inflationary mindset has set in where companies are confident that they can raise their prices faster than their costs go up, knowing that consumers will pay those higher prices, and that they will not lose sales after having raised their prices:
Wholesale trade: Profits rebounded by 8.1% in Q4 from Q3, after the slump that had started at the end of 2022, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $252 billion. Compared to a year ago, profits were down by 4.9%:
Information: Profits jumped by 3.8% in Q4 from Q3 and by 14.4% year-over-year, to a record seasonally adjusted annual rate of $201 billion. The layoffs in 2022 and early 2023, dumping office real estate, and other cost cuts likely helped boost those profits.
Despite its small size – with about 3 million employees – the sector generates huge profits. It includes web search portals, data processing, data transmission, information services, software publishing, motion picture and sound recording, broadcasting including over the Internet, and telecommunications.
Transportation & warehousing: Profits rebounded by 6.4% in Q4 from Q3, after the drop in the prior quarter, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $123 billion. Year-over-year, profits spiked by 20.2%.
“Other nonfinancial” industries: Profits in this huge catch-all category that includes all the companies not included in the categories above – the largest category here in terms of profits – spiked by 6.5% in Q4 from Q3, and by 13.9% year-over-year, to a record seasonally adjusted annual rate of $900 billion.
The category includes companies in mining; construction; real estate and rental and leasing; professional, scientific, and technical services (where some of the tech and social media companies are); administrative and waste management services; educational services; health care and social assistance; arts, entertainment, and recreation; accommodation and food services; agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting; and other services, except government.
This inflation (and consumer sending) is not going away without a major job loss and recession….
Howdy Concerned guy. Or double digit interest rates?
In theory, increasing corporate taxes or eliminating loopholes could also accomplish what you’re describing.
The inflation and corporate profiteering show that there is insufficient competition among businesses out there. We live in an oligopolistic world now, with a handful of major companies in each sector, each of which has merged to grow into giants that can view with disdain the consumers they are pledged to serve. It is this narrow slice of the market — the few operating companies, particularly in Big Tech — that actively conspire to limit competition. For instance, Steve Jobs of Apple was incensed that another tech firm was trying to lure away his workers with better pay. He thought they were violating an unspoken agreement not to be competitive on wages. The companies hold down costs through illicit dealings and jerk up prices through oligopolistic concerns.
But even a monopoly has a profit maximizing price where MC=MR above which (and below which ) profits fall. What we are seeing is demand-pull inflation caused by too much liquidity…
Recall the antitrust settlement w/Apple et al was merely ~$400M if memory serves.
LOL…can’t help myself….inflation is transitory so they say….
Guess close to 5.4% and current QT is not restrictive enough OR we’re still hoping for that great lag effect that Danielle DiMartino Booth likes to point out over and over again…I guess it’s a lag if you time measurement is for the 10yrs a time…broken clock is right twice a day..at some point a recession will happen but wealth effect is ohh so embedded and proof is in the pudding unfortunately.
Boy, that 1st chart sure looks a home price graph, doesn’t it?
And how about that massive $600B jump in profits over the 1st half of 2020? I wonder what caused that? And that’s with a government induced recession for ~ 6-8 weeks. Oh, I forgot. That’s when trillions of $$$ started being pumped into the economy for an COVID IFR of < .5%.
I remember reading a CEO's quote from about 18 months ago.
"Corporations LOVE inflation. It's gives us a reason to jack up prices."
We'll maybe he didn't say "jack up", but we all know what he meant.
Outside of a recession, I don't see a scenario whereby core PCE inflation continues to move towards 2% this year. If so, then we've really need to question the BLS' impartiality.
1st-time unemployment claims have tracked along in the very low 200K's for 5 straight months, despite all the layoffs hysteria. After 3-4 months, the announcements should have caught up with actual layoffs, but it hasn't.
DD Booth, that Fed insider, has been saying for 2 months now that March was going to be when it all starts to fall apart. Well, we've got 1 more business day, I guess.
Market is closed tomorrow for good friday, too late. I do like the reference to Booth as DD – quite accurate ;)
I must concur with your latter statement ;)
As much as I hate inflation, the stock dividends are more than making up for it. I took a gamble during lockdowns and bought energy stocks. There were no cars on the road or planes in the air. My GF and I walked the town alone and in total silence. The market acted like nobody would never drive or fly again.
In a crisis, betting americans have a short memory isn’t a very tough bet.
Hi Wolf,
Possible typo:
‘ the sector is generates ‘
Best wishes from a cold and rainy England!
Thanks!!
There was absolutely no reason to pause rate hikes. They should have continued hiking another 100 basis points at least. But the FED is catering to billionaire speculators and politicians. This is still the most reckless, diabolical FED ever. Nothing will change before the election, either. Get ready for more massive inflation.
Agreed. The stock market bubble is becoming insane. The Fed needs to break this bubble.
Forget stocks, look at crypto and all the massive speculation on things of zero intrinsic value. There’s too much liquidity out there, and they know it but they are ignoring it. Money needs to be MUCH more expensive than it currently is. This is, first and foremost, a CREDIT bubble, and they have completely failed to reign it in.
*rein
Excellent everyone is making money ! Let the good times roll.
Happily retired since Autumn of 2015. Leaving in May for the biannual two month scuba adventure in Waikoloa Beach Hawaii with my wonderful scuba buddy and Wife. Keep Smiling !
SteveO
Godzilla is out their lurking in the depths, if you don’t see him on your swim it means he’s came ashore.
The fat lady has no chance against this inflation beast. (Fat lady is US economy)
All of wolf articles as of late, lead to one conclusion, destruction and… death of the dollar.
Your opinion. Wolf has not been nearly as catastrophic as you described.
I am a bit free with my words, trying to find my nitch. I’ll try again.
“All of wolfs articles as of late lead to one conclusion, more great articles to come”.
Usd would do just fine like it has done for last 30 years or so
For the last few decades usd has lost most of its purchasing price.
For example .. a hoke which cost 400k in 2000 now cost 1.5 million in my neighborhood.
Death of the dollar? If the dollar is dying I don’t know what this says about the yen, the pound, the loonie, and the rest of the currencies that are absolutely being destroyed by the USD.
Escierto
The fat lady is singing the blues.
But if you’re satisfied with your dollars on a personal level.
It always looks like a good deal for businesses with inflation until they have to roll over their debt. The government can pour gasoline on the inflation fire for a while before it catches up with them. They can charge more but inflation makes business unpredictable and your suppliers might demand earlier payment, interest charges go up and banks start to withdraw credit for risk.
And then the layoffs and the recession for real.
Perhaps I’m mistaken, but I believe GAAP earnings have been falling for many quarters, suggesting something about the nature of profits.
Goodwill and window dressing are ephemeral, but such is life.
You’re gonna hafta read the article.
This is NOT the S&P 500 earnings per share.
1. Read the definition of profits in the article. This is not just the S&P 500 but ALL businesses in the US, including my Wolf Street Media Mogul Empire.
2. Note that the second word in the first sentence of the first paragraph in the article is “pre-tax”
3. You’re gonna hafta read the entire second paragraph in its absolute entirety at least three times out loud.
4. Read several times the section: “First, some definitions.” There are three items in it that you MUST understand.
5. In terms of the S&P 500, which is irrelevant here, but anyway, earnings per share fell in 2022 from a huge spike in 2021. But they started rising again in 2023.
Wolf, have you ever published a category by category reconciliation analysis between CPI vs PCE?
PCE has different weightings (for example much lower shelter component) as well as more categories (portfolio management fees which aren’t in CPI), and usually runs lower than CPI.
But the current gap between 1-year core CPI (+3.8%) and core PCE (+2.7%), a 1.1% difference, is historically large for current levels of inflation. The last time [Core CPI – Core PCE] exceeded 1% was in summer 2022 when inflation was near double-digits. Most of the time Core PCE only runs ~0.5% below Core CPI.
If this difference is atypical, is it due to temporary factors that will likely reverse? Or should we continue to expect such large differences going forward? (So the 2-2.5% Core PCE target effectively becomes 3-3.5% when applied to Core CPI?)
1. PCE is built differently and is far broader than CPI, and it has categories that CPI doesn’t have. It’s related to the GDP deflator which measures inflation for businesses and governments not just inflation for consumers. One of the big differences is that housing only weighs 15% in the PCE price index, while it weighs about 33% in CPI.
2. The only reason I even look at PCE is because the Fed looks at it.
Do think the core PCE tomorrow will be higher than expected? It seems that Powell already knows what the number is and he has determined to lower rate by June.
I never care about “expected” — who is doing the expecting and why? Why is this even in the headlines? What matters are the actual numbers.
I’m quite surprised! It seems like these huge profitability surges give credibility to the White House’s “greedflation” narrative.
(Which I personally think is nonsense, but I’m wrong about a lot of things.)
No. This inept admin is talking about the size of Snickers bars when auto insurance is up over 50%.
While I can agree our entire political system is inept the Snickers bar relates to shrinkflation which is different but of course still greedy. Fundamentally the base issue is our economic system. As they teach in school the goal is to maximize profit for stakeholders and they are doing just that. Strange basis for a society.
This talk of “greedflation” makes me wonder if the talkers understand we have a market-based economy. Companies will charge as much as they possibly get away with. To think otherwise is incredibly naive.
Let’s just stop the greedflation talk, along with any notions that corporations will do the right thing. They respond to monetary incentives and disincentives, pure and simple.
Exactly right. Some commenters seem to feel we live in an economy based on charity. We don’t. The American economy is based on greed.
To ascribe such high contrast duality to our market-based economy — greed vs charity — seems a little…oversimple? It’s like saying there’s either promiscuity or abstinence; either you’re the Marquis de Sade or a eunuch.
That said, calling our economy greed-based is much too charitable in & of itself. The US economy is built on larceny; an in-your-face smash-n-grab casino crawling with gambling addicts suffering collectively from appetite unbridled; a bent for more for the sake of more. And if you’ve not got a stomach for all of that, well, then – good luck, loser.
But then, what’d ya expect? It’s America: the whole damn’d experiment is built upon an Indian burial ground.
Gold up 10 % in 4 months or so- from 2000 to 2200.
If that doesn’t end ideas of a FED rate cut in 2024, then maybe they are determined to have one regardless.
That gold move makes a GIC look lame, although RBC now offering almost 5% 1 yr.
Corporate profit rise, but consumers have been screwed
Personal interest payments now exceed wages for the first time, it seems that soon
Game over!
Consumers could stop spending …
I have voted no to all these profits by clamming up my wallet. Only necessary stuff.
I’m not sure the general American population has the Will power though.
95% of the things Costco and Amazon sells, you do not need. You can wait until they come down in price.
Bank that money for the nice 5% interest. Look for sales.
I vote no with my wallet and go out of my way to buy things from overseas and ship here (with DHL, too, if possible). Even vacations I try to go big overseas, but domestically just national parks with an annual pass that is pretty cheap. That included two cars overseas last year and currently looking at maybe having two more made for me in the next year or two (custom small shops) if I can get a slot when I want. Quality here in the US is abysmal by comparison and with higher prices lol.
Big Question:
At what point do voters change their behavior and demand policies which reduce inflation?
I would like to get a good international perspective, especially UK.
We keep talking about consumers, but consumers just won’t change their behavior given availability of credit cards, etc.
This is likely going to need to come from a political realignment.
In the US in the 60s and 70s it took over 10 years.
Thoughts?
Well, one party doesn’t mind destroying the whole us system and ripping up the paper. And the other party cannot get anything done because they do not have the House of Representatives outright.
So at this point votes kind of do not matter unless the party of common sense could win everything with a strong mandate. Not looking likely. Just more of the same…
Bond Vigilante Wannabe,
By electing whom? Both parties strongly support economic liberalism. On a political spectrum they are both center right and while voters argue their differences passionately, they are essentially identical. There could be a return with a workers type of party and much more activism but people forget that changes that are not permanent are quickly taken away or labor organizations destroyed. It will start in the global South first as things aren’t really bad in the US or Europe for any collective movement. South America is especially fascinating right now with so much swing(Columbia, Argentina, Brazil, etc.). Are we going into late stage capitalism? Time will tell but if we are it will be long and slow.
Sheesh Glen!
“Both parties strongly support economic liberalism.”
Was this a recycled comment from 15 years ago?! This is completely false.
“they are essentially identical”
This is probably true, but only in the sense that there is little substantive difference between fascism and communism. Both are authoritarian with different spins.
“Are we going into late stage capitalism?”
This, unfortunately, may be true. Is a return to violent authoritarianism in our future? Time will tell.
Interest rates should be the throttle on economic risk taking but someone keeps pumping pure oxygen through the A/C vents of the market casino.
Normally inflation is a supply/demand imbalance-too many dollars chasing to few available products. Now its just every good capitalist for himself.
Crypto,SPAC’s,billionares dying in ocean coffins,car companies IPOing on zero revenue, WFH everywere, zero dilligence before investing hundreds of millions of dollars in who knows what, unprofitable stocks going to the moon, boutique grocery delivery businesses. We need money!
Corporate Profits rise, but Consumers Are Screwed.
Personal interest payments now exceed salaries for the first time,
Nothing going to be fixed without a recession, QT for a while and then JP stopped,
Sometimes things must get worse before they get better.
“Personal interest payments now exceed salaries for the first time…”
That’s total BS. In Jan 2024, all seasonally adjusted annual rates, via the BEA:
Wages and Salaries: $12.6 trillion
Personal interest income: $1.8 trillion
Even if you add dividend income of $1.9 trillion: Total intr. & div. income = $3.7 trillion
Personal interest payments vs Average Hourly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private.
What is this BS???
Personal interest payments (as in interest paid) = $573 billion annual rate.
Average Hourly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private = $29.71 PER HOUR.
What kind of comparison are you trying to make???
Probably some people are curious to see if there’s future impacts to domestic banking, from CRE, but also potential cross boarder dynamics with international banking instability. Maybe it’s nothing, but worth watching.
“ Country Garden Holdings Co., one of China’s biggest property developers, warned it will miss a deadline for reporting annual results, further complicating plans to restructure its debt following a default last year”
Meanwhile, Vanke profits just fell 50 percent.
This is interesting as currency devaluations are occurring.
Did you miss the slow-motion collapse of China’s property sector that has been going on for two years, and suddenly it is news to you?
It seems to be speeding up a tad this week, but yeah, probably nothing
Nothing that a rate cute won’t solve, so get to it Jerome.
We desperately need rate cuts and Fed Powell is itching for rate cuts .
/s
Food for thought.
We just bought an SUV with zero interest for 48 months. This replaced a 10 yr old SUV for less money, especially including the interest on the older auto.
Cash is available, I’m just cautious, so am laddering CDs for the change.
I question how a car company can loan money when the new vehicle has many more bells and whistles than the old one.
Not attached to this comment so any jabs, new thinking, or spears are welcome.
There was a factory incentive on the vehicle, available in two forms, your choice: either $X,000 in rebate/discount or 0% financing. You chose the latter, and someone else might have chosen the $X,000 in lower price. The 0% financing was handled through the captive lender, which belongs to the automaker, and they worked out an internal deal. This has been standard practice for many decades.
It is hard to see how rate policies are even a recession really address anything. Prices might come down a little bit the government would be expected to mostly come in and help those in need with more deficit spending. And why would anyone root for a serious recession when those most at risk are the hardest hit? Reality is with a divided government and economic growth / profit being the fundamental measuring stick this is what we have. A rising tide does not lift all ships so perhaps a better set of measurements is needed. We need a set of balancing measures similar but obviously different as the New Deal. Billionaires basically duplicating what was done 60 years ago by the public sector with low orbit space flight might be a telltale sign of some imbalance!
I was curious, how are the profits in the energy sector? Is it not one of the largest pieces of any nations economy? Do we no longer recognize the energy sector? Old school, no green, which is all subsidies and tax breaks anyways!
Oil and gas extraction are part of mining and are included in the last category, the huge category of “Other nonfinancial.”
Could you please post the total sales of each of the industry categories, and the total capitalization.
Would help in determining the ROI of each.
Thanks,
Do it yourself.
LOL, pure gold Wolf
Since residential rents are now set by the RealPage cartel, I expect something to break soon. You can’t bleed one third of households dry without side effects on the wider economy.
USA price inflation running below wage inflation at the moment and has been for a while, so price inflation will pick up.
3.1% is going to be the low, then for the next few years then its going to ~5%. Not near 2%.
31.4 trillion at 0.05% / 150 million workers = 10,000 USD each debt servicing.
Scary stuff.