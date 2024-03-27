Amid Canada’s Huge Immigration Surge, Population Growth Hits 3.2%, Fuels 10% Rent Inflation, even as Home Prices Drop

The record 1.27 million immigrants that arrived last year have to live somewhere.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Canada’s population jumped by 1.27 million people in 2023, to 40.77 million by January 1, an increase of 3.2% from a year ago, the highest year-over-year growth rate since 1957 (3.3%), Statistics Canada said today in its report on the exploding growth of Canada’s population, driven by a huge wave of immigrants; 98% of the population growth came from immigration.
And this sudden population growth has been putting enormous strains on the rental housing market, where rents have spiked, and continue to spike. And it has had a number of other effects that pressure Canadians in their daily lives.
“Since the end of 2020, demographic trends in Canada have shifted significantly. The fertility rate reached a record low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022. Millennials now outnumber baby boomers in Canada, and the labour market has changed, with some sectors experiencing shortages. Many permanent and temporary immigrants came to Canada, including many workers and international students,” StatCan said in the introduction of its press release.
The government of Canada has now responded to the outcry over its immigration policies and the effects they produce, including the spiking rents, by proffering to dial back the number of temporary immigrants allowed into the country.
The year-over-year increases in the past two quarters, at around 3.2%, and even the growth rates in 2022, were complete outliers that no one in the economy was prepared for, and rental housing doesn’t get built from one day to the next suddenly like this.
Of the 1.27 million immigrants added to the population in 2023, 471,800 were permanent immigrants and 804,900 were non-permanent residents (NPRs).
StatCan estimated that 2.66 million NPRs were living in Canada on January 1, 2024, including 2.33 million permit holders and their family members, and 299,000 asylum claimants with or without work or study permits.
And they all have to live somewhere. And this huge and sudden surge in demand for rental housing has caused rents to spike in a historic manner.
Rents spike.
The CPI for rent in February spiked by 10.0% annualized from January. The six-month annualized rent CPI, which irons out the large month-to-month variability, spiked by 10.3%, the worst since 1983.
The rent CPI is a measure of what tenants actually pay in rents, not a measure of asking rents, and includes rents paid by tenants in rent-controlled markets.
The chart below shows the Rent CPI in terms of price level, not percentage change. Compared to a year ago, the rent CPI in February was up 8.2%. Since January 2022, in line with the boom in population growth, the Rent CPI has shot up by 15.8% and has been accelerating sharply in 2023 and so far in 2024, as shown in the chart above:
The Bank of Canada, in discussing its interest-rate-policy decisions and inflation, has been pointing at the surge of immigrants as the source of rent inflation, which has caused services CPI to be stickier and higher than hoped for, even as the homeownership CPI has started to cool a little.
New immigrants largely rent homes when they first arrive, rather than purchase homes, and so home prices have been pressured down by higher mortgage rates that are not compatible with the crazy-high prices in many markets.
Prices of single-family houses have fallen by 15.6% from the peak in February 2022, according to the Home Price Benchmark Index by the Canadian Real Estate Association. In dollar terms, the Benchmark Index for single-family houses has fallen by $145,500 from the peak in February 2022, to $788,800, just above where it had first been in August 2021 (amounts in Canadian dollars).
But there was a wide divergence between the major markets, and between houses and condos in some markets, as we see in our coverage of The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada:
Better dwelling
“Canadian Banks To Limit Mortgage Leverage Before Rate Cuts.
Canadian mortgage lenders are preparing for new limits to mortgage lending. Mortgage portfolios will soon be limited to 4.5x borrower income in a quarter. Only a small share will be allowed to exceed the limit, designed to reduce portfolio risk. “
This only refers to lenders’ overall figures, it does NOT refer to individual borrowers.
Good stuff. Increasing rents, while painful, will not be the worst side effects on ever increasing immigration patterns. Interesting to see it and the general nationalistic tendencies that usually accompany it.
It’s a disease that’s infected the entire Western world
Reminder that Canadians didn’t ask for this
Canadians are asking for everything they get by being so apathetic
Pedro Norte
That’s like saying the immigrants didn’t ask for this either. Who voted for what?
Your new roommates will need fresh towels.
As well, your non- permanent arrivals are really permanent as well… isn’t it good to be king.
But why complain, instead go into the wild and live with the caribou.
They voted for it.
Random thought. It seems that, unlike Canada and the UK, the U.S. can borrow as much money as it wants. No matter how ridiculous our deficit, investors, both foreign and domestic, are there to lend money at paltry interest rates (4.3% for ten years?).
If this is the case, why should the U.S. collect taxes at all? Why not just borrow 100% of the budget?
Don’t give them any ideas, please!!!
Canadian authors usually quote America is 10 times of population. Not true. It is now close to 8 times of Canadian population. Canada population vs America has increased dramatically but not its GDP per capita. In fact the median and average (note that both) gave widened with America on the lower side.
Just a couple of years ago, Canada and California were about the same size. Now California is at 39 million and Canada at 41 million.
No worries. Just use the ‘tampa model’. Simply turn 3-2’s into 6-2’s or 9-2 and 1/2’s.
Parking is easy here. Simply park 6-9 cars on every bit of the lawn. Boom, affordability problem solved.
This comes with a caveat. It would be wise to learn spanglish mang.
In my area, a number of properties have part of the front or side lawn graveled over to create additional ‘parking spaces’ which sounds like your Tampa Model.
My neighbor has 4-5 cards in the driveway almost every night… this is a neighborhood of 900-1200 sqft ranches. I bet they turned their basement into an inlaw apartment.
Canada has become unlivable.
Even the remote areas are being crowded by people running from the cities.
Vancouver homelessness is so bad one thinks it’s living in a third world country.
What’s the purpose of so much immigration other than providing cheap labor for the corporate elite?
You barely can find a 3 lane highway in all of Canada, traffic is a nightmare even in residential areas, and the free healthcare has such wait times that you die a hundred times before you get to see a doctor.
The standard of living has fallen hugely in ten years.
Trudeau and especially Freeland are dangerous zealots.
Canada is the most extreme experiment in the world.
Here in the US….if the Feds say 10 million it is probably closer to 20 million…..just wait to see that property tax bill
We have a real loser running Canada and his name is silver spooned Justin Trudeau. Part time drama teacher and snow board instructor. Has never held a real job his whole life. If you think his old man did some damage to the country in the 60’s and 70’s…. Junior really showed dad how damage is done. Canada will never recover from this.
Dynasties are the new monarchies!
“J.T. hold my beer…. err ice cream cone.” – Cornpop
David Rosenberg commented on the disastrous immigration policy of the Trudeau Government on Wealthion a few days ago. The interview from one of my U of T alumnus is well worth watching. Among other things:
1. Over half of the “new arriveds” have settled in the Greater Toronto area, which has a population of ~ 5.5 million. The resulting strain on housing stock, public transit and other infrastructure is enormous.
2. Despite claims from pro-immigration lobbyists, the “newly arriveds” have decreased, not increased overall productivity in Canada. Rosenberg specifically cited the paucity of immigrants under Canada’s investor or business investment category, while most are so-called refugees and others admitted for social policy reasons.
3. Canada’s net private capital stock hasn’t increased in over 12 years.
4. Canada’s productivity has fallen in recent years and has lagged behind the US and other economies.
Asked what business drivers Canada has for investors, Rosenberg replied “Crude, canabis and condos”. Overall, he described Canada’s economy as being in markedly worse shape than the US, with a very poor outlook because of Trudeau’s disastrous policies.
I should have mentioned that the 2024-2025 Province of Ontario budget was announced yesterday, with a “planned” deficit of $9.8 billion. This is on top of hundred of billions of accumulated deficits Ontario has run in the past four decades. Funds are borrowed from the Canada Pension Plan or on capital markets, mainly in Canada.
This is relevant because unlike US states, including California, there is no balanced budget requirement in Ontario or any other Province. Ontario’s debt service costs are huge and consume over 6% of the budget. The accumulated deficits, lack of productivity growth, high tax rates that make California look frugal and vulnerability of its auto sector to significant cutback when recession hits make Ontario the most likely jurisdiction to experience a severe fiscal event in the near future.
Kiddieland money folks. A lot of Canada is on its way to solid insolvency.
I wouldn’t touch a longer term Ontario Government Bond!
HB Guy,
The balanced budget in CA means little. We will likely be 70 billion or more or of course much less if you listen to the governor. They basically used accounting tricks for much of it and all the budget people are newbies to the process. All it did was push it down the road and Newsom has projected deficits for rest of term of 30 billion plus per year. That said, governors always leave the next governors in the hole! CalMatters has some solid coverage.
Not an economist or demographer but I don’t understand why Western leaders are panicking over anemic birth rates and allowing more and faster immigration than citizens are ready for. Businesses will substitute capital for labor just as they have for many years.
It’s complex but also a political issue. Countries that have a good balance of skilled employees and “unskilled” immigration show more positive acceptance and less nationalist tendencies. Common sense really as many see “unskilled” labor as a societal burden and a negative. Several good studies on the topic
Well said. All governments should endeavor to match immigration to their specific labor needs. That would also help solve the low birthrate issue.
Ideally but countries also have an obligation to assist countries that they have messed up as well and “unskilled” is often needed as hardly see most Americans doing the hard agricultural work that puts food on the table and both political parties know it. McCarthy sunk the last bill because he is from the Central Valley. Also, hardly a country in the global South that doesn’t fit that definition. Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Cuba and on and on. Europe and the US could have helped many of those countries industrialize locally to get where the value is added versus exploiting their environment, natural resources and labor. Complex issues that need to be solved as it won’t fix itself.
The low hanging fruit for robotics/ automation is gone.
After Elon gave up on robotic car making he announced: ‘Humans are underrated’ Germany has mostly bailed on it, except for welding the frames, which we’ve all seen in videos. Sold their big outfit to China, who now have a major unemployment issue and no need of it, if they could get it working.
Biggest use of mechanical automation in US: packaging bulk foods into consumer sizes, with exact portions.
A lot of modern ‘ progress forever’ themes have plateaued. Civil aviation did more than 50 years ago. Cruising speed 500 mph then and now.
Moore’s Law?
‘Moore knew full well that the process could not go on for ever. Each doubling is more difficult, and more expensive, than the last. In September 2022 Jensen Huang, the boss of Nvidia, a chipmaker, became the latest observer to call time, declaring that Moore’s law was “dead”. Dec 13, 2023’
And of course for most applications of technology how much is doubling really needed? There is a market for it but by and large unnecessary. Much computing has gone horizontal versus vertical as well in many aspects.
I live in Canada — in the West Coast city of Vancouver, with its mountains and oceanfront properties — and I can testify that the influx of immigrants is straining EVERYTHING — the job market, and most of all places to rent.
First, jobs: All the unskilled labor that immigrated to Vancouver is hogging the lower end of the jobs spectrum. There is fierce competition for minimum wage work. You have to be better than ever, as a worker, just to make the employers’ grade.
In terms of rent, available housing is down to something like 1% vacancies. Only high-end rentals are freely available. Money talks, and bulls**t walks. I live in an SRO (single room occupancy) that costs a mere $550 a month Canadian, but it’s in a poor neighborhood in the middle of nowhere, with hardly room to stretch my feet out.
With the Liberals scheduled to leave power soon (an election is tentatively scheduled for 2025), the Conservative Party will hopefully dial back majorly on the number of immigrants allowed into the country. This will in turn help the job and the rent situations. With any luck.
Barron’s: These Stocks Moved the Most Today: Trump Media, GameStop, nCino, Cintas, Merck, NIO, Robinhood, Carnival, as the Dow soars more than 477 points…
MW: Dow has best day of 2024, S&P 500 books new record as Wall Street snaps three-day skid
DM: DM: Houston’s Democratic mayor reveals the Texas city is BROKE after decades of overspending that’s left it with a $160 MILLION deficit and has stopped them from even being able to pay firefighters
The Mayor of Houston says the city is ‘broke’ after overspending for decades. Democrat John Whitmire, who was elected in December, gave the bleak warning at a City Hill meeting this week where he proposed a five percent cut across all city spending to alleviate the cash-flow problem. ‘I think we can all agree that we’re broke,’ Whitmire said, before proposing the planned cuts. ‘This gives us a chance to discuss the financial picture of this City. It is broken! It was broken when I got here, ‘ he said. America’s fourth largest city is spending more money than it’s taking in, leaving it with a $160 million deficit.
Canada has always been picking the correct immigrants – meaning those with big bank balance — to come in as immigrants. Like the Hong Kong in early 1970’s fueling boom in Vancouver real estate; so calle refugees of Uganda Indians but with big money when they were expelled by Idi Amin; those who made big money in the oil rich countries and so on. Great way for easy wealth when the local population is unwilling to work hard or unable to get the proper tools needed for moving up the ladder. But the effect is inflation in shelter etc. Especially those who immigrate are also the paper pushers and not tradesperson and so on.
*** A Canadian in the 1970’s with a Ph.D. in Engineering from a great U there***
Housing bear Garth Turner posted today that Ontario might already be in a recession.
The winners of this charade are the landlords, public sector unions and teacher pension plans (they invest heavily in commercial real estate where families go shopping).
After the first housing bust in the US, Larry Summers encouraged Bernanke and the FED to “blow another housing bubble” as the cure. Despite all of the QE and the meddling in the housing market by the FED and .gov, they were still unable to stem the massive, cascading losses and freefall of house prices for years.
They (central banks, ie. central “planners”) used that situation as a learning experience on what not to do, and how better to blow bubbles, and are now flooding the US, Canada and all western countries with cheap, unskilled labor. They know that if they overwhelm the demand side of the equation insofar as housing is concerned, there will not be a massive crash.
These people deserve to be tried for treason, in my opinion. They have put the lives of their respective legal citizens in peril in the interests of a rapaciously greedy, ultra-thin slice of extraordinarily wealthy people who are busy amassing fortunes which make anything in the past pale by comparison.
If such inflation continues, they’ll have to loosen up laws so people can sleep in their cars. They’ll need a port-a-potty on every corner,
Already been going on for a decade. They’re called “safe parking lots,” and working women are a large percentage of those affected. Really disgusting politicians have caused this, and they continue to push the same policies.
Elizabeth Warren has been hammering Powell to lower rates. She just so happens to be a slumlord herself. This country is finished.
Depth Charge,
The US could recover with proper education and activism. Reality is it isn’t bad enough for the majority of the US compared to the world at large and even much of Europe. That said, I don’t see that starting here as change doesn’t typically happen without pain and most aren’t truly feeling it. It also requires people through a lifetime of propaganda, which of course is a universal thing but it is been taken to a new level over last couple of decades.
Not to say some people haven’t tried but none of the policies are effective and of course are extremely costly in a time of declining revenues.
Depth charge, its called ‘klownsian economics’.
Create even more debt in order to fix the bad debt problem. It’s so easy mang.
Wolf, are you planning on a similar article for the US, or is the effect of immigration not quite noticeable yet?
We don’t have good figures on population growth. The CBO and the Census Bureau now have vastly different estimates of population growth since the pandemic, with the CBO’s estimate being much higher. It seems nobody really knows. So I’m not going to wade into this. The Census Bureau will eventually adjust its figures. So we’ll see.
Howdy Lone Wolf. Any new charts on New Residential Construction in Canada? Increases or Decreases?
The BoC said yesterday that Canada has a “productivity emergency “.
Coming from a central bank I’d suggest that’s fighting talk.
Everyone I know is talking about moving out.
Nobody seems to take their job seriously.
Cash in hand rampant.
Crime and fraud everywhere.
My whole family of origin lives in Canada and we are talking about 30 people including cousins. No one is talking about leaving Canada.
In 2023 there was a 241% increase in illegal crossings
from Canada into the US.
Peanuts compared to our southern border. Could have been the southpark gang trying to sneak back in.
If they are going south….make sure they do their homework.
Toronto police recommending their citizens to leave their car keys next to the door for the thieves. In true hold my beer fashion, MN AG is pointing the finger at car manufacturers for making it to easy to steal.
The grass may not be greener……
“ According to the Canadian Institute for Health Research, over the next 20 years, Canada’s senior population is expected to grow by 68 per cent. This means there will be an unprecedented number of seniors moving, whether downsizing to smaller homes, moving into retired living communities, or relocating to be closer to family”
Probably priced in?
Interesting. Is the jobs numbers really the rise in immigration here in the U.S.? In the state of Maine where I live, the population is about 1.3 million. Not sure about information I read about the age of people. I did read Maines population is 60% over the age of fifty. The state needs workers in hospitality, nursing homes, nurses etc. Housing shortage here with many affordable housing projects going up in about ten cities.
Canada is a WEF experiment gone bad. The Liberal governement has basically destroyed Canada. Truedeau is going full scorched earth for the next party . A devalued currency, high defecits, very high immigration and the list goes on and on. I’m leaving this sh!thole country this year. Good riddance !!