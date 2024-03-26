The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, March 2024 Update: Biggest Price Drops from 2022 Peak: San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Las Vegas

20-City Index drops for 3rd month in a row, forms Double Top. Only Washington DC sets new all-time high.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The home price index for the 20 metros that the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index covers declined by 0.1% from the prior month, the third month in a row of declines. Year-over-year, the index was up 6.6%.
Year-over-year, wait a minute… today’s “January” 2024 reading is three months off the October 2023 peak, while January 2023 was seven months off the June 2022 peak. Year-over-year comparisons are meaningful when the index is very seasonal, and comparisons match the high in the current year to the high in the prior year, and the low in the current year to the low in the prior year. But this is not the case here. The highs are in different seasons (June v. October), because they were caused by factors other than the slight (if any) seasonality of the Case-Shiller index.
So the year-over-year change (+6.6%) compares today’s “January” reading that is three months off the October peak to January 2023 that was seven months off the June peak and was the bottom of a non-seasonal trough. For that exact same reason, the year-over-year changes will diminish over the next few months.
Today’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “January” is a three-month moving average of home prices whose sales were entered into public records in November, December, and January. The fact that it is a three-month moving average irons out some of the seasonality.
The index uses the “sales-pairs method,” comparing the sales price of the same house over time, thereby eliminating the issues – including seasonality due to the seasonal change in mix – associated with median prices (see “Methodology” toward the end of the article).
The long view of the 20-Cities Index shows the mind-blowing surge over the past few years; and it shows a bizarre non-seasonal double top that has never occurred in the history of the index, with the first top in June 2022 and the second top in October 2023.
You can also see that there is little seasonality in the index going back over 20 years:
To qualify for the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, the metro must have experienced home-price inflation since 2000 of at least 180%. The indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. Today’s index value for Miami, which we’ll get to in a moment, of 429 is up 329% since 2000, making Miami the most splendid housing bubble on this list.
Home-Price Inflation. By measuring how many dollars it takes to buy the same house over time via the “sales pairs” method, the Case-Shiller index is a measure of home-price inflation. So Miami had 329% home price inflation since 2000. By comparison, consumer price inflation, as measured by CPI, was 83% over the same period.
Prices were below their 2022 peaks in 9 metros of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller index (% from their respective peak in 2022, month of peak):
- San Francisco Bay Area: -13.4% (May 2022)
- Seattle: -12.6% (May 2022)
- Portland: -7.9% (May 2022)
- Denver: -7.1% (May 2022)
- Phoenix: -6.5% (June 2022)
- Dallas: -5.8% (June 2022)
- Las Vegas: -5.1% (July 2022)
- San Diego: -1.5% (May 2022)
- Los Angeles: -0.3% (May 2022)
A few more points:
- Month-to-month declines occurred in 17 of the 20 metros.
- Month-to-month increases occurred in 3 of 20 metros: Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Diego.
- The indexes for Los Angeles and San Diego remained a tad below the 2022 peaks.
- One metro set a new high in January: Washington DC.
The most splendid housing bubbles by metro.
San Francisco Bay Area single family houses: the San Francisco metro here covers a five-county portion of the nine-county Bay Area (San Francisco, San Mateo, Contra Costa, Alameda, and Marin).
- Month to month: -0.1%
- Year over year: +4.5%
- From the peak in May 2022: -13.4%.
San Francisco Bay Area condos: Condos are a big part of the market in the Bay Area. In San Francisco itself, they dominate the market (data for a five-county portion of the Bay Area).
- Dropped to a level first seen 6 years ago, in April 2018
- Month to month: -1.5%
- Year over year: -0.1%
- From the peak in May 2022: -11.9%.
Seattle metro:
- Month to month: -0.02%.
- Year over year: +4.4%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -12.6%.
Portland metro:
- Month to month: -0.2%.
- Year over year: +0.9%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -7.9%.
Las Vegas metro:
- Month to month: -0.1%.
- Year over year: +5.6%.
- From the peak in July 2022: -5.1%.
Denver metro:
- Month to month: -0.5%.
- Year over year: +2.7%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -7.1%.
Phoenix metro:
- Month to month: -0.5%.
- Year over year: +4.6%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -6.5%.
Dallas metro:
- Month to month: -0.2%.
- Year over year: +2.9%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -5.8%.
San Diego metro:
- Month to month: +1.8%.
- Year over year: +11.2%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -1.5%.
Los Angeles metro
- Month to month: +0.1%.
- Year over year: +8.6%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -0.3%.
Tampa metro:
- Month to month: -0.2%.
- Year over year: +4.6%.
- From high in November 2023: -0.5%.
And the close-up of Tampa. It repeats the common theme here: The two highs were in different seasons, and not caused by seasonal factors, thereby creating these odd year-over-year comparisons that will revert over the next few months.
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month to month: +0.5%.
- Year over year: +6.3%.
- Set new high.
Boston metro:
- Month to month: -0.5%.
- Year over year: +7.0%.
- From high in October 2023: -1.5%.
New York metro:
- Month to month: -0.3%.
- Year over year: +7.6%.
- From high in November 2023: -1.4%.
Miami metro:
- Month to month: -0.1%
- Year over year: +7.5%.
- “December” had set a new high.
The remaining 6 of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller index (Chicago, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland) had less home-price inflation than 180% since 2000, despite the price spikes in recent years.
Chicago, with an index value of 196 is up by 96% from 2000, and therefore is a far cry from qualifying for this list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, but prices shot up majestically between May 2020 and October 2023, and so here is Chicago anyway:
- Month to month: -0.5%
- Year over year: +8.0%.
- From high in October 2023: -1.1%.
Methodology. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses were sold previously. The price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors. This “sales pairs” method makes the Case-Shiller index a more reliable indicator than median price indices (37-page methodology).
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Howdy Folks. Housing Bubble 1 Start to Finish approx 10 Years?
ZIRPed Housing Bubble 2 Start to Finish approx _______ Decades?
Will Disco make a come back by then? It could…. HEE HEE
Please no, we brought that back in the 90s, now we are revisiting the 80s, I want to die without ever seeing another pair of bell bottom jeans again.
Howdy Seba. The Lone Wolfs charts seem to show Bubble 2 still peaking??? How long it peaks and duration of the fall, has me wondering. Just how many fads or fashions could return…..
Flares are still around; better getchyerself buried.
I’m not surprised to find Miami topping the list for overheated metros and their housing.
When I was there (on my motorcycle in the Nineties) construction was in a downturn, but there was still plenty of action going on. From what I’ve seen in succeeding decades, condo development in particular has picked up. All the good spots by the beaches are taken, but if you’re willing to go a little further afield, you can get a condo for, ….oh… three quarters of a mil.
John Q. Public is screwed for decades.
1) Their 401K is heavily indexed and primarily in 10 stocks;
2) Anyone who has purchased a new home in the last five years will only see their value decrease.
Is this “really” the best America can do?
It’s no wonder that older Americans who own assets are quite happy while younger Americans who don’t or are having to pay outrageous amounts to own assets are not so happy.
My assumption of happiness is based on consumer confidence, sentiment polls, personal experience, etc
This creature, America, which I lovingly call the “fat lady”. Since it’s inception has been programmed to grow and consume. Unlike other countries the “fat lady” has no history to call on for reference so it simply keeps on devouring, sea to sea. Then she gobbles and takes what’s available from other nations and eats. Now it seems the “fat lady” has nothing left to eat so she turns on herself, because that’s all she knows. Crazy
Totally agree with you, Home Toad.
Zerohedge published an article today 3/26 saying that State Farm Insurance would not provide insurance for 72,000 homes in California. Ditto for some of the CREs. The blame was put on some ruckus w/ bureaucrats in Sacramento.
If we interpreted this correctly, it seems to align with the huge CRE/Banking turmoil going on in the US.
The State Farm deal came out in the local and national media 5 days ago. Sometimes ZH is really slow in reposting this stuff.
There are about 39 million people in California, so 72,000 homes is a tiny portion.
But there are big issues, including the risks of wildfires that have burned down whole neighborhoods. And the State is trying to limit outrageous premium increases. So this creates a tug-of-war.
“Their 401K is heavily indexed and primarily in 10 stocks;”
Fortunately, many companies offer a self-directed 401(k) so your retirement savings don’t have to be tethered to spy.
We always think of housing in such contradictory ways in America. 1- Housing should be affordable, which means there should be enough and at a reasonable price, but somehow at the same time, 2-constantly increase in value as investments that generate good yields. They’re at odds at one another. So maybe people should stop worrying so much about the value of their investment property because there are a lot of people out there who can’t afford basic necessities and housing.
Do these double peaks correlate with any other factors? I apologize in advance if I didn’t RTGDFA.
I imagine we can come up with a pretty good list. I’ve had a couple in mind for a while, as I’ve been struggling with this phenomenon for a while, and I’ve discussed it before in the comments. The phenomenon is really weird. A lot of things have been really weird over the past few years. It’s a lot easier to point out something weird (which is what I did here) than explaining with reasonable certainty WHY it is happening.
Howdy Lone Wolf. I find your truthful charts educating and scary. The future timeline on Housing Bubble 2 is especially troubling to me.
Maybe this was covered in a previous article or discussion but… what’s the definition of “home” for this data? Is it all housing or just single family homes? I would be interested to see if more of the decreases are from condos/townhomes/apartments and if single family homes are holding up better.
All this data here is for single-family houses with exception of the separate condo index for San Francisco, which covers only condos.
Thanks. I admittedly didn’t look at the SF data, just some other cities, and didn’t notice you broke it down for SF specifically.
Feels like the FED QE Vs QT. The balance sheet ent up at rocket speed but coming down at a snail speed. Oh, I understand, if the down speed is higher, it would have unintended consequences and force the QT to be stopped and hence the house price drop to stop :)
Some random guy on YouTube toured some homes in Miami-Dade county. Bought for $500,000 in 2017, and now wants $2 million for the same property.
“it shows a bizarre non-seasonal double top that has never occurred in the history of the index”
Go figure. Three great reasons for this unique occurrence:
1) The Fed has never mucked with 30YFRM mortgages like they did from 3/2020 to 3/2022. $2T+ in MBS purchases & near ZIRP interest rates for WAY TOO LONG.
2) The Fed has never pumped $5T into the economy. And the short period over which this was done is even more mind-blowing.
3) And then Congress follows this crazy intervention by the Fed with another $6T and then goes full on deficit mode to the tune of $3.8T over FY ’23-24.
And to top all of that INSANITY off, Congress passed rent & mortgage relief that has now been solidified into the MMT-based means of managing our economy. And finally, the Fed has telegraphed over the last 4 years that we’re going to backstop nearly EVERYTHING, so the normal market forces that destroy wealth, while still present, are markedly scaled back.
REAL recessions are a thing of the past. The 6-8 week COVID recession was government induced. It’s clear sailing until the bond vigilantes really revolt and push Treasuries WAY higher due to demand that tails off considerably from anything we’ve. When that will be is anyone’s guess.
“One metro set a new high in January: Washington DC.”
Yep, even crap is selling here over last year’s price. The bubble is showing no signs of abating. In fact, it’s getting even more extreme as inflation is starting to take off again and the FOMO buyers are out there in a panic. There are no listings and those that come up are snapped up.
If FOMO is still happening, and buyers are pushing each other out of the way, that tells me that these buyers have little faith that the Fed is controlling inflation as much as the Fed would like you to believe.
Based on this, I am expecting we will never hear the end of ..”Not in my area in SoCal and this time IS different…” Urgh…
Los Angeles metro
Month to month: +0.1%.
Year over year: +8.6%.
From the peak in May 2022: -0.3%.
I would note the price decreases are even more stunning when adjusted for inflation (CPI, PCE, whatever, your choice). The dollar is losing value, so prices should be going UP. This also shows just like Nvidia stock, some housing markets have no idea on value. Using FRED series CSUSHPINSA, USSTHPI, TXSTHPI normalized to year 2000 and adjusted for inflation is also interesting.
The CS is basically an inflation index for homes. You don’t further inflation adjust it.
Congratulations Wolf’s gang – we’ve made the big time.
This article was among those aggregated on the main business page of google news. I’m not sure how unusual this is, I don’t spend much time on google news, but it is absolutely the big leagues of commenterati.
Well done – now go buy another house
That’s your personal algo based on what you read. It’s always on the top of mine along with other things I read. No one is interested in what I read lol
Although the pandemic dramatically changed behavior and economic models, I still think the nature of cyclical waves will show this past five year period to be a bubble — even if, this time is different.
As such, looking at Case Schiller adjusted narrative, I can’t help but be curious as to why cycles influence speculation up to a nebulous point— and then the rug is pulled.
It’s stupid thoughts like that, that end up in me looking at old pointless correlations, probably because, I’m a skeptic that enjoys looking under rocks.
As such, I found two unusual obscure gems from a 2008 IMF paper about the housing cycle:
“ Source: IMF staff calculations.
1 The interest rate elasticity of real residential investment, for example, is the maximum response (in absolute value) of real residential investment to a one-standard-deviation increase in the interest rate divided by the size of the interest rate increase at the time of the shock.”
“ Deviation of real residential investment from trend is calculated as the difference between actual investment (in percent of GDP for the most recent quarter available) and investment predicted by a linear trend beginning in 1970:Q2”
Unfortunately, I’m not an economic professor, but a visit to Fred shows real residential investment to be somewhat asthmatic and anemic — and brings up mystical distortions as to how real GDP will play out, after the fiscal sugar high runs out of steam.
My obtuse conclusion is, that goosing GDP is going to add fuel to inflation growth and continue to fuel home price decline — but that rate of decline will be slow and steady, as rates stay higher for longer — and then, we get a real rug pull.
I think even Shiller predicted real home prices are going to head lower (last year?).
This is an additional old comment from a blog called bonbdad from 2018:
“ Real private residential fixed investment was flat (blue). Measured by the more precise method of its share of the GDP as a whole (red), residential investment actually declined:
According to Prof. Edward Leamer, this typically peaks about 7 quarters before the onset of a recession. As it has not made a new high since four quarters ago, and must be considered a signficant leading indicator of recession at this point.”
I haven’t dug into Leamer, but it’s interesting that his indicator is trending downward. Probably priced in ….
Amazing how the mainstream finance media all parrot the yoy increase as if its the start of the next great re bull market.
Wolf,
We need you to peer deep into the crystal ball…
And tell us what the future holds…
Will the US have a future that looks a lot like the following:
1) commercial banks having a primary role as warehousers and wholesalers of government debt, with greatly reduced lending to small businesses
2) large businesses primarily obtaining funding by accessing FOMO driven capital markets (not banks), and using most of the money to do leveraged buyouts and/or stock buybacks
3) consolidation of wealth and power into a smaller and smaller subset of the population
4) higher taxes (on people who can’t hire lobbyists to change the tax code to benefit them)
5) higher inflation
6) lower social benefit payments (on a per capita basis–not counting periodic vote buying schemes)
7) higher interest rates
8) lower social cohesion
In other words, looking more and more like many Latin American countries…
What do people think of this, and what is the gameplan to deal with this from a protect your money standpoint?
Or 9
That love will once again defeat most of the first 8.
For instance, too solve the budget deficit, increase the marginal tax rate on the fortunate Americans that have prospered as a result of our society far beyond their wildest dreams.
Problem is that no tax that would actually accomplish this could make it past the current dysfunction in Washington DC…
Good graphics that clearly indicate that an irrational, I prefer balloon rather than bubble, is miraculously inflated while the Fed relentlessly hacks away at their, still obese balance sheet.
The median citizen still can’t qualify for an FHA guaranteed loan, assuming that credit is hard to get.
It’s not just America.
The world is still juiced up on the implementation of hypothetical monetarist theory, MMT.
That’s without taking into account the rise of the Chinese currency during the QE period.
MW: Federal Reserve posts record $114.3 BILLION loss in 2023 after soaring interest rates upended the body’s finances
The Federal Reserve posted a record $114.3 billion in 2023 thanks to expenses related to managing the bank’s short-term interest rate target.
I reported this in detail on Jan 12, 2024. Why is this suddenly news again???
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/01/12/fed-reports-operating-loss-of-114-billion-for-2023-as-interest-expense-blows-out/
///
If we normalize the charts based on the slope we get a pretty good match…Too good for my taste. If markets are to be observed as independent markets, which for all purposes they are, they should have significant local discrepancies…
But they dont, at least not as much as I would expect.
The exact same pattern, acceleration, full speed ahead, sudden stop.
///
But what really caught my eye -> the stop and stable. Only controlled processes have this capability (like a PID controlled process). If the process were “more natural” it would have looked different, with less damping, more overshoot and stronger oscillations with a tendency to decrease/increase.
I have seen my fair share of charts and this is by design!
///
While the market for existing homes isn’t moving much I wonder what the impact of private equity firms is of putting upward pressure on prices. Seemed like a decent percentage of homes.