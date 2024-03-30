Higher Inflation, Higher Rates Forever? Will the Fed Let CRE Turmoil Run its Course? Is QT Hitting Dollar Liquidity Outside the US? And More…

Wolf Richter on “This Week in Money,” at HoweStreet.com, recorded on March 27:
Wolf,
Great timing…the AP just pumped out one of those genius “Deflation is the Debil” stories that (circa 2002) presaged such genius Fed policy-making for the next 20 years….(The Tainted Seeds of ZIRP).
(On the small chance you reference it in the LTDA – Listen to the Damn Audio – …kudos…but people can’t scan audio…)
At least this go round, the AP mentions – buried – that deflation might not be, but still probably is, Ebil.
But I find it amazing that the massive counter-example of technological-improvements-greatly-lowering-prices-then-stimulating-the-hell-out-of-the-economy is so utterly, utterly ignored.
It is like nobody ever bought the second Model T or personal computer…because the entire globe stood around for 100 years “waiting for prices to drop further”.
Or, the massively obvious fact that oceans of Pepsi got sold in 2019 for $1.80…but somehow Pepsi demand would collapse if today’s $3.25 price fell to $2.75…because of thirst hoarding (as opposed to, say, inflation driven Poverty).
All these oh-so-very-informed AP thinky-dinky pieces ultimately come to resemble little more than Simp-athy for the Devil (fiat driven inflation)
Non one is worried about deflation in goods. Deflation in goods is normal due to improvements in manufacturing, supply chains, and technology. But the worries surface when deflation get going in a persistent manner in services.
I love these audio posts. Thanks for sharing. A “well behaved” commenter here. ;)