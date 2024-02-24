Nvidia, the WTF Chart of the Year. Tesla also Had WTF Charts of the Year before Shares Plunged

Because these price spikes are a state of mind. And when that state of mind changes – see Tesla.
Nvidia is special because the dollars are suddenly so huge – a hair over $2 trillion at the open on Friday, and just a little below $2 trillion at the close. Over the past 12 months, market cap has spiked by $1.46 trillion, including the biggest-ever-for-any-stock one-day spike of $277 billion on Thursday, on exceeding revenue expectations by $2 billion.
There are other charts that look even wilder because these are crazy times, and all kinds of stuff has been spiking and in crazy ways. And Tesla’s chart used to look like this too, before the shares plunged 70% in 2022. Crazy spikes like this generally don’t lead to a permanently high plateau. But Nvidia is now huge, and it’s floating on top of a mindboggling AI-mania.
Nvidia has always been a volatile stock because something always derails the latest GPU-to-the-moon narrative. For example, between November 2020 and October 2022, Nvidia shares plunged by 65%, barely dodging our Imploded Stocks pantheon (minimum requirement: -70% from high). And now the numbers are much bigger. We show the market cap in the chart because the dollars are now so huge that they really matter for the overall market:
The utter mania around generative AI that has suddenly gripped corporate America led to an explosion in sales of high-dollar and high-margin systems of GPUs for Nvidia.
Just about every major company is touting its progress with AI – for now, mostly just spending money on it – and periodically there are hilarious stories about generative AI’s not so intelligent work. I mean, can you fire AI if it screws up badly enough? Or is that suddenly a human’s fault?
The amounts of money thrown at generative AI from all directions are just vast. And Nvidia is getting its share of the pie. Nvidia’s revenues might hit $100 billion in 2024, knock on wood, up from $27 billion in 2022. And it just might, or might not, surpass Tesla’s revenues, which were already $97 billion in 2023.
These price spikes are a state of mind: See Tesla.
So we just accidently remembered that Tesla’s stock too went through these WTF spikes until it hit $414.50 on November 4, 2021, and then plunged 70% over the following year and was inducted into our pantheon of Imploded Stocks in December 2022, when its shares hit $123, after which they dropped some more. These spikes unwind brutally.
Then came the big rally through mid-July 2023, and then the shares spiraled down again, and today they’re down 54% from the peak in November 2021, and they’re still overvalued though Tesla has become a much bigger and a much more successful automaker since the all-time high in November 2021.
Since that all-time high, Tesla has become very profitable. Its Model Y has become the #1 best-selling model in the world, blowing away Toyota’s Corolla, and it has become the #2 best-selling model in the US, just behind Ford’s F-series truck. And since the all-time high, Tesla opened two new factories, one in Germany and one in Texas, and production and deliveries have soared, and it’s eating market share of the legacy automakers in big gulps, and despite its already substantial size, its global deliveries jumped by 38% in 2023.
And yet, over those two years when Tesla’s business continued to boom, Tesla’s market cap plunged by over $600 billion. Turns out, these WTF spikes are a state of mind. And when that state of mind changes, the spikes unwind.
How long will the Nvidia narrative last?
Will Nvidia have a monopoly on AI-suitable GPU systems? Will no one figure out how to make something competitive and sell it a lower price? And will Meta, a gigantic customer of Nvidia’s GPU systems, suddenly discover that it has all the GPUs it’ll need, just like it had suddenly discovered that it had way too much office space and way too many employees? Companies are kind of weird in what they suddenly discover. All kinds of things can change that might rattle that overstretched state of mind – same thing that Tesla went through to get off its WTF spike.
Today, let’s take stock in the crazy good that generative AI is brining to bear, but let’s not forget the vast downside that’s coming. Whether it’s the racial bias being programmed into Gemini, the eventual collision course of massive job loses, or the eventual sentient AI that will rise up at some point, we’re watching the beginning of the end. Today, people are making boat loads of money. Not too far down the road, the other side rears its ugly head. And during the in between time, I’m sure that AI will do some amazing things, probably contributing greatly to all sorts of medical advancements.
No irony in that AI could eliminate tons of BS jobs(or where a solid portion of a necessary job is BS) but we have built a society mostly around those which are not essential by definition but just so people can survive and pay rent, put food on the table, and so on. Just another leap in productivity where mostly the wealthy will benefit.
Today making boatloads of money? Yes.
Tomorrow too, if one has the courage and capital to take option positions for NVDA to drop, as it likely to do so – question is when.
Institutional trader will make huge profits.
Iddy biddy retail investors will lose their boxer shorts and tong bikinis, whether invested directly or indirectly via IRA, 401K’s.
It’s definitely a mania (unless it really is different this time, and earnings EXPLODE upward and stay there). The translation to that is not apparent (or in sight).
“[A] a permanently high plateau” – a classic, Irving Fisher ,1929!
1929… nahhh …. this time is different! Until, it is not.
If one was a gambler, the question might be: Will there be one more WTF like with TSLA?
The entire AI ‘thing’ reminds me of dot coms/blockchains/etc. Way way over blown, with sorrows to come.
Many thanks to our host for all the informative charts.
I played cards this week with a lady who bought Nvidia in 2020, so she’s quite happy right now. I asked her if she will sell a portion to lock in some of those gains. Nope, she’s letting it all ride.
Yes market cap is astronomical but what would have more sense is if you compared PEG or even PE (forward 12 month). The mania maybe in orders being placed in last 6 months and maybe for another 3-4 quarters as well but in terns of FCF multiple, PE multiple (forward) or PEG (forward) its a flatline for NVIDIA. Same couldn’t havebeen said about Tesla multiples.
Anything “forward” is fiction and part of the “state of mind” of a stock price.
GPU’s are not steady state. The key to AI is speed and when faster GPUs come out, the heavy hitters will upgrade.
Two thoughts:
A friend of mine once said “figure out which way the horse is running and ride it”. That has always worked well for me in my stock investing.
I have a Ford F-150 and a Toyota Corolla. I guess I need to trade in the Corolla for a Tesla Model Y to be stay with the top two vehicles. :)
In the US, the Corolla wasn’t the top-selling car; the Camry was. And the other bands’ pickups and SUVs have outsold the Corolla also. So you already missed the boat 🤣 But it might be a good idea to hang on to your Corolla until it starts giving you problems.
Wonder if it will be like Intel. I was there in the 90s during the every 18 months stock split and rise and then suddenly it missed the mobile market and didn’t see the sub $1000 laptop ever being possible. Now there are just commodities and while profitable, it is nothing like before. Don’t see how this future would be different once the AI boom and bust is complete with winners and losers. Don’t think AI boom will be same as .com but never thought FB could make it as stock so what do I know?!
Nvda has earnings and a decent PE to the growth potential while tsla did not! Like it or not companies and countries are being forced into AI or they will be outa biz!
Classic! What the Fed hath wrought: assets no longer have a value. They have a price, and is so well put in this piece’s subtitle, those prices are a “state of mind.” (I’m gonna borrow that, Wolf)! Eventually, actual valuation will matter. ‘Til then, capital flows simply swamp fundamental anything.
For optimal AI power you need AI software and the only company that has the cutting edge software to drive AI is NVDA with its CUDA operating system. Think msft for the x86 architecture. Yes, AMD is working on open source sftw but they are a far second place and have a small slice of the market.
This is not a fad and is the first innings of a teck leap forward. Since it is the first inning there will be misteps but they will be fixed and more powerful and useful application will be incorporated!
Know a guy in Europe who’s become a millionaire from a 3 x long bet on Nvidia since just before Covid. He loves AI mania. He’s now got a US flag on the wall in his kitchen.
Just chose your pill you can swallow and sleep well:
1. Bet On NVIDIA, or
2. Bet on semis (SOXX), or
3. Bet on Technology sector (VGT), or
4. Bet on S&P 500 (SPY), or
5. Bet on Total Market (VTI), or
6. Bet on world (VT), or
7. Throw some bonds… etc
#1 Should not be the answer for most (including me). But some would get NFTs, go figure.
Re Tesla: Crazy that there’s almost a negative correlation between share price & profitability.
NVDA frustrates me. No way its worth that much. But I have faith its share price will fall back to reality soon, just like Wolf points out w TSLA.
No need to be frustrated. Short nvidia or even soxx. What I’m missing?
I work in CA government and told to cut back on all but essential expenses. State is hugely dependent on capital gains so while it was flush a few years back it is in the hole until another big sell off. Admittedly CA is hugely irresponsible with its money but at this point, barring something unseen, there will be none of like that with COVID collapse. Be interesting how the next few years are navigated as each exiting governor always leaves the incoming one a deficit and this appears no different. Strange a 20% correction in the markets could make California flush again in 2025 but simply would start the cycle all over again.
If I hear “AI” one more time… ai this ai that. The intrest in “ai” coincided with the 2000s boom as well. I keep putting “ai” in quotes because really this is still computing. People keep thinking we’re going to have sentient ai. These models don’t think. They are based on patterns. Just like the algorithms that calculate the shortest path when using Google maps to go somewhere. I don’t know of anyone getting much of a huge productivity boost beyond some neat tools like summarizing meeting notes and generating the boiler plate code you need. It’s a neat tool but doesn’t warrent this level of enthusiasm. Wolf hit the nail on the head in terms of meta or any of these large data centers buying up graphics cards. They’ll eventually make their own or a competitor will. Remember Cisco in the 2000s? Wasn’t long before it was replaced by Juniper! Another point is maybe there will be a huge efficiency in these algos where the compute requirements are much less.
This could be the right thread to post this.
Over the years reading the comments here is that the majority of commentators are averse to risks and have a “the end is near” mentality.
How the market behaves is the reality, not much we have control over.
So rather than being frustrated it is better to act. Instead of fearing, learn, expand your knowledge. That would prevent you from buying the meme stocks/BTC etc in the first place.
I really mean it, this is not a “look at me i got lucky” post.
People that take no risk in their lives cannot be successful. One should take as much risk as they are comfortable with (aka what the worst can happen safeguards).
In many forums the “panic” is self-fulfilling. One’s fears grow on other frears. This is not the way to live.
I would hate it if I had most of my $ in bonds or gold and then frustrate myself when there is no recession. I refuse to live my life under constant fears.
I do not claim I know what happens in the future, but I take calculated risks.
Was reading something about how this crazy bubble with Nvidia is very similar to Cisco before it imploded and never got back to its all time high. Both companies have strong profit and revenue but that didn’t stop the fact that the bubble still popped. I am sure Nvidia fanboy will say this time is different..
Once again, it’s funny to see this kind of insanity in a supposedly tightening financial condition QT environment… good luck to Pow Pow on fighting them inflation..
A lot of the apps for AI seem just like dog work, eg scanning resumes, looking for the magic words or phrases. Bet ‘AI’ itself will be one. No doubt this is just for screening, because anyone who hires via AI alone is in for some nasty shocks.
The other app getting attention is manipulating images and sounds including voices to create alternate ‘realities’: Many will be criminal, using fake videos or voices to defraud. Others will create great entertainment. Maybe Elvis’s movie career has just begun, subject to legal issues
No doubt there are real and useful apps. This differs from another darling, where the hype is pure: Bitcoin. There is only one actual use for BC: ‘ransomware’. The ransom is perhaps the ONLY transaction where the payer has to trust the payee, and where there is no third party handling and verifying the payment. And no rush, because all the victim can do is hope. The theoretical max speed of BC is six transactions per second, laughable as a medium of exchange, aka ‘money’
A day or so ago a DB market analyst noted that the US tech markets are the most concentrated since 1929. The one day 250 billion bump in NV looks like the high water mark.