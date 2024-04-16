Yen Drops to 155 against USD. Currency Collapse at Work, -32% against USD since 2021, -50% since 2012

Turns out, collapse of the currency is the price Japan is now paying for years of crazed monetary policies.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Today, the yen dropped to ¥154.7 to the USD, a 34-year low, despite endless copy-and-paste jawboning by Japanese authorities and some market intervention – selling hard-earned dollars to buy back yen that the BOJ had created in such reckless abandon – to prop up the yen.
The yen has plunged by 32% against the USD since 2021 when other central banks started moving away from QE and 0% or negative policy rates; and it has collapsed by 50% since 2012 when newly elected prime minister Shinzo Abe implemented his economic policies (“Abenomics”) of fiscal profligacy funded by money printing, huge amounts of money printing that was reinforced in 2016 by the institution of Yield Curve Control, which kept the 10-year yield near 0%.
The Bank of Japan has taught global central banks a huge lesson over the past dozen years: You can get away with endless amounts of money printing, no problem – see how we’re doing it? – essentially buying over half of the national debt with freshly created yen, plus a bunch of other securities, and there won’t be any bad consequences. Now that lesson has turned out to be fake. The yen is collapsing. There’s a price to pay after all: the destruction of the currency:
The only thing that is amazing is how long these kinds of crazed monetary policies can be maintained before something breaks, but then something does break, something big, like a currency. And the free-lunch theory that had driven all this turns out to have been fake.
The BOJ has started to react in tiny baby steps, but there is nothing in these tiny baby steps that would stop the destruction of the yen – it’s still destroying the yen, but in slightly smaller increments.
The process started in December 2022, by which time other central banks were hiking their policy rates in big increments and had turned to QT. That was when the BOJ “shocked” markets by lifting the ceiling of the 10-year JGB yield band to 0.5%. In 2023, it lifted the ceiling to 1%. And in October 2023, it discarded that explicit ceiling. Then at the policy meeting in March, the BOJ:
- Maintained QE, said it would “continue its JGB purchases with broadly the same amount as before,” about ¥6 trillion per month ($40 billion), based on market conditions.
- Scrapped its negative interest-rate policies by lifting the short-term rate by a breathtaking 10 basis points, OMG, from -0.1% to 0.0%, its first rate hike since 2007.
- Kind of ended yield-curve control but without throwing it out completely.
- Officially ended purchases of equity ETFs and J-REITs, though it had stopped buying them in 2023.
- Slowed but didn’t stop the purchases of corporate paper and corporate bonds and said it would end them altogether in about a year.
So the BOJ has done only a few micro-steps to move away from its crazed monetary policies, but it’s still largely stuck in these policies, it’s still pursuing them, just at a slower pace. Currency destruction at work.
Yes, me too. The Japanese who bought U.S. treasures should be doing quite well though.
In approx 3 years the Yen lost 30% to the dollar. 20+ year US treasuries lost 50% to the dollar.
Tesla stock lost a lot more. Some stocks went to zero over the period. You’re confusing some things here.
Funny to read this comment on an article about the yen plunging against the USD.
Let’s check back in 10 years and see how that prediction plays out. FYI, that’s the same one being rehashed since, as far as I am aware, the 1980’s.
Evens savings represent a risk !
Savings can constitute an actual loss.
Hi Wolf, thanks for this article. Japan is what every developing country tries not to be but more or less in the same track with a lag
What was the intended consequence of this money printing by BoJ? Who is suffering now?
Japan is pursuing a policy of devaluation on purpose to gain a competitive edge on China.
China will start next.
That’s nonsense. There was nothing purposeful about it. It was an unintended consequence. There are always unintended consequences of money printing. They don’t show up right away. But eventually they do. It’s not a free lunch.
Most big Japanese manufacturers already produce in China, Thailand, the US, in Mexico, etc. They have offshored a lot of production years ago.
They got away with it for a long time. And suddenly they didn’t.
Wolf – Do you think this is the unsuccessful result of the BOJ trying to maintain a growing economy is the face of a declining population, which seems impossible? If so, many other countries will face this in the coming decade.
Ok. I know this an obvious question. A better question might be what else could they do?
Maybe an economic system that requires permanent growth isn’t feasible.
A good exchange rate should help Japanese tourism and exports to the US.
Inflation in Japan is the biggest problem. Weimar Germany was a very popular place to visit and vacation in the 1920’s since it was so cheap. That didn’t help the average German citizen very much.
As far as exports, even with a debased currency relative to the dollar, can they compete with China and South Korea on price? Japan was known as the low-cost leader in cheap exports in the 1970’s before China and Korea figured it out.
The IMF was formed in the 1940’s to prevent countries from debasing their currencies too much to gain unfair competitive export advantage. I suspect Japan is nowhere near China for depressed wages and low-cost exports. They may be more competitive with South Korea.
Currently, Japan has been selling luxury and reliability at a higher cost.
It may become more affordable to buy a Lexus or high-end Sony in the coming year. What else do they have that China doesn’t?
They’ve moved well-beyond the cheap Datsuns of the 1970’s and have competed very well.
Most of the Japanese vehicles sold in the US are assembled in the US or in Mexico.
Japan is still a powerhouse of high end industrial manufacturing. From machine tools, to robots, to chip equipment, to control systems , the only equivalent products come from Germany. While painful to consumers this will give the price edge to Japan.
There’s plenty of inflation in Japan. And Japan’s inflation doesn’t fully show up because a lot of the inflationary items (the entire healthcare system and much of the public transportation system for example) are government controlled, and price increases facing consumers are those that the government puts in place, which are small. But they’re taxpayer funded, and so the bill for inflation comes in through the back door. The government has also subsidized wholesales of energy products (gasoline, etc.) and some other products to slow/halt price increases. So retail prices of those items haven’t risen as much, but the government paid for the inflation, and taxpayers are paying for it through the back door.
They need to raise rates to defend their currency
Gradually, then suddenly.
Japan’s GDP per head (PPP) is now by far the lowest in the entire G7. It’s on a par with many Eastern European, ex-Soviet, ex-communist countries, such as Poland. A low GDP per head, plus its tanking currency, astonishing levels of national debt, and a shrinking population, mean Japan has some serious problems right now. The country is a mess.
Very naive question: Did the ultra low and then negative interest rate policy work as well as it did for all the years prior simply because they were in a small minority of countries doing it? And then things started to blow up when big economies across Europe and NA got in on the same act?
From my other reading, other authors claim that besides the demographics issue Japan has also been trying to preserve its export oriented economy, according to them there are various ways to achieve it like tariffs but the ultimate goal essentially is to reduce purchasing power for households. If that’s the case then I’m thinking they’d be able to keep inflation down even with loose monetary policy, but then that all goes to sh*t when inflation hits the entire global supply chain.
I’m not a finance guy (obviously lol) so take it easy on me. Just trying to wrap my head around it
As you Wolf said, “Japan can afford it, but countries like Argentina, Venezuela and others cannot”.
When you say that the BOJ is “selling hard-earned dollars” to defend the Yen, I assume this means they are selling treasuries to acquire the dollars to exchange for yen. My point isn’t to be pedantic, but to ask whether or not this adds to the downward pressure on treasury prices in any meaningful way, or are these transactions too small relative to the overall treasury market?
They might also be unloading the reverse repos at the Fed (dollar cash they parked at the Fed). This would be the easiest and most liquid to buy yen with.
Wolf, wouldn’t it make more sense to take a dollar loan (by pledging treasuries) via the FIMA repo facility?
Basic economics at work. The bright side for Japan is, however small, that this will (or should) result in their exports becoming more competitive. Sadly, at the same time their imports become more expensive with the ultimate bottom line of a lower standard of living. Essentially, the parents and grandparents will assuradly have lived a more comfortable life than their kids and grandkids. That is nothing that any parents want for their children.
It is much worse than you show. The Yen has fallen more than the falling Dollar, sure.
But look at the Yen against Gold for a picture of the real damage the BOJ has done.
Do you think the Japanese central bank will be able to reverse the yen currency deterioration? If so, do you see them doing something?
Hike to 4% or 5% and $100 billion a month in QT might be a good start.
The Nikei gained 65% since 2021 and doubled (all approximate, eye gazing of the chart) since 2011. How do we reconcile this with Yen drop? Rich becoming richer? if one doesn’t venture out of country does foreign exchange matters (perhaps they have been practicing JAGA like MAGA and living with home made products. MAGA can benefit from their experience)?
More that when the currency is debased, assets reprice in that debased currency.
Devaluation of the currency against those assets.
Exactly what impact does this have on the Average Japanese ?
What kind of inflation is the average Japanese experiencing ?
Isn’t the carry trade still alive and well which seems like an excellent hedge ?
Do the inflationary pressures of a declining currency outweigh the deflationary impact of a crashing population ?
Japan’s CB policy is a lesson in the illusion of control.
You know a great deal about Japan and yes they need to start raising rates yet refuse to do so . Will happen soon in your opinion?
As a former Bank of Canada governor once alluded, a lower Loonie means more exports. The Canadian dollar was at 71 cents USD at that time. People on the financial blogs were panicking that the Bank of Canada would devalue the currency below 70 cents.