Here Come the HELOCs: Mortgage Balances, Delinquencies, and Foreclosures

When will it get messy for our Drunken Sailors? Not now.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Mortgage balances outstanding ticked up by 0.9% in Q4 from Q3, to a record of $12.3 trillion. Year-over-year, the increase was only 2.8%, according to data from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report.
This small increase in mortgage balances is the result of a strange mix: Purchases of existing homes have plunged by one-third, and mortgage origination volume has collapsed, with existing home prices still sky high; but new house sales have held up, as prices have dropped 17%. And homeowners with these infamous 3% mortgages are not selling, and they’re not buying, and so they’re not paying off their 3% mortgages, and they’re not getting bigger new mortgages.
But HELOC balances resurge from rock-bottom.
HELOC balances jumped by 3.2% in Q4 from Q3, by 7.1% year-over-year, the 7th consecutive quarter of increases, and by 13% from two years ago. So HELOCs (home equity line of credit) at $360 billion, are still historically low, but the high mortgage rates have changed the trend.
HELOCs – a way for homeowners to extract cash from their home equity – are now powered by the much higher mortgage rates that make cash-out refis very unattractive because homeowners would swap a 3% rate for a 7% rate on the entire amount of the mortgage. And refi volume has collapsed. With a HELOC, they can extract cash and pay only 7% on the much smaller HELOC amount while continuing to pay 3% on the much larger mortgage. So HELOCs are coming back.
In dollar terms, HELOC balances increased by $24 billion in 2023, and most of this $24 billion was earmarked for consumption, from home improvements to vacations. They represent another, if light, tailwind for our tireless drunken sailors.
The aggregate burden of mortgage debt.
Homes are lot more expensive today than they were 20 years ago, but the effective interest rates on mortgages outstanding are a lot lower than they were, and consumers make a lot more money too, they’ve gotten the biggest pay increases in 40 years, even as mortgage debt barely increased, and there are a lot of renters, and they don’t have any mortgage debts, including the many “renters of choice,” who have relatively high incomes and live in higher-end rentals.
So in aggregate, the entire $12.3 trillion in mortgage debt as a percent of total disposable income is roughly where it had been for years, and even in 2003.
Disposable income is income from all sources except capital gains, minus taxes and social insurance payments. This is the cash that consumers have left to spend on housing, food, cars, debt payments, etc.
Delinquencies aren’t even normalizing yet.
Transitioning into delinquency: Mortgage balances that were newly delinquent by 30 days or more at the end of Q4 ticked up to 3.0% of total balances — still lower than any time before the pandemic and down from the 3.5% range in 2017 through 2019 (red line in the chart below).
HELOC balances that were delinquent by 30 days or more ticked up to 2.0% — at the low end of the range in 2017 through 2019 (blue line).
Note how mortgage delinquencies are forming a “frying pan” pattern, as I call it (though here “wok pattern” might be better?) as they come out of the lows from the free-money and forbearance era of the pandemic when delinquent mortgages were moved into forbearance and then didn’t count as delinquent.
This shows that mortgage delinquencies haven’t even normalized back to the Good Times levels yet.
Serious delinquency: Mortgage balances that were 90 days or more delinquent by the end of Q4 edged up to 0.57%, about half the rate before the pandemic (red line in the chart below).
HELOC balances that were 90 days or more delinquent dipped to 0.62%, the lowest since before the Housing Bust (blue line).
Foreclosures are also in a frying-pan pattern.
The number of consumers with foreclosures has edged up a little after the deep hole during the forbearance era when foreclosures essentially came to a halt and by 2021 had dropped to near zero.
In Q4, there were 40,200 consumers with foreclosures, compared to 65,000 to 90,000 in the years 2017 through 2019. Foreclosures are lower than anytime before the pandemic. They’re not even normalizing yet.
But alas, we can already see some moronic publication come up with a clickbait-go-viral-title about foreclosures “exploding by 400%,” OMG, from Q2 2021. And we’ll get a good laugh out of it and never ever go back to that publication?
When will it get messy?
Homeowners who purchased their homes more than two years ago are in excellent shape on their mortgages – and that’s the vast majority of homeowners – because home prices have surged so much in the years through mid-2022.
If this type of homeowner cannot make the mortgage payment any more, because they lost their job or had a medical emergency, or whatever, they can sell the home, pay off the mortgage with the proceeds, and have some cash left over to put in the bank.
So even if unemployment begins to surge, and over a year’s time a million homeowners cannot make their payment anymore, they can put their homes on the market – the inventory will be welcome – and if they price it right, they can sell it and still pay off their mortgage with it, and go on.
The problem arises when home prices plunge to multi-year lows, and suddenly a larger portion of homeowners are underwater. If lots of people lose their jobs and can no longer make the mortgage payments, then it gets a little messy. The result will be that homes will become more plentiful on the market, and more affordable to buy, which would be highly welcome by lots of younger people.
But that’s not on the horizon. What’s already here and stretches into the horizon are higher-than-we’re-used-to inflation, and higher-than-we’re-used-to mortgage rates, along with the Fed’s QT, the opposite conditions that prevailed when home prices spiked.
Subprime doesn’t mean “low income.” It means “bad credit” – and some is high income. And subprime auto loans are coming home to roost. Read… Auto Loan Balances, Subprime, Delinquencies, and Income: Who Are those Drunken Sailors?
Nearly all of those charts look exceptionally good, but I could be missing something.
What you are missing is:
1. A chart for cash out refinances vs Helocs. Anyone who doing cash out refinance at these higher rates failed to qualify for Heloc and is desperate.
2. Correlation with Fed MBS holdings. The debt and the inability to pay it is at all time high and is hidden in the balance sheets of Fed. Let Fed sell MBS outright and Helocs will go through the roof in a week.
Here are cash-out refis. I put a red box around 2023 (yellow) and 2024 (black). The chart is from AEI Housing Center:
I’m looking for just these buys
—
yeppir
gonna make HELOC whole and keep underlying 3% mortgage
and gonna flip or make rental
That # of foreclosure chart would like even more wild normalized for population. A counter current effect of high mortgage rates might be the it prevents people from overextending themselves with debt.
Anyway I’m sure some experts from zero hedge will explain how these charts predict a total economic meltdown.
Heloc’s are good. They keep the economy sizzling. Bankers like them too, especially with those higher rates of return on money lent. Think of all that bonus potential. If those charts looked much better, central bankers would be full on giddy. From what I see, there will be no fed induced money helicopter drops in the near future. Party on sailors, party on.
Damn, strong f-ing RE market. Only a massive job-loss recession would be able to take this market down. Lower rates in the next couple of years means even more tailwind for price appreciation.
My money is on no crash but slow and steady.
It looks like the HELOC phase may be starting. I usually follows price run-ups.
Who knows, maybe it will be a little different this time. I remember during HB1, a neighbor actually had a 2nd and a 3rd mortgage on her house. Money was so loose back then the 3rd mortgage bank let her take out up to 110% of the house value. LOL So when houses prices quit going up and she could not refinance anymore and prices dropped, she walked away. The problem was the holder of the 2nd mortgage and the 3rd mortgage were trying to fight who took the biggest loss on the foreclosure sale.
Very easy for this toad to follow, enjoyable to read.
I was an appraiser for 40 years. I saw tons of HELOCS over my years in the industry and the same people would refi or get HELOCS time and again many multiple times. These folks never got out of debt. They were locked in. IMO people are fairly stupid when it comes to finances.
This economic system is rewarding to those that invest with leverage. Assume one would have bought houses with low down payments in the past ten years. Damn. This has been nothing but a raging bull market. Not saying you should do this. And none of this is financial advice. But the numbers don’t lie. Of course, someone is going to point out: if you bought at the peak you are down %. But I am talking about the past decade…..housing nearly tripled in some areas. one can only wonder what the next ten years will look like.
What caused the decline in mortgage debt as percentage of disposable income between 2022 and 2023? It looks like it was trending up throughout 2022, but then abruptly came back down.
Don’t really agree with your conclusion about unemployment surging and one million homeowners putting their house on the market and everything being fine. You noted in one of your recent posts that months supply in December was higher than any other year since 2018. And that’s with inventory peaking at around 750k in November. One million additional homes on the market would amount to an inventory glut, if demand stays suppressed. And it would lead to the second scenario you note where prices start to go down.
“…and everything being fine.”
That’s not what I said. What I actually said is this:
“So even if unemployment begins to surge, and over a year’s time a million homeowners cannot make their payment anymore, they can put their homes on the market – the inventory will be welcome – and if they price it right, they can sell it and still pay off their mortgage with it, and go on.
“The problem arises when home prices plunge to multi-year lows, and suddenly a larger portion of homeowners are underwater. If lots of people lose their jobs and can no longer make the mortgage payments, then it gets a little messy.“
Great article Wolf. I remember 2008 vividly and we are nowhere near that as your graphs clearly show. But what do you think about the landlords in rent controlled cities like SF and NY where their refinancing rates are exceeding their ability to raise rents?
Don’t know about New York, I think it’s tougher than SF. In SF, landlords can raise rents in rent-controlled units limited to a measure of the local CPI. There is less turnover in rent-controlled units, so even if asking rents are dropping, actual rents still get raised. When the tenant leaves, the unit gets remodeled and goes on the market at market rent.
There was a huge default here by Veritas last year on dozens of buildings with several thousand rent-controlled units, and someone ended up buying the loans, and they now took possession of the buildings. But Veritas had become the landlord from hell in the local media years ago, and had run into all kinds of problems and horrible press, and I think it finally just threw in the towel and walked away and let the lenders take the loss.
Another landlord defaulted on a loan backed by the 750-unit NEMA, a new luxury building that is not rent-controlled. It’s across from the X headquarters. But the lender (special servicer for the CMBS holders) agreed to modify the loan, and the landlord will retain control of the NEMA.
A lot of these deals will get renegotiated at some expense to the lenders because lenders don’t want to end up with the building and have to sell it a big loss.
All this stuff needs to get repriced.
Unlike retail or office CRE, multifamily doesn’t have a structural problem. There’s plenty of demand, and there will be plenty of demand as the population keeps growing.
Gee whiz… with all this good news and no sign at all of any economic slowdown, why doesn’t the Fed raise interest rates again. Say… maybe 2 or 3 hikes by June. Make each of them about 500 or 800 basis points so the lending banks can really cash in on this red hot real estate borrowing market that these charts show, clearly has zero stress in it.
Come on… why not!
Let er’ rip!