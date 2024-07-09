Here Comes the Housing Inventory as Sales Plunge: Active Listings Explode in Tampa, Orlando, Denver, San Diego, Jacksonville, Miami and Surge in other Metros

Listing prices in June flat YoY and below June 2022. Mortgage rates still at 7%. Prices way too high. Something has to give.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
New listings of homes for sale have been rising, in June by 6.3% year-over-year, but that’s not huge; what’s huge is that sales have plunged in a historic way because buyers remain on strike as prices are way too high, and the new listings pile on top of the active listings still on the market before they get pulled, and so active listings across the US jumped by 36.7% year-over-year in June, to 840,000 listings, the highest since and just a hair below June 2020.
But it’s not spread evenly across the country.
In some metros active listings have exploded, while in other metros, well, in one metro of the top 50 metros, active listings declined.
Of the 50 largest metropolitan areas, the Tampa metro came out on top with active listings in June nearly doubling year-over-year (+93.1%), on an 18% year-over-year increase in new listings. It was followed by the Orlando and Denver metros.
The San Diego metro was #4, with a 72% surge in active listings, and a 20.6% increase in new listings, according to data from Realtor.com today. These are magnificent increases in inventory for sale, even as sales have fizzled compared to pre-pandemic years.
Of the top six metros, in terms of increase in active listings, four are in Florida. California has two in the top 10: the metros of San Diego and San Jose.
These are listings of existing homes of all types – single-family houses, condos, co-ops, and townhouses. But new homes that builders are selling are excluded unless they’re also listed on the MLS.
|To 50 Metro Areas
|Active Listings, YoY
|New Listings, YoY
|1
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.
|93.1%
|18.1%
|2
|Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.
|81.5%
|14.7%
|3
|Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.
|77.9%
|7.6%
|4
|San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, Calif.
|72.5%
|20.6%
|5
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|69.6%
|21.8%
|6
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Fla.
|67.7%
|12.7%
|7
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.
|61.9%
|30.5%
|8
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Ga.
|58.6%
|13.5%
|9
|Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz.
|56.4%
|5.6%
|10
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.
|53.5%
|26.5%
|11
|Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.
|53.3%
|8.7%
|12
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
|52.3%
|10.4%
|13
|Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.
|49.3%
|13.9%
|14
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
|48.6%
|21.8%
|15
|Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, Calif.
|45.9%
|8.7%
|16
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.
|43.9%
|10.4%
|17
|Raleigh-Cary, N.C.
|40.4%
|16.6%
|18
|Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.
|40.2%
|2.1%
|19
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
|39.7%
|17.4%
|20
|Richmond, Va.
|39.5%
|5.7%
|21
|San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, Calif.
|39.5%
|11.3%
|22
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|38.7%
|11.4%
|23
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.
|36.9%
|11.2%
|24
|Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.
|34.6%
|-0.9%
|25
|Columbus, Ohio
|32.3%
|3.9%
|26
|Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas
|31.8%
|1.5%
|27
|Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.
|30.4%
|9.5%
|28
|Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.
|29.4%
|2.1%
|29
|Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.
|28.8%
|-6.2%
|30
|Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.
|28.7%
|6.3%
|31
|New Orleans-Metairie, La.
|28.6%
|-0.4%
|32
|Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C.
|27.9%
|1.3%
|33
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.
|27.2%
|8.3%
|34
|Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.
|23.9%
|5.1%
|35
|Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.
|23.1%
|6.9%
|36
|Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.
|22.9%
|9.3%
|37
|Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.
|21.8%
|-6.3%
|38
|Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wis.
|20.6%
|-3.5%
|39
|St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.
|20.6%
|0.7%
|40
|Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tenn.
|20.0%
|6.0%
|41
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|14.1%
|4.8%
|42
|Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.
|10.8%
|1.6%
|43
|Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich.
|10.3%
|-2.7%
|44
|Buffalo-Cheektowaga, N.Y.
|10.0%
|8.7%
|45
|Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, Conn.
|6.4%
|-1.7%
|46
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.
|5.8%
|0.3%
|47
|Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio
|5.6%
|1.3%
|48
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.
|3.1%
|-1.5%
|49
|Rochester, N.Y.
|3.1%
|-2.1%
|50
|Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.
|-29.5%
|15.5%
Active listings nationwide.
In the country overall, active listings rose 36.7% year-over-year to 840,000 in June, just a hair below June 2020, according to data from Realtor.com today.
Price Reductions.
Of the active listings, 37.6% had reduced prices in June. There were some months in 2022 with a higher share of reduced prices, and beyond that, there were none in the data of Realtor.com going back to 2016:
Listing Prices.
Every year around June, the median listing price peaks seasonally and then falls off through January. In June 2024, listing prices were flat with June 2023 and a hair below June 2022. This is forming a beautiful triple top, with the first top having been the highest, and now the active listings are piling up too and the (tiny?) price reductions off those still too high listing prices can’t move the inventory.
Wolf,
If you adjust the last chart for CPI inflation, then we are already on a downtrend.
Purists might object to that, but if we are doing technical analysis, then it means the downtrend has already started and is likely picking up steam.
How do you think about CPI adjusted asset price charts?
I’m a “purist” then. I also don’t adjust the S&P 500 to CPI. Assets are not consumables, but CPI tracks price changes of consumables that Consumers consume, which is their only job. Assets have their own inflation, such as house price inflation, and it dances to its own drummer.
Wolf,
The reason I think it make sense to look at CPI adjusted charts is to help guide investment decisions.
For example, if during the 1970s you were invested in a broad based stock portfolio, you had returns almost as bad as during the Great Depression (on an inflation adjusted basis, especially considering the deflation during the Great Depression).
How many investors think of things that way?
What has happened in the 40 years since then? You’re crushing inflation by 7 or 8 percent invested in VOO. Most (almost all) people’s investing timeframes are far longer than a decade.
Technically house is a consumable, most of us consume just one. So, higher price = starvation for one with zero house, moving from pizza to cavior or vice versa for one moving from one house to another, jubilation for one ready to give up not just the house but all.
I noticed Tucson — 60% more listings in June Vs May, according to Realtor dot com. Where did you get this comprehensive data, is that only for 50 metros or do they have for other smaller cities too in one place. — like S&P 500 Vs Russel 2000. TIA.
1. In terms of consumables, I’ve never consumers a house or a condo. I’ve only lived in them, and after I moved out, they continued to exist, and after I’m outa here, they’ll probably still be around.
2. You can download the data from Realtor.com, I linked the page. You can choose the data by zip code, by county, by metro, and by state. The data mostly goes back to 2016, and you can build a chart of your county, if you wish.
Technically, a house is not a consumable. No portion of it disappears when it is used overnight. You refill yr gas tank, yr food and yr toilet roll, as you consume them. Not yr house.
This is a great point and spot on. CPI adjusted metrics are still rarely used because most participants in the financial markets aren’t old enough to have experienced meaningful inflation.
While a house isn’t a consumable in the sense that it’s destroyed in its usage, housing costs still are a part of the CPI because an increase in prices has real impact on our financial expenditures… whether because we have to invest more and therefore lose out on other income we could be earning or because we borrow more to finance our purchase of our housing.
Wolf, thanks for the great data and charts.
Real Estate Pumpers Meet Windshield.
Several articles over the last month have discussed record low affordability. Perhaps, the tables are finally going to turn on the corporate buyers and AirBnB crowd?
Way down we go guys!
Just the beginning
Everything takes longer than expected
The bad news is that home prices are almost back to the long term trendline, as seen by drawing a line through the peaks of 2017, 2018, and 2019. The floor in housing prices may be near, at least until AI advances to the point where it can start legitimately pushing people out of routine jobs.
Thanks, Wolf! Great info, very timely as to the pulse of the existing housing market. I note that two metro areas, Seattle and San Jose had very high month increases in listings over comparable prior year month. Such large jumps suggest something unique may be happening to those already high priced housing markets. The four Florida metro areas in the top ten of increased YOY listings are also… unusual. Another few months will provide some clues and news for those two groups.
Wolf, what do you think will happen to housing once the Feds cut rates? Prices go back up? How will the election effect housing? Interested in your thoughts.
What if the Fed cuts once or twice or even three times, and then inflation takes off again, and the Fed has to hike again, and higher than before? That’s what happened last time. And Powell has mentioned that scenario. They’re acutely aware of it.
Sales have plunged because everyone is waiting for lower prices and lower rates. If the Fed cuts a couple of times, that’s not going to change anything for homebuyers.
If the bond market things that the Fed is relaxed about inflation and will let it run hot, long-term interest rates are going to be higher, no matter what the Fed’s short-term rates are, and the yield curve will be back to normal, and mortgage rates will be higher.
Lots of different scenarios out there.
Cool, small step in the right direction. Great to see San Diego on the list, although so far it’s doing not much for the decline of price. Disappointing to see LA didn’t even crack rop 20 and OC is nowhere to been seen and RE agents and housing cheerleaders are still full of hubris in OC for sure…for now
All bets might be off though if that mythical rate cute do happen in Sept, the expectation it will unleash on the FOMO crowds might reenergize some demand and embolden sellers to hold out longer in this mexican standoff
My advice to everyone is to avoid living at sea level, or close to it….own beach front property at your own peril.
Doesn’t seem to be worrying folks in the Hamptons or Martha’s Vineyard.
Despite their professed lather about climate change.
I’ve noticed the uptick in new listings in Utah over the last 4-6 weeks. I’m working in a large number of markets, all over the state, and I’ve seen a recent increase in new listings over the last 4-7 weeks. Maybe people are realizing rates aren’t going down and so it’s time to do something?
In the Park City Resort area, I’m starting to see a rapid pile up of luxury, new construction homes starting at $2.5 MM. Some spec but some that started as custom and the owners are now listing them.
Wonder if many disappointed sellers will withdraw their listings if their homes don’t sell by end of summer and then rent them out as STRs? Maybe this fall and winter we see a glut of withdrawn listings turned STRs?
Wolf – any idea how much supply is being added due to localities increasingly regulating short term rentals like ABNB/VRBO? Case in point – Lake Tahoe. I track that market out of (morbid?) curiosity and see that there a lot more vacation homes hitting the market (you can generally tell they’re STRs based on photos which include signs posted around the house)
I mentioned this inventory buildup situation happening in my Southeast housing market (one of the ones featured in this article) on a post I made on another article a few days ago. However, despite the enormous inventory buildup, this has not adversely affected house prices. On the contrary. In my market, prices (both median sales price and median sales price per square foot) are up about 3% YoY.
So far this situation seemingly continues to defy the laws of physics. Not sure how much longer this can persist but certainly the more it does, the more it makes you scratch your head.