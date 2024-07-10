Home Buyers Remain on Strike, Housing Market Still Frozen as Prices Are Too High, Mortgage Rates Still 7%

Powell to Congress: Higher rates are “the absolute best thing we can do for the housing market…” – “…particularly for younger people who are not yet in the housing market.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
However we want to interpret this, it’s fascinating. Powell told Congress on Tuesday: “There’s no question that higher interest rates are making it harder to buy homes in the short term. But in the longer term, this is the best thing, particularly for younger people who are not yet in the housing market.”
Did he mean that younger people would benefit from lower home prices, or at least an end of the home-price increases, and that higher rates are going to accomplish that? I don’t know. To speak that truth would be, sacrilege?
“Higher interest rates” means higher than they used to be, so even if the Fed cuts its rates a few times in the future, they’d still be much higher than before the pandemic, and mortgage rates would still be much higher as well.
The purpose of the higher rates is to “get back to 2% inflation for the whole economy,” he said, according to MarketWatch, “so that the housing market can be on a better foundation.”
These higher rates are “the absolute best thing we can do for the housing market and for the economy [so as] to sustainably bring inflation back down, so that people aren’t talking about it anymore,” he said.
Higher for Longer: 7% mortgages a year so far.
According to the Mortgage Bankers Association today, the average conforming 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 7.0% in the latest reporting week.
The 7% mortgage has been a fixture in the housing market for a year. This measure of the average mortgage rate has hovered around 7% since July 2023, ranging from 6.75% at peak-Rate-Cut Mania in January 2024 to 7.9% in October 2023. It has been above 6% since September 2022.
People who financed a home purchase with mortgage rates at 6% or 7% or over 7% since September 2022, hoping that they would be able to refinance that mortgage quickly into a 4% mortgage, have gotten stock with their mortgage payments.
These new homeowners with 7% mortgages and big mortgage payments may be forced to cut back spending on other goods and services, thereby lowering demand for those goods and services. The Fed is counting on them to do that. They’re one of the official transmission channels of Fed policy rates to the overall economy, to lower demand, and thereby lower inflationary pressures.
Potential homebuyers today have to do the same calculus: When will mortgage rates drop far enough to make it worthwhile refinancing a 7% mortgage, given the points and expenses involved in a refi? This is a tough call – especially since renting an equivalent house is now a lot less costly on a monthly basis.
Compared to the pre-QE era, a 7% mortgage rate is not breaking new ground: From 1970 through 2001, mortgage rates ranged from 7% to 18%. Lower home prices made those higher mortgage rates work.
But ultra-low mortgage rates fuel housing bubbles. When mortgage rates dropped as low as 5.5% in 2005, they fueled Housing Bubble 1, which led to the Housing Bust from 2006-2012. The pandemic-era below-3% mortgages did a wonderful job inflating housing prices in a historic manner.
But now, these 7% mortgages conflict with the too-high prices. And something has to give.
With prices too high, buyers’ strike continues.
Mortgage applications to purchase a home in the latest reporting week remained near the historic lows in the data going back to 1995, and have been there over the past 12 months. The record lows in the data were set in November 2023 and February 2024. Note the mini-spike in January 2024 at the peak of Rate-Cut Mania.
Mortgage applications to purchase a home in the latest week plunged by almost half from the same period in 2021 and 2019:
- From 2023: -13%
- From 2022: -36%
- From 2021: -47%
- From 2019: -48%
Mortgage applications are an early indication of home sales volume – an early indication that buyers who need mortgages remain on strike because prices are too high with those rates:
Inventory has been rising, as sales plunged amid rising new listings, and so active listings exploded in some metros on a year-over-year basis in June, and for the US overall, they jumped by 37% year-over-year. And there’s now plenty to choose from, but prices are too high.
Mortgage applications to refinance a home collapsed in 2022 when mortgage rates surged, and have remained steadfastly at these collapsed levels. Refis without cash-out have nearly vanished. Most of the few refis that are still taking place are cash-out refis.
In the latest reporting week, applications for refinance mortgages edged down further and were down by 84% from the same week in 2021 and by 70% from the same week in 2019.
Refis are a function of mortgage rates. They had experienced a historic boom when mortgage rates plunged to the 2.5%-3.0% range. And they collapsed when mortgage rates began to surge starting in early 2022.
The chart shows the inverse relationship between refi applications (red) and mortgage rates (blue).
The housing market needs a complete and total price collapse. 70% off in many areas is what’s needed based upon incomes. We are in the most disgusting everything bubble imaginable, and it is still going. The FED whiffed with their pause. They should have kept raising, but instead chose speculators.
Collapse is a bit extreme, just reasonable decline to bring us back to 3-4x median wage fundamental would be a reasonable thing to do to balance things out for future generation, but nowadays even asking things to go back to fundamental is an extreme ask..
The time period is what is extreme.
In my hood, in last 4 plus years, post covid, home prices increased almost 70% plus. Insurance increased 300% plus and lot of insurance companies flying out
CRE seems to be off about 70% and I don’t see a rush to buy in at new levels, of course I seldom buy high rises.
Yeah assuming he has the balls to stay the course with rates and not start cutting because unemployment tick up 0.1%…At least right now, SoCal existing sellers are stubborn in thinking they will win this Mexican standoff and play chicken with Pow Pow, perhaps they are convince Pow will blink first hence price barely decline around here, if at all. Existing inventory still painfully low and new home inventory is not as big part of the equation as other states. If rates does drop, who knows, maybe these sellers will get their wish as I can see FOMO buyers in SoCal rushing back in.
““There’s no question that higher interest rates are making it harder to buy homes in the short term. But in the longer term, this is the best thing, particularly for younger people who are not yet in the housing market.””
How cute that Powell is pretending to care about the young people now, after he’s done everything in his power to financially destroy them.
Exactly! He’s financially destroying a lot more than young people. Not everyone owns stocks. People living paycheck to paycheck can’t earn interest and surely are not getting 4% raises every year. My wife nor I have gotten a raise that high in years. Both companies are trying to cut back on costs. I want to live in this fantasy world I keep hearing about.
.. but the government data shows that everybody is getting huge raises!! so it must be true then I guess
“Recession is contained to young people” — the Fed, very soon.
It amazes me anybody trusts to Fed to do anything correctly. They’ve created such an inflation monster they won’t be able to cut rates till it’s far too late again (thanks, stupid dual mandate), at which point unemployment is going to moonshot and we’ll have asset fire-sales again. Cash will be king again.
“It amazes me anybody trusts to Fed to do anything correctly.”
Definitely agree that keeping rates too low too long was a big policy error, but to me they’re genuinely trying to keep things restrictive in order to quell inflation.
“they won’t be able to cut rates”
Why would they want to? That’ll just make inflation worse.
He’s a typical political hack. It’s almost like they pretend we went through a wormhole and magically find ourselves in this disaster of an economy when it’s been their policies, day after day and year after year that has brought us to this point.
Hanging is too good for them.
He’s just pretending. Asset bubbles are their number 1 priority. We’ve seen it time and time again.
The worst policy errors were made before Powell became Fed chair. Greenspan, Bernanke, and Yellen were the ones who created this mess. Powell has the unenviable task of trying to unwind the excesses created by his predecessors without crashing the economy. It’s a delicate balancing act, with an end we do not yet know.
“People who financed a home purchase with mortgage rates at 6% or 7% or over 7% since September 2022, hoping that they would be able to refinance that mortgage quickly into a 4% mortgage, have gotten stock with their mortgage payments”
I believe those people are your perfect case of putting the cart before the house or sucker audience from their RE agents…oh yeah date the rate and marry the house right? LOL
Howdy Phoenix. YEP, anyone silly enough to purchase anything because some salesperson told them too ???? They deserve what they get…..
If that was Nvidia stock that would awesome!
If that was Nvidia stock that would awesome!
Howdy Youngins. Have no fear, they will figure out a way to create a new bubble even if ZIRP is dead for decades……7 % interest to mortgage a home? The Horror? HEE HEE
Over 7 houses since 1979, 6 1/4% was my lowest mortgage rate. Highest was 18+% (1981).
Best purchase was in 2010 when I bought a 3 year old, 2,200 Sq. ft. brick home in Texas for $62/Sq.ft cash. My daughter lives there now.
Now debt free.
A drop in rates isn’t going to stop what is coming. In fact, it might drive more inventory. Which ultimately will bring down prices. Sure it’s anecdotal. But it foretells what is coming elsewhere over the next 3-5 years.
In January 2022 a 1000 sq ft 2BR 2BA fully furnished condo right on the beach in Sunset Beach SC could be had for 250-275k, in a large complex with all the amenities. Just today, came the first listing in that complex for the ‘same’ unit, under 150k. I’m betting you could buy it for 140k or less, given that there are a dozen others for sale. Next year at this time they will be 125k and heading lower from there.
It’s coming to your town, it’s just a matter of time.
assets like stocks and houses are not priced for 5.5% interest rates, they’re priced for 0. the collective hope is that the natural order of rates is zero and if you can just hold off long enough, you’ll get them again. stock valuations are worse now than y2k.
I hate the whole situation of the unaffordability but… I am glad that Powel et al isn’t lowering rates (even though I perceive lower rates would benefit me in the short term I think it would reheat every asset valuation). I am in the camp that I wish rates were higher for a small time but I feel like maybe.. just maybe JPow is going to slowly unscrew this crappy situation without a crash… but I go back and forth between views of wanting a high rates/crash asset prices vs no crash vs stupidly zirp the can down the road forever. Thanks wolf!
Wolf, I think you meant “October 2023”, not 2024.
Good catch
7.9% in October 2024. I believe it should be 2023. Will just tag along rather than start a new post
Yes, thanks.
I may be stupid, but wouldn't NOT lowering the FFR to ZERO in the first place, and NOT purchasing massive amounts of MBSs ever (among some other things), have possibly accomplished something similar to this goal by not even creating the damn bubble in the first place?

I swear, these jackholes are just evil.
I may be stupid, but wouldn’t NOT lowering the FFR to ZERO in the first place, and NOT purchasing massive amounts of MBSs ever (among some other things), have possibly accomplished something similar to this goal by not even creating the damn bubble in the first place?
I swear, these jackholes are just evil.
not evil, just stupid and incompetent, and unwilling to admit it.
Not like they can go back in time and undo those decisions.
Yeah, this. Maybe don’t hold rates at zero and buy MBS hand over fist well after the pandemic finished? You think maybe that wouldn’t have been a little better for the young people? What a clown.
The solution for many urban areas is rent control. It has worked for the good of the working class around the globe. Almost surprised it has not already caught on in California.
Rent control is the solution??? You must be joking. Ask renters in rent controlled apts in NYC or any other urban city how their apts have been maintained. Landlords lose money on rent controlled apts, stop making repairs, stop all capex needs, tenants eventually have to leave the rat infested tenements leading to urban blight, deteriorating neighborhoods, etc etc. Cruise through 1/3 of Detroit that has been shut down / closed off to see the results of rent controls.
That is your take. Have two friends in NYC who could not afford their flats without rent control. Nor are their homes rat infested, etc.
Not a good time for slumlords etc!
It’s a fundamental rule of economics: an artificially low price creates a shortage.
Rent control is Exhibit A of this phenomenon.
I guss we studied economics at different schools.
Food is a good example. There were no shortages when there was goverment price supports for many basic commodities.
Just like there is no housing shortage. Put the screws to the owners and they will sell all those empty shacks.
Perhaps a yearly federal tax on all non primary homes. 10% of value seems about right.
Before I sold our portfolio of homes every home was owned by an individual LLC. Good luck finding out who owned each LLC the government can’t even tax the 1% adequate you think they can administer that type of stupid tax?
Lawyers can easily pierce the corporate veil, kracow.
Rent control leads inevitably to a shortage of rental properties. No free lunches.
Thanks Wolf! These last 3 articles on housing and autos are all great coverage/context. I was looking at the raw data this morning, finally got power back after the hurricane here.
People wishing for 1% Fed rates and 3% mortgages should get a clue. The only way that is going to happen is if we have another GFC or equivalent, and it will not be worth it. Accept the FACT that interest rates are at historical norms RIGHT NOW.
The new normal is the old normal.
Wasn’t just the Realtors, back then you had the financial pundits claiming six rate cuts coming in 2024.
“We have to destroy the village in order to save it”
That’s what a commander once said in NAM. He took a lot of flack for it and deservedly so. Unfortunately, the housing market today has been so distorted by the pandemic’s ultra low interest rates, massive federal budget deficits, and the Fed’s irresponsible money printing over the last 2 decades that there is NO WAY OUT of this housing debacle.
We may have to destroy the housing market before it can be saved.
blame the people, not just the fed. the people have demanded stuff way beyond what the country can afford. the fed was just the dope dealer, not the junkie.
There’s a monologue in the movie “Margin Call” where the Paul Bettany character expresses a similar idea.
Jesus, Seth. Listen, if you really wanna do this with your life you have to believe you’re necessary and you are. People wanna live like this in their cars and big fuckin’ houses they can’t even pay for, then you’re necessary. The only reason that they all get to continue living like kings is cause we got our fingers on the scales in their favor. I take my hand off and then the whole world gets really fuckin’ fair really fuckin’ quickly and nobody actually wants that. They say they do but they don’t. They want what we have to give them but they also wanna, you know, play innocent and pretend they have no idea where it came from. Well, thats more hypocrisy than I’m willing to swallow, so fuck em. Fuck normal people. You know, the funny thing is, tomorrow if all of this goes tits up they’re gonna crucify us for being too reckless but if we’re wrong, and everything gets back on track? Well then, the same people are gonna laugh till they piss their pants cause we’re gonna all look like the biggest pussies God ever let through the door.
The Federal Reserve has been SHRINKING the money supply and has in engaged in QT involving TIGHTENING CREDIT for a long time.
2 years of QT doesn’t cancel 20 years of drunken sailor.
Sadly this is the same philosophy Milton and his Chicago boys applied to other countries around the way and wreck havoc across countless lives …
Best thing we can do is to hopefully not glorify these Aholes and document truly how terrible their ideas were, similar to how we all know trickle down doesn’t work, at least not in any economy reality, in a certain fetish segment, perhaps trickle down is a thing..
Today:
“ Homeowners were sitting on a collective $17 trillion in equity at the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to CoreLogic. In just one year, homeowners gained $1.5 trillion, or $28,000 per borrower”
Then:
“ When home prices began to fall in 2007, owners’ equity in household real estate began to fall rapidly from almost $13.5 trillion in 1Q 2006 to a little….”
Ny fed paper, Household Debt and Savings during the 2007 Recession, is a locked pdf, but it continues…
To a little under $5.3 Trillion in 1Q 2009….
There’s a lot of cash trapped in this housing bubble and a sellers strike just delays a very rude awakening
After 2009, I remember bagholders all over the place decrying “where did all the money go?”
I, as a non-bagholder, was curious about this, so I did some research and came to the following conclusion:
All money paid by buyers above fair market value was simply value that was willingly transferred over to sellers, and the price at that level was an illusion.
The money didn’t disappear, you just paid $30 for a $10 steak. Enough grifters lied about the steak being worth $30, and lying even further that it was headed to $60 in the future, that you paid it.
Equity != cash
High housing prices go to sellers and builders; high interest rates go to oligarch bankers, the same kind that are stockholders and voters in the Federal Reserve. It is left to the student to determine the path the FOMC will take.
Residential mortgage rates have NOTHING to do with the Federal Reserve and are based on the yield of 10 year US Treasuries plus around 3% which would put them around 7.25% now and headed much higher.
Except when fed buys trillions of 10-year treasuries and hundreds of billions of MBS. Which of course they did.
“buyers who need mortgages remain on strike because prices are too high”
@Wolf,
Is it really that people are on strike, or is it that the majority of people would be more than happy to over-extend themselves, but just can’t qualify for a loan?
STR’s are the X factor in this housing skid, they didn’t exist back in 2007-2008 and the owners don’t live there, so not much in the way of social ties to keep them there, nor do their kids go to the local school, nor do they know their neighbors, who might be another AirBnB, so no great loss there.
It’s a very different dynamic from the usual homeowner, and cities are coming down on them now, as they realize what a detriment they are.
Not sure why anyone thinks wealth concentration will not just continue to happen and accelerate. Good luck for new home owners getting in the market. If a drop comes then cash buyers will move in. Sometimes a new normal just arrives and there is really nothing that can control it. Admittedly solutions exist but not that will work in this country.
A lot of the inequality and income that has happened in the last 20 years has been because the Fed artificially held interest rates below market. This greatly benefits private equity types and large stockholders who can utilize the low rates to leverage their businesses. It also impoverished average retired people who rely on Bond portfolios and CDs for most of their retirement income. If interest rates are allowed to reach their natural norms, it will be good for inequality.
The other part of inequality which will not get better is that there is just much more value for certain types of high-end mathematical and analytical skill in the market than there was 50 years ago. This is not going to change going forward.