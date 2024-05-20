How Home Purchases and Rentals Are Key to Bringing Down Inflation: Fed Vice Chair Jefferson Explains

Fascinating: “Prices that families pay” when they buy homes “can affect their overall well-being.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The housing sector – rental market and purchase market – is one of the most interest rate-sensitive sectors of the economy and “an important channel of monetary policy transmission,” Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said today at the Mortgage Bankers Association conference. In plaintext, as we’ll see in a moment: The Fed is counting on its higher policy rates to do their thing to the housing market (rental and purchase), with the ultimate goal of lowering demand by households in the broad economy.
It’s good for the Fed Vice Chair to spell that out because the housing industry with its incessant hype and hoopla wants everyone to believe otherwise.
The recalcitrant rents?
With its monetary policy of 5.25% to 5.5% rates and $1.6 trillion in QT so far, the Fed has been trying to push down demand to remove some fuel from inflation, and that has worked to some extent. Inflation has come down a lot, but then reversed course, with the hugely important measures of housing inflation – Rent and Owner’s Equivalent of Rent – having remained stubbornly high at 5%-plus in recent months. Against all expectations. And that has turned out to be a bummer.
Jefferson explained away the persistently high rent inflation by pointing at the theory of the “lag effects,” where asking rents take their goodly time before becoming actual rents (the inflation index Rent measures actual rents that current tenants pay, not asking rents which are advertised rents), a theory that we have had to listen to for about 14 months, without seeing a lot of results as rent inflation has remained persistently high.
7% mortgages slowly crimp consumer spending to bring down inflation?
“The current restrictive stance of monetary policy has weighed on the housing market” by bringing “supply and demand into better balance” – thereby ending the crazy price spike that had occurred during the pandemic – and putting “downward pressure on inflation,” Jefferson said in the speech, but it hasn’t been enough yet.
One reason why higher policy rates have not been fully transmitted into the economy is the very common 30-year fixed rate mortgage where neither the mortgage rate nor the payments change for the life of the mortgage. “It is often argued that this loan structure dampens the effect of monetary policy,” Jefferson said.
While the average current 30-year fixed-rate mortgage interest rate is at around 7%, the average rate on all mortgages outstanding is below 4% as households refinanced into lower mortgage rates during the pandemic, and are now slow to sell or refinance the home to get a more expensive mortgage.
There is a delay between when mortgage rates rise in response to higher policy rates, and when the total amount in mortgage payments in aggregate rises as more mortgages with 7% rates make it into the averages.
So “households in the U.S. borrowed over $1.5 trillion in new mortgage loans in 2023. These borrowers include first-time homebuyers, existing homeowners moving between homes, and homeowners obtaining cash-out refinances,” he said.
These households that got 7% mortgages recently will be spending a much larger share of their income on mortgage payments, than households with a 3% mortgage of yore. And as those households with the 7% mortgages will have less money left over to spend on other stuff, “their consumption may be correspondingly lower,” he said.
This is the way higher policy rates work their way into demand for consumer goods and services, by forcing households with 7% mortgages to cut back on buying other consumer goods and services, which reduces consumption, and thereby demand. But it’s a slow process.
“The cumulative effect of a higher interest rate on aggregate mortgage payments grows over time as more new loans are originated at the higher rate,” Jefferson said.
Home “prices” too high?
“The housing sector is where many households have made, or will make, their largest investment. Therefore, the prices that families pay for that housing can affect their overall well-being,” Jefferson said without elaborating further.
This is fascinating. The “prices that families pay” when they buy the home – not the prices they get when they sell the home – “can affect their overall well-being.” Purchase prices that are high can mess up a family’s “overall well-being?” Is it finally sinking in? After years of purposefully inflating said home prices?
The conclusion seems to confirm that: “The housing sector is also a key part of the transmission mechanism of monetary policy” – that is trying to bring inflation down. “That is one reason why policymakers will continue to pay close attention to this vital sector,” Jefferson said.
Howdy Folks. No money down loans, No income verification loans, No Red Lining, Community Reinvestment Act, and lets go ZIRPing too and see what happens……
Free beer and a housing crash tomorrow.
This article was neither about “free beer,” nor a “housing crash.”
T’was about “inflation.”
haha by this definition, I guess every household that bought in SoCal in the last 3 years must be insane or close to one layoff away from slaughtering each other. I know thinking about housing price and having to pay insane money for very little makes me depress everytime..
Another variable is wage growth vs a fixed rate loan.
One third of your revenue becomes 1/5 after 10 year if you get a 4% wage increase each year.
Applicable either to old or new loans, if sustained inflation is a boon to fixed rate indebted working homeowners.
One third of your revenue as mortgage payment becomes 1/5 after 10 year if you get a 4% wage increase each year.
Let’s see – 46% of homeowners live in the same home for 6-10 years and 35% for 10-15 years. It’s going to be quite a while before high rates meaningfully impact the housing market.
The fed’s policy clearly forgot to look at some basics facts in the real estate industry. They also failed to engage their brains by thinking folks are dumb enough to trade a 3% mortgage for a 7% mortgage.
Because of low mortgage rates the payback from refinancing and moving will be much slower. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the average mortgage duration increase to over 15 years for those folks with 3% mortgages.
So…where was this ‘concern’ for the housing market during the decade plus the FED was unnecessarily (and illegally) loading up on MBS.
Wolf,
Other than more aggressive MBS QT, what options does the Fed have to force housing prices down?
“The price you pay for your house is more important than the price you get for it when you sell.”
That is fascinating….I will be pondering that gem for awhile.
Sometimes I wonder if getting an education means much. Either you have it or you don’t.
Decades ago a neighbors son who was an attorney told me that putting up a really nice looking fence around my backyard had reduced the value of my middle class home……..at the time I lived in an area where everybody had a fence.
This fed governor must have been drinking the same kool aid. By his numbers we just have to wait five to ten years for a good number of homes to be bought so folks will be paying 7% mortgages……. for monetary policy to work. Not much to do with the demand for housing…..and it’s price.
No wonder the governors seem to have a speech every day………there is no end to the crap they can create. Of course if I were getting paid 10 grand for a 30 minutes spiel I guess I’d come up with something too.
Folks also manage their home purchases with smaller homes which is the trend we see. Also I imagine Gen Z are now buyers of homes as they form families as well just not as large as millenniums generation . Demand for homes is high in my opinion just not the larger homes . Builders are adjusting . The take I get from the Vice Chairman is higher for longer until housing too starts stabilizing. I think an area that could be influencing the trend for higher demand is the job creation from manufacturing, immigration , and migration of people from rural areas continues which increases demand for homes in the country where these populations are growing . Population growth is not even across the USA . Not even at a state level can one measure the demand . There are areas in Oklahoma that are in big demand yet the state probably is pretty flat on jobs creation .
There is a reference in the article about houses as an investment. They may be a speculation, they may even be a trading vehicle, but they are not an investment. they are a depreciating asset and they have the built in drag of mortgage costs, insurance costs, and tax cost as well as endless upkeep cost.
Even Warren Buffett has indicated he would have been money ahead had he rented all these years, and I would agree with him.