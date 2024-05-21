New-Vehicle Supply Turns to Glut for Many Brands. Automakers Roll out Incentives, but Not Nearly Enough

Inventory gluts are resolved by lower prices that boost sales. But that part hasn’t started yet; the glut is still building.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It’s a good thing for new-car and new-truck buyers to go from inventory shortages, the odious addendum stickers we saw during the pandemic, spiking prices, and obscene profit margins by dealers and automakers to an inventory glut.
The inventory glut is starting to take on momentum. Incentive spending by automakers has been ramped up. Ultimately, inventory gluts are resolved by lower selling prices that stimulate higher unit sales as more customers find attractive deals. But that part hasn’t started yet; the glut is still building.
So far in 2024, new-vehicle retail sales are tracking at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of about 15.5 million units, the highest since before the pandemic, but that’s still well below the nearly 17 million new vehicles sold in 2019, which was down from the prior years.
Days’ supply of new vehicles on dealer lots and in transit rose to 76 days for all brands combined, according to Cox Automotive. Sales volume has been recovering slowly, amid way-too-high prices, but inventories have surged to 2.84 million vehicles, which caused the increase in supply. Not included are Tesla and EV startups; they don’t have dealers, and Tesla doesn’t even disclose US inventory or sales.
Supply had hit 80 days in January. Many brands have over 90 days’ supply, and a bunch of them have over 100 days’ supply, and a few over 150 days, that’s where the glut is. We’ll get to them in a moment. Supply of 60 days is considered “healthy.”
Days’ supply by major brand: The brands of Stellantis in red, Ford’s brands in light blue, GM’s brands in green, and foreign brands – though many of the vehicles are manufactured in the US – in dark blue. Stellantis has a mega-inventory glut on its hands; as does Lincoln. A bunch of import brands are chasing them higher. The bold black vertical line marks 60 days supply:
New vehicle inventories are up. Inventories of new vehicles on dealer lots or in transit rose to 2.84 million vehicles as of May 2, up by 51%, or by 961,000 vehicles, from a year ago, and the highest since December 2020, according to data from Cox Automotive. Inventories have now more than tripled from the worst moments of the shortages in the fall of 2021.
By comparison: In 2019, new vehicle inventory averaged 3.66 million vehicles. But dealers were overstocked back then, and sales were about 10% higher than what they’re tracking in 2024 so far, and automakers’ incentive spending as a percent of MSRP was about double the current rate.
Incentives are up — but not nearly high enough. Automakers are now throwing incentives at their dealers and at consumers. And their captive lenders are buying down interest rates. For example, Ford Credit is offering 1.9% financing on F-150s.
Average incentive spending per vehicle sold in April has jumped by 57% year-over-year to $2,633, or about 5.3% of MSRP, according to estimates by J.D. Power.
That’s a big increase from very low levels during the pandemic, but it is still far from reaching the incentives seen in 2018 and 2019 when average incentives reached 10% of MSRP (such as in July of both years). So clearly, manufacturers, other than Stellantis, are not quite panicking just yet, and they’re still just dabbling with incentives. They loathe giving up their big-fat pandemic-era profit margins.
Prices are stuck. MSRPs have gotten raised year after year, and now incentives are designed to stimulate demand, but those incentives are still not high enough to make a visible dent in prices – as measured by both: by the average listing price and by the CPI for new vehicles.
The average listing price of new vehicles in April, at $47,333, was up a hair from a year ago, despite the increase in incentives, according to data from Cox Automotive. In other words, all those incentives are doing for now is papering over the average increase in MSRPs.
The average listing price had soared by 26% during the pandemic. The spikes in the chart are the Decembers, a big month for new vehicle sales, when Americans buy each other cars for Christmas, or whatever (always followed by a plunge in sales in January and February).
A lot of sales can come out of the woodwork if automakers throw enough incentives at buyers, but they’re still not doing it enough just yet:
The new-vehicle CPI inched down for the fourth month in a row and was down a hair year-over-year, also testimony of just how sticky new vehicle prices are, even as the used-vehicle CPI sagged in a historic way, giving up nearly half of the pandemic spike. The new vehicle CPI has barely changed since March 2023 after the 20% price surge during the pandemic.
Couldn’t have happen to a better company like Stellantis. Have fun being stuck with those $80-90K pickup or Grand Wagoneer or $70K Jeep. I must have miss the memo that Jeep Wrangler is consider a luxury vehicle….a lot of these is going to turn into lot rot real soon if not already.
Stellantis is also badly botching EV strategy as well, a day late and a dollar short, now they are planning to go all in and release tons of new EV when the market is slowing down, doing so at the expense of ICE vehicles in their line up that people are still interested in….Good luck with that, guess not everyone can have the foresight like Toyota. No worries though, their CEO just got $39M pay package, maybe his pay is tie to how much excess inventory you can build..what a joke.
Im waiting for my 12 k EV like what china is selling now. Poor musk, he lost China, America is next.
I think the current administration put tariffs on the Chinese EV’s…. IIRC, it’s 100% or doubles the price.
They will be built in Mexico, and come across without the tariff.
A new car, a new house, not for me. I’m going to save my money, live under the bridge and walk. When I’ve saved enough I’m moving to a different country, live by the sea and catch fish and play my flute. I might even Marry a girl.
47K for a car…What !!, after payments it’s more like 60K, then I have to put gas in it for it to work?.
I’ll let you all know when I’m leaving.
Howdy Home Toad. Thinking about a Sailboat?
Get your boat and be gone…. Bring back some brains if you find any.
Back to the car thing.
Reading comments here, the Chinese are going to save the day with the 12K car, and it’s electric. We’re screwed, better learn Chinese or Spanish. Do we make anything in the US anymore, I know we make houses for a half million and cars for 50K, we also make millions of beggars, I see beggars on every corner, we’re good at making beggars “can you spare some change”? No.
Howdy Home Toad before you go to the beach and play music, there are new vehicles around 20, 000.
Howdy Youngins. Now that ZIRP is dead, you should see car manufacturer interest rate incentives like the building industry The Lone Wolf taught you about.
Tesla is offering 0.99% on model Y and slashed FSD subscription in half
Howdy A A Ron Whats a Tesla?
Back in the day, Ford Credit and others occasionally ran 0% financing specials. Still waiting for that.
I remember GM offering 0% after 9/11.
I’ll bite if Porsche or Corvette Z06 ever offer 0% interest….a man can dream…
Howdy Lone Wolf YEP, O % or cash back. They would run those incentives almost every fall before the new model year vehicles.
Thats cuz China now has an EV for 12k. Musk has alot more to slash to catch up with china.
Are the interest rate buy downs on auto’s calculated in the incentive number? They are not calculated as such on the buy downs by home builders if I remember correctly.
It’s not a buy down per se…. it’s whatever the rate is offered x’s amount financed. Often the reduced interest offers are capped at various terms (.9 for 36: 1.9% for 48: 2.9% for 60, etc..) The rates are not usually stairstepped (in other words, if you go for a 60 month term, your rate is 2.9% for the entire term).
The disgusting asset bubble will crest before the end of summer. Fall will be had, quite literally. Save your pennies.👌
Wolf,
Do you think this will negatively affect TSLA? It would seem that if competitors cut their EV and/or hybrid prices, that it would put downward pressure on earnings.
Tesla instigated the price cuts over a year ago. And it cut by a lot and several times, and obviously it reduced its gross margin — the highest among the major automakers at the time — by a lot, but it had big fat margins and had a lot of room to cut. Now there is less room to cut left over unless it makes further gains in cutting its production costs.
Hybrids are more expensive to build than ICE vehicles and EVs. So they do not have a cost advantage over anything. Hybrids are an option that customers pay extra for. Toyota will make its Camry hybrid only. I assume this manufacturing simplification — not having all these different powertrain versions — might shave some costs off the hybrid Camry. Hybrids are great, but they’re an expensive complicated vehicle to build.
Im waiting for china to bring their 12k EV to the USA. even with 27% tariff it is still the best deal out there.
If musk were smart he would bring the 12k EV from china and slap the TSLA name on it.
He could still make a fortune since he is not building anything
The tariffs are now/soon to be 100%. Announced last week.
Another bloated price bubble set to implode. Ram truck inventory is through the roof. I am now getting emails and cold calls from dealerships who haven’t hit me up in years. I ignore them, but in the odd event I accidentally answer the phone I’ll be telling them to not even bother calling unless it’s 50% off, and then I might think about it. You can take your $100k POS and shove it.
even 50% off is not enough. it is a freaking truck.
Stellantis. Their decision making seems so out of touch with reality. sometimes it reminds me of the kids book where Curious George the monkey turned up the speed on the factory and products just started blasting out the end nowhere to put them.
I have a laydown yard about 1 acre that I rent to builders. A big dealership (Stellantis) down the road wanted to use my yard to store excess cars.
So, we were negotiating the deal, then nothing. No biggie.
Then, I found out that they needed a larger yard and rented out a 3 acre lot. I drove by it and it was full of cars and trucks. So, I believe that 150+ days of inventory.
I know you have a lot of experience in the industry Wolf, but qualifying 60 days as “healthy” is blowing smoke. Not saying it’s wrong, just not data. It would be nice to see a 10 year average of days of inventory (covid screwed up all the numbers over the past 4+ years).
Same covid based timeframe problem with the total inventory numbers. 2019 makes it look like 3.5M might be a reasonable inventory number and we are a ways away from that. The glut caused decline/bust might be a ways off yet, though interest rates might be slowing sales action compared to ’19. Fun times – I keep putting off my pending purchase.
Thanks for all your great articles Wolf, and everyone should support Wolf’s spring fundraising/support drive.
If you run a dealership with 90 days on the lot, you’ve got too many and you need to run some massive specials and advertise out the wazoo to get that down. Your floorplan will start eating you up. And 90 days’ supply means that lots of cars sit for a lot longer than 90 days because some go out the door within days of coming off the carrier. Nothing but problems when inventory gets old. So you strive for 60 days, and when you fall below, you feel pretty good, but you might be out of some stuff. But you might be out of stuff when you have 120 days’ supply because a lot of times, you have the wrong supply.
If you sell 330 units a month, 90 days’ supply is 1,000 units! That’s a shitload of cars to have on the lot.
2019 was pretty rough, and we covered it back then obviously under my infamous “Carmageddon” label. Inventory everywhere, sales down, incentives hitting highs, etc.
Toyota shining through six sigma and reliability excellence. I participated in many kaizen events over the years, America’s big 3 still don’t understand the concept of sustainability. I wonder if leasing programs will become more appetizing to those who want to enjoy more of their disposable income, even at 120 month financing, the numbers don’t make sense. “You pigged out when the pigging was good.” The used car market will continue to be on fire, the new high mileage is 150,000. So many folks are grasping after later models, driving them to failure.
A temporary supply disruption results in permanently 30% higher prices. Yeah makes sense.
Have these vehicle makers taken a good hard look at their vehicles lately? Who do they think would want any of that junk even for pennies on the dollar? How hard is it for them to get a clue?
Well, about 1.1 million people bought those vehicles in April. They probably kind of liked them.
We are looking to buy a car sometime in the next two years. Should I give Lincoln a glance?
Go to G & type in “Unsold Tesla’s piling up”
10% or more of global production at malls, parking garages,
airports, etc…..
Makes my day………
I’ve made a lot of money in automotive finance but I’ll never understand why reasonable people would spend $47k (on avg) for a depreciating asset that sits idle 95% of the time. Everyone’s situation is different, we’re all special in our own little ways, but the average vehicle is driven an hour per day, with the vast majority of individual travel between just 3-5 locations.
If you’re just a car guy (person?) then I kind of get it. You change your own oil, put on different tires in the winter, spray stuff on your dash. You just like cars, great, whatever makes you feel good as long as you’re not hurting anyone. I’m not a car person, but I like oddly configured bicycles and McIntosh stereo equipment – my collections of each sit idle nearly 100% of the time. No judgement on the car people among us intended.
But if you’re not a car person, then you own a mobility device which, if bought new will set you back $47k and be worth half that in 3 years (and half that again in 3 more…). That’s an absurd financial decision when the utility of the purchase if fully considered. It’s an overpriced Bird scooter that you take to the office and back.
Don’t buy a new car, ever. But certainly not at these prices. You don’t need a new car. No one does. And I say this as a businessman who makes a spiff of some sort on many (most?) of the new unit transactions in the US and Canada. Do yourself a favor; buy a 3-5 year old CPO. I always recommend the historically Japanese OEMs, but everybody is putting out quality ICE* product these days so you can’t really go wrong if you do a minimal amount of research. *I’m not slagging EVs, but excluding Tesla I don’t think we have a quality consensus on current gen EVs.
I could drive just about any car I want. I could get it directly from the OEM at a price that is only available to people who don’t need discounts. I drive a 2015 Honda Accord V6 with a manual transmission that I bought used. And it’s still just an overpriced Bird scooter that I take to the office and back.