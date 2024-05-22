Home Sales Whacked by Mortgage Rates. Active Listings & Price Reductions Jump to Highest in Years. But Sales of High-End Homes Surge

This surge in sales of high-end homes changed the mix and thereby skewed the median price.
Sales of existing homes of all types were still dogged by the 7% mortgage rates, but a shift has been taking place that took amplitude in April: Many more higher-end homes came on the market and sold, while fewer mid-range homes sold. This shift impacted all kinds of metrics, from inventory for sale to the median price.
So the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and co-ops fell by 1.9% in April from March, to an annual rate of 4.14 million homes. Compared to the Aprils in prior years:
- April 2023: -1.9%
- April 2022: -25.7%
- April 2021: -30.5%
- April 2019: -20.8%
- April 2018: -23.8%.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales late last year had been the lowest since the depth of the Housing Bust in 2010: (historic data via YCharts):
The entire housing market has shrunk by about 20% because a large portion of homeowners with 3% mortgages are neither buying nor selling, they’re just sitting tight and have vanished as demand, and have vanished in equal number as supply, and so sales and supply are down in equal measure, and the churn is down. Realtors make money off the churn, coming and going, and for Realtors, this situation adds another layer of problems to their livelihood.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was above 7% in the latest reporting week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today:
Active listings have been surging, as new listings are coming on the market amid slow sales. In April, active listings rose to 734,000, the highest level since before the pandemic, and up by over 30% from a year ago, according to data from Realtor.com. Compared to April in prior years:
- April 2023: +30.4% (green)
- April 2022: +93.3% (black)
- April 2021: +68.6% (yellow)
- April 2019: -35.4% (purple)
- April 2018: -33.3% (brown)
New listings rose by 9.2% from the prior month and by 12.2% from a year ago, to 432,000. This recovery of new listings and the sharp drop in demand has been fueling the continued rise of active listings, in a market where demand and supply both have shrunk by about 20% as many of the 3% mortgage holders have vanished from the market as buyers and as sellers (data via Realtor.com):
Price reductions jumped to 34% of active listings, the highest for any April in the data released by Realtor.com going back through 2017, as sellers are grappling with their aspirational prices and reality:
Supply jumped to 3.5 months, the highest for any April since 2020, as inventory for sale rose 16% year-over-year, to 1.21 million homes, while sales were down by 1.9% from April 2023, and by 20% to 30% from Aprils in earlier years, according to NAR data.
Days on the market – until the home is either sold or pulled off the market – followed seasonal patterns and declined to 47 days in April, but that was the longest for any April since 2020.
This metric is a function of both, how quickly a home sells, and how quickly it gets pulled off the market without selling (data via Realtor.com):
Change in the mix of homes that sold skewed the median price higher.
“Home sales changed little overall, but the upper-end market is experiencing a sizable gain due to more supply coming onto the market,” the NAR pointed out in its report. It said that inventory of homes of over $1,000,000 surged by 34% year-over-year.
Even as total sales “changed little overall”:
- Sales of homes of over $1,000,000: +40% YoY
- Sales of homes of $750,000 to $1,000,000: +24% YoY
- Correspondingly fewer homes sold in the mid- and lower-range.
So the mix of homes that sold changed, with relatively fewer lower- to mid-range homes selling, and a lot more homes at the higher end: $750,000 and up, and particularly $1,000,000 and up.
Since NAR brought it up, we have to talk about how a change in the mix skews the median price. To illustrate this principle, we once again have to look at our favorite market where 11 homes were in inventory at the beginning of the month, and 9 of those homes then sold.
The median price is the price in the middle of those 9 homes that sold. To get the median price, we make a list of the 9 homes that sold in order of price: The price of the fifth home from the top (or fifth home from the bottom) is the price in the middle = median price.
In the left column, the bottom nine homes sold, and the top two (black) didn’t sell. The median price is the price in the middle of the 9 homes that sold: $400,000.
In the right column, same homes, the top two higher-end homes sold, but the bottom two didn’t sell. So this shift in mix shifted the price in the middle up to $500,000, but the actual home prices didn’t change:
The median price of single-family houses whose sales closed in April rose to $412,100, up by 5.6% year-over-year, amid this large-scale shift in sales to homes above $750,000, and particularly to homes above $1,000,000 that the NAR pointed out. The April median price was 2.1% below peak in June 2022 ($420,900):
The median price of condos whose sales closed in April rose to $365,300, a new record, amid similar shifts in sales to the higher end.
In comparing house prices (chart above) and condo prices (chart below), we note that in 2013 and 2014, the median prices of single-family houses and condos were roughly the same. For example, in June 2013, the median condo price was $209,000 and the median house price $213,000. But then condo prices increased more slowly from there into the pandemic. In April, the median condo price was nearly $50,000 below the median house price:
“This surge in sales of high-end homes changed the mix and thereby skewed the median price”
I am sure the part about median price going up again will be what MSM and housing bulls talk including the context.
Crazy how higher end market is going up, wonder if market at all time high and Crypto back to $70k have a lot to do with that? As for inventory, hoping the housing market will draw some parallel from the auto market when it comes to inventory down the road, wishful thinking perhaps..
The wealth gap has never been larger, and it is rapidly expanding. Those who oppose rate hikes are in favor of the wealth gap. They love it, and they want more of it. They want to financially destroy everybody but the wealthy.
Number two…a first.
When is high or lack of insurance going to become a factor?
And who will pay it?
But I lost to another professional complainer.
Your prediction was exactly correct about MSM completely ignoring the skew in median price data. Every other sentence was about lack of supply and begging for lower rates. What a joke.
Not going to get lower prices until we see a recession. People with 3% mortgages and huge pay increases from inflation are sitting real pretty. For all this talk of price stability, how many years of above 2% have we seen now? So pissed off I didn’t just buy 2 years ago, oh yeah, thought the Fed would actually do it’s job and create a recession to bring economy in balance. At what point in our history was it the job of the govt. to prevent recessions?
It won’t be long before there’s a glut of homes on the market. More price reductions are coming!
Per Wolf’s article: “sales and supply are down in equal measure”
Until this dynamic changes, I don’t see a meaningful reduction of prices in the overall market.
That’s not how I interpreted the article. It states “listings and price reductions are the highest in years” and that inventory is increasing.
ChS
You left out the most important part and took it out of context: That’s only related to the 3% mortgage holders living in their own homes who don’t want to move. It means they have no impact on the market.
But the rest of the market is now filling nicely with active listings surging to multi-year highs, even as sales are way down, and price reductions as percent of active listings jumped to a record in the data. So you see the dynamics.
Thanks for clarifying!
I took your statement in the article to mean the 3% mortgages were driving the sales and supply dynamic down equally across the entire market not just specifically in that subgroup.
I did note your statement that active listings were beginning to surge, so I would assume that we will see the buyer/ supply ratio to shift if favor of the buyers moving forward IF the number of buyers doesn’t increase proportionally to the supply.
If median sales price stays the same, but the sales mix includes a greater share of expensive homes, I think that means home prices for expensive homes are DECLINING. If so, we should see it in the Case Shiller home data over the next few months.
Sales are up here in my little rural Red County. Per the public MLS site:
April 24 Sales
$14.4 M – 29 units – $430K Median
April 23 Sales
$5.7M – 16 units – $275K Median
March 2024 Sales
$9.9M – 24 units – $363K Median
I never trust median price, highly misleading.
Did you factor in the seasonal adjustment?
“Dow closes down 200 points after Fed officials show willingness to hike rates if needed”
Good
“Fed officials show willingness to hike rates if needed”
“If needed” – HAH! It was needed months ago. Instead, they have concocted a speculative mania hyperbubble in all assets which is going parabolic. F**kin’ liars.
The one with 11 homes for sale every month at the beginning of the month where then 9 homes sell every month during the month. The only thing that changes is the mix. This market is called “Illustration”
It’s my favorite, because I have shown it many times over the years to illustrate how mix skews median prices (though today I rehabbed it a little).
One thing that will do in the housing market is a failure in the auctions of 10 year bonds due to supply and demand imbalances. Mortgage rates will rise to 8% or higher. Add in a recession and it will be game over for the housing market.
Lot of buyers of 10 yr bond at 4.8%. There is enough demand.
If demand wanes, then yield may go up little bit..
10year at ~0% few years back,, now 10Y at 4.7% didn’t break anything.
I am assured that 10Y at 5 plus percent won’t break anything.
Due to the mechanics of tsy auctions, a full-on auction failure is a near-impossiblity.
Lack of demand at an auction will simply cause it to tail, which pushes up the yield at that duration. Higher yields will bring in more demand.
While the mix affects the median price, the Case Shiller index should not. This seems to be going up too. What is the correlation between case shiller price index and the median reported price?
The mix might also be going up because the houses have on an average gone up in price. A 650k house in LA / SD might be 1M now.
Your comments Wolf?
I’m not sure that “correlation” is the right relationship to be asking about because these are two fundamentally different measurements.
CS measures how much the same house has gone up in price, aka a direct measure of home inflation.
Mediun sale price is just that – the median point in the dataset that is sale prices of whatever is currently selling.
It tells you about the types of homes that are selling, not how much those homes have gone up in price.
Wolf,
Do you feel that this indicates that lower income Americans are being (increasingly) priced out of the market, while upper income ones are doing fine?
Or is it too early to say?
What it shows, among other things, is that inventory of higher-priced vacant homes is now coming out of the woodwork — the shadow inventory we’ve long been talking about. And with more inventory in that ballpark, and more price cuts to stimulate sales, there are more sales in that ballpark. That’s how the frozen housing market begins to thaw.
Interesting.
Seems like homebuilders are building smaller (and cheaper homes) to hit the lower end market, higher priced vacant homes are getting price cuts to move, and a bunch of lower to mid range resales are not moving because the sellers refuse to face reality.
I just looked at the San Francisco Bay Area “Luxury” and “Ultra Luxury” sales in April. Luxury means over $3 million in five counties and over $5 million in the four expensive counties. Ultra-luxury means $5 million in five counties and $10 million in the four expensive counties. Lots of this inventory is now coming out of the woodwork, very high-priced stuff, and a big number of sales are happening, and this change in the mix did skew the median prices upward. This is going on in lots of places.
Also a new phenomenon hit, appraisers are using new methods to come up with sq. Footage. So buyers are paying for imaginary sq. Footage.
250 sq. Ft magically materialized in a home down the street from me.
So the new buyers paid about 10-15% more, for a math error.
3.5 months of supply looks almost normal vs. pre-COVID levels, but today the % with price reductions is much higher, suggesting the market is actually cooling off fast?
Given the post-COVID changes in how houses and condos are sold (much faster…), perhaps 3.5 months’ supply is actually high enough to start bringing down prices?
I suppose one needs to look market-by-market…
Case-Shiller will tell, but not for a few more months due to the lag in the data they use.
I’ve been telling my kids this is likely one of the worst times in history to buy a house, due to the triple-whammy of high prices, high rates, and deficit-spending governments about to get extra-hungry for additional tax revenues.
Wolf,
Can you find any numbers on all cash sales?
My gut feeling is that those buyers on the high end don’t need to worry about mortgage rates … so they can pay whatever.
Today’s number was 28% all-cash sales, unchanged YoY and MoM. With 3% mortgages, even wealthy people financed because that was the cheapest 30-year money maybe ever, so you had lots of people finance homes that they could have paid cash for, and now they know that they made a hugely profitable decision, with T-bill yields over 5%. But with 7% mortgage rates, the math no longer works, and they’re now paying cash, which is excellent usage of cash.
We discussed this the other day here. So I’ll just repost the chart. The 32% was in February:
Great news to see higher homes selling at reduced prices, Ive watched the reduction closely the last 6 months in Colorado. I suppose folks with huge piles of cash and investments are finally getting the luxury homes they want in great non congestive areas. Outside the beltway seems there are more 55 and over communities being built with nice amenities. The 3% are holding steady and many won’t move with a life event taking place, which puts us at what I think is a very safe and secure housing market. I see so many complaints frequently from those who jumped into the $FOMO, but did not buy what they loved, and now regretting the outside environments of growth, crime, traffic, vagrancy and congestion.
I sold a house last week in AZ for what I paid 18 months ago plus closing costs, so I’m happy about that, it listed pending sold for cash. I bought it to live in while building my winter home and figured I could sell it again without much loss. Two weeks to close on both ends, easier than renting a place and a hell of a lot nicer place to live.