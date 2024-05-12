Funny How Wall Street Tries so Hard to Get Homeowners to Pay Interest & Fees on their Own Money

Second-lien mortgages to the rescue of the battered mortgage industry. It’s expensive to benefit from your home equity unless you sell the home.
The problem for Wall Street is that homeowners are said to sit on $11 trillion in “tappable” home equity after years of surging home prices.
The actual home equity won’t be known until the homeowner sells the home and pays off the mortgage with the proceeds; the cash that’s left over is the actual home equity. In that situation, the homeowner cashed out and can now use the cash for other things, bet it on cryptos to become a billionaire overnight, buy Treasury bills to earn 5.3% in interest, fund their own startup, or blow it in some other way.
But without a sale, the home equity is a theoretical value that you can turn into cash only by borrowing against it, thereby paying Wall Street interest and fees to get to your own money.
Which is of course the promised land for Wall Street – especially as they can see and smell that $11 trillion in “tappable” home equity in front of them, ripe for exacting their pound of flesh. And now it’s just a matter of promoting this to homeowners — “this” being the opportunity to pay interest and fees to Wall Street in order to get to their own money.
Home equity overall is $16.9 trillion , of which $11 trillion is “tappable” equity (including a 20% equity cushion), according to ICE Mortgage Technology, a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). About 48 million homeowners have some tappable home equity, it said.
And it’s just so juicy: two-thirds of the tappable home equity is held by homeowners with credit scores of 760 and higher, which make them low-risk borrowers, paying interest and fees to get to their own money.
So the mortgage industry is trying to make this the next new thing after it got crushed by the collapse of refinance-mortgage originations – including cash-out refis – starting in late 2021 when mortgage rates began to rise, and homeowners didn’t want to refinance their 3% mortgage into a higher rate mortgage.
HELOCs are rising from the ashes, but the volume is still small. These are lines of credit secured by a second lien on the home, but homeowners with a HELOC only pay interest on the actual balance they withdrew. For now, this is still just small potatoes for Wall Street:
Second-lien mortgages to the rescue.
The mortgage industry has been super-eager to find other avenues to make money off the “tappable” home equity. And so they’re promoting second-lien mortgages, where the borrower takes out a second mortgage on the house, with a fixed payment, to where the borrower now has two mortgage payments to make, instead of one, paying Wall Street interest and fees to get their own money out of their home.
After a lot of pressure from the mortgage industry on the government to get behind this opportunity to get homeowners to pay interest and fees on their own money, Freddie Mac has come out with a proposal to buy second-lien mortgages from mortgage originators – from banks and non-banks alike – in order to securitize them with government guarantees into MBS and sell them to investors.
Banks can carry second-lien mortgages on their balance sheets, and banks have money from their depositors, so they can do that; but non-banks don’t have depositors, they need to borrow the money from somewhere else, and that has been getting in the way of second-lien mortgage originations.
Nonbanks are now the dominant mortgage originators. They can sell their regular conforming mortgages to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, the VA, Ginnie Mae, and other government entities, thereby getting those mortgages off their books. But they cannot sell second-lien mortgages so easily. So Freddie Mac is trying to make that easier, and once Freddie Mac pulls this off, the other Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs) and government agencies are going to follow, at least that’s the industry hope.
The hope is that being able to offload the second lien mortgages to the government entities and from there to investors will open the floodgates for that $11 trillion in tappable home equity to start generating fees and interest income.
And so this opportunity for homeowners to pay fees and interest to get to their own money has been hyped everywhere, on YouTube, on TikTok, even in the comments here.
For most people, when they think about it, paying fees and interest on their own money is absurd. But it’s hard to get to this money. They’d have to sell the home to get to it; or they can borrow against it, in which case they’re using their own money as collateral and paying interest and fees out of their nose to turn it into cash.
There are few situations where this – paying interest and fees to turn your own money into cash – might be, I don’t know, justifiable? Such as funding your kid’s startup company; funding the down-payment of a rental property; funding a big remodeling project; betting on becoming a billionaire via a big crypto investment, etc. You’re leveraging the house – you’re taking on more risk and more expenses – to accomplish something with it.
Multiple risks for the homeowners.
Homeowners might not be able to maintain their income (due to layoff, etc.) to make those two mortgage payments.
Even in the 12 states with non-recourse mortgages, such as California, where homeowners can walk away from the home and let the lender take the loss if the housing market tanks, second-lien mortgages may be recourse loans, and if homeowners walk away from the home, the lender of the second-lien mortgage can go after them personally for the deficiency. In the 38 recourse states and DC, lenders can go after them personally to collect any deficiency on both mortgages. A second-lien mortgage makes a deficiency more likely when home prices are heading lower.
Home prices are already heading lower in many markets, and may head lower in more markets. This overpriced market is primed for a reset. And it’s happening in enough markets already to where, despite prices still heading higher in other markets, prices of existing homes have at least flattened out on a nationwide basis since the high in June 2022 (the national median price is down from the peak in June 2022), and prices of new houses have dropped sharply. Chart shows six-month moving averages of the median price of new single-family houses (red) and existing single-family houses (green):
“Bankers are looting the world. You’re not in the middle of a recession; you’re in the middle of a robbery”.~Frankie Boyle
It’s a general mentality these days: Don’t be happy with what you have; borrow from the future to have more NOW!
Borrowing can be a good thing if the value of what you get is greater than what you pay but the message that goes out is that the value is greater simply because you have it today, and that is dangerous.
Most evil economy in the world, if that is what you’d like to call it.
Where boomers take out a loan based on their overvalued home, thanks to the Fed, to go buy a new corvette, and the speculators on WS skim the top.
Meanwhile the younger generations have to deal with the overwhelming amount of inflation that still hasn’t been rung out of the economy, and the 1/3 loss of buying power since Trump was sworn into office.
It’s amazing that no value is really created in the US, and whatever value is created is siphoned off by WS via fees and interest.
And yet this Ponzi has been going on for multiple decades like this.
I guess thank god for the Great Depression levels of deficit spending by the federal government, or we’d all be screwed.
Millennials and GenZers are now the biggest home-buying cohort. Millennials have been buying homes for a decade. THEY are the ones trying to pull cash out of their homes, not boomers. Boomers did that 20 years ago before the mortgage crisis and got ripped to shreds.
Engineering doesn’t have all the college general education of our business colleagues; however, a mandatory class is Engineering Economics, so there is a solid mathematical grounding in all the juicy schemes of the business world. From this perspective, why not split the second mortgage into two parts: Part 1 could use some of that untapped equity to buy down the second mortgage interest to something as appealing as the Federal Reserve’s zero interest days, just set it at like 2.x% (sort of like slot machines with the two cherries 🍒 kicking back a coin). Part 2 then would be the treasure trove of equity ready to be “invested” in sure things in the securities world that again our business colleagues cook up. For the engineers, put down that Quantum Tunneling … book by Liang and join up with these business graduates. PS: The corporate office of an American semiconductor company probably doesn’t know what tunneling is anyway.
Not sure I understand your logic by stating that they are paying interest and fees on their own money. The money isn’t theirs, the house is. They are borrowing cash from a lender and still retaining full use of their house. If you want use of the house AND the cash, you should pay for it.
The home equity is theirs. The house is theirs. the mortgage is what they owe. So if they sell the house, their home equity becomes their cash, and they can spend it on whatever.
Yes, they’re borrowing cash from a lender, and yes, they should pay for it, you got it!! But they already own the money (home equity), except they’re having trouble turning that money into cash, so they’re paying interest and fees to turn their own money into cash.
There are several points:
1. What’s not to like, if you’re the banker? So if the lenders can talk lots of homeowners into doing this, that’s the hope, interest and fees will rescue the battered mortgage industry, that’s the hope.
2. Homeowners take on the listed risks and expenses to do that.
3. It’s expensive to benefit from home equity unless you sell the house.
It’s truly sad that these borrowings may be bought (enabled) by the federal government. A lot like subsidizing a crack habit. But the reality is that people are responsible and accountable for excessive borrowing. The “bankers” aren’t the evil-doers; they’re more like dance partners.
I just don’t see the knuckleheads as being so innocent. Who ya gonna blame?
The GSEs were one of Franklin Roosevelt’s long-term solutions to the Great Depression. The idea being that coming out of WWII, tens of millions of Americans would be employed building suburbia and the accoutrement that come with it: roads, water infrastructure, cars, appliances, etc… And it worked! The great age of the building of suburbia, the ’50’s and ’60’s is what many older folks look back on as America’s golden age.
But today, private banks can replicate the MBS with their own software. Producing and selling their own products. One of their problems though is trust. Back in the double oughts, the banks couldn’t get enough interest and fees from standard mortgages, so they lowered lending standards to no-doc loans, fraudulently sold that garbage, and crashed the world economy. Big investors haven’t forgotten, so the bankers need the federal government to hide behind, because people have some expectation that the government is more trustworthy than the banks.
So the problem isn’t the federal government enabling ne-er-do-wells, but the evil people spending millions to manipulate those who pull the strings in the government: the bankers and others of their ilk.
Another example of our debt based overcunsuming society determined to borrow itself into destruction.
Equity in the house? – let’s borrow it and spend it on some more stuff we don’t need and can’t really afford. Maybe a new pickup, boat, jet ski, atv, vacation, fast fashion. Or let’s be prudent (lol) and pay off our 30% credit cards with a 10% 2nd mortgage!
Dumb consumers who can’t manage their finances and spend and live beyond their means to keep up with the Jones’s
This is also part of our inflation problem.
Agree with the logic but not the style. I don’t think home equity is “money”. It is non liquid wealth. And if you are house rich and cash poor, and a big expense comes along (kids wedding, major uninsured loss, home improvement) tapping home equity is option. I wish there was a lower price tier for people borrowing less than 50% of net equity. That should be much more attractive for investors given that home values might have peaked.
The mortgage company will canvas an area, find a weak spot in the homeowners armor- and shoot them with the stupid arrow.
But…Until “lack of money” becomes a thing, the mortgage companies will have a hard time getting a clean shot on the equity rich homeowner.
Nice image, but the shot of the stupid arrow is self-inflicted.
They are “low risk” specifically because they were proper with their money/debts and paid off their mortgage!
“And it’s just so juicy: two-thirds of the tappable home equity is held by homeowners with credit scores of 760 and higher, which make them low-risk borrowers, paying interest and fees to get to their own money.”
Exactly. That’s the subset of the population that isn’t stupid enough to use home equity for a new Harley.
There are lots of folks like me with an 800+ credit score (old retirees).
And I have no W-2 income, have a paid for house, live with a small dog, have an EV, and no debt. But, I don’t need a 2nd mortgage, or any mortgage for that matter.
I’m like Debt-Free-Bubba I guess! LOL
My middle aged daughter doesn’t like debt either, and owns a paid off house.
Those scummy bankers won’t get us roped into their schemes!
GSEs do not need to be purchasing second liens. Let them sit on the banks’ balance sheet. Next up is scrapping the conventional loan limit.
Exactly. Isn’t it in the GSE charter somewhere that their goal is to promote home ownership? How does getting into 2nd lien borrowing do that?
I had a HELOC from #$% @2.74% for 6 years then had a heart attack. Those people are ruthless, no-good bustards. They called every few hours for their payments. Problem was it wasn’t due for another 8 days, didn’t stop them. After I healed a year later I was determined to pay them off. Pandemic hit and off we go sales exploded. Last march I paid it in full. They tried not to close my line of credit. It took me 6 tries,finally received my satisfaction and they still called me to reopen.I just replied FUCK YOU!!
“A banker is a fellow who lends you his umbrella when the sun is shining and wants it back the minute it begins to rain.”
— Mark Twain,
Robert Frank Walker
Who were the bankers?. I want names.
How about letting the financiers put their own money and risk on the line if this is such a great business idea?
Of course not! When there’s an opportunity for passing the risk on the government needs to get involved to make sure that Wall St. can’t lose.
I’m as convinced as ever that the fed gov’t needs to get out of the residential mortgage business altogether. 30-yr fixed rates at ZIRP levels are already going to keep prices inflated for far too long. Housing is a necessity and we can’t pretend that we’re doing anything to help that notion when the ones writing mortgages can have zero skin in the game.
In Canada HELOC debt is still steadily rising. Scotiabank still sticks with the same motto – “you’re richer than you think”, allowing customers to access more credit and take on greater debt. It should be mentioned that federal government’s enjoy the claim of a population’s high net value (bolstered by mythical/ not realized real estate paper gains on an overly inflated market). The consumer debt ratio in Canada has been at risky levels even before covid; they’re even worse now. There’s also the topic of reverse mortgages; pay on the way up – and a deferred compounding payment on the way down (when estate is sold, no inheritance?). The OSFI made it policy last November that regulated lenders will have to comply with a “certain percentage” (number not disclosed publicly) of the lenders entire mortgage portfolio of non insured mortgage loans will need a LTI (loan to income) ratio not exceeding 450%; Seems like the most risk publicly and privately is in insured loans (guessing the government doesn’t want to tighten up mortgage credit – even though they should in order to deflate the bubble).
My grasp of demographics is shaky, but I’m wondering when the gen-x or the millenial parents will have to figure out how to pay for the kids’ educations and the parents’ medical bills. That might drive a lot of otherwise sensible parents/children to overexpose themselves to debt.
Its all part of a big cycle. Since the turn of the century ( 1900. not 2000) or earlier and the greatest and most dynamic industrial and agricultural economy in History. We literally invented and implemented most of what makes up modern industrial civilization.From the power grid, to assembly line manufacturing, to air conditioning, to machine tools and computers. This resulted in the largest store of wealth and value ever recorded.
Up until about 1980 it was the job of the finance industry to assist, inventors, farmers, miners and manufacturers to develop this wealth that created the worlds largest ( at the time) middle class. But after that, growth in the real economy began to falter so the finance industry reinvented itself to strip-mine all this value that had been created over the years.
They started in on the older industrial companies, picking their bones clean and leaving crumbling smokestacks for the now Pension-less employees to gaze at. They moved on to everything else, culminating in the strip-mining of the homeowner. This latest scheme is probably their final act to pry the last remaining coins from the sofa cushions of what remains of the middle class.
Is HELOC interest tax deductible without any use restriction(s)?