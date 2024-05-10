Junk-Bond Issuance Nearly Doubles YTD, amid Feverish Demand in La-la-Land and Ultra-Loose Financial Conditions

Companies, seeing Higher-for-Longer, take advantage of it to lock in historically narrow spreads and still low yields.

The feverish demand for US corporate bonds, particularly high-yield bonds has been flabbergasting, a sign that financial conditions in most parts of the economy, except in commercial real estate, have become ultra-loose despite the Fed’s efforts to tighten financial conditions.

This week, junk-rated companies have sold over $14 billion in new bonds, the most since late 2021, according to LSEG and FT calculations.

“Bankers and investors highlighted a growing conviction in markets that US interest rates are unlikely to fall steeply this year, prompting companies to meet their funding needs now rather than risking higher borrowing costs while waiting for another opportunity,” the FT explained.

In 2024 through April – so not including the surge in May so far – issuance of corporate bonds of all grades soared by 38% year-over-year, to $752 billion, according to industry association SIFMA.

Of those $752 billion in newly issued bonds this year through April, junk bond issuance nearly doubled. Junk bonds are those with credit ratings of BB+ and below (here’s our corporate bond ratings cheat sheet):

Investment grade: $635 billion, +31% year-over-year

Junk bonds: $117 billion, +95% year-over-year.

Hopes for Fed rate cuts and even lower yields are being skuttled, in favor of locking in the historically narrow spreads and still relatively low yields driven by this feverish demand from investors for these securities.

The Fed’s policy rates have remained unchanged at 5.5% at the upper end of the range since July 2023. But financial conditions have loosened since November, and spreads between junk-rated bonds and Treasury securities have narrowed to historically low levels, meaning that investors are being compensated by a historically small amount for the big extra credit risks they’re so eager to take.

The spread of BB-rated corporate bonds to Treasury securities is now down to just 1.85 percentage points. While it has widened a hair over the past six days or so, those spreads are the narrowest since 2007, on the eve of the Financial Crisis:

When the Fed “tightens” by raising interest rates, and by running down its balance sheet via QT, $1.6 trillion in QT so far, it means to tighten financial conditions, which includes widening the spread between Treasury securities and securities with more risk. And that worked at first, and spreads widened substantially, reaching 4.2 percentage points in July 2022.

But then the “Powell was dovish” rhetoric from Wall Street took over, and at each rate-hike meeting – by 75 basis points, no problem – “Powell was dovish.” This narrative took on a whole new magnitude when the Fed suggested in December 2023 that there would be a few rate cuts in 2024, always caveated with “if inflation continued to decline toward the 2% target,” with the median projection in the “dot plot” seeing three cuts. It set off Rate-Cut Mania; markets were suddenly projecting six or seven cuts in 2024.

All this has been walked back now, after three months of nasty inflation data, and the term “rate hike” suddenly started cropping up all over the place. But the spreads haven’t widened more than a hair.

This had the effect – one of the reasons why companies are rushing to sell those bonds – that the average BB-rate bond yields 6.4%, same as in June 2022, at the early phases of the rate-hike cycle.







Back in August 2021, just before the Fed started talking about rate hikes, the BB yield was around 3.2%. By June 2022, when the Fed hiked to 1.75% at the top end, the BB yield rose to 6.4%, and now, with the Fed’s policy rate at 5.5% at the top end, the BB yield is again 6.4%.

So the Fed has hiked by 5.25 percentage points since August 2021, and BB-yields have risen by only 3.2 percentage points. This produces a yield that is low compared to pre-QE times:

So that’s a deal for the junk-rated companies, and they’re jumping all over it, and they’re issuing these bonds hand-over-fist, having largely given up trying to wait for rate cuts. And the investment-grade issuers are doing the same thing. Their bet is that yields will stay higher for longer, and they’re taking advantage of the mania now.

Demand is huge because buyers are betting that the Fed will soon cut rates massively and bring yields back down, and that they will have a winner on their hands by locking in today’s yields, and then selling those bonds in the future at a higher price after yields have dropped back down. That’s the buyers’ bet.

They are accepting historically low compensation to take the associated credit risks. They’re back in la-la-land, another sign of just how loose financial conditions have become. And companies are taking advantage of it.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.







