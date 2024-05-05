The Reasons the Fed’s Bowman is “Willing” to Hike Rates if “Data Indicate Progress on Inflation Has Stalled or Reversed”

She nails it with her list of inflation-fueling factors. It parallels what Powell said more softly at the press conference.
The first three months of the year have produced a nasty re-acceleration of inflation in the US. It was across the board: in the Consumer Price Index, in the Fed-favored PCE price index, in the Producer Price Index, in the quarterly Employment Cost Index (for two quarters in a row). The Fed is beginning to adjust to this new scenario, and a rate hike — instead of rate cuts — is now back on the table and keeps getting talked about.
Even – or especially? – after looking at the results of the jobs report on Friday, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said in a speech that she remains “willing to raise the federal funds rate at a future meeting should the incoming data indicate that progress on inflation has stalled or reversed.” This parallels what Powell said more softly at the FOMC post-meeting press conference. No disagreement there.
She would “monitor the incoming data to assess whether monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to our target,” she said. Her “baseline outlook” is still that inflation will decline as the Fed keeps its policy rates at 5.25% to 5.5%, but she sees “a number of upside inflation risks that affect my outlook.”
And then she outlined these inflation-fueling factors. And she nailed it.
Why inflation might not decline further:
“Much of the progress on inflation last year was due to supply-side improvements,” she said. We saw that as prices of many goods leveled off or even fell in 2023 – from used vehicles and electronics to gasoline. But “it is unclear whether further supply-side improvements will continue to lower inflation,” she said.
What could put upward pressure on “food, energy, and commodity prices”:
“Geopolitical developments could also pose upside risks to inflation, including the risk that spillovers from regional conflicts could disrupt global supply chains, putting additional upward pressure on food, energy, and commodity prices,” she said.
What could cause “inflation to reaccelerate”:
- “The loosening in financial conditions since late last year”
- “Additional fiscal stimulus” – the gigantic amounts of deficit spending by the federal government.
What could lead “to persistently high core services inflation”:
- “Strong consumer demand for services”
- “Increased immigration” – specifically: “The inflow of new immigrants … could result in upward pressure on rents, as additional housing supply may take time to materialize.”
- “Continued labor market tightness” – specifically: “Wage growth has remained at an elevated rate of between 4% and 5%, still higher than the pace consistent with our 2% inflation goal given trend productivity growth.”
Data uncertainty makes rate decisions more challenging:
“The frequency and extent of data revisions over the past few years make the task of assessing the current state of the economy as well as predicting how the economy will evolve even more challenging, and I will remain cautious in my approach to considering future changes in the stance of policy,” she said.
Monetary policy “not on a preset course,” rate hike possible to deal with it:
“My colleagues and I will make our decisions at each FOMC meeting based on the incoming data and the implications for and risks to the outlook. While the current stance of monetary policy appears to be at a restrictive level, I remain willing to raise the federal funds rate at a future meeting should the incoming data indicate that progress on inflation has stalled or reversed,” she said.
“Restoring price stability is essential for achieving maximum employment over the longer run,” she said, something Powell has said at every press conference and in his testimony before Congress.
And they’re trying to get there without plunging the economy into a massive recession, even if it takes a lot longer. That scenario – getting back to 2% inflation without massive recession – may turn out to be a pipedream. It may instead lead to something we’ve facetiously dubbed “higher forever,” higher inflation and higher rates as far as the eye can see, after even Yellen, among others, acknowledged that reality.
Deflation is very even 2008 didnt cause mass deflation. That is why UE couid go up a lot more before inflation comes down.
One of the reasons I was hoping the previous administration would have appointed John B. Taylor (of the Taylor Rule) for FOMC Chair instead of Powell was he would have likely taken decision-making in a more quantitative direction.
Given the FOMC’s current easing bias, these are the numeric thresholds that I think will trigger policy changes (just my gut feeling, no insider knowledge)
Core PCE, last 12 months: +2.8% as of March 2024
If monthly job growth remains positive,
– Raise rates when TTM Core PCE in +3.3-3.5% range (would happen if we get mostly +0.3% monthly numbers through September)
– Lower rates when TTM Core PCE below +2.5%
– Anything else just keep holding at current levels
If there is a labor market recession:
– I think they’ll tolerate Core PCE at current levels and reduce rates anyway if unemployment rises to ~4.2%+
– If unemployment rises to upper 4’s they’ll probably tolerate Core PCE in the 3’s
The three-month annualized core PCE price index, which Powell cites all the time, accelerated to 4.4% (red), and moving decidedly away from the Fed’s 2% inflation target. It made a U-turn:
This was driven by a sharp acceleration in core services to 5.5% (three-month annualized):
Inflation has stalled and reversed it’s decline. Bowman is “willing,” but the question is whether the ability is there. It is hard and unpleasant to listen to stonewalling people; at this point: “actions speak louder than words,” (author unknown, but likely back to a distant ancestor first having language).
Action is that they haven’t cut rates though Wall Street in Dec/Jan expected them to cut six times in 2024, including 2-3 times by now.
“Action is that they haven’t cut rates though Wall Street in Dec/Jan expected them to cut six times in 2024, including 2-3 times by now.”
Sure, but it is kind of like saying Jeffrey Dahmer is now a humanitarian because he hasn’t killed anybody in a week. Nah, doesn’t pass the sniff test. Inaction is not action. Action would be aggressively signaling no rate cuts for all of 2024, and that rate hikes are more probable than rate cuts. Jawbone in the other direction, which the FED is too cowardly and corrupt to do.
If I average the last 3 months for the core PCE (eyeball says 3.2, 6.2, 3.8) I get the 3 month average to be 4.4. This is is well above your 3 month average. Also one of the problems with “higher for longer” is that the cost of the federal debt keeps growing even if the Federal reserve keeps the current rates. The feds are currently paying about 3.2% to finance the debt. But in time this will grow into the 5.2-5.5% range. This would mean that the cost to finance the federal debt will grow from around $1B/yr to $1.6B/yr. This is close to what all discretionary spending is currently.
1. Yes, posted the wrong chart in the heat of the battle, fixed now. Thanks.
2. In terms of financing the debt, you always have to look at interest expense as percent of tax receipts. That’s the metric that tells us where this is going. Looking at interest expense in a vacuum is nonsense.
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/03/31/curse-of-easy-money-us-government-interest-payments-on-the-ballooning-debt-v-tax-receipts-amid-higher-interest-rates-inflation/
First I made an error. It is trillion not billion.
Second, the issue is percentage of discretionary spending.
Third, if you allow the rates to float up to the 5% range because of the rolling over of the debt then when this happens your chart will be in the 45% of tax range and 100% of discretionary spending. This is scary territory. And if there is a recession…..?
Yes, it’s scary territory. That’s one of the reasons no one at the Fed wants to trigger a recession.
If the debt increases more slowly than inflation, the problem will eventually diminish. That’s really the only way to get the burden of government debt to decline because no one can actually raise taxes and cut spending. But if there is too much inflation, consumer spending (and therefore the economy) will get in trouble. So higher inflation and higher rates, but not too high.
Nice, important article in that it sets the stage for what are the important issues. Which the article clearly addresses in the first paragraph:
Not likely before the election, that cant come soon enough. Probably may be required after the election when the ravages of inflation become most obvious.
When it discomforts the wealthy. Otherwise, so what.
She failed to mention on-shoring/ friend-shoring as a contributing factor to longer term inflation. That is going to take years. With globalization in reverse, no longer is production going to go to the cheapest producer. If there are any rate cuts, they will only be temporary.
Read the last sentence of Wolf’s article. Repeat……repeat…..repeat.
Bowman is considered the most hawkish of the FOMC folks.
The fed is going to eat lots of inflation before it does anything…….the banks are nearly insolvent and commercial real estate is just adding to the problem. Not to mention the goofy employment report unemployment rate just went up to 3.9 which is virtually nothing but these goofs have the backbones of an enraged rabbit.
Judging by Friday’s market action, looks like there are still plenty of hopium to go around, much like the mass liquidity that was injected to consumers that’s still taking a long time to burn through. Any slight downtick in data, the market couldn’t trip over themselves fast enough to resurrect that rate cut narrative all over again which then likely will drive up inflation again..
This will be interesting to see how things unfold this year and next…honestly best thing for the FED to do is to just STFU and keep the market guessing..these press conferences, no matter how Pow Pow want to come off as hawkish is not changing the addicts mind much apparently..
Although, every verse of your lament is an expression of an expectation gone wrong,
> Any slight downtick in data, the market couldn’t trip over themselves fast enough to resurrect that rate cut narrative
It’s not the market, it’s the MSM since it’s an election year, and the incumbent’s re-election chances are hugely dependent on how the economy and the stock market is doing.
Wonder how many homeowners that bought in the last year or so that listened and believed their genius RE agents the whole “Date the rates, marry the house” are now mad at their agent as that rate cut and mortgage refinance is not going to happen anytime soon…
Hope these people are not running their budget so tight that, rate cut is part of their plan to afford the house long term…
Data dependent policy.
These people are funny…and they give funny speeches….Old Chinese saying “they that chase the 2% get stick in eye.
The forever party, now with balloons.
The lady has intelligence and common sense. I felt some hope reading her comments. If we stay in the 5.5–7.5% range for a few years with a gradually slowing economy, will ZIRP just be forgotten? Current situation is still pretty new and has cramped some agendas and expectations. For now.
A certain politician has stated he wants the sole power to set interest rates. He would also implement more tax cuts for the wealthy. That would be the beginning of the end, imho.
These rates are normal. The abnormal blips were GFC 2009-15, and the pandemic years of 20-21.
It will take an ACT of congress too raise interest rates after Gomer Powell promised 3 to 4 rates cuts in 2024 that have not yet come to fruition. Fed cut its throat to blow its nose for no reason last year. Leading and lagging indicators is all the Fed should be making decisions off of. All this talking and hot air from hopes and beliefs is not warranted. Wack-A-Mole at Chunky Cheese is still in complete over drive.
“Powell promised 3 to 4 rates cuts in 2024”
That’s just ignorant BS. There was NEVER a “promise.” The DOT PLOT showed that the median projection by all 19 FOMC members was three cuts in 2024 IF INFLATION CONTINUES TO DECLINE TOWARD 2%. That condition was always attached to it. It’s only the Rate-Cute Mania instigator morons that chopped off the condition and presented the dot plot’s median projection as unconditioned promise by Powell, LOL, those manipulative idiots.
The data are consistent with an inflationary economy, unaware of the long put off reprecussions that will be required to normalize it.
When one encounters an AI bot that is programmed by someone to do something.
Mathematically, AI is the result of computer researchers seeking to demonstrate the massive power of the calculation of potential outcomes over the conventional understanding of the result as being a result of the inputs.
AI turns that dynamic on it’s head in the sense that the previously dependent variable, backed up by an accepted proof, has become the independent variable.
It feels like the FOMC may be using an AI algorithm to ” recommend” what they ultimately decide to do. So far they seem to be reliably blue bloods.
Taking a run around the track on behalf of the Americans that died fighting.
Damn. Go read the linked “speech” in Wolf’s article. I think JP needs a communications class. That short message, while a personal one, is full of facts and is very clear on how Michelle Bowman would handle the problem. I’m in awe.
I think the rate hike narrative is intended to keep a lid on the market and temper additional unhinged upside market volatility. I’d be shocked to actually see another rate hike regardless of inflation remaining sticky.
The employment charts in one of the previous blogs indicates an overall healthy but slowing job market with both Professional Business Services, IT, and Financial Activities either flatlining for correcting downward. A lot of big incomes reside in these categories, and the over-employment bubble in some of these sectors has popped, particularly IT.
Just a slight additional uptick in unemployment past 4% would probably take enough wind out of consumer confidence/spending to bring inflation back down. My woefully inexperienced gut tells me we’ll be trending in this direction sooner rather than later.
“Strong consumer demand for services”
Freddie Mac’s announcement to purchase certain single-family, closed-end second mortgages will virtually guarantee this.
Has nothing to do with it. It’s buying those loans from lenders. People have been getting second mortgages for a long time. Also, only second loans qualify where Freddie Mac owns the first mortgage.
Great speech and she pretty much covered everything. But the proof is in the pudding… I truly don’t see the FED raising rates until after the election is over in November unless inflation really does top the levees and break out. It would be good for ALL of us if that doesn’t happen… but it would be especially good for the FED since they are desperately trying to avoid getting roped into the political maelstrom this cycle.
Greetings from the Land of the Falling Yen.
Question for Wolf. Given that the Fed is loathe to “appear political”, would it be a safe bet that, if small rate cuts or hikes are to come this year, they probably won’t come during FOMC meetings that are timed in an election year where such action would most likely be seen as being “politicized” in favor of one party of the other?
Example, FOMC meets, IIRC, next in June, 2024, which is the last meeting where the “fireworks” of the political season have still yet to be lit? After that, I think the July scheduled meeting comes smack-dab in between the two parties’ national Conventions, while the next meeting, in September, would be mere weeks before the election (and the November meeting would be the day After the elections?
Do you think this influences the Fed to the point where one might conclude that, barring a catastrophe of some sort, if they don’t make a move on rates in the June meeting, they’ll be bound to “keep out of tinkering” during so sensitive a time as during the July/September meetings? Or nah? Curious as to your own views.
Thanks so much for this site, and for sharing your wealth of info with us day after day!
“Thanks so much for this site, and for sharing your wealth of info with us day after day!” (said Juicifer)
Sometimes sharing twice a day, and recently, 6 times in 3 days.
Forget the inflationary impact, Give that man a raise!!